- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
97
盈利交易:
48 (49.48%)
亏损交易:
49 (50.52%)
最好交易:
38.22 USD
最差交易:
-24.06 USD
毛利:
748.25 USD (74 999 pips)
毛利亏损:
-582.75 USD (58 063 pips)
最大连续赢利:
6 (83.58 USD)
最大连续盈利:
83.58 USD (6)
夏普比率:
0.12
交易活动:
29.24%
最大入金加载:
1.11%
最近交易:
19 几分钟前
每周交易:
25
平均持有时间:
3 小时
采收率:
1.49
长期交易:
47 (48.45%)
短期交易:
50 (51.55%)
利润因子:
1.28
预期回报:
1.71 USD
平均利润:
15.59 USD
平均损失:
-11.89 USD
最大连续失误:
7 (-82.85 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-82.85 USD (7)
每月增长:
11.62%
算法交易:
98%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
30.94 USD
最大值:
110.92 USD (6.58%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
6.58% (110.91 USD)
净值:
1.33% (22.25 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|97
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|XAUUSD
|166
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|XAUUSD
|17K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +38.22 USD
最差交易: -24 USD
最大连续赢利: 6
最大连续失误: 7
最大连续盈利: +83.58 USD
最大连续亏损: -82.85 USD
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 TitanFX-MT5-01 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
|
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|2.00 × 1
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|2.15 × 194
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|2.50 × 16
|
RoboForex-ECN
|3.28 × 137
|
Tickmill-Live
|3.65 × 48
|
DooTechnology-Live
|4.12 × 879
|
AUSCommercial-Live
|4.24 × 21
|
Teletrade-Sharp ECN
|5.24 × 1579
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|5.26 × 38
|
XMTrading-MT5 3
|10.78 × 18
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|16.00 × 1
Aurum Nexus is an automated trading system developed for XAUUSD, designed to adapt to different market conditions while aiming for steady growth with low drawdown.
It is not a high-risk system designed to generate large profits in a short period of time.
Instead of relying on martingale, grid, or averaging-down strategies, Aurum Nexus focuses on limiting losses and allowing profitable trades to outweigh losing trades.
-- 11 Trading Strategies for Different Market Conditions --
Gold volatility can change significantly depending on the trading session, market participants, and economic events.
Aurum Nexus includes 11 independent trading strategies designed for a wide range of market conditions, from low to high volatility.
Rather than relying on a single strategy in every market environment, each strategy enters trades only when conditions match the type of price movement it is designed for.
Each strategy generally manages only one position at a time.
However, multiple positions may be opened when several independent strategies meet their entry conditions simultaneously.
These are not grid or averaging-down entries. Each position is opened by a separate strategy with its own independent entry conditions.
-- No Martingale, Averaging Down, or Grid Trading --
Aurum Nexus does not use martingale methods that increase lot size after a loss.
It also does not add positions repeatedly when price moves against an existing trade.
• No martingale
• No averaging down
• No grid trading
• No lot-size increase after a loss
• Each strategy generally holds only one position at a time
The system does not attempt to create an artificially high win rate by holding losing positions indefinitely.
Losing trades are closed according to predefined risk limits, and the system aims to recover through future profitable trades.
-- Volatility-Based Take Profit and Stop Loss --
Every position is opened with both a Take Profit and a Stop Loss.
The TP and SL distances are determined according to current market volatility.
After entry, the Stop Loss is not moved farther away, and losing positions are not left open indefinitely.
In principle, the original TP and SL remain unchanged until the position is closed.
This means that the profit target and maximum acceptable loss are clearly defined from the moment each trade is opened.
-- Recommended Lot Size and Account Balance --
Recommended setting: 0.01 lot per 500 USD of account balance
500 USD: 0.01 lot
1,000 USD: 0.02 lot
2,000 USD: 0.04 lot
Because several independent strategies may enter at the same time, the account may temporarily hold multiple positions even when the base setting is 0.01 lot.
To prioritize low drawdown, avoid using a copying multiplier above the recommended setting.
-- Safety-Focused Design for Long-Term Operation --
Aurum Nexus is not designed for short-term explosive growth.
The priority is not winning big, but avoiding large losses.
The goal is not to display an artificially high win rate, but to manage losses properly.
The focus is not short-term profit, but maintaining a strategy that can continue operating over the long term.
By combining 11 independent strategies, volatility-based TP and SL levels, and a risk structure without martingale or grid trading, Aurum Nexus aims to achieve steady account growth with low drawdown.
Risk Notice
The recommended lot size does not eliminate trading risk.
Results in a subscriber account may differ from the provider account due to market conditions, spreads, slippage, leverage, broker conditions, and copy-trading settings.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
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Aurum Nexus is now available as a trading signal. The strategy focuses on long-term growth with controlled risk, using 11 independent XAUUSD strategies without martingale or grid trading. Real-account performance will continue to be updated.
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
周
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
每月30 USD
11%
0
0
USD
USD
1.6K
USD
USD
6
98%
97
49%
29%
1.28
1.71
USD
USD
7%
1:500