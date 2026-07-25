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Didier Dubicki

HIGH RISK SmartDubi Grid Hedge EURAUD

Didier Dubicki
Didier Dubicki

Didier Dubicki

0 отзывов
Надежность
3 недели
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2026 11%
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1:500
Как подписаться?
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
11
Прибыльных трейдов:
10 (90.90%)
Убыточных трейдов:
1 (9.09%)
Лучший трейд:
1.79 EUR
Худший трейд:
-0.37 EUR
Общая прибыль:
9.90 EUR (263 pips)
Общий убыток:
-0.37 EUR
Макс. серия выигрышей:
5 (6.66 EUR)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
6.66 EUR (5)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
1.36
Торговая активность:
9.53%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
16.77%
Последний трейд:
8 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
6
Ср. время удержания:
2 часа
Фактор восстановления:
25.76
Длинных трейдов:
8 (72.73%)
Коротких трейдов:
3 (27.27%)
Профит фактор:
26.76
Мат. ожидание:
0.87 EUR
Средняя прибыль:
0.99 EUR
Средний убыток:
-0.37 EUR
Макс. серия проигрышей:
1 (-0.37 EUR)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-0.37 EUR (1)
Прирост в месяц:
10.59%
Алготрейдинг:
100%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.00 EUR
Максимальная:
0.37 EUR (0.38%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
0.38% (0.37 EUR)
По эквити:
13.61% (13.16 EUR)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
EURAUD 11
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
EURAUD 11
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
EURAUD 263
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +1.79 EUR
Худший трейд: -0 EUR
Макс. серия выигрышей: 5
Макс. серия проигрышей: 1
Макс. прибыль в серии: +6.66 EUR
Макс. убыток в серии: -0.37 EUR

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Нет данных

⚙️ 100% Automatic Grid Strategy — High-Performance Version

This strategy operates fully automatically in both directions of the market (📈 buy and 📉 sell) simultaneously, in order to reduce losses when prices move unpredictably.

🚫 No martingale
⚡ No scalping
👉 A high-yield but high-risk approach, using increased lot sizes to maximize performance — not recommended for accounts with low risk tolerance.

📊 How It Works

The system opens very few positions simultaneously in order to limit exposure and maintain maximum stability.
Generally, there is 1 open position per day, and in rare cases, up to 3 positions maximum.
If a position does not become profitable quickly, it is automatically closed with a small loss, which helps maintain a controlled drawdown despite the larger lot sizes.

🎯 Performance Target

The target is to achieve approximately +30% gain per month.
💡 This ambitious target is made possible by increased lot sizing, which proportionally increases the risk of capital loss.

🧩 Recommended Conditions

💰 Minimum account balance: €50
⚖️ Leverage: 500x minimum required
💹 It is very important to use an account with low spread and low fees, as profits per trade are relatively small.

💡 For a more durable, lower-risk signal, it is recommended to subscribe to a bot targeting around +5% per month, available in the list of my signals on the site.

💸 Capital Management — Regular Withdrawals

Due to the high risk level of this strategy, rigorous capital management is essential:
👉 It is strongly recommended to withdraw profits regularly from the trading account.
👉 At minimum, withdraw funds every time the account balance has doubled relative to the initial deposit.
👉 This discipline helps secure profits already made and limits capital exposure to market volatility.

⚠️ NB – Risk Warning (IMPORTANT)

🔴 This strategy carries a VERY HIGH level of risk.
The increased lot size and the mandatory 500x leverage significantly amplify potential gains but also potential losses, which can be fast and substantial.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
👉 Only trade with money you can afford to lose entirely.
👉 This strategy is not suitable for accounts with low risk tolerance or for investors seeking stable, cautious growth.
Even with rigorous management (regular withdrawals, quick closure of losing positions), significant losses or even total loss of capital remain possible under exceptional market conditions.


Нет отзывов
2026.08.06 01:00
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.27 21:59
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.27 21:59
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.27 20:59
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.27 20:59
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.25 10:51
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.25 10:51
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.25 10:51
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.25 10:51
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.25 10:51
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
HIGH RISK SmartDubi Grid Hedge EURAUD
30 USD в месяц
11%
0
0
USD
100
EUR
3
100%
11
90%
10%
26.75
0.87
EUR
14%
1:500
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