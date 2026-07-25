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Signals / MetaTrader 5 / SmartDubi Grid Hedge High Risk EURAUD
Didier Dubicki

SmartDubi Grid Hedge High Risk EURAUD

Didier Dubicki
Didier Dubicki

Didier Dubicki

0 reviews
Reliability
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 10%
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1:500
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
10
Profit Trades:
9 (90.00%)
Loss Trades:
1 (10.00%)
Best trade:
1.79 EUR
Worst trade:
-0.37 EUR
Gross Profit:
9.79 EUR (248 pips)
Gross Loss:
-0.37 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (6.66 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
6.66 EUR (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.53
Trading activity:
9.53%
Max deposit load:
16.77%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
25.46
Long Trades:
7 (70.00%)
Short Trades:
3 (30.00%)
Profit Factor:
26.46
Expected Payoff:
0.94 EUR
Average Profit:
1.09 EUR
Average Loss:
-0.37 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-0.37 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-0.37 EUR (1)
Monthly growth:
10.47%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
0.37 EUR (0.38%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.38% (0.37 EUR)
By Equity:
13.61% (13.16 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURAUD 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURAUD 11
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURAUD 248
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1.79 EUR
Worst trade: -0 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +6.66 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.37 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

⚙️ 100% Automatic Grid Strategy — High-Performance Version

This strategy operates fully automatically in both directions of the market (📈 buy and 📉 sell) simultaneously, in order to reduce losses when prices move unpredictably.

🚫 No martingale
⚡ No scalping
👉 A high-yield but high-risk approach, using increased lot sizes to maximize performance — not recommended for accounts with low risk tolerance.

📊 How It Works

The system opens very few positions simultaneously in order to limit exposure and maintain maximum stability.
Generally, there is 1 open position per day, and in rare cases, up to 3 positions maximum.
If a position does not become profitable quickly, it is automatically closed with a small loss, which helps maintain a controlled drawdown despite the larger lot sizes.

🎯 Performance Target

The target is to achieve approximately +30% gain per month.
💡 This ambitious target is made possible by increased lot sizing, which proportionally increases the risk of capital loss.

🧩 Recommended Conditions

💰 Minimum account balance: €50
⚖️ Leverage: 500x minimum required
💹 It is very important to use an account with low spread and low fees, as profits per trade are relatively small.

💡 For a more durable, lower-risk signal, it is recommended to subscribe to a bot targeting around +5% per month, available in the list of my signals on the site.

💸 Capital Management — Regular Withdrawals

Due to the high risk level of this strategy, rigorous capital management is essential:
👉 It is strongly recommended to withdraw profits regularly from the trading account.
👉 At minimum, withdraw funds every time the account balance has doubled relative to the initial deposit.
👉 This discipline helps secure profits already made and limits capital exposure to market volatility.

⚠️ NB – Risk Warning (IMPORTANT)

🔴 This strategy carries a VERY HIGH level of risk.
The increased lot size and the mandatory 500x leverage significantly amplify potential gains but also potential losses, which can be fast and substantial.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
👉 Only trade with money you can afford to lose entirely.
👉 This strategy is not suitable for accounts with low risk tolerance or for investors seeking stable, cautious growth.
Even with rigorous management (regular withdrawals, quick closure of losing positions), significant losses or even total loss of capital remain possible under exceptional market conditions.


No reviews
2026.08.06 01:00
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.27 21:59
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.27 21:59
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.27 20:59
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.27 20:59
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.25 10:51
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.25 10:51
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.25 10:51
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.25 10:51
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.25 10:51
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
SmartDubi Grid Hedge High Risk EURAUD
30 USD per month
10%
0
0
USD
99
EUR
2
100%
10
90%
10%
26.45
0.94
EUR
14%
1:500
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