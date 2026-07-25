⚙️ 100% Automatic Grid Strategy — High-Performance Version

This strategy operates fully automatically in both directions of the market (📈 buy and 📉 sell) simultaneously, in order to reduce losses when prices move unpredictably.

🚫 No martingale

⚡ No scalping

👉 A high-yield but high-risk approach, using increased lot sizes to maximize performance — not recommended for accounts with low risk tolerance.

📊 How It Works

The system opens very few positions simultaneously in order to limit exposure and maintain maximum stability.

Generally, there is 1 open position per day, and in rare cases, up to 3 positions maximum.

If a position does not become profitable quickly, it is automatically closed with a small loss, which helps maintain a controlled drawdown despite the larger lot sizes.

🎯 Performance Target

The target is to achieve approximately +30% gain per month.

💡 This ambitious target is made possible by increased lot sizing, which proportionally increases the risk of capital loss.

🧩 Recommended Conditions

💰 Minimum account balance: €50

⚖️ Leverage: 500x minimum required

💹 It is very important to use an account with low spread and low fees, as profits per trade are relatively small.

💡 For a more durable, lower-risk signal, it is recommended to subscribe to a bot targeting around +5% per month, available in the list of my signals on the site.

💸 Capital Management — Regular Withdrawals

Due to the high risk level of this strategy, rigorous capital management is essential:

👉 It is strongly recommended to withdraw profits regularly from the trading account.

👉 At minimum, withdraw funds every time the account balance has doubled relative to the initial deposit.

👉 This discipline helps secure profits already made and limits capital exposure to market volatility.

⚠️ NB – Risk Warning (IMPORTANT)

🔴 This strategy carries a VERY HIGH level of risk.

The increased lot size and the mandatory 500x leverage significantly amplify potential gains but also potential losses, which can be fast and substantial.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

👉 Only trade with money you can afford to lose entirely.

👉 This strategy is not suitable for accounts with low risk tolerance or for investors seeking stable, cautious growth.

Even with rigorous management (regular withdrawals, quick closure of losing positions), significant losses or even total loss of capital remain possible under exceptional market conditions.