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Didier Dubicki

HIGH RISK SmartDubi Grid Hedge EURAUD

Didier Dubicki
Didier Dubicki

Didier Dubicki

0条评论
可靠性
3
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2026 14%
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1:500
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  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
13
盈利交易:
12 (92.30%)
亏损交易:
1 (7.69%)
最好交易:
1.79 EUR
最差交易:
-0.37 EUR
毛利:
12.98 EUR (327 pips)
毛利亏损:
-0.37 EUR
最大连续赢利:
7 (6.32 EUR)
最大连续盈利:
6.66 EUR (5)
夏普比率:
1.54
交易活动:
9.53%
最大入金加载:
16.77%
最近交易:
10 几小时前
每周交易:
6
平均持有时间:
2 小时
采收率:
34.08
长期交易:
9 (69.23%)
短期交易:
4 (30.77%)
利润因子:
35.08
预期回报:
0.97 EUR
平均利润:
1.08 EUR
平均损失:
-0.37 EUR
最大连续失误:
1 (-0.37 EUR)
最大连续亏损:
-0.37 EUR (1)
每月增长:
14.01%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 EUR
最大值:
0.37 EUR (0.38%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
0.38% (0.37 EUR)
净值:
13.61% (13.16 EUR)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
EURAUD 13
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
EURAUD 14
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
EURAUD 327
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +1.79 EUR
最差交易: -0 EUR
最大连续赢利: 5
最大连续失误: 1
最大连续盈利: +6.32 EUR
最大连续亏损: -0.37 EUR

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

⚙️ 100% Automatic Grid Strategy — High-Performance Version

This strategy operates fully automatically in both directions of the market (📈 buy and 📉 sell) simultaneously, in order to reduce losses when prices move unpredictably.

🚫 No martingale
⚡ No scalping
👉 A high-yield but high-risk approach, using increased lot sizes to maximize performance — not recommended for accounts with low risk tolerance.

📊 How It Works

The system opens very few positions simultaneously in order to limit exposure and maintain maximum stability.
Generally, there is 1 open position per day, and in rare cases, up to 3 positions maximum.
If a position does not become profitable quickly, it is automatically closed with a small loss, which helps maintain a controlled drawdown despite the larger lot sizes.

🎯 Performance Target

The target is to achieve approximately +30% gain per month.
💡 This ambitious target is made possible by increased lot sizing, which proportionally increases the risk of capital loss.

🧩 Recommended Conditions

💰 Minimum account balance: €50
⚖️ Leverage: 500x minimum required
💹 It is very important to use an account with low spread and low fees, as profits per trade are relatively small.

💡 For a more durable, lower-risk signal, it is recommended to subscribe to a bot targeting around +5% per month, available in the list of my signals on the site.

💸 Capital Management — Regular Withdrawals

Due to the high risk level of this strategy, rigorous capital management is essential:
👉 It is strongly recommended to withdraw profits regularly from the trading account.
👉 At minimum, withdraw funds every time the account balance has doubled relative to the initial deposit.
👉 This discipline helps secure profits already made and limits capital exposure to market volatility.

⚠️ NB – Risk Warning (IMPORTANT)

🔴 This strategy carries a VERY HIGH level of risk.
The increased lot size and the mandatory 500x leverage significantly amplify potential gains but also potential losses, which can be fast and substantial.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
👉 Only trade with money you can afford to lose entirely.
👉 This strategy is not suitable for accounts with low risk tolerance or for investors seeking stable, cautious growth.
Even with rigorous management (regular withdrawals, quick closure of losing positions), significant losses or even total loss of capital remain possible under exceptional market conditions.


没有评论
2026.08.06 01:00
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.27 21:59
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.27 21:59
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.27 20:59
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.27 20:59
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.25 10:51
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.25 10:51
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.25 10:51
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.25 10:51
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.25 10:51
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
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信号
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成长
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资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
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预期回报
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杠杆
HIGH RISK SmartDubi Grid Hedge EURAUD
每月30 USD
14%
0
0
USD
103
EUR
3
100%
13
92%
10%
35.08
0.97
EUR
14%
1:500
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