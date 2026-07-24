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Jean Carlos Bonilla Gaitan

Gold Breakout PRO

Jean Carlos Bonilla Gaitan
Jean Carlos Bonilla Gaitan

Jean Carlos Bonilla Gaitan

0 отзывов
Надежность
2 недели
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2026 9%
VTMarkets-Live 7
1:500
Как подписаться?
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
21
Прибыльных трейдов:
15 (71.42%)
Убыточных трейдов:
6 (28.57%)
Лучший трейд:
700.41 CAD
Худший трейд:
-202.51 CAD
Общая прибыль:
1 597.20 CAD (18 625 pips)
Общий убыток:
-727.67 CAD (9 428 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
8 (1 333.13 CAD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
1 333.13 CAD (8)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.22
Торговая активность:
8.51%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
4.19%
Последний трейд:
10 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
13
Ср. время удержания:
2 часа
Фактор восстановления:
1.20
Длинных трейдов:
16 (76.19%)
Коротких трейдов:
5 (23.81%)
Профит фактор:
2.19
Мат. ожидание:
41.41 CAD
Средняя прибыль:
106.48 CAD
Средний убыток:
-121.28 CAD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
5 (-723.41 CAD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-723.41 CAD (5)
Прирост в месяц:
8.70%
Алготрейдинг:
100%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
704.66 CAD
Максимальная:
724.70 CAD (7.23%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
7.23% (724.22 CAD)
По эквити:
4.73% (464.68 CAD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD-ECN 21
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD-ECN 675
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD-ECN 9.2K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +700.41 CAD
Худший трейд: -203 CAD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 8
Макс. серия проигрышей: 5
Макс. прибыль в серии: +1 333.13 CAD
Макс. убыток в серии: -723.41 CAD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "VTMarkets-Live 7" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Нет данных

🚀 High Growth Algorithmic Signal for XAUUSD | No Martingale | Real Risk Control

If you are looking for serious growth without dangerous recovery tricks, this signal was built for you.

This is a fully automated algorithm designed to deliver strong capital appreciation while maintaining structured and controlled risk exposure. It is not a gamble system and does not rely on account-destroying techniques.

📊 Proven Strategy Foundation

✔ Backtested with high-quality tick data since 2017
✔ Historical max drawdown approximately 50% with $1k deposit
✔ Annual returns exceeding 100% in back testing environments every year
✔ Active trade frequency — consistent market participation
✔ Real stop-loss logic on every position

The system has been tested across multiple market phases — trending, ranging, high volatility, and low volatility environments.


🛡 What Makes This Different

Many high-return signals hide risk through aggressive lot scaling.

This strategy does NOT use:

❌ Martingale
❌ Grid trading
❌ Hedging
❌ Hidden recovery cycles
❌ No Held Trades Over Weekends or during News

Instead, it uses structured position sizing and statistical edge execution.

Growth is achieved through probability and discipline — not luck.

⚙ Recommended Conditions

Minimum deposit: $500
Low-spread broker recommended
VPS recommended for optimal execution

For best results, use the same broker and similar leverage to maintain performance consistency.

📈 Who This Is For

This signal is designed for traders who understand:

• Drawdowns are normal in professional trading
• Performance should be measured over months, not days
• Consistency beats emotional switching

Short-term fluctuations are part of any high-performing system. Subscribers who stay disciplined typically benefit the most from the strategy’s statistical edge, so if you subscribe I ask you to stick through the drawdowns, which are normal part of trading.

    ⭐ Commitment to Subscribers

    I actively monitor performance and continuously optimize execution conditions when needed.

    If you are satisfied with the results, your honest review is greatly appreciated — it helps strengthen the community and supports further development.

    If you have any questions before or after subscribing, feel free to contact me.


    Нет отзывов
    2026.08.03 21:43
    Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
    2026.08.03 20:43
    Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
    2026.07.28 11:04
    Share of trading days is too low
    2026.07.28 11:04
    Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
    2026.07.24 17:39
    Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
    2026.07.24 17:39
    80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
    2026.07.24 17:39
    Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
    2026.07.24 17:39
    This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
    2026.07.24 17:39
    The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
    Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
    Сигнал
    Цена
    Прирост
    Подписчики
    Средства
    Баланс
    Недели
    Торговые роботы
    Трейды
    В плюсе
    Активность
    PF
    Мат. ожидание
    Просадка
    Плечо
    Gold Breakout PRO
    30 USD в месяц
    9%
    0
    0
    USD
    11K
    CAD
    2
    100%
    21
    71%
    9%
    2.19
    41.41
    CAD
    7%
    1:500
    Копировать

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