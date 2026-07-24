- Прирост
- Баланс
- Средства
- Просадка
Распределение
|Символ
|Сделки
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD-ECN
|21
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, USD
|Убыток, USD
|Прибыль, USD
|XAUUSD-ECN
|675
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, pips
|Убыток, pips
|Прибыль, pips
|XAUUSD-ECN
|9.2K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Загрузка депозита
- Просадка
Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "VTMarkets-Live 7" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.
Нет данных
If you are looking for serious growth without dangerous recovery tricks, this signal was built for you.
This is a fully automated algorithm designed to deliver strong capital appreciation while maintaining structured and controlled risk exposure. It is not a gamble system and does not rely on account-destroying techniques.
📊 Proven Strategy Foundation
✔ Backtested with high-quality tick data since 2017
✔ Historical max drawdown approximately 50% with $1k deposit
✔ Annual returns exceeding 100% in back testing environments every year
✔ Active trade frequency — consistent market participation
✔ Real stop-loss logic on every position
The system has been tested across multiple market phases — trending, ranging, high volatility, and low volatility environments.
🛡 What Makes This Different
Many high-return signals hide risk through aggressive lot scaling.
This strategy does NOT use:
❌ Martingale
❌ Grid trading
❌ Hedging
❌ Hidden recovery cycles
❌ No Held Trades Over Weekends or during News
Instead, it uses structured position sizing and statistical edge execution.
Growth is achieved through probability and discipline — not luck.
⚙ Recommended Conditions
Minimum deposit: $500
Low-spread broker recommended
VPS recommended for optimal execution
For best results, use the same broker and similar leverage to maintain performance consistency.
📈 Who This Is For
This signal is designed for traders who understand:
• Drawdowns are normal in professional trading
• Performance should be measured over months, not days
• Consistency beats emotional switching
Short-term fluctuations are part of any high-performing system. Subscribers who stay disciplined typically benefit the most from the strategy’s statistical edge, so if you subscribe I ask you to stick through the drawdowns, which are normal part of trading.
⭐ Commitment to Subscribers
I actively monitor performance and continuously optimize execution conditions when needed.
If you are satisfied with the results, your honest review is greatly appreciated — it helps strengthen the community and supports further development.
If you have any questions before or after subscribing, feel free to contact me.
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