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Jean Carlos Bonilla Gaitan

Gold Breakout PRO

Jean Carlos Bonilla Gaitan
Jean Carlos Bonilla Gaitan

Jean Carlos Bonilla Gaitan

0 reviews
Reliability
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 6%
VTMarkets-Live 7
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
18
Profit Trades:
12 (66.66%)
Loss Trades:
6 (33.33%)
Best trade:
700.41 CAD
Worst trade:
-202.51 CAD
Gross Profit:
1 349.98 CAD (15 391 pips)
Gross Loss:
-727.16 CAD (9 428 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (1 085.91 CAD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 085.91 CAD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.18
Trading activity:
9.76%
Max deposit load:
4.19%
Latest trade:
23 hours ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.86
Long Trades:
13 (72.22%)
Short Trades:
5 (27.78%)
Profit Factor:
1.86
Expected Payoff:
34.60 CAD
Average Profit:
112.50 CAD
Average Loss:
-121.19 CAD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-723.41 CAD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-723.41 CAD (5)
Monthly growth:
6.23%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
704.66 CAD
Maximal:
724.70 CAD (7.23%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.23% (724.22 CAD)
By Equity:
4.73% (464.68 CAD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD-ECN 18
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD-ECN 483
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD-ECN 6K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +700.41 CAD
Worst trade: -203 CAD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 085.91 CAD
Maximal consecutive loss: -723.41 CAD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VTMarkets-Live 7" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

🚀 High Growth Algorithmic Signal for XAUUSD | No Martingale | Real Risk Control

If you are looking for serious growth without dangerous recovery tricks, this signal was built for you.

This is a fully automated algorithm designed to deliver strong capital appreciation while maintaining structured and controlled risk exposure. It is not a gamble system and does not rely on account-destroying techniques.

📊 Proven Strategy Foundation

✔ Backtested with high-quality tick data since 2017
✔ Historical max drawdown approximately 50% with $1k deposit
✔ Annual returns exceeding 100% in back testing environments every year
✔ Active trade frequency — consistent market participation
✔ Real stop-loss logic on every position

The system has been tested across multiple market phases — trending, ranging, high volatility, and low volatility environments.


🛡 What Makes This Different

Many high-return signals hide risk through aggressive lot scaling.

This strategy does NOT use:

❌ Martingale
❌ Grid trading
❌ Hedging
❌ Hidden recovery cycles
❌ No Held Trades Over Weekends or during News

Instead, it uses structured position sizing and statistical edge execution.

Growth is achieved through probability and discipline — not luck.

⚙ Recommended Conditions

Minimum deposit: $500
Low-spread broker recommended
VPS recommended for optimal execution

For best results, use the same broker and similar leverage to maintain performance consistency.

📈 Who This Is For

This signal is designed for traders who understand:

• Drawdowns are normal in professional trading
• Performance should be measured over months, not days
• Consistency beats emotional switching

Short-term fluctuations are part of any high-performing system. Subscribers who stay disciplined typically benefit the most from the strategy’s statistical edge, so if you subscribe I ask you to stick through the drawdowns, which are normal part of trading.

    ⭐ Commitment to Subscribers

    I actively monitor performance and continuously optimize execution conditions when needed.

    If you are satisfied with the results, your honest review is greatly appreciated — it helps strengthen the community and supports further development.

    If you have any questions before or after subscribing, feel free to contact me.


    No reviews
    2026.08.03 21:43
    Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
    2026.08.03 20:43
    Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
    2026.07.28 11:04
    Share of trading days is too low
    2026.07.28 11:04
    Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
    2026.07.24 17:39
    Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
    2026.07.24 17:39
    80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
    2026.07.24 17:39
    Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
    2026.07.24 17:39
    This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
    2026.07.24 17:39
    The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
    To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
    Signal
    Price
    Growth
    Subscribers
    Funds
    Balance
    Weeks
    Expert Advisors
    Trades
    Win %
    Activity
    PF
    Expected Payoff
    Drawdown
    Leverage
    Gold Breakout PRO
    30 USD per month
    6%
    0
    0
    USD
    11K
    CAD
    2
    100%
    18
    66%
    10%
    1.85
    34.60
    CAD
    7%
    1:500
    Copy

    How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

    Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

    If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.