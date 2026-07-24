- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD-ECN
|18
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD-ECN
|483
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD-ECN
|6K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VTMarkets-Live 7" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
If you are looking for serious growth without dangerous recovery tricks, this signal was built for you.
This is a fully automated algorithm designed to deliver strong capital appreciation while maintaining structured and controlled risk exposure. It is not a gamble system and does not rely on account-destroying techniques.
📊 Proven Strategy Foundation
✔ Backtested with high-quality tick data since 2017
✔ Historical max drawdown approximately 50% with $1k deposit
✔ Annual returns exceeding 100% in back testing environments every year
✔ Active trade frequency — consistent market participation
✔ Real stop-loss logic on every position
The system has been tested across multiple market phases — trending, ranging, high volatility, and low volatility environments.
🛡 What Makes This Different
Many high-return signals hide risk through aggressive lot scaling.
This strategy does NOT use:
❌ Martingale
❌ Grid trading
❌ Hedging
❌ Hidden recovery cycles
❌ No Held Trades Over Weekends or during News
Instead, it uses structured position sizing and statistical edge execution.
Growth is achieved through probability and discipline — not luck.
⚙ Recommended Conditions
Minimum deposit: $500
Low-spread broker recommended
VPS recommended for optimal execution
For best results, use the same broker and similar leverage to maintain performance consistency.
📈 Who This Is For
This signal is designed for traders who understand:
• Drawdowns are normal in professional trading
• Performance should be measured over months, not days
• Consistency beats emotional switching
Short-term fluctuations are part of any high-performing system. Subscribers who stay disciplined typically benefit the most from the strategy’s statistical edge, so if you subscribe I ask you to stick through the drawdowns, which are normal part of trading.
⭐ Commitment to Subscribers
I actively monitor performance and continuously optimize execution conditions when needed.
If you are satisfied with the results, your honest review is greatly appreciated — it helps strengthen the community and supports further development.
If you have any questions before or after subscribing, feel free to contact me.
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CAD
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