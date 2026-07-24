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Jean Carlos Bonilla Gaitan

Gold Breakout PRO

Jean Carlos Bonilla Gaitan
Jean Carlos Bonilla Gaitan

Jean Carlos Bonilla Gaitan

0条评论
可靠性
3
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2026 1%
VTMarkets-Live 7
1:500
如何订阅？
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
24
盈利交易:
15 (62.50%)
亏损交易:
9 (37.50%)
最好交易:
700.41 CAD
最差交易:
-370.99 CAD
毛利:
1 597.20 CAD (18 625 pips)
毛利亏损:
-1 483.26 CAD (19 322 pips)
最大连续赢利:
8 (1 333.13 CAD)
最大连续盈利:
1 333.13 CAD (8)
夏普比率:
0.03
交易活动:
8.51%
最大入金加载:
4.19%
最近交易:
13 几小时前
每周交易:
9
平均持有时间:
2 小时
采收率:
0.15
长期交易:
19 (79.17%)
短期交易:
5 (20.83%)
利润因子:
1.08
预期回报:
4.75 CAD
平均利润:
106.48 CAD
平均损失:
-164.81 CAD
最大连续失误:
5 (-723.41 CAD)
最大连续亏损:
-755.11 CAD (3)
每月增长:
1.14%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
704.66 CAD
最大值:
755.59 CAD (6.95%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
7.23% (724.22 CAD)
净值:
6.54% (710.64 CAD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD-ECN 24
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD-ECN 88
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD-ECN -697
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +700.41 CAD
最差交易: -371 CAD
最大连续赢利: 8
最大连续失误: 3
最大连续盈利: +1 333.13 CAD
最大连续亏损: -723.41 CAD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 VTMarkets-Live 7 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

🚀 High Growth Algorithmic Signal for XAUUSD | No Martingale | Real Risk Control

If you are looking for serious growth without dangerous recovery tricks, this signal was built for you.

This is a fully automated algorithm designed to deliver strong capital appreciation while maintaining structured and controlled risk exposure. It is not a gamble system and does not rely on account-destroying techniques.

📊 Proven Strategy Foundation

✔ Backtested with high-quality tick data since 2017
✔ Historical max drawdown approximately 50% with $1k deposit
✔ Annual returns exceeding 100% in back testing environments every year
✔ Active trade frequency — consistent market participation
✔ Real stop-loss logic on every position

The system has been tested across multiple market phases — trending, ranging, high volatility, and low volatility environments.


🛡 What Makes This Different

Many high-return signals hide risk through aggressive lot scaling.

This strategy does NOT use:

❌ Martingale
❌ Grid trading
❌ Hedging
❌ Hidden recovery cycles
❌ No Held Trades Over Weekends or during News

Instead, it uses structured position sizing and statistical edge execution.

Growth is achieved through probability and discipline — not luck.

⚙ Recommended Conditions

Minimum deposit: $500
Low-spread broker recommended
VPS recommended for optimal execution

For best results, use the same broker and similar leverage to maintain performance consistency.

📈 Who This Is For

This signal is designed for traders who understand:

• Drawdowns are normal in professional trading
• Performance should be measured over months, not days
• Consistency beats emotional switching

Short-term fluctuations are part of any high-performing system. Subscribers who stay disciplined typically benefit the most from the strategy’s statistical edge, so if you subscribe I ask you to stick through the drawdowns, which are normal part of trading.

    ⭐ Commitment to Subscribers

    I actively monitor performance and continuously optimize execution conditions when needed.

    If you are satisfied with the results, your honest review is greatly appreciated — it helps strengthen the community and supports further development.

    If you have any questions before or after subscribing, feel free to contact me.


    没有评论
    2026.08.03 21:43
    Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
    2026.08.03 20:43
    Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
    2026.07.28 11:04
    Share of trading days is too low
    2026.07.28 11:04
    Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
    2026.07.24 17:39
    Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
    2026.07.24 17:39
    80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
    2026.07.24 17:39
    Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
    2026.07.24 17:39
    This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
    2026.07.24 17:39
    The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
    查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
    信号
    价格
    成长
    订阅者
    资金
    结余
    EA交易
    交易
    赢%
    活动
    PF
    预期回报
    提取
    杠杆
    Gold Breakout PRO
    每月30 USD
    1%
    0
    0
    USD
    10K
    CAD
    3
    100%
    24
    62%
    9%
    1.07
    4.75
    CAD
    7%
    1:500
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