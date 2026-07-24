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Sadiqur Rahman

NAS100

Sadiqur Rahman
Sadiqur Rahman

Sadiqur Rahman

0 отзывов
Надежность
10 недель
1 / 9.4K USD
Копировать за 49 USD в месяц
прирост с 2026 46%
PepperstoneBS-MT5-Live01
1:500
Как подписаться?
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  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
88
Прибыльных трейдов:
46 (52.27%)
Убыточных трейдов:
42 (47.73%)
Лучший трейд:
75.66 USD
Худший трейд:
-31.50 USD
Общая прибыль:
1 332.13 USD (37 659 pips)
Общий убыток:
-547.25 USD (21 755 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
4 (112.31 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
112.48 USD (2)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.34
Торговая активность:
3.87%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
2.11%
Последний трейд:
12 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
10
Ср. время удержания:
40 минут
Фактор восстановления:
11.14
Длинных трейдов:
42 (47.73%)
Коротких трейдов:
46 (52.27%)
Профит фактор:
2.43
Мат. ожидание:
8.92 USD
Средняя прибыль:
28.96 USD
Средний убыток:
-13.03 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
6 (-70.47 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-70.47 USD (6)
Прирост в месяц:
13.47%
Алготрейдинг:
61%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
58.64 USD
Максимальная:
70.47 USD (3.45%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
3.45% (70.47 USD)
По эквити:
0.65% (13.35 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
NAS100 88
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
NAS100 785
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
NAS100 16K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +75.66 USD
Худший трейд: -32 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 2
Макс. серия проигрышей: 6
Макс. прибыль в серии: +112.31 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -70.47 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "PepperstoneBS-MT5-Live01" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
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NAS100 Professional Intraday Trading Signal

Welcome to my professional NASDAQ-100 trading signal.

This signal is designed exclusively for trading the NASDAQ-100 Index (NAS100) using a disciplined, rules-based trading strategy. The system combines trend analysis, price action, volatility, and market structure to identify high-probability trading opportunities while maintaining strict risk management.

The primary goal is consistent long-term performance rather than aggressive short-term gains.

Recommended Broker

For the best trade synchronization, Pepperstone is the preferred broker.

The strategy has been optimized and tested primarily using Pepperstone's execution, spreads, and pricing. While the signal works with most MT4/MT5 brokers, using Pepperstone will generally provide the closest match between provider and subscriber trades.

Supported NASDAQ-100 Symbols

Different brokers use different names for the NASDAQ-100 index.

If your broker does not use NAS100, simply subscribe using the equivalent instrument provided by your broker.

  • NAS100
  • NAS100.cash
  • NAS100m
  • US100
  • USTECH
  • USTEC
  • NQ
  • NQ100
  • ND
  • NDX
  • NASDAQ100

As long as the symbol tracks the NASDAQ-100 Index, the signal should work correctly.

Order Execution

Different brokers receive prices from different liquidity providers. As a result, the NASDAQ-100 index price may vary slightly between brokers.

To achieve the best synchronization across different brokers:

  • All orders are executed immediately at the current market price.
  • No pending orders are used.
  • Entry prices are not fixed in advance.
  • Initial Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) are intentionally left blank when a position is opened.

Because of broker pricing differences, attempting to use pending orders or fixed entry prices can result in missed trades or significantly different execution prices.

Instead, trades are opened directly at market price to maximize synchronization with the signal provider.

Trade exits are managed dynamically according to market conditions and the trading strategy. Positions may be closed manually by the Expert Advisor or updated during the trade as market conditions evolve.

Please do not manually add your own Stop Loss or Take Profit unless you fully understand the strategy, as this may produce results that differ from the provider's performance.

Trading Style

  • NASDAQ-100 only
  • Intraday trading
  • Scalping opportunities
  • Momentum trading
  • Trend-following entries
  • Price action confirmation
  • Dynamic trade management
  • Strict risk control
  • One trade at a time

Risk Management

Every trader has a different account size and risk tolerance.

Before subscribing, please ensure:

  • You use an appropriate lot size.
  • Your account has sufficient free margin.
  • You understand the risks of leveraged trading.
  • You avoid excessive leverage.

Never risk money that you cannot afford to lose.

Important Notes

  • Pepperstone is the recommended broker for the closest execution.
  • Small differences in spread, commission, swap, and execution speed are normal between brokers.
  • Slight differences in entry and exit prices are expected and cannot be completely avoided.
  • If your broker uses a different NASDAQ-100 symbol name, simply map it to the equivalent instrument (US100, USTECH, USTEC, NQ, ND, etc.).

Risk Disclaimer

Trading CFDs and leveraged financial instruments carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

All trading decisions remain the responsibility of the subscriber. Please ensure you understand the risks involved before subscribing.

Thank You

Thank you for choosing my signal.

I am committed to providing disciplined, transparent, and professionally managed NASDAQ-100 trading with a strong focus on consistency, execution quality, and long-term performance. I appreciate your trust and wish you successful trading.

Нет отзывов
2026.07.24 05:31
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
NAS100
49 USD в месяц
46%
1
9.4K
USD
2.1K
USD
10
61%
88
52%
4%
2.43
8.92
USD
3%
1:500
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