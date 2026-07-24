NAS100 Professional Intraday Trading Signal

Welcome to my professional NASDAQ-100 trading signal.

This signal is designed exclusively for trading the NASDAQ-100 Index (NAS100) using a disciplined, rules-based trading strategy. The system combines trend analysis, price action, volatility, and market structure to identify high-probability trading opportunities while maintaining strict risk management.

The primary goal is consistent long-term performance rather than aggressive short-term gains.

Recommended Broker

For the best trade synchronization, Pepperstone is the preferred broker.

The strategy has been optimized and tested primarily using Pepperstone's execution, spreads, and pricing. While the signal works with most MT4/MT5 brokers, using Pepperstone will generally provide the closest match between provider and subscriber trades.

Supported NASDAQ-100 Symbols

Different brokers use different names for the NASDAQ-100 index.

If your broker does not use NAS100, simply subscribe using the equivalent instrument provided by your broker.

NAS100

NAS100.cash

NAS100m

US100

USTECH

USTEC

NQ

NQ100

ND

NDX

NASDAQ100

As long as the symbol tracks the NASDAQ-100 Index, the signal should work correctly.

Order Execution

Different brokers receive prices from different liquidity providers. As a result, the NASDAQ-100 index price may vary slightly between brokers.

To achieve the best synchronization across different brokers:

All orders are executed immediately at the current market price .

. No pending orders are used.

Entry prices are not fixed in advance.

Initial Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) are intentionally left blank when a position is opened.

Because of broker pricing differences, attempting to use pending orders or fixed entry prices can result in missed trades or significantly different execution prices.

Instead, trades are opened directly at market price to maximize synchronization with the signal provider.

Trade exits are managed dynamically according to market conditions and the trading strategy. Positions may be closed manually by the Expert Advisor or updated during the trade as market conditions evolve.

Please do not manually add your own Stop Loss or Take Profit unless you fully understand the strategy, as this may produce results that differ from the provider's performance.

Trading Style

NASDAQ-100 only

Intraday trading

Scalping opportunities

Momentum trading

Trend-following entries

Price action confirmation

Dynamic trade management

Strict risk control

One trade at a time

Risk Management

Every trader has a different account size and risk tolerance.

Before subscribing, please ensure:

You use an appropriate lot size.

Your account has sufficient free margin.

You understand the risks of leveraged trading.

You avoid excessive leverage.

Never risk money that you cannot afford to lose.

Important Notes

Pepperstone is the recommended broker for the closest execution.

Small differences in spread, commission, swap, and execution speed are normal between brokers.

Slight differences in entry and exit prices are expected and cannot be completely avoided.

If your broker uses a different NASDAQ-100 symbol name, simply map it to the equivalent instrument (US100, USTECH, USTEC, NQ, ND, etc.).

Risk Disclaimer

Trading CFDs and leveraged financial instruments carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

All trading decisions remain the responsibility of the subscriber. Please ensure you understand the risks involved before subscribing.

Thank You

Thank you for choosing my signal.

I am committed to providing disciplined, transparent, and professionally managed NASDAQ-100 trading with a strong focus on consistency, execution quality, and long-term performance. I appreciate your trust and wish you successful trading.