- Прирост
- Баланс
- Средства
- Просадка
Распределение
|Символ
|Сделки
|Sell
|Buy
|NAS100
|88
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, USD
|Убыток, USD
|Прибыль, USD
|NAS100
|785
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, pips
|Убыток, pips
|Прибыль, pips
|NAS100
|16K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
- Загрузка депозита
- Просадка
Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "PepperstoneBS-MT5-Live01" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
NAS100 Professional Intraday Trading Signal
Welcome to my professional NASDAQ-100 trading signal.
This signal is designed exclusively for trading the NASDAQ-100 Index (NAS100) using a disciplined, rules-based trading strategy. The system combines trend analysis, price action, volatility, and market structure to identify high-probability trading opportunities while maintaining strict risk management.
The primary goal is consistent long-term performance rather than aggressive short-term gains.
Recommended Broker
For the best trade synchronization, Pepperstone is the preferred broker.
The strategy has been optimized and tested primarily using Pepperstone's execution, spreads, and pricing. While the signal works with most MT4/MT5 brokers, using Pepperstone will generally provide the closest match between provider and subscriber trades.
Supported NASDAQ-100 Symbols
Different brokers use different names for the NASDAQ-100 index.
If your broker does not use NAS100, simply subscribe using the equivalent instrument provided by your broker.
- NAS100
- NAS100.cash
- NAS100m
- US100
- USTECH
- USTEC
- NQ
- NQ100
- ND
- NDX
- NASDAQ100
As long as the symbol tracks the NASDAQ-100 Index, the signal should work correctly.
Order Execution
Different brokers receive prices from different liquidity providers. As a result, the NASDAQ-100 index price may vary slightly between brokers.
To achieve the best synchronization across different brokers:
- All orders are executed immediately at the current market price.
- No pending orders are used.
- Entry prices are not fixed in advance.
- Initial Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) are intentionally left blank when a position is opened.
Because of broker pricing differences, attempting to use pending orders or fixed entry prices can result in missed trades or significantly different execution prices.
Instead, trades are opened directly at market price to maximize synchronization with the signal provider.
Trade exits are managed dynamically according to market conditions and the trading strategy. Positions may be closed manually by the Expert Advisor or updated during the trade as market conditions evolve.
Please do not manually add your own Stop Loss or Take Profit unless you fully understand the strategy, as this may produce results that differ from the provider's performance.
Trading Style
- NASDAQ-100 only
- Intraday trading
- Scalping opportunities
- Momentum trading
- Trend-following entries
- Price action confirmation
- Dynamic trade management
- Strict risk control
- One trade at a time
Risk Management
Every trader has a different account size and risk tolerance.
Before subscribing, please ensure:
- You use an appropriate lot size.
- Your account has sufficient free margin.
- You understand the risks of leveraged trading.
- You avoid excessive leverage.
Never risk money that you cannot afford to lose.
Important Notes
- Pepperstone is the recommended broker for the closest execution.
- Small differences in spread, commission, swap, and execution speed are normal between brokers.
- Slight differences in entry and exit prices are expected and cannot be completely avoided.
- If your broker uses a different NASDAQ-100 symbol name, simply map it to the equivalent instrument (US100, USTECH, USTEC, NQ, ND, etc.).
Risk Disclaimer
Trading CFDs and leveraged financial instruments carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
All trading decisions remain the responsibility of the subscriber. Please ensure you understand the risks involved before subscribing.
Thank You
Thank you for choosing my signal.
I am committed to providing disciplined, transparent, and professionally managed NASDAQ-100 trading with a strong focus on consistency, execution quality, and long-term performance. I appreciate your trust and wish you successful trading.
USD
USD
USD