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Sadiqur Rahman

NAS100

Sadiqur Rahman
Sadiqur Rahman

Sadiqur Rahman

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可靠性
10
1 / 9.2K USD
每月复制 49 USD per 
增长自 2026 48%
PepperstoneBS-MT5-Live01
1:500
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  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
92
盈利交易:
48 (52.17%)
亏损交易:
44 (47.83%)
最好交易:
75.66 USD
最差交易:
-31.50 USD
毛利:
1 385.56 USD (38 952 pips)
毛利亏损:
-572.79 USD (22 770 pips)
最大连续赢利:
4 (112.31 USD)
最大连续盈利:
112.48 USD (2)
夏普比率:
0.34
交易活动:
3.87%
最大入金加载:
2.11%
最近交易:
13 几小时前
每周交易:
12
平均持有时间:
39 分钟
采收率:
11.53
长期交易:
45 (48.91%)
短期交易:
47 (51.09%)
利润因子:
2.42
预期回报:
8.83 USD
平均利润:
28.87 USD
平均损失:
-13.02 USD
最大连续失误:
6 (-70.47 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-70.47 USD (6)
每月增长:
13.30%
算法交易:
60%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
58.64 USD
最大值:
70.47 USD (3.45%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
3.45% (70.47 USD)
净值:
0.65% (13.35 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
NAS100 92
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
NAS100 813
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
NAS100 16K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +75.66 USD
最差交易: -32 USD
最大连续赢利: 2
最大连续失误: 6
最大连续盈利: +112.31 USD
最大连续亏损: -70.47 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 PepperstoneBS-MT5-Live01 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

FusionMarkets-Live
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NAS100 Professional Intraday Trading Signal

Welcome to my professional NASDAQ-100 trading signal.

This signal is designed exclusively for trading the NASDAQ-100 Index (NAS100) using a disciplined, rules-based trading strategy. The system combines trend analysis, price action, volatility, and market structure to identify high-probability trading opportunities while maintaining strict risk management.

The primary goal is consistent long-term performance rather than aggressive short-term gains.

Recommended Broker

For the best trade synchronization, Pepperstone is the preferred broker.

The strategy has been optimized and tested primarily using Pepperstone's execution, spreads, and pricing. While the signal works with most MT4/MT5 brokers, using Pepperstone will generally provide the closest match between provider and subscriber trades.

Supported NASDAQ-100 Symbols

Different brokers use different names for the NASDAQ-100 index.

If your broker does not use NAS100, simply subscribe using the equivalent instrument provided by your broker.

  • NAS100
  • NAS100.cash
  • NAS100m
  • US100
  • USTECH
  • USTEC
  • NQ
  • NQ100
  • ND
  • NDX
  • NASDAQ100

As long as the symbol tracks the NASDAQ-100 Index, the signal should work correctly.

Order Execution

Different brokers receive prices from different liquidity providers. As a result, the NASDAQ-100 index price may vary slightly between brokers.

To achieve the best synchronization across different brokers:

  • All orders are executed immediately at the current market price.
  • No pending orders are used.
  • Entry prices are not fixed in advance.
  • Initial Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) are intentionally left blank when a position is opened.

Because of broker pricing differences, attempting to use pending orders or fixed entry prices can result in missed trades or significantly different execution prices.

Instead, trades are opened directly at market price to maximize synchronization with the signal provider.

Trade exits are managed dynamically according to market conditions and the trading strategy. Positions may be closed manually by the Expert Advisor or updated during the trade as market conditions evolve.

Please do not manually add your own Stop Loss or Take Profit unless you fully understand the strategy, as this may produce results that differ from the provider's performance.

Trading Style

  • NASDAQ-100 only
  • Intraday trading
  • Scalping opportunities
  • Momentum trading
  • Trend-following entries
  • Price action confirmation
  • Dynamic trade management
  • Strict risk control
  • One trade at a time

Risk Management

Every trader has a different account size and risk tolerance.

Before subscribing, please ensure:

  • You use an appropriate lot size.
  • Your account has sufficient free margin.
  • You understand the risks of leveraged trading.
  • You avoid excessive leverage.

Never risk money that you cannot afford to lose.

Important Notes

  • Pepperstone is the recommended broker for the closest execution.
  • Small differences in spread, commission, swap, and execution speed are normal between brokers.
  • Slight differences in entry and exit prices are expected and cannot be completely avoided.
  • If your broker uses a different NASDAQ-100 symbol name, simply map it to the equivalent instrument (US100, USTECH, USTEC, NQ, ND, etc.).

Risk Disclaimer

Trading CFDs and leveraged financial instruments carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

All trading decisions remain the responsibility of the subscriber. Please ensure you understand the risks involved before subscribing.

Thank You

Thank you for choosing my signal.

I am committed to providing disciplined, transparent, and professionally managed NASDAQ-100 trading with a strong focus on consistency, execution quality, and long-term performance. I appreciate your trust and wish you successful trading.

没有评论
2026.07.24 05:31
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
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信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
NAS100
每月49 USD
48%
1
9.2K
USD
2K
USD
10
60%
92
52%
4%
2.41
8.83
USD
3%
1:500
复制

在MetaTrader中如何执行复制交易？请看视频教程

信号订阅允许您在一个月内复制提供商的交易。若要进行订阅工作，您应该使用MetaTrader 5交易程序端。

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