- Прирост
- Баланс
- Средства
- Просадка
Распределение
|Символ
|Сделки
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.
|68
|BTCUSD_
|1
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, USD
|Убыток, USD
|Прибыль, USD
|XAUUSD.
|-299
|BTCUSD_
|0
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, pips
|Убыток, pips
|Прибыль, pips
|XAUUSD.
|-8.3K
|BTCUSD_
|7.1K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Загрузка депозита
- Просадка
Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "WeMasterTrade-Virtual" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.
Нет данных
Professional XAUUSD (Gold) Trading Signal
This signal focuses exclusively on trading XAUUSD (Gold) using a disciplined trend-following and price action approach.
Strategy Highlights
- Gold (XAUUSD) only
- Strict risk management
- Trend confirmation before entry
- Controlled drawdown
- Long-term consistency
- No martingale
- No grid trading
- No high-risk recovery methods
Risk Management
- Fixed risk per trade
- Capital protection rules
- Maximum drawdown control
- Disciplined trade management
Trading Style
- Medium-term intraday trading
- High-quality setups only
- Quality over quantity
Important Notice
Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Subscribers should choose a risk level appropriate for their own capital and financial situation.
Welcome to Munna XAUUSD Pro! Thank you for visiting my trading signal. This signal focuses exclusively on XAUUSD (Gold) with disciplined risk management and long-term consistency. Regular updates about strategy improvements and important announcements will be posted here. Thank you for your support
USD
USD
USD