СигналыРазделы
Сигналы / MetaTrader 5 / Munna XAUUSD Pro
Md Ettiza

Munna XAUUSD Pro

Md Ettiza
Md Ettiza

Md Ettiza

Professional algorithmic trader and MQL5 developer specializing in XAUUSD (Gold) trading systems. I develop reliable Expert Advisors and trading tools focused on risk management, automation, and consistent performance.
0 отзывов
6 недель
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2026 -3%
WeMasterTrade-Virtual
1:100
Как подписаться?
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
69
Прибыльных трейдов:
24 (34.78%)
Убыточных трейдов:
45 (65.22%)
Лучший трейд:
84.72 USD
Худший трейд:
-77.50 USD
Общая прибыль:
648.39 USD (46 407 pips)
Общий убыток:
-947.35 USD (47 594 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
3 (41.25 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
149.66 USD (2)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
-0.14
Торговая активность:
13.45%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
1.26%
Последний трейд:
6 дней
Трейдов в неделю:
11
Ср. время удержания:
5 часов
Фактор восстановления:
-0.88
Длинных трейдов:
24 (34.78%)
Коротких трейдов:
45 (65.22%)
Профит фактор:
0.68
Мат. ожидание:
-4.33 USD
Средняя прибыль:
27.02 USD
Средний убыток:
-21.05 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
8 (-115.80 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-130.02 USD (4)
Прирост в месяц:
-1.87%
Алготрейдинг:
26%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
298.96 USD
Максимальная:
339.88 USD (3.38%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
3.38% (339.88 USD)
По эквити:
0.49% (48.14 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD. 68
BTCUSD_ 1
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD. -299
BTCUSD_ 0
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD. -8.3K
BTCUSD_ 7.1K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +84.72 USD
Худший трейд: -78 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 2
Макс. серия проигрышей: 4
Макс. прибыль в серии: +41.25 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -115.80 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "WeMasterTrade-Virtual" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Нет данных

Munna Gold pro

Professional XAUUSD (Gold) Trading Signal

This signal focuses exclusively on trading XAUUSD (Gold) using a disciplined trend-following and price action approach.

Strategy Highlights

  • Gold (XAUUSD) only
  • Strict risk management
  • Trend confirmation before entry
  • Controlled drawdown
  • Long-term consistency
  • No martingale
  • No grid trading
  • No high-risk recovery methods

Risk Management

  • Fixed risk per trade
  • Capital protection rules
  • Maximum drawdown control
  • Disciplined trade management

Trading Style

  • Medium-term intraday trading
  • High-quality setups only
  • Quality over quantity

Important Notice

Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Subscribers should choose a risk level appropriate for their own capital and financial situation.


Нет отзывов
2026.07.20 18:10
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.20 17:23 2026.07.20 17:23:42  

Welcome to Munna XAUUSD Pro! Thank you for visiting my trading signal. This signal focuses exclusively on XAUUSD (Gold) with disciplined risk management and long-term consistency. Regular updates about strategy improvements and important announcements will be posted here. Thank you for your support

Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
Munna XAUUSD Pro
30 USD в месяц
-3%
0
0
USD
9.7K
USD
6
26%
69
34%
13%
0.68
-4.33
USD
3%
1:100
Копировать

Как происходит копирование сделок в MetaTrader? Посмотрите обучающее видео

Подписка на сигнал дает вам право копировать сделки поставщика в течение 1 месяца. Для работы подписки необходимо использовать торговый терминал MetaTrader 5.

Если платформа у вас не установлена, вы можете скачать ее здесь.