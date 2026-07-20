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Md Ettiza

Munna XAUUSD Pro

Md Ettiza
Md Ettiza

Md Ettiza

Professional algorithmic trader and MQL5 developer specializing in XAUUSD (Gold) trading systems. I develop reliable Expert Advisors and trading tools focused on risk management, automation, and consistent performance.
0 reviews
6 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 -3%
WeMasterTrade-Virtual
1:100
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
69
Profit Trades:
24 (34.78%)
Loss Trades:
45 (65.22%)
Best trade:
84.72 USD
Worst trade:
-77.50 USD
Gross Profit:
648.39 USD (46 407 pips)
Gross Loss:
-947.35 USD (47 594 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (41.25 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
149.66 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.14
Trading activity:
13.45%
Max deposit load:
1.26%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.88
Long Trades:
24 (34.78%)
Short Trades:
45 (65.22%)
Profit Factor:
0.68
Expected Payoff:
-4.33 USD
Average Profit:
27.02 USD
Average Loss:
-21.05 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-115.80 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-130.02 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
-1.87%
Algo trading:
26%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
298.96 USD
Maximal:
339.88 USD (3.38%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.38% (339.88 USD)
By Equity:
0.49% (48.14 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD. 68
BTCUSD_ 1
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD. -299
BTCUSD_ 0
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD. -8.3K
BTCUSD_ 7.1K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +84.72 USD
Worst trade: -78 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +41.25 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -115.80 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "WeMasterTrade-Virtual" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Munna Gold pro

Professional XAUUSD (Gold) Trading Signal

This signal focuses exclusively on trading XAUUSD (Gold) using a disciplined trend-following and price action approach.

Strategy Highlights

  • Gold (XAUUSD) only
  • Strict risk management
  • Trend confirmation before entry
  • Controlled drawdown
  • Long-term consistency
  • No martingale
  • No grid trading
  • No high-risk recovery methods

Risk Management

  • Fixed risk per trade
  • Capital protection rules
  • Maximum drawdown control
  • Disciplined trade management

Trading Style

  • Medium-term intraday trading
  • High-quality setups only
  • Quality over quantity

Important Notice

Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Subscribers should choose a risk level appropriate for their own capital and financial situation.


No reviews
2026.07.20 18:10
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.20 17:23 2026.07.20 17:23:42  

Welcome to Munna XAUUSD Pro! Thank you for visiting my trading signal. This signal focuses exclusively on XAUUSD (Gold) with disciplined risk management and long-term consistency. Regular updates about strategy improvements and important announcements will be posted here. Thank you for your support

To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Munna XAUUSD Pro
30 USD per month
-3%
0
0
USD
9.7K
USD
6
26%
69
34%
13%
0.68
-4.33
USD
3%
1:100
Copy

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