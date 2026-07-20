- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.
|68
|BTCUSD_
|1
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.
|-299
|BTCUSD_
|0
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.
|-8.3K
|BTCUSD_
|7.1K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "WeMasterTrade-Virtual" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Professional XAUUSD (Gold) Trading Signal
This signal focuses exclusively on trading XAUUSD (Gold) using a disciplined trend-following and price action approach.
Strategy Highlights
- Gold (XAUUSD) only
- Strict risk management
- Trend confirmation before entry
- Controlled drawdown
- Long-term consistency
- No martingale
- No grid trading
- No high-risk recovery methods
Risk Management
- Fixed risk per trade
- Capital protection rules
- Maximum drawdown control
- Disciplined trade management
Trading Style
- Medium-term intraday trading
- High-quality setups only
- Quality over quantity
Important Notice
Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Subscribers should choose a risk level appropriate for their own capital and financial situation.
Welcome to Munna XAUUSD Pro! Thank you for visiting my trading signal. This signal focuses exclusively on XAUUSD (Gold) with disciplined risk management and long-term consistency. Regular updates about strategy improvements and important announcements will be posted here. Thank you for your support
USD
USD
USD