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Huu Duc Nguyen

Elvis Supper Scalping MT4

Huu Duc Nguyen
Huu Duc Nguyen

Huu Duc Nguyen

0 отзывов
Надежность
5 недель
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 35 USD в месяц
прирост с 2026 3%
ICMarketsSC-Live26
1:500
Как подписаться?
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
31
Прибыльных трейдов:
23 (74.19%)
Убыточных трейдов:
8 (25.81%)
Лучший трейд:
37.79 USD
Худший трейд:
-16.86 USD
Общая прибыль:
127.75 USD (4 466 pips)
Общий убыток:
-58.73 USD (1 850 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
6 (49.46 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
49.46 USD (6)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.25
Торговая активность:
96.66%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
4.43%
Последний трейд:
52 минуты
Трейдов в неделю:
12
Ср. время удержания:
3 дня
Фактор восстановления:
1.69
Длинных трейдов:
1 (3.23%)
Коротких трейдов:
30 (96.77%)
Профит фактор:
2.18
Мат. ожидание:
2.23 USD
Средняя прибыль:
5.55 USD
Средний убыток:
-7.34 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
3 (-40.74 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-40.74 USD (3)
Прирост в месяц:
2.82%
Алготрейдинг:
74%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.00 USD
Максимальная:
40.74 USD (3.84%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
1.33% (40.74 USD)
По эквити:
10.64% (108.82 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
AUDCAD 31
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
AUDCAD 69
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
AUDCAD 2.6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +37.79 USD
Худший трейд: -17 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 6
Макс. серия проигрышей: 3
Макс. прибыль в серии: +49.46 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -40.74 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "ICMarketsSC-Live26" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Pepperstone-Demo02
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.17 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.26 × 23
ICMarketsSC-Live14
0.42 × 19
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.49 × 41
OrbexGlobal-Live
0.50 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.99 × 94
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.00 × 19
ICMarketsSC-Live31
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live16
1.54 × 2410
TradersGlobalGroup-Live
2.25 × 4
Tickmill-Live10
2.54 × 13
RoboForex-ECN-2
3.95 × 38
Pepperstone-Edge07
4.00 × 1
Coinexx-Live
4.25 × 8
Longhorn-Real2
4.75 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live20
4.95 × 21
FXCL-Main2
5.00 × 1
TitanFX-06
5.33 × 6
Darwinex-Live
5.97 × 237
CityIndexAU-Live 101
7.53 × 34
еще 15...
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика

AUD/CAD Systematic EA

A fully automated trading system designed exclusively for the AUD/CAD currency pair, combining trend-following logic with structured position management to capture consistent, low-volatility moves in this commodity-correlated cross.

The EA operates around the clock, executing entries only when higher-timeframe momentum aligns with a clear directional bias. Risk exposure is managed systematically at every stage, with predefined profit targets and a built-in recovery mechanism to handle adverse market conditions.

Key characteristics:

  • Single pair focus: AUD/CAD
  • Trend-filtered entries on higher timeframes
  • Automated TP management across all open positions
  • No manual intervention required
  • Compatible with standard and swap-free accounts

Best suited for investors seeking steady account growth with disciplined risk control.


Нет отзывов
2026.07.22 14:05
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.22 13:05
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.13 17:45
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.13 17:45
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.13 16:45
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.13 16:45
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.13 08:39
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.13 08:39
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.13 08:39
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.13 08:39
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.13 08:39
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
Elvis Supper Scalping MT4
35 USD в месяц
3%
0
0
USD
1.1K
USD
5
74%
31
74%
97%
2.17
2.23
USD
11%
1:500
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