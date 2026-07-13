- Прирост
- Баланс
- Средства
- Просадка
Распределение
|Символ
|Сделки
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|31
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, USD
|Убыток, USD
|Прибыль, USD
|AUDCAD
|69
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, pips
|Убыток, pips
|Прибыль, pips
|AUDCAD
|2.6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
- Загрузка депозита
- Просадка
Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "ICMarketsSC-Live26" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.
|
Pepperstone-Demo02
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.17 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.26 × 23
|
ICMarketsSC-Live14
|0.42 × 19
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.49 × 41
|
OrbexGlobal-Live
|0.50 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.99 × 94
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|1.00 × 19
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|1.54 × 2410
|
TradersGlobalGroup-Live
|2.25 × 4
|
Tickmill-Live10
|2.54 × 13
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|3.95 × 38
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|4.00 × 1
|
Coinexx-Live
|4.25 × 8
|
Longhorn-Real2
|4.75 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|4.95 × 21
|
FXCL-Main2
|5.00 × 1
|
TitanFX-06
|5.33 × 6
|
Darwinex-Live
|5.97 × 237
|
CityIndexAU-Live 101
|7.53 × 34
AUD/CAD Systematic EA
A fully automated trading system designed exclusively for the AUD/CAD currency pair, combining trend-following logic with structured position management to capture consistent, low-volatility moves in this commodity-correlated cross.
The EA operates around the clock, executing entries only when higher-timeframe momentum aligns with a clear directional bias. Risk exposure is managed systematically at every stage, with predefined profit targets and a built-in recovery mechanism to handle adverse market conditions.
Key characteristics:
- Single pair focus: AUD/CAD
- Trend-filtered entries on higher timeframes
- Automated TP management across all open positions
- No manual intervention required
- Compatible with standard and swap-free accounts
Best suited for investors seeking steady account growth with disciplined risk control.
USD
USD
USD