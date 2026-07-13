- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
35
盈利交易:
25 (71.42%)
亏损交易:
10 (28.57%)
最好交易:
37.79 USD
最差交易:
-16.86 USD
毛利:
138.08 USD (4 868 pips)
毛利亏损:
-61.96 USD (1 946 pips)
最大连续赢利:
6 (49.46 USD)
最大连续盈利:
49.46 USD (6)
夏普比率:
0.25
交易活动:
96.66%
最大入金加载:
4.43%
最近交易:
2 几小时前
每周交易:
15
平均持有时间:
3 天
采收率:
1.87
长期交易:
1 (2.86%)
短期交易:
34 (97.14%)
利润因子:
2.23
预期回报:
2.17 USD
平均利润:
5.52 USD
平均损失:
-6.20 USD
最大连续失误:
3 (-40.74 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-40.74 USD (3)
每月增长:
2.99%
算法交易:
77%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
40.74 USD (3.84%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
1.33% (40.74 USD)
净值:
10.64% (108.82 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|35
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|AUDCAD
|76
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|AUDCAD
|2.9K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +37.79 USD
最差交易: -17 USD
最大连续赢利: 6
最大连续失误: 3
最大连续盈利: +49.46 USD
最大连续亏损: -40.74 USD
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 ICMarketsSC-Live26 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
|
Pepperstone-Demo02
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.17 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.26 × 23
|
ICMarketsSC-Live14
|0.42 × 19
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.49 × 41
|
OrbexGlobal-Live
|0.50 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.99 × 94
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|1.00 × 19
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|1.54 × 2426
|
TradersGlobalGroup-Live
|2.25 × 4
|
Tickmill-Live10
|2.54 × 13
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|3.95 × 38
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|4.00 × 1
|
Coinexx-Live
|4.25 × 8
|
Longhorn-Real2
|4.75 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|4.95 × 21
|
FXCL-Main2
|5.00 × 1
|
TitanFX-06
|5.33 × 6
|
Darwinex-Live
|5.97 × 237
|
CityIndexAU-Live 101
|7.53 × 34
AUD/CAD Systematic EA
A fully automated trading system designed exclusively for the AUD/CAD currency pair, combining trend-following logic with structured position management to capture consistent, low-volatility moves in this commodity-correlated cross.
The EA operates around the clock, executing entries only when higher-timeframe momentum aligns with a clear directional bias. Risk exposure is managed systematically at every stage, with predefined profit targets and a built-in recovery mechanism to handle adverse market conditions.
Key characteristics:
- Single pair focus: AUD/CAD
- Trend-filtered entries on higher timeframes
- Automated TP management across all open positions
- No manual intervention required
- Compatible with standard and swap-free accounts
Best suited for investors seeking steady account growth with disciplined risk control.
没有评论
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
周
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
每月35 USD
3%
0
0
USD
USD
1.1K
USD
USD
5
77%
35
71%
97%
2.22
2.17
USD
USD
11%
1:500