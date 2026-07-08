- Прирост
- Баланс
- Средства
- Просадка
Распределение
|Символ
|Сделки
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|997
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, USD
|Убыток, USD
|Прибыль, USD
|EURUSD
|23K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, pips
|Убыток, pips
|Прибыль, pips
|EURUSD
|43K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Загрузка депозита
- Просадка
Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "FBS-Real-3" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.
|
XMGlobal-Real 8
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real19
|0.00 × 1
|
Aglobe-Live-1
|0.00 × 1
|
FxPro.com-Real03
|0.00 × 1
|
OANDA-OGM Live-1
|0.00 × 6
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
|0.00 × 1
|
PUPrime-Live 2
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCM-USDReal02
|0.00 × 2
|
NeptuneSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ThreeTraderLimited-Live02
|0.00 × 5
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live11
|0.00 × 1
|
MEXAtlantic-Real-4
|0.00 × 4
|
FXCM-AUDReal01
|0.00 × 2
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live4
|0.00 × 25
|
ICTrading-Live31
|0.00 × 20
|
AxioryAsia-06Live
|0.00 × 1
|
LandPrime-Live3
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 20
|0.00 × 1
|
EquitiBrokerageSC-Live 3
|0.00 × 1
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live3
|0.00 × 7
|
Axi-US12-Live
|0.00 × 8
|
NationFXLLC-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
EagleFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-Real 17
|0.00 × 1
AgiFX is an automated Expert Advisor built on an averaging system, validated through nearly 10 years of backtesting.
Key characteristics
- Averaging-based entry system
- Backtested over almost 10 years of historical data
- Backtest profit range: ~40% to 200%
- Managed with a cash-management / capital-reserve approach (allocating reserved funds) – NOT by topping up the account after drawdowns
Risk note
This is a high-risk strategy. Averaging systems accumulate exposure during adverse moves, so adequate capital reserves and disciplined risk management are essential. The figures above are historical backtest results and do not guarantee future performance. This account is published for full transparency so you can follow the strategy in real time.
USD
USD
USD