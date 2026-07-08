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I Putu Agi Sumara Jaya

AgiFX 6

I Putu Agi Sumara Jaya
I Putu Agi Sumara Jaya

I Putu Agi Sumara Jaya

5 (1)
I build trading systems as someone who actually trades them.
3 продукта 10 сигналов
0 отзывов
Надежность
183 недели
1 / 5.4K USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2023 2 271%
FBS-Real-3
1:200
Как подписаться?
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
997
Прибыльных трейдов:
740 (74.22%)
Убыточных трейдов:
257 (25.78%)
Лучший трейд:
2 739.28 USD
Худший трейд:
-579.24 USD
Общая прибыль:
31 491.42 USD (158 861 pips)
Общий убыток:
-8 685.77 USD (116 046 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
21 (180.96 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
3 438.16 USD (2)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.21
Торговая активность:
75.11%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
3.10%
Последний трейд:
1 день
Трейдов в неделю:
9
Ср. время удержания:
2 дня
Фактор восстановления:
16.55
Длинных трейдов:
493 (49.45%)
Коротких трейдов:
504 (50.55%)
Профит фактор:
3.63
Мат. ожидание:
22.87 USD
Средняя прибыль:
42.56 USD
Средний убыток:
-33.80 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
6 (-750.43 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-1 048.95 USD (2)
Прирост в месяц:
2.32%
Годовой прогноз:
28.16%
Алготрейдинг:
96%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.00 USD
Максимальная:
1 378.19 USD (9.06%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
13.69% (1 378.19 USD)
По эквити:
2.65% (325.64 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
EURUSD 997
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
EURUSD 23K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
EURUSD 43K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +2 739.28 USD
Худший трейд: -579 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 2
Макс. серия проигрышей: 2
Макс. прибыль в серии: +180.96 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -750.43 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "FBS-Real-3" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

XMGlobal-Real 8
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real19
0.00 × 1
Aglobe-Live-1
0.00 × 1
FxPro.com-Real03
0.00 × 1
OANDA-OGM Live-1
0.00 × 6
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
0.00 × 1
PUPrime-Live 2
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.00 × 1
FXCM-USDReal02
0.00 × 2
NeptuneSecurities-Live
0.00 × 2
ThreeTraderLimited-Live02
0.00 × 5
TMGM.TradeMax-Live11
0.00 × 1
MEXAtlantic-Real-4
0.00 × 4
FXCM-AUDReal01
0.00 × 2
FPMarketsLLC-Live4
0.00 × 25
ICTrading-Live31
0.00 × 20
AxioryAsia-06Live
0.00 × 1
LandPrime-Live3
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 20
0.00 × 1
EquitiBrokerageSC-Live 3
0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Live3
0.00 × 7
Axi-US12-Live
0.00 × 8
NationFXLLC-Real
0.00 × 1
EagleFX-Live
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 17
0.00 × 1
еще 457...
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика

AgiFX is an automated Expert Advisor built on an averaging system, validated through nearly 10 years of backtesting.

Key characteristics

  • Averaging-based entry system
  • Backtested over almost 10 years of historical data
  • Backtest profit range: ~40% to 200%
  • Managed with a cash-management / capital-reserve approach (allocating reserved funds) – NOT by topping up the account after drawdowns

Risk note

This is a high-risk strategy. Averaging systems accumulate exposure during adverse moves, so adequate capital reserves and disciplined risk management are essential. The figures above are historical backtest results and do not guarantee future performance. This account is published for full transparency so you can follow the strategy in real time.

Нет отзывов
2026.07.30 07:17
No swaps are charged
2026.07.30 07:17
No swaps are charged
2026.07.23 00:13
No swaps are charged on the signal account
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
AgiFX 6
30 USD в месяц
2 271%
1
5.4K
USD
13K
USD
183
96%
997
74%
75%
3.62
22.87
USD
14%
1:200
Копировать

Как происходит копирование сделок в MetaTrader? Посмотрите обучающее видео

Подписка на сигнал дает вам право копировать сделки поставщика в течение 1 месяца. Для работы подписки необходимо использовать торговый терминал MetaTrader 4.

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