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I Putu Agi Sumara Jaya

AgiFX 6

I Putu Agi Sumara Jaya
I Putu Agi Sumara Jaya

I Putu Agi Sumara Jaya

5 (1)
I build trading systems as someone who actually trades them.
3 products 10 signals
0 reviews
Reliability
183 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2023 2 271%
FBS-Real-3
1:200
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
997
Profit Trades:
740 (74.22%)
Loss Trades:
257 (25.78%)
Best trade:
2 739.28 USD
Worst trade:
-579.24 USD
Gross Profit:
31 491.42 USD (158 861 pips)
Gross Loss:
-8 685.77 USD (116 046 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
21 (180.96 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 438.16 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.21
Trading activity:
73.07%
Max deposit load:
3.10%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
16.55
Long Trades:
493 (49.45%)
Short Trades:
504 (50.55%)
Profit Factor:
3.63
Expected Payoff:
22.87 USD
Average Profit:
42.56 USD
Average Loss:
-33.80 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-750.43 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 048.95 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
2.32%
Annual Forecast:
28.16%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
1 378.19 USD (9.06%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
13.69% (1 378.19 USD)
By Equity:
2.65% (325.64 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 997
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 23K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 43K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +2 739.28 USD
Worst trade: -579 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +180.96 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -750.43 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

XMGlobal-Real 8
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real19
0.00 × 1
Aglobe-Live-1
0.00 × 1
FxPro.com-Real03
0.00 × 1
OANDA-OGM Live-1
0.00 × 6
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
0.00 × 1
PUPrime-Live 2
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.00 × 1
FXCM-USDReal02
0.00 × 2
NeptuneSecurities-Live
0.00 × 2
ThreeTraderLimited-Live02
0.00 × 5
TMGM.TradeMax-Live11
0.00 × 1
MEXAtlantic-Real-4
0.00 × 4
FXCM-AUDReal01
0.00 × 2
FPMarketsLLC-Live4
0.00 × 25
ICTrading-Live31
0.00 × 20
AxioryAsia-06Live
0.00 × 1
LandPrime-Live3
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 20
0.00 × 1
EquitiBrokerageSC-Live 3
0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Live3
0.00 × 7
Axi-US12-Live
0.00 × 8
NationFXLLC-Real
0.00 × 1
EagleFX-Live
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 17
0.00 × 1
457 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

AgiFX is an automated Expert Advisor built on an averaging system, validated through nearly 10 years of backtesting.

Key characteristics

  • Averaging-based entry system
  • Backtested over almost 10 years of historical data
  • Backtest profit range: ~40% to 200%
  • Managed with a cash-management / capital-reserve approach (allocating reserved funds) – NOT by topping up the account after drawdowns

Risk note

This is a high-risk strategy. Averaging systems accumulate exposure during adverse moves, so adequate capital reserves and disciplined risk management are essential. The figures above are historical backtest results and do not guarantee future performance. This account is published for full transparency so you can follow the strategy in real time.

No reviews
2026.07.30 07:17
No swaps are charged
2026.07.30 07:17
No swaps are charged
2026.07.23 00:13
No swaps are charged on the signal account
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
AgiFX 6
30 USD per month
2 271%
0
0
USD
13K
USD
183
96%
997
74%
73%
3.62
22.87
USD
14%
1:200
Copy

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