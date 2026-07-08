- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|997
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|23K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|43K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
XMGlobal-Real 8
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real19
|0.00 × 1
|
Aglobe-Live-1
|0.00 × 1
|
FxPro.com-Real03
|0.00 × 1
|
OANDA-OGM Live-1
|0.00 × 6
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
|0.00 × 1
|
PUPrime-Live 2
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCM-USDReal02
|0.00 × 2
|
NeptuneSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ThreeTraderLimited-Live02
|0.00 × 5
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live11
|0.00 × 1
|
MEXAtlantic-Real-4
|0.00 × 4
|
FXCM-AUDReal01
|0.00 × 2
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live4
|0.00 × 25
|
ICTrading-Live31
|0.00 × 20
|
AxioryAsia-06Live
|0.00 × 1
|
LandPrime-Live3
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 20
|0.00 × 1
|
EquitiBrokerageSC-Live 3
|0.00 × 1
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live3
|0.00 × 7
|
Axi-US12-Live
|0.00 × 8
|
NationFXLLC-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
EagleFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-Real 17
|0.00 × 1
AgiFX is an automated Expert Advisor built on an averaging system, validated through nearly 10 years of backtesting.
Key characteristics
- Averaging-based entry system
- Backtested over almost 10 years of historical data
- Backtest profit range: ~40% to 200%
- Managed with a cash-management / capital-reserve approach (allocating reserved funds) – NOT by topping up the account after drawdowns
Risk note
This is a high-risk strategy. Averaging systems accumulate exposure during adverse moves, so adequate capital reserves and disciplined risk management are essential. The figures above are historical backtest results and do not guarantee future performance. This account is published for full transparency so you can follow the strategy in real time.
USD
USD
USD