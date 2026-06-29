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Gil Chea Jeong

SMART AI SIGNAL PRIME

Gil Chea Jeong
Gil Chea Jeong

Gil Chea Jeong

4 (1)
Мы являемся профессиональным управляющим форекс-фонда и опытным программистом EA.
2 сигнала 3 комментария
0 отзывов
Надежность
13 недель
1 / 33 USD
Копировать за 35 USD в месяц
прирост с 2026 90%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:500
Как подписаться?
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
518
Прибыльных трейдов:
356 (68.72%)
Убыточных трейдов:
162 (31.27%)
Лучший трейд:
105.80 USD
Худший трейд:
-63.56 USD
Общая прибыль:
2 780.05 USD (19 156 pips)
Общий убыток:
-1 143.77 USD (6 935 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
17 (89.60 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
204.01 USD (5)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.29
Торговая активность:
31.18%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
26.93%
Последний трейд:
3 часа
Трейдов в неделю:
66
Ср. время удержания:
4 часа
Фактор восстановления:
8.75
Длинных трейдов:
302 (58.30%)
Коротких трейдов:
216 (41.70%)
Профит фактор:
2.43
Мат. ожидание:
3.16 USD
Средняя прибыль:
7.81 USD
Средний убыток:
-7.06 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
6 (-111.82 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-175.50 USD (5)
Прирост в месяц:
26.61%
Алготрейдинг:
100%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.00 USD
Максимальная:
186.97 USD (5.23%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
6.36% (186.97 USD)
По эквити:
29.17% (801.93 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
EURUSD 518
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
EURUSD 1.6K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
EURUSD 12K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +105.80 USD
Худший трейд: -64 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 5
Макс. серия проигрышей: 5
Макс. прибыль в серии: +89.60 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -111.82 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "FusionMarkets-Live" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.00 × 8
FBS-Real-4
0.00 × 1
AltairInc-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.00 × 3
Valutrades-Real-HK
0.00 × 3
ForexChief-DirectFX
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real
0.00 × 4
FPMarkets-Live2
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live05
0.17 × 6
FusionMarkets-Live
0.34 × 47
FXPIG-LIVE
1.33 × 3
Exness-Real8
5.07 × 28
Just2Trade-Real
6.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live04
6.74 × 34
RoboForex-Pro-2
9.33 × 6
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
12.25 × 16
ICMarketsSC-Live31
24.50 × 2
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика

System Update (Jul 27, 2026): Upgraded to the latest version.

During high-impact events (FOMC, ECB, NFP, CPI, PPI, Core PCE),

trading is reduced to protect capital from abnormal market volatility.


SMART AI SIGNAL - Institutional-Grade Trading System.


Not a traditional Martingale system. Driven by a high-quality signal engine,

trades are executed only when multiple high-probability conditions align.

Designed for disciplined risk management and long-term compounded growth.


Multi-Layer Protection Framework:


* Advanced High-Impact News Filter

* Adaptive Volatility Intelligence (ATR and Market Conditions)

* Tick Density and Liquidity Analysis

* Institutional Pivot Zone Detection

* Automated Breakeven Protection

* Intelligent Trailing Stop Management

* Multi-Layer Risk Management Engine


Capital Protection Comes First:


The primary objective is not to chase every market movement.

Instead, the system is designed to participate only when multiple high-probability conditions align

while maintaining controlled drawdowns and disciplined risk exposure.

Advanced risk management, automated news protection, volatility intelligence, breakeven management,

and dynamic trailing logic work together to protect capital during changing market conditions.


Core Strategy Intelligence:


* Institutional Pivot Zone Analysis: Multiple market validation factors including trend, momentum, volatility,

and liquidity analysis work together to identify higher-probability institutional trading zones while reducing false breakout signals.


* Intelligent Reversal Detection: The system identifies potential liquidity-driven reversals and institutional stop-hunting environments,

allowing entries only when favorable risk-to-reward conditions are present.


* Adaptive Market Condition Filtering: Rather than relying on fixed indicator signals,

every trade must pass multiple layers of confirmation before execution.

This allows the strategy to adapt dynamically to changing market environments while avoiding unnecessary market exposure.


Trading Profile:


* Verified Live Account

* EURUSD Only

* Fully Automated Trading

* No Manual Intervention Required

* Low Drawdown Philosophy

* Stable Long-Term Equity Growth

* Multi-Layer Risk Control

* Recommended Capital: Approximately $1,300 per 0.10 Lot

* Leverage: 1:500 or higher


Account Setup Guidelines:


1. Optimal Setup

Deposit: $500 or more.

Recommended Lot Size: 0.04 (Check if the initial entry lot size is 0.04 or higher).

This configuration provides trading conditions closest to the master account while preserving the intended position-sizing structure.


2. Small Account Setup

The signal remains fully copyable on smaller accounts. Due to broker minimum lot-size limitations,

position sizing may differ slightly from the master account. (Check if the initial entry lot size is 0.04 or higher).


Early subscribers benefit from current pricing.

Subscription pricing may increase as performance history, track record, and subscriber demand continue to grow.


Built for disciplined traders who value consistency, transparency, controlled risk,

and long-term capital preservation over short-term speculation.

If you are seeing positive results, I would appreciate it if you could leave a review.



Нет отзывов
2026.07.27 07:56
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.29 19:54
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
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Средства
Баланс
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В плюсе
Активность
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Мат. ожидание
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SMART AI SIGNAL PRIME
35 USD в месяц
90%
1
33
USD
3.9K
USD
13
100%
518
68%
31%
2.43
3.16
USD
29%
1:500
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