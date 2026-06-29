信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 4 / SMART AI SIGNAL PRIME
Gil Chea Jeong

SMART AI SIGNAL PRIME

Gil Chea Jeong
Gil Chea Jeong

Gil Chea Jeong

4 (1)
我们是专业的外汇基金经理组和资深的EA程序员。
2 信号 3 评论
0条评论
可靠性
13
1 / 33 USD
每月复制 35 USD per 
增长自 2026 91%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:500
如何订阅？
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
537
盈利交易:
367 (68.34%)
亏损交易:
170 (31.66%)
最好交易:
105.80 USD
最差交易:
-63.56 USD
毛利:
2 864.29 USD (19 664 pips)
毛利亏损:
-1 191.83 USD (7 167 pips)
最大连续赢利:
17 (89.60 USD)
最大连续盈利:
204.01 USD (5)
夏普比率:
0.29
交易活动:
31.18%
最大入金加载:
26.93%
最近交易:
2 几分钟前
每周交易:
38
平均持有时间:
4 小时
采收率:
8.95
长期交易:
315 (58.66%)
短期交易:
222 (41.34%)
利润因子:
2.40
预期回报:
3.11 USD
平均利润:
7.80 USD
平均损失:
-7.01 USD
最大连续失误:
6 (-111.82 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-175.50 USD (5)
每月增长:
27.24%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
186.97 USD (5.23%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
6.36% (186.97 USD)
净值:
29.17% (801.93 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
EURUSD 537
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
EURUSD 1.7K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
EURUSD 13K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +105.80 USD
最差交易: -64 USD
最大连续赢利: 5
最大连续失误: 5
最大连续盈利: +89.60 USD
最大连续亏损: -111.82 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 FusionMarkets-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.00 × 8
FBS-Real-4
0.00 × 1
AltairInc-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.00 × 3
Valutrades-Real-HK
0.00 × 3
ForexChief-DirectFX
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real
0.00 × 4
FPMarkets-Live2
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live05
0.17 × 6
FusionMarkets-Live
0.34 × 47
FXPIG-LIVE
1.33 × 3
Exness-Real8
5.07 × 28
Just2Trade-Real
6.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live04
6.74 × 34
RoboForex-Pro-2
9.33 × 6
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
12.25 × 16
ICMarketsSC-Live31
24.50 × 2
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册

System Update (Jul 27, 2026): Upgraded to the latest version.

During high-impact events (FOMC, ECB, NFP, CPI, PPI, Core PCE),

trading is reduced to protect capital from abnormal market volatility.


SMART AI SIGNAL - Institutional-Grade Trading System.


Not a traditional Martingale system. Driven by a high-quality signal engine,

trades are executed only when multiple high-probability conditions align.

Designed for disciplined risk management and long-term compounded growth.


Multi-Layer Protection Framework:


* Advanced High-Impact News Filter

* Adaptive Volatility Intelligence (ATR and Market Conditions)

* Tick Density and Liquidity Analysis

* Institutional Pivot Zone Detection

* Automated Breakeven Protection

* Intelligent Trailing Stop Management

* Multi-Layer Risk Management Engine


Capital Protection Comes First:


The primary objective is not to chase every market movement.

Instead, the system is designed to participate only when multiple high-probability conditions align

while maintaining controlled drawdowns and disciplined risk exposure.

Advanced risk management, automated news protection, volatility intelligence, breakeven management,

and dynamic trailing logic work together to protect capital during changing market conditions.


Core Strategy Intelligence:


* Institutional Pivot Zone Analysis: Multiple market validation factors including trend, momentum, volatility,

and liquidity analysis work together to identify higher-probability institutional trading zones while reducing false breakout signals.


* Intelligent Reversal Detection: The system identifies potential liquidity-driven reversals and institutional stop-hunting environments,

allowing entries only when favorable risk-to-reward conditions are present.


* Adaptive Market Condition Filtering: Rather than relying on fixed indicator signals,

every trade must pass multiple layers of confirmation before execution.

This allows the strategy to adapt dynamically to changing market environments while avoiding unnecessary market exposure.


Trading Profile:


* Verified Live Account

* EURUSD Only

* Fully Automated Trading

* No Manual Intervention Required

* Low Drawdown Philosophy

* Stable Long-Term Equity Growth

* Multi-Layer Risk Control

* Recommended Capital: Approximately $1,300 per 0.10 Lot

* Leverage: 1:500 or higher


Account Setup Guidelines:


1. Optimal Setup

Deposit: $500 or more.

Recommended Lot Size: 0.04 (Check if the initial entry lot size is 0.04 or higher).

This configuration provides trading conditions closest to the master account while preserving the intended position-sizing structure.


2. Small Account Setup

The signal remains fully copyable on smaller accounts. Due to broker minimum lot-size limitations,

position sizing may differ slightly from the master account. (Check if the initial entry lot size is 0.04 or higher).


Early subscribers benefit from current pricing.

Subscription pricing may increase as performance history, track record, and subscriber demand continue to grow.


Built for disciplined traders who value consistency, transparency, controlled risk,

and long-term capital preservation over short-term speculation.

If you are seeing positive results, I would appreciate it if you could leave a review.



没有评论
2026.07.27 07:56
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.29 19:54
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
SMART AI SIGNAL PRIME
每月35 USD
91%
1
33
USD
3.9K
USD
13
100%
537
68%
31%
2.40
3.11
USD
29%
1:500
复制

在MetaTrader中如何执行复制交易？请看视频教程

信号订阅允许您在一个月内复制提供商的交易。若要进行订阅工作，您应该使用MetaTrader 4交易程序端。

如果您还没有安装平台，您可以在这里下载