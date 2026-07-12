- Прирост
- Баланс
- Средства
- Просадка
Распределение
|Символ
|Сделки
|Sell
|Buy
|US500Roll
|138
|US500M6
|41
|NZDCAD
|22
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25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
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25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
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25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, USD
|Убыток, USD
|Прибыль, USD
|US500Roll
|711
|US500M6
|1.7K
|NZDCAD
|6
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250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
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250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
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250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, pips
|Убыток, pips
|Прибыль, pips
|US500Roll
|271K
|US500M6
|86K
|NZDCAD
|1.3K
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- Загрузка депозита
- Просадка
Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "EquitiGroupLtd-Live" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.
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For full and more detailed description click on this link
- https://mrruffus.wixsite.com/buyandholdx4
Stop gambling and trading and start growing and investing. Buy and hold on the S&P 500/SPX/SPY/US500/ES WORKS and no one can deny it!!
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No losing trades
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These signals are strictly BUYS on the SPX500 and instead of predicting and attempting to guess where market is going (which no one can do in my opinion) we base the buying and closing of the positions on how far up has the market gone up or down while taking into account the phase the market is in, The phase as evident by where its at not to be confused with those who say its too high or too low. Because after all the SPX500 always goes up in the long run which is undisputable.
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We never short the market or take sell side positions that make money if the market drops. We sit through market drops and often still make money on the rebound legs/waves even when the net market ends up lower
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We also maintain a small portion that stays long (BUY) for the big runs to the upside. So how do we make more than the standard buy and hold results that make 8-12% a year? That is achieved through several ways,
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First and clearest to understand is leverage/margin.
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Second is closing and rebuying some of the position on the swings and zigzags of the market in phases of consolidation which is what the market does most of the time as seen on daily charts.
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Third, by buying more on dips of 100-200 points
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Fourth, by liquidating on extreme and surprising moves upwards
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Fifth and most experience/psychology intensive by buying on new highs where the market surprises and leaves behind most participants.
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Sixth by holding the positions longer when buying on corrections of 5-10% rather than selling rapidly as in step 2
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Additional steps that can also be taken by the investor themselves to improve even more of the above mentioned is to deposit more when the market is down and buy more at a discount and get more value
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This brings you that with accelerated speed and larger growth that yields faster results than average buy and hold.
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The trades are almost always swing trades meaning the holding period is several days and sometimes can stretch into multi months
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The signals are intended to be a great enhancement and improvement to the strategy of buy and holding S&P 500 and hedge your money from inflation and growing it, while buy and hold is relatively slow this signal is to accelerate that and achieve the results much faster without risking losing the entire capital which is almost a scenario that never occurs because despite the acceleration and speed inputted into the signals as compared to standard buy and hold the signal still stays very conservative and keeps risk managed by never using insane amount of margin or betting that market is going into a certain direction blindly with 100% surety. The signals always assume worse case scenario to protect the accounts from almost never imploding to stay true to the core strategy of “buy and hold”
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EXPECTED GAIN
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Expected gain is usually around 5% a month inclusive of margin/leverage however its important to know this is averaged out over 6-12 months rather than an expected monthly return that comes on each and every single month. However for those opening accounts to have monthly income off of it they can still withdraw an amount equal to that regardless of account value since that fluctuates
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Its important to understand that you would want to be in this long term and for the long haul for you to see the results smoothed out and averaged out even too big of a gain or large win faster than usual is not good because it might give you the wrong expectations even when they are positive and provide you with an illusion that this is get rich quick which its NOT
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It can be much higher on custom tailored account because market phase is timed and leveraged not only on account but leverages also with your belief on spx and leveraged with your personal life style as well as income capability and or monthly contributions if you can and want to do that
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KEY PREREQUISITES
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They key pillar of the prerequisites of any one signing up is that they believe in buy and hold in the S&P 500 and that its one of the safest if not the safest place to invest your money other wise this is probably not for you
- Understand that consistency of gains with small lots/trading size beats the results of trading big lots and larger positions over the long runUnderstand i always place buy side only orders we do not short the market we do not make money on it going down although we can sometimes make money even if the market went down
- One huge helper that can boost your account is if you can contribute to it on monthly basis even if its a small tiny contribution but sticking to such allows you not only to get the trades which already take advantage of market phases but it even adds an additional layer of averaging down and compounding even faster because of your own contributions
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RATE OF RETURN EXPECTATIONS
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If your fully unleveraged and not using any margin (Halal accounts) then 2-4 percent per month averaged out over the long term of 6-12 months or even better several years
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If your leverage 4-8 percent per month averaged out over the long term of 6-12 months or even better several years
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Personally i do NOT consider this trading, but rather investing, since the classical definition between investing and trading is that in trading people go long and short the market meaning the can either make money on it while its going down or up, yet in this signal we specialize and only do longs and only in the S&P 500 so as the title says this is Buy and Hold on steroids
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This is probably ultra conservative in relation the trading but ultra aggressive in relation to buy and hold which is what this is based off thats why you got the option to increase your exposure ok your own when following the signal assuming your not a managed account customer by simply engaging into more contracts after you see the signal has initiated some
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USD
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Great investment and medium term style
,خدمة ممتازة، وإشارات تداول دقيقة، ومتداول محترف؛ يذكر هذا الشخص أنه يمارس التداول منذ 18 عاماً، وأنا أصدق ذلك لأن أسلوب عمله يركز على إدارة رأس المال أكثر من مجرد التداول أو المقامرة، كما أن نهجه في الصفقات يشبه أسلوب صناديق التحوط (Hedge Funds) ويتسم بإدارة حكيمة للمخاطر. تبدو الاستراتيجية متكاملة ومصممة للمدى الطويل، ولا أظن أنها ستتغير نظراً لأنها قائمة على مبدأ "الشراء والاحتفاظ" (Buy and Hold). إنها خدمة رائعة بلا شك
استثمار ثابت وحقيقي وعلى مدى متوسط هاذا البرنامج استثمار باسم حقيقيه وافضل بكثير من التداول والمخاطرات العاليه
Medium term and several days positions i absolutely love it as i am able to see the trades myself and go through them since there is not many and understand them, i dont think there is any one doing this besides this person on signal copying as the primary objective is to invest and build equity and long term wealth rather than a quick profit as i have seen many other do, This is for sure legit and as the description says i think its 100 percent true that this person lives off the trades he does which assures me that i am on the same boat as he is rather than just someone trading to maker a subscription off of me
Long term investing and consisten, NOT trading but i like it
Reliable and slow signals but makes you able to sleep without ever worrying about losing all your capital
Very consistent return and stable, this is truly investing, not trading or gambling.