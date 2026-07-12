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Stop gambling and trading and start growing and investing. Buy and hold on the S&P 500/SPX/SPY/US500/ES WORKS and no one can deny it!!

No losing trades

These signals are strictly BUYS on the SPX500 and instead of predicting and attempting to guess where market is going (which no one can do in my opinion) we base the buying and closing of the positions on how far up has the market gone up or down while taking into account the phase the market is in, The phase as evident by where its at not to be confused with those who say its too high or too low. Because after all the SPX500 always goes up in the long run which is undisputable.

We never short the market or take sell side positions that make money if the market drops. We sit through market drops and often still make money on the rebound legs/waves even when the net market ends up lower

We also maintain a small portion that stays long (BUY) for the big runs to the upside. So how do we make more than the standard buy and hold results that make 8-12% a year? That is achieved through several ways,

First and clearest to understand is leverage/margin.

Second is closing and rebuying some of the position on the swings and zigzags of the market in phases of consolidation which is what the market does most of the time as seen on daily charts.

Third, by buying more on dips of 100-200 points

Fourth, by liquidating on extreme and surprising moves upwards

Fifth and most experience/psychology intensive by buying on new highs where the market surprises and leaves behind most participants.

Sixth by holding the positions longer when buying on corrections of 5-10% rather than selling rapidly as in step 2

Additional steps that can also be taken by the investor themselves to improve even more of the above mentioned is to deposit more when the market is down and buy more at a discount and get more value

This brings you that with accelerated speed and larger growth that yields faster results than average buy and hold.

The trades are almost always swing trades meaning the holding period is several days and sometimes can stretch into multi months

The signals are intended to be a great enhancement and improvement to the strategy of buy and holding S&P 500 and hedge your money from inflation and growing it, while buy and hold is relatively slow this signal is to accelerate that and achieve the results much faster without risking losing the entire capital which is almost a scenario that never occurs because despite the acceleration and speed inputted into the signals as compared to standard buy and hold the signal still stays very conservative and keeps risk managed by never using insane amount of margin or betting that market is going into a certain direction blindly with 100% surety. The signals always assume worse case scenario to protect the accounts from almost never imploding to stay true to the core strategy of “buy and hold”

EXPECTED GAIN

Expected gain is usually around 5% a month inclusive of margin/leverage however its important to know this is averaged out over 6-12 months rather than an expected monthly return that comes on each and every single month. However for those opening accounts to have monthly income off of it they can still withdraw an amount equal to that regardless of account value since that fluctuates

Its important to understand that you would want to be in this long term and for the long haul for you to see the results smoothed out and averaged out even too big of a gain or large win faster than usual is not good because it might give you the wrong expectations even when they are positive and provide you with an illusion that this is get rich quick which its NOT

It can be much higher on custom tailored account because market phase is timed and leveraged not only on account but leverages also with your belief on spx and leveraged with your personal life style as well as income capability and or monthly contributions if you can and want to do that

KEY PREREQUISITES

They key pillar of the prerequisites of any one signing up is that they believe in buy and hold in the S&P 500 and that its one of the safest if not the safest place to invest your money other wise this is probably not for you

Understand that consistency of gains with small lots/trading size beats the results of trading big lots and larger positions over the long runUnderstand i always place buy side only orders we do not short the market we do not make money on it going down although we can sometimes make money even if the market went down

One huge helper that can boost your account is if you can contribute to it on monthly basis even if its a small tiny contribution but sticking to such allows you not only to get the trades which already take advantage of market phases but it even adds an additional layer of averaging down and compounding even faster because of your own contributions

RATE OF RETURN EXPECTATIONS