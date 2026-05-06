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Ikenna Ezeala

Victoria Scalper Pro

Ikenna Ezeala
Ikenna Ezeala

Ikenna Ezeala

0 отзывов
13 недель
0 / 0 USD
прирост с 2026 -31%
Exness-MT5Real9
1:500

Сигнал временно заблокирован для новых подписок

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  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
91
Прибыльных трейдов:
54 (59.34%)
Убыточных трейдов:
37 (40.66%)
Лучший трейд:
8.65 USD
Худший трейд:
-13.24 USD
Общая прибыль:
68.30 USD (259 364 pips)
Общий убыток:
-92.67 USD (424 821 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
6 (12.17 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
12.17 USD (6)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.12
Торговая активность:
1.52%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
51.60%
Последний трейд:
6 дней
Трейдов в неделю:
1
Ср. время удержания:
10 минут
Фактор восстановления:
-0.57
Длинных трейдов:
43 (47.25%)
Коротких трейдов:
48 (52.75%)
Профит фактор:
0.74
Мат. ожидание:
-0.27 USD
Средняя прибыль:
1.26 USD
Средний убыток:
-2.50 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
4 (-11.92 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-13.24 USD (1)
Прирост в месяц:
-8.92%
Годовой прогноз:
-100.00%
Алготрейдинг:
75%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
33.45 USD
Максимальная:
42.40 USD (202.39%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
71.36% (39.09 USD)
По эквити:
15.25% (2.44 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
BTCUSDm 69
XAUUSDm 22
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
BTCUSDm -42
XAUUSDm 17
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
BTCUSDm -175K
XAUUSDm 10K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +8.65 USD
Худший трейд: -13 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 6
Макс. серия проигрышей: 1
Макс. прибыль в серии: +12.17 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -11.92 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "Exness-MT5Real9" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Нет данных

Victoria Scalper Pro for BTC – Professional Trading Signal

Victoria Scalper Pro is a sophisticated algorithmic trading system designed specifically for Bitcoin on the 1-hour timeframe. This professional-grade bot combines dual EMA crossover technology with advanced market filters to identify high-probability entry points. The system automatically detects trend direction, swing points, and market conditions before generating any signal, ensuring trades are taken only when optimal conditions align. With integrated risk management features including automatic position sizing, trailing stop protection, and drawdown limits, Victoria Scalper Pro provides a complete automated trading solution for serious Bitcoin traders.

The bot features a beautiful real-time dashboard that displays all critical trading information at a glance, including account status, market conditions, and live performance metrics. Professional Telegram notifications keep you informed instantly when signals are generated, positions are opened or closed, and when key account milestones are reached. All notifications use rich formatting with emojis and clear visual indicators, making it easy to monitor your trading activity from anywhere. Victoria Scalper Pro transforms complex Bitcoin analysis into clear, actionable trading signals while maintaining full transparency of all decision factors.



Нет отзывов
2026.08.06 11:49
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2026.08.05 12:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.28 04:01
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.22 03:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.20 18:10
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.16 14:13
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.07 23:36
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.06.07 22:34
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.06.03 04:11
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.06.02 17:05
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.02 16:03
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.31 06:25
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.05.21 08:42
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.05.21 08:42
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.05.21 01:38
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.05.21 01:38
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.05.18 07:23
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.05.18 07:23
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.05.18 00:17
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.05.18 00:17
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
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