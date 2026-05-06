Сигнал временно заблокирован для новых подписок
- Прирост
- Баланс
- Средства
- Просадка
Распределение
|Символ
|Сделки
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSDm
|69
|XAUUSDm
|22
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, USD
|Убыток, USD
|Прибыль, USD
|BTCUSDm
|-42
|XAUUSDm
|17
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, pips
|Убыток, pips
|Прибыль, pips
|BTCUSDm
|-175K
|XAUUSDm
|10K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
- Загрузка депозита
- Просадка
Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "Exness-MT5Real9" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.
Нет данных
Victoria Scalper Pro is a sophisticated algorithmic trading system designed specifically for Bitcoin on the 1-hour timeframe. This professional-grade bot combines dual EMA crossover technology with advanced market filters to identify high-probability entry points. The system automatically detects trend direction, swing points, and market conditions before generating any signal, ensuring trades are taken only when optimal conditions align. With integrated risk management features including automatic position sizing, trailing stop protection, and drawdown limits, Victoria Scalper Pro provides a complete automated trading solution for serious Bitcoin traders.
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