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Ikenna Ezeala

Victoria Scalper Pro

Ikenna Ezeala
Ikenna Ezeala

Ikenna Ezeala

0 reviews
13 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 -31%
Exness-MT5Real9
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
91
Profit Trades:
54 (59.34%)
Loss Trades:
37 (40.66%)
Best trade:
8.65 USD
Worst trade:
-13.24 USD
Gross Profit:
68.30 USD (259 364 pips)
Gross Loss:
-92.67 USD (424 821 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (12.17 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
12.17 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
1.52%
Max deposit load:
51.60%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
10 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.57
Long Trades:
43 (47.25%)
Short Trades:
48 (52.75%)
Profit Factor:
0.74
Expected Payoff:
-0.27 USD
Average Profit:
1.26 USD
Average Loss:
-2.50 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-11.92 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-13.24 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
-8.92%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
75%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
33.45 USD
Maximal:
42.40 USD (202.39%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
71.36% (39.09 USD)
By Equity:
15.25% (2.44 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSDm 69
XAUUSDm 22
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSDm -42
XAUUSDm 17
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSDm -175K
XAUUSDm 10K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +8.65 USD
Worst trade: -13 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +12.17 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -11.92 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real9" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Victoria Scalper Pro for BTC – Professional Trading Signal

Victoria Scalper Pro is a sophisticated algorithmic trading system designed specifically for Bitcoin on the 1-hour timeframe. This professional-grade bot combines dual EMA crossover technology with advanced market filters to identify high-probability entry points. The system automatically detects trend direction, swing points, and market conditions before generating any signal, ensuring trades are taken only when optimal conditions align. With integrated risk management features including automatic position sizing, trailing stop protection, and drawdown limits, Victoria Scalper Pro provides a complete automated trading solution for serious Bitcoin traders.

The bot features a beautiful real-time dashboard that displays all critical trading information at a glance, including account status, market conditions, and live performance metrics. Professional Telegram notifications keep you informed instantly when signals are generated, positions are opened or closed, and when key account milestones are reached. All notifications use rich formatting with emojis and clear visual indicators, making it easy to monitor your trading activity from anywhere. Victoria Scalper Pro transforms complex Bitcoin analysis into clear, actionable trading signals while maintaining full transparency of all decision factors.



No reviews
2026.08.06 11:49
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2026.08.05 12:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.28 04:01
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.22 03:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.20 18:10
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.16 14:13
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.07 23:36
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.06.07 22:34
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.06.03 04:11
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.06.02 17:05
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.02 16:03
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.31 06:25
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.05.21 08:42
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.05.21 08:42
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.05.21 01:38
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.05.21 01:38
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.05.18 07:23
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.05.18 07:23
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.05.18 00:17
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.05.18 00:17
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Victoria Scalper Pro
30 USD per month
-31%
0
0
USD
11
USD
13
75%
91
59%
2%
0.73
-0.27
USD
71%
1:500
Copy

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Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.