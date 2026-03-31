- Прирост
- Баланс
- Средства
- Просадка
Распределение
|Символ
|Сделки
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|234
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, USD
|Убыток, USD
|Прибыль, USD
|XAUUSD
|176
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, pips
|Убыток, pips
|Прибыль, pips
|XAUUSD
|19K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Загрузка депозита
- Просадка
Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "ICMarketsSC-MT5-6" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.
|
RoboForex-Pro
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real39
|0.00 × 1
|
FPTradingLLC-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|0.00 × 4
|
Xellion-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.14 × 7
|
Just2TradeSVG-MT5
|0.50 × 2
|
RoboForex-ECN
|2.92 × 12
|
VantageMarkets-Live 19
|5.40 × 25
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|6.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|7.42 × 162
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|9.66 × 83
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|9.96 × 114
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|10.44 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
|10.81 × 223
|
TickmillUK-Live
|10.88 × 85
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|11.50 × 12
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|12.00 × 1
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|14.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|15.84 × 241
|
Exness-MT5Real41
|17.51 × 39
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|26.47 × 151
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|28.87 × 79
|
DooTechnology-Live
|29.20 × 2061
"Precision in Gold Trading. Logic over Luck."
Welcome to the official live signal for Gold Quant Expert MT5. This signal is the real-time execution of our flagship algorithm, specifically engineered to navigate the high volatility of the XAUUSD (Gold) market using institutional-grade logic.
💎 Core Trading Philosophy
Unlike standard retail robots that use dangerous averaging or martingale, Gold Quant Expert is a pure quantitative system based on two pillars:
-
VWAP Institutional Filter: We only enter trades when price action aligns with institutional "Fair Value" zones, ensuring we trade with the "Smart Money."
-
Momentum Dynamics: Utilizing Donchian Breakouts and ADX volatility calibration to capture meaningful price expansions while avoiding sideways noise.
📊 Performance Highlights (Verified)
-
Real Money Execution: This is a verified live account (Real funds).
-
Institutional Risk Control: Our primary goal is capital preservation. We aim for a smooth, upward-sloping equity curve with strictly controlled drawdowns.
-
No Dangerous Gimmicks: Every single trade is protected by a fixed or dynamic Stop Loss.
-
Proven DNA: Based on our 8-year stress test (Profit Factor 3.3+) and recently validated robustness scores.
🛡️ Risk Management for Subscribers
-
Fixed Risk: The system uses dynamic position sizing based on account equity and ATR volatility.
-
Target Efficiency: We focus on the Sharpe Ratio and Recovery Factor, ensuring that every dollar of risk is backed by multiple dollars of potential reward.
📋 Subscription Recommendations
To ensure the best copying results and minimize slippage:
-
Minimum Balance: $500 (Recommended $1,000+ for proper compounding).
-
Leverage: 1:100 or higher.
-
Account Type: Raw Spread / ECN (Highly recommended for low commissions and fast execution).
-
VPS: Please use a VPS with low latency to the signal provider's server to ensure 1:1 trade execution.
-
Copy Ratio: Set your copy ratio to 95% or 100% for best results.
📬 About the Developer
Bo Chen — Lead Quantitative Developer with 11+ years of experience in algorithmic trading and institutional research (Amsterdam). I am committed to transparency and long-term consistency.
"Trade the Trend, Not the Gamble. Join the QuantExpert community today."
🔗 Get the EA here: [https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/166498?source=Site+Profile+Seller]
💬 Support: https://t.me/kuiying001
USD
USD
USD