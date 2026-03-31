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bo chen

Gold Quant Expert

bo chen
bo chen

bo chen

5 (3)
👨‍💻 Bo Chen | Quantitative Strategist & Lead MQL5 Developer
11+ Years of Engineering Excellence in Algorithmic Trading Systems
🛡️ About Me
4 продукта 1 сигнал
0 отзывов
19 недель
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 999 USD в месяц
прирост с 2026 -30%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
1:500
Как подписаться?
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
234
Прибыльных трейдов:
158 (67.52%)
Убыточных трейдов:
76 (32.48%)
Лучший трейд:
20.19 USD
Худший трейд:
-28.14 USD
Общая прибыль:
719.35 USD (72 156 pips)
Общий убыток:
-543.62 USD (53 133 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
30 (277.13 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
277.13 USD (30)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.14
Торговая активность:
1.33%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
24.08%
Последний трейд:
3 часа
Трейдов в неделю:
21
Ср. время удержания:
2 часа
Фактор восстановления:
0.48
Длинных трейдов:
32 (13.68%)
Коротких трейдов:
202 (86.32%)
Профит фактор:
1.32
Мат. ожидание:
0.75 USD
Средняя прибыль:
4.55 USD
Средний убыток:
-7.15 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
11 (-209.76 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-209.76 USD (11)
Прирост в месяц:
-65.55%
Годовой прогноз:
-100.00%
Алготрейдинг:
99%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
2.74 USD
Максимальная:
363.62 USD (34.87%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
66.20% (363.82 USD)
По эквити:
33.07% (195.17 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD 234
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD 176
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD 19K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +20.19 USD
Худший трейд: -28 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 30
Макс. серия проигрышей: 11
Макс. прибыль в серии: +277.13 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -209.76 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "ICMarketsSC-MT5-6" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

RoboForex-Pro
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real39
0.00 × 1
FPTradingLLC-Live
0.00 × 5
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
0.00 × 4
Xellion-Live
0.00 × 3
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.14 × 7
Just2TradeSVG-MT5
0.50 × 2
RoboForex-ECN
2.92 × 12
VantageMarkets-Live 19
5.40 × 25
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
6.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
7.42 × 162
Exness-MT5Real8
9.66 × 83
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
9.96 × 114
BlackBullMarkets-Live
10.44 × 18
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
10.81 × 223
TickmillUK-Live
10.88 × 85
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
11.50 × 12
ICMarketsSC-MT5
12.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live2
14.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
15.84 × 241
Exness-MT5Real41
17.51 × 39
Exness-MT5Real7
26.47 × 151
Exness-MT5Real5
28.87 × 79
DooTechnology-Live
29.20 × 2061
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
🏆 Gold Quant Expert: Institutional Alpha on XAUUSD (Live)

"Precision in Gold Trading. Logic over Luck."

Welcome to the official live signal for  Gold Quant Expert MT5. This signal is the real-time execution of our flagship algorithm, specifically engineered to navigate the high volatility of the  XAUUSD (Gold) market using institutional-grade logic.

💎 Core Trading Philosophy

Unlike standard retail robots that use dangerous averaging or martingale,  Gold Quant Expert is a pure quantitative system based on two pillars:

  1. VWAP Institutional Filter: We only enter trades when price action aligns with institutional "Fair Value" zones, ensuring we trade with the "Smart Money."

  2. Momentum Dynamics: Utilizing Donchian Breakouts and ADX volatility calibration to capture meaningful price expansions while avoiding sideways noise.

📊 Performance Highlights (Verified)

  • Real Money Execution: This is a verified live account (Real funds).

  • Institutional Risk Control: Our primary goal is capital preservation. We aim for a smooth, upward-sloping equity curve with strictly controlled drawdowns.

  • No Dangerous Gimmicks:  Every single trade is protected by a fixed or dynamic Stop Loss.

  • Proven DNA: Based on our 8-year stress test (Profit Factor 3.3+) and recently validated robustness scores.

🛡️ Risk Management for Subscribers

  • Fixed Risk: The system uses dynamic position sizing based on account equity and ATR volatility.

  • Target Efficiency: We focus on the  Sharpe Ratio and  Recovery Factor, ensuring that every dollar of risk is backed by multiple dollars of potential reward.

📋 Subscription Recommendations

To ensure the best copying results and minimize slippage:

  • Minimum Balance: $500 (Recommended $1,000+ for proper compounding).

  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher.

  • Account Type: Raw Spread / ECN (Highly recommended for low commissions and fast execution).

  • VPS: Please use a VPS with low latency to the signal provider's server to ensure 1:1 trade execution.

  • Copy Ratio: Set your copy ratio to 95% or 100% for best results.

📬 About the Developer

Bo Chen — Lead Quantitative Developer with  11+ years of experience in algorithmic trading and institutional research (Amsterdam). I am committed to transparency and long-term consistency.

"Trade the Trend, Not the Gamble. Join the QuantExpert community today."

🔗  Get the EA here: [https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/166498?source=Site+Profile+Seller]
💬  Support:  https://t.me/kuiying001


Нет отзывов
2026.08.11 02:24
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.08.11 02:24
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.08.05 12:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.08.04 20:51
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.23 14:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.21 20:55
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.20 13:06
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2026.07.15 17:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.15 16:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.13 23:49
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.08 09:21
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.07 21:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.07 20:48
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.07 19:48
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.07 17:46
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.30 20:10
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.29 09:48
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.18 19:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.17 10:10
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.17 09:11
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
Gold Quant Expert
999 USD в месяц
-30%
0
0
USD
179
USD
19
99%
234
67%
1%
1.32
0.75
USD
66%
1:500
Копировать

Как происходит копирование сделок в MetaTrader? Посмотрите обучающее видео

Подписка на сигнал дает вам право копировать сделки поставщика в течение 1 месяца. Для работы подписки необходимо использовать торговый терминал MetaTrader 5.

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