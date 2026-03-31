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bo chen

Gold Quant Expert

bo chen
bo chen

bo chen

5 (3)
👨‍💻 Bo Chen | Quantitative Strategist & Lead MQL5 Developer
11+ Years of Engineering Excellence in Algorithmic Trading Systems
🛡️ About Me
4 products 1 signal
0 reviews
Reliability
19 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 999 USD per month
growth since 2026 22%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
214
Profit Trades:
151 (70.56%)
Loss Trades:
63 (29.44%)
Best trade:
20.19 USD
Worst trade:
-28.14 USD
Gross Profit:
700.94 USD (70 291 pips)
Gross Loss:
-393.06 USD (38 214 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
30 (277.13 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
277.13 USD (30)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.25
Trading activity:
1.33%
Max deposit load:
24.08%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.32
Long Trades:
12 (5.61%)
Short Trades:
202 (94.39%)
Profit Factor:
1.78
Expected Payoff:
1.44 USD
Average Profit:
4.64 USD
Average Loss:
-6.24 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-209.76 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-209.76 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
-38.72%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2.74 USD
Maximal:
233.64 USD (22.41%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
41.67% (233.80 USD)
By Equity:
33.07% (195.17 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 214
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 308
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 32K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +20.19 USD
Worst trade: -28 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 30
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +277.13 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -209.76 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RoboForex-Pro
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real39
0.00 × 1
FPTradingLLC-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.17 × 6
RoboForex-ECN
1.63 × 8
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
3.00 × 1
VantageMarkets-Live 19
4.70 × 20
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
6.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
7.42 × 162
Exness-MT5Real8
9.95 × 80
BlackBullMarkets-Live
10.44 × 18
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
10.52 × 108
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
10.66 × 214
TickmillUK-Live
10.88 × 85
ICMarketsSC-MT5
12.00 × 1
Just2TradeSVG-MT5
13.00 × 2
FPMarkets-Live2
14.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
15.75 × 8
FusionMarkets-Live
15.84 × 241
Exness-MT5Real41
17.51 × 39
Exness-MT5Real7
26.47 × 151
Exness-MT5Real5
28.87 × 79
DooTechnology-Live
29.20 × 2061
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
🏆 Gold Quant Expert: Institutional Alpha on XAUUSD (Live)

"Precision in Gold Trading. Logic over Luck."

Welcome to the official live signal for  Gold Quant Expert MT5. This signal is the real-time execution of our flagship algorithm, specifically engineered to navigate the high volatility of the  XAUUSD (Gold) market using institutional-grade logic.

💎 Core Trading Philosophy

Unlike standard retail robots that use dangerous averaging or martingale,  Gold Quant Expert is a pure quantitative system based on two pillars:

  1. VWAP Institutional Filter: We only enter trades when price action aligns with institutional "Fair Value" zones, ensuring we trade with the "Smart Money."

  2. Momentum Dynamics: Utilizing Donchian Breakouts and ADX volatility calibration to capture meaningful price expansions while avoiding sideways noise.

📊 Performance Highlights (Verified)

  • Real Money Execution: This is a verified live account (Real funds).

  • Institutional Risk Control: Our primary goal is capital preservation. We aim for a smooth, upward-sloping equity curve with strictly controlled drawdowns.

  • No Dangerous Gimmicks:  Every single trade is protected by a fixed or dynamic Stop Loss.

  • Proven DNA: Based on our 8-year stress test (Profit Factor 3.3+) and recently validated robustness scores.

🛡️ Risk Management for Subscribers

  • Fixed Risk: The system uses dynamic position sizing based on account equity and ATR volatility.

  • Target Efficiency: We focus on the  Sharpe Ratio and  Recovery Factor, ensuring that every dollar of risk is backed by multiple dollars of potential reward.

📋 Subscription Recommendations

To ensure the best copying results and minimize slippage:

  • Minimum Balance: $500 (Recommended $1,000+ for proper compounding).

  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher.

  • Account Type: Raw Spread / ECN (Highly recommended for low commissions and fast execution).

  • VPS: Please use a VPS with low latency to the signal provider's server to ensure 1:1 trade execution.

  • Copy Ratio: Set your copy ratio to 95% or 100% for best results.

📬 About the Developer

Bo Chen — Lead Quantitative Developer with  11+ years of experience in algorithmic trading and institutional research (Amsterdam). I am committed to transparency and long-term consistency.

"Trade the Trend, Not the Gamble. Join the QuantExpert community today."

🔗  Get the EA here: [https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/166498?source=Site+Profile+Seller]
💬  Support:  https://t.me/kuiying001


No reviews
2026.08.05 12:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.08.04 20:51
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.23 14:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.21 20:55
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.20 13:06
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2026.07.15 17:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.15 16:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.13 23:49
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.08 09:21
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.07 21:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.07 20:48
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.07 19:48
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.07 17:46
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.30 20:10
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.29 09:48
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.18 19:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.17 10:10
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.17 09:11
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.16 23:16
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.10 03:15
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Gold Quant Expert
999 USD per month
22%
0
0
USD
311
USD
19
99%
214
70%
1%
1.78
1.44
USD
42%
1:500
Copy

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