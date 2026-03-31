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bo chen

Gold Quant Expert

bo chen
bo chen

bo chen

5 (3)
# 专业MQL5开发者 | 十年磨一剑，专注稳定盈利系统
## 🎯 关于我
一名专注于**MetaTrader平台**的金融软件开发者，拥有**近10年**的算法策略研发经验。深谙市场波动规律，致力于打造**长期稳定盈利**的自动化交易解决方案。
## 💡 我的专长
### 🔧 核心开发方向
- **稳定盈利交易系统** - 追求资金曲线的平滑增长
- **多策略融合系统** - 适应不同市场行情
- **风险控制体系** - 严格把控最大回撤
- **实盘验证优化** - 所有系统均经过市场考验
### 📊 质量保证
4 产品 1 信号
0条评论
19
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 999 USD per 
增长自 2026 -30%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
1:500
如何订阅？
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
234
盈利交易:
158 (67.52%)
亏损交易:
76 (32.48%)
最好交易:
20.19 USD
最差交易:
-28.14 USD
毛利:
719.35 USD (72 156 pips)
毛利亏损:
-543.62 USD (53 133 pips)
最大连续赢利:
30 (277.13 USD)
最大连续盈利:
277.13 USD (30)
夏普比率:
0.14
交易活动:
1.33%
最大入金加载:
24.08%
最近交易:
2 几天前
每周交易:
21
平均持有时间:
2 小时
采收率:
0.48
长期交易:
32 (13.68%)
短期交易:
202 (86.32%)
利润因子:
1.32
预期回报:
0.75 USD
平均利润:
4.55 USD
平均损失:
-7.15 USD
最大连续失误:
11 (-209.76 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-209.76 USD (11)
每月增长:
-65.55%
年度预测:
-100.00%
算法交易:
99%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
2.74 USD
最大值:
363.62 USD (34.87%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
66.20% (363.82 USD)
净值:
33.07% (195.17 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 234
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD 176
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD 19K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +20.19 USD
最差交易: -28 USD
最大连续赢利: 30
最大连续失误: 11
最大连续盈利: +277.13 USD
最大连续亏损: -209.76 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 ICMarketsSC-MT5-6 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

RoboForex-Pro
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real39
0.00 × 1
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Xellion-Live
0.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real3
0.14 × 7
FPTradingLLC-Live
2.20 × 20
Just2TradeSVG-MT5
2.50 × 2
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
3.46 × 13
RoboForex-ECN
3.75 × 24
VantageMarkets-Live 19
5.54 × 37
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
6.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
7.42 × 162
Exness-MT5Real8
9.69 × 95
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
9.96 × 114
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
10.21 × 24
BlackBullMarkets-Live
10.44 × 18
TickmillUK-Live
10.88 × 85
ICMarketsSC-MT5
12.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
12.93 × 228
FPMarkets-Live2
14.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
15.84 × 241
Exness-MT5Real41
17.51 × 39
Exness-MT5Real7
26.47 × 151
Exness-MT5Real5
28.87 × 79
DooTechnology-Live
29.20 × 2061
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
🏆 Gold Quant Expert: Institutional Alpha on XAUUSD (Live)

"Precision in Gold Trading. Logic over Luck."

Welcome to the official live signal for  Gold Quant Expert MT5. This signal is the real-time execution of our flagship algorithm, specifically engineered to navigate the high volatility of the  XAUUSD (Gold) market using institutional-grade logic.

💎 Core Trading Philosophy

Unlike standard retail robots that use dangerous averaging or martingale,  Gold Quant Expert is a pure quantitative system based on two pillars:

  1. VWAP Institutional Filter: We only enter trades when price action aligns with institutional "Fair Value" zones, ensuring we trade with the "Smart Money."

  2. Momentum Dynamics: Utilizing Donchian Breakouts and ADX volatility calibration to capture meaningful price expansions while avoiding sideways noise.

📊 Performance Highlights (Verified)

  • Real Money Execution: This is a verified live account (Real funds).

  • Institutional Risk Control: Our primary goal is capital preservation. We aim for a smooth, upward-sloping equity curve with strictly controlled drawdowns.

  • No Dangerous Gimmicks:  Every single trade is protected by a fixed or dynamic Stop Loss.

  • Proven DNA: Based on our 8-year stress test (Profit Factor 3.3+) and recently validated robustness scores.

🛡️ Risk Management for Subscribers

  • Fixed Risk: The system uses dynamic position sizing based on account equity and ATR volatility.

  • Target Efficiency: We focus on the  Sharpe Ratio and  Recovery Factor, ensuring that every dollar of risk is backed by multiple dollars of potential reward.

📋 Subscription Recommendations

To ensure the best copying results and minimize slippage:

  • Minimum Balance: $500 (Recommended $1,000+ for proper compounding).

  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher.

  • Account Type: Raw Spread / ECN (Highly recommended for low commissions and fast execution).

  • VPS: Please use a VPS with low latency to the signal provider's server to ensure 1:1 trade execution.

  • Copy Ratio: Set your copy ratio to 95% or 100% for best results.

📬 About the Developer

Bo Chen — Lead Quantitative Developer with  11+ years of experience in algorithmic trading and institutional research (Amsterdam). I am committed to transparency and long-term consistency.

"Trade the Trend, Not the Gamble. Join the QuantExpert community today."

🔗  Get the EA here: [https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/166498?source=Site+Profile+Seller]
💬  Support:  https://t.me/kuiying001


没有评论
2026.08.11 02:24
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.08.11 02:24
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.08.05 12:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.08.04 20:51
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.23 14:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.21 20:55
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.20 13:06
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2026.07.15 17:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.15 16:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.13 23:49
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.08 09:21
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.07 21:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.07 20:48
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.07 19:48
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.07 17:46
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.30 20:10
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.29 09:48
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.18 19:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.17 10:10
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.17 09:11
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
Gold Quant Expert
每月999 USD
-30%
0
0
USD
179
USD
19
99%
234
67%
1%
1.32
0.75
USD
66%
1:500
复制

在MetaTrader中如何执行复制交易？请看视频教程

信号订阅允许您在一个月内复制提供商的交易。若要进行订阅工作，您应该使用MetaTrader 5交易程序端。

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