🏆 Gold Quant Expert: Institutional Alpha on XAUUSD (Live)

"Precision in Gold Trading. Logic over Luck."

Welcome to the official live signal for Gold Quant Expert MT5. This signal is the real-time execution of our flagship algorithm, specifically engineered to navigate the high volatility of the XAUUSD (Gold) market using institutional-grade logic.

💎 Core Trading Philosophy

Unlike standard retail robots that use dangerous averaging or martingale, Gold Quant Expert is a pure quantitative system based on two pillars:

VWAP Institutional Filter: We only enter trades when price action aligns with institutional "Fair Value" zones, ensuring we trade with the "Smart Money." Momentum Dynamics: Utilizing Donchian Breakouts and ADX volatility calibration to capture meaningful price expansions while avoiding sideways noise.

📊 Performance Highlights (Verified)

Real Money Execution: This is a verified live account (Real funds).

Institutional Risk Control: Our primary goal is capital preservation. We aim for a smooth, upward-sloping equity curve with strictly controlled drawdowns.

No Dangerous Gimmicks: Every single trade is protected by a fixed or dynamic Stop Loss.

Proven DNA: Based on our 8-year stress test (Profit Factor 3.3+) and recently validated robustness scores.

🛡️ Risk Management for Subscribers

Fixed Risk: The system uses dynamic position sizing based on account equity and ATR volatility.

Target Efficiency: We focus on the Sharpe Ratio and Recovery Factor, ensuring that every dollar of risk is backed by multiple dollars of potential reward.

📋 Subscription Recommendations

To ensure the best copying results and minimize slippage:

Minimum Balance: $500 (Recommended $1,000+ for proper compounding).

Leverage: 1:100 or higher.

Account Type: Raw Spread / ECN (Highly recommended for low commissions and fast execution).

VPS: Please use a VPS with low latency to the signal provider's server to ensure 1:1 trade execution.

Copy Ratio: Set your copy ratio to 95% or 100% for best results.

📬 About the Developer

Bo Chen — Lead Quantitative Developer with 11+ years of experience in algorithmic trading and institutional research (Amsterdam). I am committed to transparency and long-term consistency.

"Trade the Trend, Not the Gamble. Join the QuantExpert community today."

🔗 Get the EA here: [https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/166498?source=Site+Profile+Seller]

💬 Support: https://t.me/kuiying001