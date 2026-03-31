- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|234
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|XAUUSD
|176
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|XAUUSD
|19K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- 入金加载
- 提取
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 ICMarketsSC-MT5-6 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
|
RoboForex-Pro
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real39
|0.00 × 1
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Xellion-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.14 × 7
|
FPTradingLLC-Live
|2.20 × 20
|
Just2TradeSVG-MT5
|2.50 × 2
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|3.46 × 13
|
RoboForex-ECN
|3.75 × 24
|
VantageMarkets-Live 19
|5.54 × 37
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|6.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|7.42 × 162
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|9.69 × 95
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|9.96 × 114
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|10.21 × 24
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|10.44 × 18
|
TickmillUK-Live
|10.88 × 85
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|12.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
|12.93 × 228
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|14.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|15.84 × 241
|
Exness-MT5Real41
|17.51 × 39
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|26.47 × 151
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|28.87 × 79
|
DooTechnology-Live
|29.20 × 2061
"Precision in Gold Trading. Logic over Luck."
Welcome to the official live signal for Gold Quant Expert MT5. This signal is the real-time execution of our flagship algorithm, specifically engineered to navigate the high volatility of the XAUUSD (Gold) market using institutional-grade logic.
💎 Core Trading Philosophy
Unlike standard retail robots that use dangerous averaging or martingale, Gold Quant Expert is a pure quantitative system based on two pillars:
-
VWAP Institutional Filter: We only enter trades when price action aligns with institutional "Fair Value" zones, ensuring we trade with the "Smart Money."
-
Momentum Dynamics: Utilizing Donchian Breakouts and ADX volatility calibration to capture meaningful price expansions while avoiding sideways noise.
📊 Performance Highlights (Verified)
-
Real Money Execution: This is a verified live account (Real funds).
-
Institutional Risk Control: Our primary goal is capital preservation. We aim for a smooth, upward-sloping equity curve with strictly controlled drawdowns.
-
No Dangerous Gimmicks: Every single trade is protected by a fixed or dynamic Stop Loss.
-
Proven DNA: Based on our 8-year stress test (Profit Factor 3.3+) and recently validated robustness scores.
🛡️ Risk Management for Subscribers
-
Fixed Risk: The system uses dynamic position sizing based on account equity and ATR volatility.
-
Target Efficiency: We focus on the Sharpe Ratio and Recovery Factor, ensuring that every dollar of risk is backed by multiple dollars of potential reward.
📋 Subscription Recommendations
To ensure the best copying results and minimize slippage:
-
Minimum Balance: $500 (Recommended $1,000+ for proper compounding).
-
Leverage: 1:100 or higher.
-
Account Type: Raw Spread / ECN (Highly recommended for low commissions and fast execution).
-
VPS: Please use a VPS with low latency to the signal provider's server to ensure 1:1 trade execution.
-
Copy Ratio: Set your copy ratio to 95% or 100% for best results.
📬 About the Developer
Bo Chen — Lead Quantitative Developer with 11+ years of experience in algorithmic trading and institutional research (Amsterdam). I am committed to transparency and long-term consistency.
"Trade the Trend, Not the Gamble. Join the QuantExpert community today."
🔗 Get the EA here: [https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/166498?source=Site+Profile+Seller]
💬 Support: https://t.me/kuiying001
USD
USD
USD