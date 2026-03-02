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Oleksandr Kryntsyglov

ALEX AlgoTrader 2

Oleksandr Kryntsyglov
Oleksandr Kryntsyglov

Oleksandr Kryntsyglov

0 отзывов
Надежность
66 недель
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 57 USD в месяц
прирост с 2025 47%
Weltrade-Live
1:100
Как подписаться?
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
196
Прибыльных трейдов:
154 (78.57%)
Убыточных трейдов:
42 (21.43%)
Лучший трейд:
40.90 USD
Худший трейд:
-33.64 USD
Общая прибыль:
836.18 USD (50 953 pips)
Общий убыток:
-368.02 USD (18 758 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
21 (69.75 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
84.72 USD (11)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.29
Торговая активность:
58.06%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
33.15%
Последний трейд:
8 дней
Трейдов в неделю:
10
Ср. время удержания:
4 дня
Фактор восстановления:
3.05
Длинных трейдов:
58 (29.59%)
Коротких трейдов:
138 (70.41%)
Профит фактор:
2.27
Мат. ожидание:
2.39 USD
Средняя прибыль:
5.43 USD
Средний убыток:
-8.76 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
6 (-153.74 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-153.74 USD (6)
Прирост в месяц:
-8.74%
Годовой прогноз:
-100.00%
Алготрейдинг:
100%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
8.10 USD
Максимальная:
153.74 USD (9.54%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
9.54% (153.74 USD)
По эквити:
53.33% (861.72 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
USDJPY 196
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
USDJPY 468
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
USDJPY 34K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +40.90 USD
Худший трейд: -34 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 11
Макс. серия проигрышей: 6
Макс. прибыль в серии: +69.75 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -153.74 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "Weltrade-Live" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Alpari-ECN-Live
0.00 × 4
XMTrading-Real 252
0.00 × 2
Aglobe-Live-1
0.00 × 1
GemTrade3-Live3
0.00 × 6
Tickmill-Live10
0.00 × 25
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 26
Exness-Real8
0.00 × 10
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.00 × 19
XMGlobal-Real 3
0.00 × 19
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.00 × 23
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.00 × 46
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
XMTrading-Real 47
0.00 × 1
TTCM-Live3
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.00 × 3
OrientalWealth2-Live
0.00 × 5
IceFX-Server
0.00 × 12
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 12
VantageFXInternational-Live 8
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-Live17
0.00 × 1
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
0.00 × 6
AlpariEvrasia-Trade
0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Live4
0.00 × 1
XMTrading-Real 253
0.00 × 10
Exness-Real9
0.00 × 2
еще 453...
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика

This strategy is a fully automated trading system designed to operate on the H1 timeframe. It combines technical analysis, structured algorithmic logic, and disciplined risk management to perform consistently under varying market conditions.

The system is based on a combination of Bollinger Bands, Stochastic Oscillator, and RCI, which together help identify overbought and oversold zones, evaluate momentum strength, and analyze short-term trend structure. Trade signals are generated only when multiple indicators provide confirmation, reducing the impact of market noise.

All positions are opened and managed automatically according to predefined entry, exit, and risk control rules. The strategy requires no manual intervention and operates strictly on technical data.

This approach is designed for traders who value consistency, discipline, and a structured rule-based automated trading methodology.


Нет отзывов
2026.08.09 04:09
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.30 14:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.30 14:35
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.30 14:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.30 14:35
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 70 days. This comprises 15.35% of days out of the 456 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.23 13:21
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.07.20 00:07
No swaps are charged
2026.07.20 00:07
No swaps are charged
2026.07.14 12:42
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.07.10 15:57
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.10 02:47
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.07 13:44
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.07 04:41
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.02 13:46
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.02 07:42
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.29 22:56
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.05.28 01:16
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.18 08:56
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2026.05.14 17:25
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.12 08:49
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
ALEX AlgoTrader 2
57 USD в месяц
47%
0
0
USD
1.5K
USD
66
100%
196
78%
58%
2.27
2.39
USD
53%
1:100
Копировать

Как происходит копирование сделок в MetaTrader? Посмотрите обучающее видео

Подписка на сигнал дает вам право копировать сделки поставщика в течение 1 месяца. Для работы подписки необходимо использовать торговый терминал MetaTrader 4.

Если платформа у вас не установлена, вы можете скачать ее здесь.