This strategy is a fully automated trading system designed to operate on the H1 timeframe. It combines technical analysis, structured algorithmic logic, and disciplined risk management to perform consistently under varying market conditions.

The system is based on a combination of Bollinger Bands, Stochastic Oscillator, and RCI, which together help identify overbought and oversold zones, evaluate momentum strength, and analyze short-term trend structure. Trade signals are generated only when multiple indicators provide confirmation, reducing the impact of market noise.

All positions are opened and managed automatically according to predefined entry, exit, and risk control rules. The strategy requires no manual intervention and operates strictly on technical data.

This approach is designed for traders who value consistency, discipline, and a structured rule-based automated trading methodology.