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Signals / MetaTrader 4 / ALEX AlgoTrader 2
Oleksandr Kryntsyglov

ALEX AlgoTrader 2

Oleksandr Kryntsyglov
Oleksandr Kryntsyglov

Oleksandr Kryntsyglov

0 reviews
Reliability
66 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 57 USD per month
growth since 2025 47%
Weltrade-Live
1:100
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
196
Profit Trades:
154 (78.57%)
Loss Trades:
42 (21.43%)
Best trade:
40.90 USD
Worst trade:
-33.64 USD
Gross Profit:
836.18 USD (50 953 pips)
Gross Loss:
-368.02 USD (18 758 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
21 (69.75 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
84.72 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.29
Trading activity:
58.06%
Max deposit load:
33.15%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
3.05
Long Trades:
58 (29.59%)
Short Trades:
138 (70.41%)
Profit Factor:
2.27
Expected Payoff:
2.39 USD
Average Profit:
5.43 USD
Average Loss:
-8.76 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-153.74 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-153.74 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
-8.74%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
8.10 USD
Maximal:
153.74 USD (9.54%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.54% (153.74 USD)
By Equity:
53.33% (861.72 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY 196
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY 468
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY 34K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +40.90 USD
Worst trade: -34 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +69.75 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -153.74 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Alpari-ECN-Live
0.00 × 4
XMTrading-Real 252
0.00 × 2
Aglobe-Live-1
0.00 × 1
GemTrade3-Live3
0.00 × 6
Tickmill-Live10
0.00 × 25
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 26
Exness-Real8
0.00 × 10
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.00 × 19
XMGlobal-Real 3
0.00 × 19
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.00 × 23
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.00 × 46
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
XMTrading-Real 47
0.00 × 1
TTCM-Live3
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.00 × 3
OrientalWealth2-Live
0.00 × 5
IceFX-Server
0.00 × 12
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 12
VantageFXInternational-Live 8
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-Live17
0.00 × 1
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
0.00 × 6
AlpariEvrasia-Trade
0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Live4
0.00 × 1
XMTrading-Real 253
0.00 × 10
Exness-Real9
0.00 × 2
453 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

This strategy is a fully automated trading system designed to operate on the H1 timeframe. It combines technical analysis, structured algorithmic logic, and disciplined risk management to perform consistently under varying market conditions.

The system is based on a combination of Bollinger Bands, Stochastic Oscillator, and RCI, which together help identify overbought and oversold zones, evaluate momentum strength, and analyze short-term trend structure. Trade signals are generated only when multiple indicators provide confirmation, reducing the impact of market noise.

All positions are opened and managed automatically according to predefined entry, exit, and risk control rules. The strategy requires no manual intervention and operates strictly on technical data.

This approach is designed for traders who value consistency, discipline, and a structured rule-based automated trading methodology.


No reviews
2026.07.30 14:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.30 14:35
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.30 14:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.30 14:35
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 70 days. This comprises 15.35% of days out of the 456 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.23 13:21
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.07.20 00:07
No swaps are charged
2026.07.20 00:07
No swaps are charged
2026.07.14 12:42
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.07.10 15:57
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.10 02:47
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.07 13:44
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.07 04:41
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.02 13:46
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.02 07:42
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.29 22:56
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.05.28 01:16
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.18 08:56
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2026.05.14 17:25
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.12 08:49
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.05.01 00:47
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
ALEX AlgoTrader 2
57 USD per month
47%
0
0
USD
1.5K
USD
66
100%
196
78%
58%
2.27
2.39
USD
53%
1:100
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.