- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|196
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY
|468
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY
|34K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Alpari-ECN-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
XMTrading-Real 252
|0.00 × 2
|
Aglobe-Live-1
|0.00 × 1
|
GemTrade3-Live3
|0.00 × 6
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.00 × 25
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 26
|
Exness-Real8
|0.00 × 10
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.00 × 19
|
XMGlobal-Real 3
|0.00 × 19
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|0.00 × 23
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.00 × 46
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
XMTrading-Real 47
|0.00 × 1
|
TTCM-Live3
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.00 × 3
|
OrientalWealth2-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
IceFX-Server
|0.00 × 12
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 12
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 8
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-Live17
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
|0.00 × 6
|
AlpariEvrasia-Trade
|0.00 × 1
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live4
|0.00 × 1
|
XMTrading-Real 253
|0.00 × 10
|
Exness-Real9
|0.00 × 2
This strategy is a fully automated trading system designed to operate on the H1 timeframe. It combines technical analysis, structured algorithmic logic, and disciplined risk management to perform consistently under varying market conditions.
The system is based on a combination of Bollinger Bands, Stochastic Oscillator, and RCI, which together help identify overbought and oversold zones, evaluate momentum strength, and analyze short-term trend structure. Trade signals are generated only when multiple indicators provide confirmation, reducing the impact of market noise.
All positions are opened and managed automatically according to predefined entry, exit, and risk control rules. The strategy requires no manual intervention and operates strictly on technical data.
This approach is designed for traders who value consistency, discipline, and a structured rule-based automated trading methodology.
USD
USD
USD