- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|196
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|USDJPY
|468
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|USDJPY
|34K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
- 入金加载
- 提取
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Weltrade-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
|
Alpari-ECN-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
XMTrading-Real 252
|0.00 × 2
|
Aglobe-Live-1
|0.00 × 1
|
GemTrade3-Live3
|0.00 × 6
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.00 × 25
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 26
|
Exness-Real8
|0.00 × 10
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.00 × 19
|
XMGlobal-Real 3
|0.00 × 19
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|0.00 × 23
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.00 × 46
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
XMTrading-Real 47
|0.00 × 1
|
TTCM-Live3
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.00 × 3
|
OrientalWealth2-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
IceFX-Server
|0.00 × 12
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 12
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 8
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-Live17
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
|0.00 × 6
|
AlpariEvrasia-Trade
|0.00 × 1
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live4
|0.00 × 1
|
XMTrading-Real 253
|0.00 × 10
|
Exness-Real9
|0.00 × 2
This strategy is a fully automated trading system designed to operate on the H1 timeframe. It combines technical analysis, structured algorithmic logic, and disciplined risk management to perform consistently under varying market conditions.
The system is based on a combination of Bollinger Bands, Stochastic Oscillator, and RCI, which together help identify overbought and oversold zones, evaluate momentum strength, and analyze short-term trend structure. Trade signals are generated only when multiple indicators provide confirmation, reducing the impact of market noise.
All positions are opened and managed automatically according to predefined entry, exit, and risk control rules. The strategy requires no manual intervention and operates strictly on technical data.
This approach is designed for traders who value consistency, discipline, and a structured rule-based automated trading methodology.
USD
USD
USD