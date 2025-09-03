КотировкиРазделы
Валюты / FKU
FKU: First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund

47.80 USD 0.86 (1.83%)
Сектор: Финансы Базовая: US Dollar Валюта прибыли: US Dollar

Курс FKU за сегодня изменился на 1.83%. При этом минимальная цена на торгах достигала 47.60, а максимальная — 47.80.

Следите за динамикой First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund. Котировки в реальном времени помогут быстро реагировать на изменения рынка. Переключаясь между различными таймфреймами, можно отслеживать тенденции и динамику курса по минутам, часам, дням, неделям и месяцам. Используйте эту информацию для прогнозирования изменений на рынке и принятия взвешенных торговых решений.

Часто задаваемые вопросы

What is FKU stock price today?

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (FKU) stock is priced at 47.80 today. It trades within 1.83%, yesterday's close was 46.94, and trading volume reached 2.

Does FKU stock pay dividends?

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund is currently valued at 47.80. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 14.05% and USD.

How to buy FKU stock?

You can buy First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (FKU) shares at the current price of 47.80. Orders are usually placed near 47.80 or 48.10, while 2 and 0.42% show market activity.

How to invest into FKU stock?

Investing in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund involves considering the yearly range 35.98 - 48.42 and current price 47.80. Many compare 2.64% and 19.05% before placing orders at 47.80 or 48.10.

What are First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund stock highest prices?

The highest price of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (FKU) in the past year was 48.42. Within 35.98 - 48.42, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 46.94 helps spot resistance levels.

What are First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (FKU) over the year was 35.98. Comparing it with the current 47.80 and 35.98 - 48.42 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did FKU stock split?

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 46.94, and 14.05% after corporate actions.

Дневной диапазон
47.60 47.80
Годовой диапазон
35.98 48.42
Предыдущее закрытие
46.94
Open
47.60
Bid
47.80
Ask
48.10
Low
47.60
High
47.80
Объем
2
Дневное изменение
1.83%
Месячное изменение
2.64%
6-месячное изменение
19.05%
Годовое изменение
14.05%
28 сентября, воскресенье