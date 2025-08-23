QuotesSections
FKU: First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund

47.60 USD 0.66 (1.41%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

FKU exchange rate has changed by 1.41% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 47.60 and at a high of 47.60.

Follow First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

FKU News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is FKU stock price today?

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (FKU) stock is priced at 47.60 today. It trades within 1.41%, yesterday's close was 46.94, and trading volume reached 1.

Does FKU stock pay dividends?

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund is currently valued at 47.60. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 13.58% and USD.

How to buy FKU stock?

You can buy First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (FKU) shares at the current price of 47.60. Orders are usually placed near 47.60 or 47.90, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity.

How to invest into FKU stock?

Investing in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund involves considering the yearly range 35.98 - 48.42 and current price 47.60. Many compare 2.21% and 18.56% before placing orders at 47.60 or 47.90.

What are First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund stock highest prices?

The highest price of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (FKU) in the past year was 48.42. Within 35.98 - 48.42, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 46.94 helps spot resistance levels.

What are First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (FKU) over the year was 35.98. Comparing it with the current 47.60 and 35.98 - 48.42 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did FKU stock split?

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 46.94, and 13.58% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
47.60 47.60
Year Range
35.98 48.42
Previous Close
46.94
Open
47.60
Bid
47.60
Ask
47.90
Low
47.60
High
47.60
Volume
1
Daily Change
1.41%
Month Change
2.21%
6 Months Change
18.56%
Year Change
13.58%
26 September, Friday
12:30
USD
Core PCE Price Index m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
12:30
USD
Core PCE Price Index y/y
Act
2.9%
Fcst
2.9%
Prev
2.9%
12:30
USD
PCE Price Index m/m
Act
0.3%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
12:30
USD
PCE Price Index y/y
Act
2.7%
Fcst
2.8%
Prev
2.6%
12:30
USD
Personal Spending m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
0.4%
Prev
0.5%
14:00
USD
Michigan Consumer Sentiment
Act
55.1
Fcst
55.4
Prev
55.4
14:00
USD
Michigan Consumer Expectations
Act
51.7
Fcst
51.8
Prev
51.8
14:00
USD
Michigan Inflation Expectations
Act
4.7%
Fcst
4.8%
Prev
4.8%
14:00
USD
Michigan 5-Year Inflation Expectations
Act
3.7%
Fcst
3.9%
Prev
3.9%
17:00
USD
Fed Governor Bowman Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Oil Rig Count
Act
Fcst
Prev
418
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Total Rig Count
Act
Fcst
Prev
542
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
266.4 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Crude Oil Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
98.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC S&P 500 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
-225.1 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
17.8 K