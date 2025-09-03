- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
FKU: First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund
Le taux de change de FKU a changé de 1.83% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 47.60 et à un maximum de 47.80.
Suivez la dynamique First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FKU Nouvelles
- Weekly Commentary: Canary?
- Markets Weekly Outlook – Getting Ready For September NFP Week
- Should Investors Increase Their Allocation to U.K. ETFs Now?
- Rates Spark: Will German And French PMIs Keep Our Bearish Rates Outlook Supported?
- Could Rate Cuts, Economic Resiliency Spark An End-Of-Year Rally?
- Central Banks Struggle To Regain The Rates Narrative
- Rates Spark: The Long-End Bias Is Still Up
- September BoE: A Pause Amidst "Prominent" Upside Inflation Risks (BATS:EWUS)
- Global Economic Outlook: September 2025
- U.K. August CPI: Stable Inflation Confirms A BoE Pause Tomorrow (BATS:EWUS)
- Sticky U.K. Inflation Leaves November Rate Cut Hanging In The Balance
- Rates Spark: A Dovish 25bp Or A Hawkish 50bp Rate Cut
- U.K. Wage Growth To Ease Further As Jobs Market Cools
- Falling Rates And Rising Earnings May Be A Potent Mix For Markets
- Markets Weekly Outlook - S&P 500, Nasdaq And Dow Jones On A Tear As Fed Rate Cut Looms
- Putting U.K. Equities In Perspective
- Global Monetary Base - Update Through August 2025 And 2025 Forecast
- U.K. Economy Stagnated In July - GBPUSD At A Crucial Point
- Bank of England: 3 Things To Watch At The September Meeting
- Building The FTSE Russell Financial Conditions Indicator
- Bondzilla: Japan's Bond Market Goes Nuclear
- Slower Job Growth Likely Solidifies September Rate Cut
- Curveballs: Inflation, Yields, Wages, Job Market, Housing
- Rates Spark: Just Assume Tariffs Are For Good
Foire Aux Questions
What is FKU stock price today?
First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (FKU) stock is priced at 47.80 today. It trades within 1.83%, yesterday's close was 46.94, and trading volume reached 2.
Does FKU stock pay dividends?
First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund is currently valued at 47.80. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 14.05% and USD.
How to buy FKU stock?
You can buy First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (FKU) shares at the current price of 47.80. Orders are usually placed near 47.80 or 48.10, while 2 and 0.42% show market activity.
How to invest into FKU stock?
Investing in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund involves considering the yearly range 35.98 - 48.42 and current price 47.80. Many compare 2.64% and 19.05% before placing orders at 47.80 or 48.10.
What are First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (FKU) in the past year was 48.42. Within 35.98 - 48.42, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 46.94 helps spot resistance levels.
What are First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (FKU) over the year was 35.98. Comparing it with the current 47.80 and 35.98 - 48.42 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did FKU stock split?
First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 46.94, and 14.05% after corporate actions.
- Clôture Précédente
- 46.94
- Ouverture
- 47.60
- Bid
- 47.80
- Ask
- 48.10
- Plus Bas
- 47.60
- Plus Haut
- 47.80
- Volume
- 2
- Changement quotidien
- 1.83%
- Changement Mensuel
- 2.64%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 19.05%
- Changement Annuel
- 14.05%