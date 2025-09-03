报价部分
货币 / FKU
FKU: First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund

47.80 USD 0.86 (1.83%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar

今日FKU汇率已更改1.83%。当日，交易品种以低点47.60和高点47.80进行交易。

关注First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

FKU新闻

常见问题解答

What is FKU stock price today?

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (FKU) stock is priced at 47.80 today. It trades within 1.83%, yesterday's close was 46.94, and trading volume reached 2.

Does FKU stock pay dividends?

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund is currently valued at 47.80. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 14.05% and USD.

How to buy FKU stock?

You can buy First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (FKU) shares at the current price of 47.80. Orders are usually placed near 47.80 or 48.10, while 2 and 0.42% show market activity.

How to invest into FKU stock?

Investing in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund involves considering the yearly range 35.98 - 48.42 and current price 47.80. Many compare 2.64% and 19.05% before placing orders at 47.80 or 48.10.

What are First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund stock highest prices?

The highest price of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (FKU) in the past year was 48.42. Within 35.98 - 48.42, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 46.94 helps spot resistance levels.

What are First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (FKU) over the year was 35.98. Comparing it with the current 47.80 and 35.98 - 48.42 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did FKU stock split?

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 46.94, and 14.05% after corporate actions.

日范围
47.60 47.80
年范围
35.98 48.42
前一天收盘价
46.94
开盘价
47.60
卖价
47.80
买价
48.10
最低价
47.60
最高价
47.80
交易量
2
日变化
1.83%
月变化
2.64%
6个月变化
19.05%
年变化
14.05%
28 九月, 星期日