Previous Day High and Low Indicator

PDHL – Previous Day High/Low Indicator for MetaTrader 5

PDHL is a lightweight MetaTrader 5 indicator that automatically plots the previous trading day’s High and Low directly on your chart.

Previous Day High and Previous Day Low are widely used intraday reference levels, helping traders identify potential support, resistance, liquidity and breakout areas across lower timeframes such as M5, M15 and H1.

Key Features

Automatic Previous Day Levels: Displays the completed D1 High and Low on your active chart.

Displays the completed D1 High and Low on your active chart. Designed for Intraday Trading: Provides clear daily reference levels on lower timeframes including M5, M15 and H1.

Provides clear daily reference levels on lower timeframes including M5, M15 and H1. Automatic Daily Updates: Detects the start of a new trading day and refreshes the plotted levels.

Detects the start of a new trading day and refreshes the plotted levels. Stable, Anti-Flicker Display: Updates existing chart objects rather than repeatedly deleting and recreating them.

Updates existing chart objects rather than repeatedly deleting and recreating them. Customisable Appearance: Select separate colours for the Previous Day High and Low lines.

Select separate colours for the Previous Day High and Low lines. Adjustable Line Thickness: Set line width from 1 to 5 to suit your chart layout.

Set line width from 1 to 5 to suit your chart layout. Safe Object Handling: Uses a dedicated PDHL_ object namespace to avoid interfering with unrelated chart objects.

Uses a dedicated PDHL_ object namespace to avoid interfering with unrelated chart objects. Data Validation: Checks that daily history is available before drawing levels and reports actionable errors where needed.

How It Works

PDHL retrieves the previous completed Daily candle’s High and Low values, then draws them as horizontal lines on the current chart. The indicator continuously monitors for a new daily session and updates the levels when required.

Its efficient object-management approach keeps the display stable during ticks and data refreshes, avoiding unnecessary visual blinking.

Inputs

HighLineColor: Colour of the Previous Day High line.

Colour of the Previous Day High line. LowLineColor: Colour of the Previous Day Low line.

Colour of the Previous Day Low line. LineThickness: Width of both plotted lines, from 1 to 5.

Ideal For

Intraday support and resistance analysis

Daily-range and breakout trading workflows

Liquidity and stop-run context

Price-action trading around prior-day extremes

Clean multi-timeframe chart analysis

Support and Information

Chart and account analytics: chartreporter.com

Note: PDHL is an analytical charting tool. It does not place, modify or manage trades.

Chart Reporter is an automated trading journal built to help you review your trades, recognise recurring patterns and find your edge.