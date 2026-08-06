SmartEA Local Copier is an ultra-fast trade copier for MetaTrader 5 terminals running on the same computer or VPS. Instead of routing your trades through an external server or API, it uses direct file communication between terminals - zero network latency, zero server dependencies, zero monthly fees. Typical copier reaction time is under 50 milliseconds.





ONE EA, TWO MODES





Attach the same EA in both terminals: select TRANSMITTER on the source account and RECEIVER on the destination account, give both the same Copier ID - done. One transmitter can feed unlimited receivers, each with its own lot sizing and filters.





WHY FILE-BASED COPYING





- No internet round-trip: the signal travels through your machine's disk cache, not through someone's server

- No subscriptions, no activation servers, no monthly fees

- Works between ANY two brokers, hedging or netting, demo or live

- OnTrade event detection: positions are synced the moment they change, not on a slow timer





8 LOT SIZING MODES





Fixed lot; copy 1:1; balance per 0.01 lot; lot divisor; lot multiplier; equity per 0.01 lot; risk % of balance (computed from the master's SL distance); % of balance as lot. Min/max lot clamps on top.





FULL FILTER SET (TRANSMITTER SIDE)





- Copy manual trades and/or EA trades

- Magic number include/exclude lists

- Symbol include/exclude lists

- Comment include/exclude lists





RECEIVER FEATURES





- Symbol mapping for different brokers: prefix, suffix and explicit map (XAUUSD=GOLD)

- SL/TP modes: copy exact prices, copy as points distance (recommended across brokers), custom SL/TP, or none

- Reverse mode: copy trades in the opposite direction

- Partial close support: mirrors the master's volume reductions

- Max spread filter, optional copy delay, max positions cap

- Time filter with overnight sessions and optional force-close outside hours

- Risk protection: max drawdown %, daily profit target, daily loss limit - each closes all copies and stops copying

- Transmitter offline detection with alert (positions are kept, not panic-closed)





SAFE BY DESIGN





- Restart-proof: copied trades carry the master ticket in their comment, so the mapping is rebuilt automatically after terminal restart or recompile - no duplicates, no orphans

- Manual close protection: if you close a copy yourself, it stays closed and is never re-copied

- The receiver only ever touches positions it opened itself (own magic + comment prefix)





PROFESSIONAL DASHBOARDS





Both modes show a clean panel: account info, connection status with color indicators, position counters (TX positions, my positions, copied, closed), total and daily P/L of copied trades, max drawdown, current spread, error counter and last trade.





NOTIFICATIONS





Popup alerts and push notifications to your phone on trade open/close and on errors.





SETUP (5 MINUTES)





1. Terminal A (source): attach EA, Mode = Transmitter, Copier ID = e.g. GOLD

2. Terminal B (destination): attach EA, Mode = Receiver, same Copier ID

3. Enable Algo Trading in both terminals - trades now mirror instantly





REQUIREMENTS





- Two or more MT5 terminals on the same Windows computer or VPS

- Algo Trading enabled in both

- No WebRequest permissions, no DLLs, no external services





NOTES





- A copier needs two live terminals, so it cannot be demonstrated in the Strategy Tester. Try it on demo accounts - the full setup takes 5 minutes.