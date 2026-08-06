SmartEA Local Copier
- Утилиты
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- Версия: 1.0
- Активации: 10
SmartEA Local Copier is an ultra-fast trade copier for MetaTrader 5 terminals running on the same computer or VPS. Instead of routing your trades through an external server or API, it uses direct file communication between terminals - zero network latency, zero server dependencies, zero monthly fees. Typical copier reaction time is under 50 milliseconds.
ONE EA, TWO MODES
Attach the same EA in both terminals: select TRANSMITTER on the source account and RECEIVER on the destination account, give both the same Copier ID - done. One transmitter can feed unlimited receivers, each with its own lot sizing and filters.
WHY FILE-BASED COPYING
- No internet round-trip: the signal travels through your machine's disk cache, not through someone's server
- No subscriptions, no activation servers, no monthly fees
- Works between ANY two brokers, hedging or netting, demo or live
- OnTrade event detection: positions are synced the moment they change, not on a slow timer
8 LOT SIZING MODES
Fixed lot; copy 1:1; balance per 0.01 lot; lot divisor; lot multiplier; equity per 0.01 lot; risk % of balance (computed from the master's SL distance); % of balance as lot. Min/max lot clamps on top.
FULL FILTER SET (TRANSMITTER SIDE)
- Copy manual trades and/or EA trades
- Magic number include/exclude lists
- Symbol include/exclude lists
- Comment include/exclude lists
RECEIVER FEATURES
- Symbol mapping for different brokers: prefix, suffix and explicit map (XAUUSD=GOLD)
- SL/TP modes: copy exact prices, copy as points distance (recommended across brokers), custom SL/TP, or none
- Reverse mode: copy trades in the opposite direction
- Partial close support: mirrors the master's volume reductions
- Max spread filter, optional copy delay, max positions cap
- Time filter with overnight sessions and optional force-close outside hours
- Risk protection: max drawdown %, daily profit target, daily loss limit - each closes all copies and stops copying
- Transmitter offline detection with alert (positions are kept, not panic-closed)
SAFE BY DESIGN
- Restart-proof: copied trades carry the master ticket in their comment, so the mapping is rebuilt automatically after terminal restart or recompile - no duplicates, no orphans
- Manual close protection: if you close a copy yourself, it stays closed and is never re-copied
- The receiver only ever touches positions it opened itself (own magic + comment prefix)
PROFESSIONAL DASHBOARDS
Both modes show a clean panel: account info, connection status with color indicators, position counters (TX positions, my positions, copied, closed), total and daily P/L of copied trades, max drawdown, current spread, error counter and last trade.
NOTIFICATIONS
Popup alerts and push notifications to your phone on trade open/close and on errors.
SETUP (5 MINUTES)
1. Terminal A (source): attach EA, Mode = Transmitter, Copier ID = e.g. GOLD
2. Terminal B (destination): attach EA, Mode = Receiver, same Copier ID
3. Enable Algo Trading in both terminals - trades now mirror instantly
REQUIREMENTS
- Two or more MT5 terminals on the same Windows computer or VPS
- Algo Trading enabled in both
- No WebRequest permissions, no DLLs, no external services
NOTES
- A copier needs two live terminals, so it cannot be demonstrated in the Strategy Tester. Try it on demo accounts - the full setup takes 5 minutes.
- Terminals must be on the SAME machine (that is what makes it this fast). It is not a network/remote copier.
DOCUMENTATION & SUPPORT
- Full user manual (setup, every input explained, troubleshooting): https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773733
- Questions before buying? Send me a private message or ask in the Comments section - I answer quickly.
- After purchase: PM me and I will send you the PDF version of the manual.