SmartEA Local Copier

SmartEA Local Copier is an ultra-fast trade copier for MetaTrader 5 terminals running on the same computer or VPS. Instead of routing your trades through an external server or API, it uses direct file communication between terminals - zero network latency, zero server dependencies, zero monthly fees. Typical copier reaction time is under 50 milliseconds.

ONE EA, TWO MODES

Attach the same EA in both terminals: select TRANSMITTER on the source account and RECEIVER on the destination account, give both the same Copier ID - done. One transmitter can feed unlimited receivers, each with its own lot sizing and filters.

WHY FILE-BASED COPYING

- No internet round-trip: the signal travels through your machine's disk cache, not through someone's server
- No subscriptions, no activation servers, no monthly fees
- Works between ANY two brokers, hedging or netting, demo or live
- OnTrade event detection: positions are synced the moment they change, not on a slow timer

8 LOT SIZING MODES

Fixed lot; copy 1:1; balance per 0.01 lot; lot divisor; lot multiplier; equity per 0.01 lot; risk % of balance (computed from the master's SL distance); % of balance as lot. Min/max lot clamps on top.

FULL FILTER SET (TRANSMITTER SIDE)

- Copy manual trades and/or EA trades
- Magic number include/exclude lists
- Symbol include/exclude lists
- Comment include/exclude lists

RECEIVER FEATURES

- Symbol mapping for different brokers: prefix, suffix and explicit map (XAUUSD=GOLD)
- SL/TP modes: copy exact prices, copy as points distance (recommended across brokers), custom SL/TP, or none
- Reverse mode: copy trades in the opposite direction
- Partial close support: mirrors the master's volume reductions
- Max spread filter, optional copy delay, max positions cap
- Time filter with overnight sessions and optional force-close outside hours
- Risk protection: max drawdown %, daily profit target, daily loss limit - each closes all copies and stops copying
- Transmitter offline detection with alert (positions are kept, not panic-closed)

SAFE BY DESIGN

- Restart-proof: copied trades carry the master ticket in their comment, so the mapping is rebuilt automatically after terminal restart or recompile - no duplicates, no orphans
- Manual close protection: if you close a copy yourself, it stays closed and is never re-copied
- The receiver only ever touches positions it opened itself (own magic + comment prefix)

PROFESSIONAL DASHBOARDS

Both modes show a clean panel: account info, connection status with color indicators, position counters (TX positions, my positions, copied, closed), total and daily P/L of copied trades, max drawdown, current spread, error counter and last trade.

NOTIFICATIONS

Popup alerts and push notifications to your phone on trade open/close and on errors.

SETUP (5 MINUTES)

1. Terminal A (source): attach EA, Mode = Transmitter, Copier ID = e.g. GOLD
2. Terminal B (destination): attach EA, Mode = Receiver, same Copier ID
3. Enable Algo Trading in both terminals - trades now mirror instantly

REQUIREMENTS

- Two or more MT5 terminals on the same Windows computer or VPS
- Algo Trading enabled in both
- No WebRequest permissions, no DLLs, no external services

NOTES

- A copier needs two live terminals, so it cannot be demonstrated in the Strategy Tester. Try it on demo accounts - the full setup takes 5 minutes.
- Terminals must be on the SAME machine (that is what makes it this fast). It is not a network/remote copier.

DOCUMENTATION & SUPPORT

- Full user manual (setup, every input explained, troubleshooting): https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773733
- Questions before buying? Send me a private message or ask in the Comments section - I answer quickly.
- After purchase: PM me and I will send you the PDF version of the manual.
Рекомендуем также
Trade Control Panel
Jerry Jilun Anak Liban
Утилиты
Trade Control Panel Function Normal One Click Function Close All Close All Profit Close All Loss Close All Pending Order Close All Sell Close All Buy Advance One Click Function 1.  Close Partial Lot Sell by Percent It will help you partial close for all open position by desire percent you wanted. No longer partial close one by one for every open position Manual input for desire percent 2. Close Partial Lot Buy by Percent It will help you partial close for all open position by desire percent
QuickCloseMT5
Daying Cao
Утилиты
This QuickClose help you to close all orders having profit immediately with only ONE CLICK, its work is very fast. You can choose which symbol you want or close all symbols so it will helpful for you in your trading to manage trading faster. This EA can quick close all Buy and Sell Orders by a selected symbol or total, And delete all pending orders. This SymbolButton is designed for closing orders. There is available Manual and Automatic closing functions. Automatic closing function will close t
Breakout Meter
Nana Yaw Osei
Утилиты
Overview Breakout Meter is a price action tool that identifies key breakout zones based on recent daily price activity. It highlights areas where momentum is likely to trigger, helping traders anticipate breakouts or reversals with minimal configuration. How It Works The EA analyzes a user-defined number of recent daily candles and marks high and low zones where price has shown strong reactions. It automatically updates levels with new data and removes outdated zones to keep charts clear. Users
One Click Trader MT5 Real
Andrzej Pierz
5 (1)
Утилиты
One Click Trader  is a tool designed for MetaTrader 4 platform, which enables you to take your trading to the next level. It enables you to open, manage and close your trades in simple an efficient way by just one click of your mouse button. "-"   ,  "+"  change OCT window size  Up arrow minimizes the OCT panel Down arrow maximizes the OCT panel Right arrow displays the next panel with additional features Left arrow hides the panel with additional features Red  SELL  button enables you to open s
Spread Costs and Swap Benefits
Yupeng Xiao
Утилиты
Spread Costs указывает размер убытка от спреда, а Swap Benefits - объем прибыли по ночным позициям. Spread Costs особенно важен для краткосрочных трейдеров, особенно скальперов, а Swap Benefits - важный индикатор для долгосрочных трейдеров. Так как спреды и свопы в платформе MetaTrader 5 указываются в пунктах, необходимо конвертировать их в валюту счета. Утилита отображает Spread Costs и Swap Benefits всех форекс-пар (включая золото XAU и серебро XAG) на разных типах счетов (USD, EUR и т.д.). Вс
Orders Executor
Claudio Aguiar De Aragao
Утилиты
Представляем Order Executor, вашего мощного и эффективного торгового помощника, предназначенного для беспрепятственного выполнения ордеров непосредственно из указанного пользователем текстового файла. Этот инновационный торговый инструмент оптимизирует ваш торговый процесс, предоставляя удобное и автоматизированное решение для точного и быстрого совершения сделок. Ключевая особенность: **Интеграция текстовых файлов:**    Orders Executor предназначен для легкого чтения и интерпретации приказов
EAs Manager
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
5 (2)
Утилиты
Are you running multiple EAs on the same MT5 account? Let one powerful Manager control them all. EAs Manager Pro V2 is a professional EA management, risk-control, and trade-assistance tool that acts as a central command center for your entire MT5 account. It automatically detects your EAs using their Magic Numbers , monitors EA and manual trades , and gives you complete visibility and control from one simple dashboard. What makes V2 powerful? EA & Manual Trade Support – Manage automated and manu
Time in Trade
Denis Diakonov
Эксперты
Советник Time in Trade применяет стратегию открытия отложенных ордеров в указанное время, а также использует зимнее и летнее время с автоматическим переключением. При наступлении сигнала торговый робот открывает отложенные ордера равным объемом на покупку и на продажу. Для торговли применяется таймфрейм 5 минут. Фактором срабатывания отложенного ордера является резкое изменение цены в зависимости от: открытия / закрытия торговых сессий; выхода важных экономических показателей; временных интервал
Equity Defense
Trading Toolkit
Утилиты
Эквити-защита является мощным инструментом управления рисками, разработанным Trading Toolkit для защиты вашего торгового счета от значительных снижений. Этот инструмент тщательно отслеживает ваш эквити на счете и автоматически закрывает все открытые сделки, когда достигается предварительно установленный процент потери эквити в течение торгового дня. Инструмент Эквити-защита гарантирует, что ваши ежедневные убытки не превышают предварительно установленный предел убытков, помогая вам торговать с ч
EA Performance Terminal
Yuta Hidaka
Утилиты
EA PERFORMANCE TERMINAL — everything on one screen. Every robot on your account, what each one is doing to your balance, and the months that got you here, drawn over your chart instead of buried in a report. A balance is an average, and averages hide things. One robot can quietly cover another's losses for months while the equity curve still looks calm. This reads your closed trades and splits that single number back apart, by Magic Number. A free edition is available, and it runs on a live char
Super Trading Assistant Pro
Zi Fu Fu
Утилиты
Добрый день, уважаемые трейдеры! Я ваш помощник в торговле. Кратко скажу, а затем расскажу о моих сильных сторонах: Я специализируюсь на управлении вашим портфелем, и независимо от того, с какой стороны вы открываете ордер, я могу немедленно добавить для вас разумные стоп-лоссы и скользящие стопы. 2. Я могу помочь вам избежать спекуляции и поспешных действий, устраняя с корня слабость человеческой природы, которая не позволяет придерживаться принципов. 3. Я отправлю вам уведомление на MT5 - кли
Position Prime
Mariana Cordeiro Neves Fernandes
Утилиты
Скачайте бесплатную демо-версию прямо сейчас и протестируйте все функции управления рисками в вашем Strategy Tester, прежде чем совершить покупку! Position Prime — это визуальный помощник по исполнению ордеров и риск-менеджер институционального уровня для MetaTrader 5. Разработанный для трейдеров, которым важны скорость и точность, он избавляет от необходимости ручного расчета лота и превращает ваш график в настоящий торговый терминал. Планируйте, исполняйте и защищайте свои сделки за доли сек
Copy Trade Ritz Prime
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Утилиты
Ritz Prime TradeCopier – Institutional Cross-Broker Sync Engine Say goodbye to lagging copy trades, mismatched broker symbols, and missed Stop Losses. Ritz Prime TradeCopier is an ultra-fast, high-frequency copy trading engine designed for professional portfolio managers and retail traders. Powered by a custom Bit-Banger JSON architecture and an advanced Global Variable (GV) mapping system, it seamlessly bridges multiple MetaTrader terminals on a single VPS/SERVER with true zero-lag performance.
PendingOrderManager
Hoummad Elkraima
Утилиты
This EA help trader to manage his pending orders, when you place many Pending Orders this utility monitor them and when of them get filed (executed) the EA cancel and delete all rest of pending orders, to avoid  opening of all of pending orders at the same time , and lose your risk management. this utility is very useful for trader when he /she is not available on the desk.
XScalpGenesis Scalp Trade Manager
Maurice Tusche
5 (4)
Утилиты
Unleash the Power of Precision Trading with XScalpGenesis Experience a new era of trading with XScalpGenesis , the ultimate expert advisor designed to revolutionize your trading experience. Navigate markets with unparalleled precision thanks to cutting-edge features and an intuitive interface. Exclusive Offer Limited time opportunity! Get this cutting-edge plugin  for only $45 instead of $79 (Offer ends on October 31, 2025). Boost your trading potential now. This special discount won't last! P
WASD Order
Rodrigo Lima
Утилиты
25R - WASD Order is a visual risk management EA for MetaTrader 5 that combines gaming-style WASD keyboard controls with interactive chart drawing for precise order placement. Designed for active traders who value speed and accuracy, it lets you visually plan trades by dragging entry and stop-loss lines directly on the chart, while automatically calculating position size based on your risk percentage. The tool displays color-coded profit/loss zones with real-time risk metrics, supports automatic
Best Price Finder
Jinsong Zhang
Утилиты
Данный скрипт позволяет сравнивать котировки и спреды от разных брокеров, чтобы найти брокера с наилучшими ценами Ask/Bid и спредом. Лучшего поставщика цен можно определить по его оценке. Вы можете сравнивать до шести брокеров одновременно. Использование: откройте несколько клиентских терминалов MetaTrader 5 от разных брокеров и запустите скрипт на каждом терминале.
Bohemia Gold MT5
Vladislav Taska
4.75 (4)
Эксперты
Bohemia Gold MT5 is  Trend & Volatility EA trading system designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) . It combines higher-timeframe trend filtering , trend detection , volatility-based SL management , and advanced trade management to adapt market conditions. It uses style logic focused on trend strength, volatility, and capital protection. NOTE:   Based on backtests, I found better trading results with the following setup: D1/H4/H2 (Trend/ADX/ATR & trade). The SET file can be downloaded here … bohe
FREE
Delta Volume histogram
Lina Staseliene
3.67 (3)
Утилиты
Эксперт " Delta Volume histogram " строит «Delta volume», «Real volume», «Buy volume», «Sell volume», «Tick volume» гистограммы. Версия эксперта: Имеет встроенный «Pending orders indicator». Индикатор предназначен для анализа отложенных ордеров рынка, доступных в "MarketBook". Отображает уровни объемного профиля рынка (VAH VAL от 60% до 85%). Встроена боковая гистограмма. Это мощный инструмент анализа объемов торговли. График строится на основе тиковой информации. В зависимости от брокера выбира
Average Price Calculator
Sergey Batudayev
Утилиты
Average Price Calculator — это торговая утилита для MT5, предназначенная для расчёта средневзвешенной цены входа и управления общим уровнем Take Profit для нескольких позиций, открытых по одному инструменту и в одном направлении. Позиции BUY и SELL обрабатываются как две отдельные серии. Утилита рассчитывает среднюю цену входа с учётом объёма каждой позиции и устанавливает общий Take Profit на заданном расстоянии от этой цены. Также Average Price Calculator может рассчитать дополнительный объём
FREE
Point of Control Breakout Buy Sell Signal
Abdul Jalil
5 (4)
Утилиты
================================================================================ POC BREAKOUT - V20.72. Full Professional Grade Toolkit ================================================================================ POC Breakout is a full MetaTrader 5 trading dashboard for discretionary traders who want breakout signals, Point of Control (POC) context, volume profiles, order flow, market structure, news, alerts, and advanced trade planning in one professional workspace. Attached directly to you
Recovery Grid Fragmentation EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Утилиты
A sophisticated recovery system designed to systematically dismantle large, losing hedged positions and "fragment" them into small, profitable exits. Unlike standard grid EAs, this system uses a Bank-per-Closure model and an Integrated Hedge Commander to ensure your account remains 100% balanced while it works to reclaim your equity. How the EA Works (The Logic) The Recovery Grid Fragmentation EA operates on three core pillars: 1. The Integrated Hedge Commander The EA continuously monitors your
Local Investor Copier Pro MT5
Moh Nugraha Kusuma
Утилиты
The Ultimate High-Speed Local Bridge for Professional Multi-Account Management Local Investor Copier Pro is a high-performance trade synchronization utility designed for MetaTrader 5. It allows you to mirror trades between different terminals on the same PC or VPS with near-zero latency , ensuring you never miss an entry due to execution delays. Whether you are managing a private portfolio across multiple brokers, syncing several Prop Firm accounts, or following a master trader via Investor Pas
PropGuard Pro
Sheng Biao Xi
Утилиты
PropGuard Pro — Prop Firm Drawdown Protector & Risk Manager for MetaTrader 5 Automatically protect your funded account from drawdown breaches. Real-time daily drawdown & max drawdown monitoring with auto-close — built for FTMO, 5ers, and all prop firm traders. 15 Activations | Prop Firm Presets | Drawdown Limiter | Equity Guard | Risk Control Panel --- Protect Your Funded Account with One Click PropGuard Pro is a professional drawdown protection and risk management EA designed specifi
Minions Labs Recalibrator
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
5 (1)
Утилиты
Once again, We Nailed It! Imagine a faster and smoother way to recalibrate ANY Indicator using just obvious and intuitive mouse clicks, realtime, real fast, real results on your chart just right after the Click... Instead of the boring "Open Settings dialog / Change one setting / Click OK / See what happens on Chart...",  then repeat this process endlessly until you kill yourself! Well... No More... Welcome to the Minions Labs Recalibrator tool! Now you can Study, Trial, Experiment and Play with
Support Or Resistance Alert Broken
Jhojan Alberto Tobon Monsalve
Утилиты
"Support or Resistance Alert Broken" is a simple and very intuitive tool that allows you to create or eliminate horizontal and trend supports and / or resistances with a simple click. When the support or resistance line is broken by the closing price at the end of the current candle, the "Support or Resistance Alert Broken" tool will send an alert with sound, as well as a notification to the MT4 or MT5 mobile application. This tool can send alerts from multiple pairs at the same time. Utility
Conditional Stop Loss 5
Andrej Nikitin
Утилиты
Утилита для автоматического выставления стоп-лосс ордеров в соответствии с заданным условием. Условие постановки стопа это два уровня цены: Порог срабатывания - уровень, при достижении которого выставляется ордер; Непосредственно значение стоп-лосс ордера. Есть возможность включить или отключиь тралинг после установки стоплосс. Входные параметры Order type for execution - Определяет тип ордеров под обработку эксперта. Может быть BUY, SELL или auto-select; Trigger Level Points - Уровень, при дост
Trade Manager oneclick control
Pankaj Kushwaha
5 (3)
Эксперты
️ Trade Manager oneclick  ( Reverse Trade,  Partial Close,  Breakeven, Close All Running Trade )   control – Smart Manual Trade Control for MT5 Trade Manager oneclick control is a powerful yet lightweight trade management utility built for manual traders who want precise control over their open positions — directly from the MT5 chart. This EA does not open or close trades automatically based on any strategy. It simply provides one-click management tools to handle your running trades efficient
FREE
MMTrade
Alexander Martynov
5 (3)
Утилиты
Данный инструмент предназначен для быстрого расчета лота в зависимости от Stop Loss. Управление происходит за счет горячих клавиш По умолчанию: 1 - Уровень цены лимитного ордера 2 - Уровень   Stop Loss 3 - Уровень Take Profit Пробел - Открыть ордер Escape - Отменить все 9 - Отрыть 2 ордера  Маркет ордер Для открытия Маркет ордера нажимаем (2) и мышкой настраиваем  Stop Loss Если хотите поставить  Take Profit -  нажимаем (3) и мышкой настраиваем    Take Profit
FREE
HotKeys MT5
Alexey Valeev
Утилиты
Утилита для ручной торговли с помощью "горячих клавиш". Позволяет моментально реагировать на текущую ситуацию на рынке. "Горячие клавиши" можно назначить на открытие/закрытие позиций по типу, открытие/закрытие всех позиций на текущем графике и удаление всех ордеров на текущем графике. Также можно задать "горячие клавиши" на пять предопределенных торговых объемов и переключаться между ними в зависимости от ситуации без необходимости периодически менять объем вручную. Также возможно задать автомат
С этим продуктом покупают
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (215)
Утилиты
Помогает рассчитать риск на сделку, простая установка нового ордера с помощью линий, управление ордерами с функциями частичного закрытия, 7 типов трейлинг-стопа и другие полезные функции. Дополнительные материалы и инструкции Инструкция по установке - Инструкция к приложению - Пробная версия приложения для демо счета Функция Линии   - отображает на графике линию открытия, стоп-лосс, тейк-профит. С помощью этой функции легко установить новый ордер и увидеть его дополнительные характеристики пе
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.98 (668)
Утилиты
Добро пожаловать в Trade Manager EA — лучший инструмент для управления рисками, предназначенный для упрощения, точности и эффективности торговли. Это не просто инструмент для размещения ордеров; это комплексное решение для удобного планирования торгов, управления позициями и усиленного контроля над рисками. Независимо от того, начинающий вы трейдер, опытный специалист или скальпер, нуждающийся в быстром исполнении, Trade Manager EA адаптируется к вашим потребностям и работает с любыми активами:
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.97 (144)
Утилиты
Опыт экстремально быстрого копирования сделок с помощью Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . Благодаря простой установке в течение 1 минуты этот копировщик сделок позволяет вам копировать сделки между несколькими терминалами MetaTrader на одном компьютере с Windows или на Windows VPS с крайне быстрыми скоростями копирования менее 0.5 секунды. Независимо от того, новичок вы или профессиональный трейдер, Local Trade Copier EA MT5 предлагает широкий спектр опций, чтобы настроить его под ваши конкретные по
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.88 (166)
Утилиты
Trade Panel — это многофункциональный торговый помощник. Приложение содержит более 50 торговых функций для ручной торговли и позволяет автоматизировать большинство торговых операций. Перед покупкой вы можете протестировать демоверсию на демо-счете. Скачать пробную версию приложения для демонстрационного аккаунта: https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/750864 . Полная инструкция здесь . Торговля. Позволяет совершать торговые операции в один клик: Открыть отложенные ордера и позиции с автоматическим р
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (30)
Утилиты
Бета-версия Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader почти готов к официальному альфа-релизу. Некоторые функции все еще находятся в разработке, и вы можете столкнуться с небольшими ошибками. Если вы заметите проблемы, пожалуйста, сообщите о них, ваша обратная связь помогает улучшать программное обеспечение для всех. Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader — мощный инструмент, который автоматически копирует торговые сигналы из каналов и групп Telegram прямо в ваш счёт MetaTrader 5 . Поддерживаются как публичные, так
FarmedHedge Pair Trading Dashboard
Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
5 (3)
Утилиты
Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
Telegram to MT5 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
Утилиты
Telegram to MT5 Multi-Channel Copier автоматически копирует торговые сигналы из ваших Telegram-каналов напрямую в MetaTrader 5. Никаких ботов, никаких браузерных расширений, никакого ручного копирования. Вы получаете сигнал в Telegram, и советник открывает сделку на вашем терминале за несколько секунд. Продукт включает два компонента: приложение для Windows, которое слушает ваши Telegram-каналы, и этот советник, который исполняет сигналы на терминале MT5. Также доступна версия для MT4. Руководст
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (35)
Утилиты
Профессиональный копировщик сделок для MetaTrader 5 Быстрый, профессиональный и надежный копировщик сделок для MetaTrader . COPYLOT позволяет копировать сделки Forex между терминалами MT4 и MT5 с поддержкой счетов Hedge и Netting . Версия COPYLOT для MT5 поддерживает: - MT5 Hedge → MT5 Hedge - MT5 Hedge → MT5 Netting - MT5 Netting → MT5 Hedge - MT5 Netting → MT5 Netting - MT4 → MT5 Hedge - MT4 → MT5 Netting Версия MT4 Полное описание + DEMO + PDF Как купить Как установить Как получить файлы жур
Premium Trade Manager
Daniel Stein
5 (4)
Утилиты
Premium Trade Manager - Торговая панель со встроенным коучем Premium Trade Manager помещает торгового коуча прямо в ваш график, а под ним работает полноценный движок исполнения. Настройте сделку так, как вы всегда это делаете, затем позвольте Max, вашему ИИ-наставнику по трейдингу, прочитать именно эту настройку с учётом вашего живого счёта и дать чёткое заключение до того, как вы входите: соответствует ли стоп дисциплинированному подходу, разумен ли риск, не выходит ли высоковолатильный релиз ч
Order flow footprint chart
Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
Утилиты
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
Anchor Trade Manager
Kalinskie Gilliam
5 (6)
Утилиты
Anchor: The EA Manager Your EAs manage their own trades. Anchor manages the account around them. Anchor gives you one place to control your EAs, manage risk and decide when trading is allowed. Any EA, any vendor, any broker or symbol. No source-code changes required. The Problem Most EAs only know what they are doing. They cannot see when another EA is already trading, when several EAs open and are stacking risk or when the account has reached your loss limit. Even using just one EA, it may not
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.57 (51)
Утилиты
Trade Copier — это профессиональная утилита, предназначенная для копирования и синхронизации сделок между торговыми счетами. Копирование происходит от счета/терминала поставщика к счету/терминалу получателя, которые установлены на одном компьютере или vps. АКЦИЯ - Если вы уже приобрели "Trade copier MT5", вы можете получить "Trade copier MT4" бесплатно (для копирования MT4 > MT5 и MT4 < MT5). Для получения более подробной информации об условиях, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщени
Telegram To MT5 Ultra
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
5 (3)
Утилиты
Telegram To MT5 — копировщик сигналов Превратите торговые сигналы из ваших Telegram-каналов в реальные ордера MT5 — автоматически, на любом количестве счетов, с полным контролем над риском и правилами. Telegram To MT5 связывает VIP / сигнальные каналы, на которые вы уже подписаны в Telegram, с вашим терминалом MetaTrader 5. Бесплатное приложение-компаньон для ПК читает сообщения (даже из каналов, которые не допускают ботов), а этот советник исполняет их на вашем счёте — применяя ваши настройки р
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.95 (132)
Утилиты
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
Adam FTMO MT5
Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (2)
Утилиты
ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Утилиты
Внимание: Ознакомиться с работой программы можно с помощью бесплатной версии  YuClusters DEMO . YuClusters это профессиональная система анализа рынка. Для трейдера открываются уникальные возможности анализа потока ордеров, объемов торговли, движения цены используя различные графики, профили, индикаторы, графические объекты. YuClusters оперирует данными на основе ленты сделок или тиковой информации, в зависимости от того, что доступно в котировках финансового инструмента.  YuClusters позволяет с
Power Candles Scanner
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Утилиты
Power Candles Strategy Scanner — самооптимизирующийся инструмент для поиска настроек по нескольким инструментам Power Candles Strategy Scanner использует тот же самооптимизирующийся движок, что и индикатор Power Candles — для всех символов в вашем Market Watch, одновременно. На одной панели отображается информация о том, какие символы в данный момент являются статистически торгуемыми, какая стратегия выигрывает на каждом из них, оптимальная пара Stop Loss / Take Profit, а также отправляется увед
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
Утилиты
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.83 (6)
Утилиты
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.59 (74)
Утилиты
Торговая панель для MetaTrader 5 — профессиональная торговля в один клик с графика и клавиатуры Мощная торговая панель для активного ручного трейдинга, которая позволяет открывать, сопровождать и закрывать сделки значительно быстрее и удобнее, чем стандартными средствами MetaTrader. Панель создана для тех, кто хочет получить полный контроль над позициями, ордерами, прибылью и торговыми сценариями в одном рабочем пространстве. Это не просто вспомогательная утилита. Это полноценный торговый интер
EA Auditor
Stephen J Martret
5 (4)
Утилиты
EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (8)
Утилиты
Скачать рабочую демо-версию Copy Cat More (Копи Кэт Мор) — копировщик сделок (Trade Copier) MT5 — это локальный копировщик сделок и полноценная система управления рисками и исполнения, созданная для современных торговых задач. От челленджей проп-фирм (prop firm) до управления личным портфелем — он адаптируется к любой ситуации благодаря сочетанию надёжного исполнения, защиты капитала, гибкой настройки и продвинутой обработки сделок. Копировщик работает в обоих режимах — Мастер (Master, отправи
Timeless Charts
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (7)
Утилиты
Timeless Charts is an all-in-one trading utility for professional traders. It combines custom chart types such as Seconds Charts and Renko with advanced order flow analysis using Footprints , Clusters , Volume Profiles , VWAP studies, and anchored analysis tools for deeper market insight. Trading and position management are handled directly from the chart through an integrated trade management panel , while Market Replay and Virtual Accounts provide environments for practicing trading skills and
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
Утилиты
Trade Manager, который поможет вам быстро входить и выходить из сделок, автоматически рассчитывая риск. Включает функции, которые помогут предотвратить чрезмерную торговлю, торговлю из мести и эмоциональную торговлю. Сделками можно управлять автоматически, а показатели эффективности счета можно визуализировать в виде графика. Эти функции делают эту панель идеальной для всех трейдеров, занимающихся ручной торговлей, и помогают улучшить платформу MetaTrader 5. Многоязычная поддержка. Версия для МТ
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.78 (23)
Утилиты
Этот продукт фильтрует всех экспертных советников и ручные графики во время новостей, так что вам не нужно беспокоиться о внезапных скачках цены, которые могут разрушить ваши ручные торговые настройки или сделки, введенные другими экспертными советниками. Этот продукт также поставляется с полной системой управления ордерами, которая может обрабатывать ваши открытые позиции и ордера на ожидание перед выпуском новостей. После покупки   The News Filter   вам больше не придется полагаться на встроен
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.61 (18)
Утилиты
Seconds Chart - уникальный инструмент для создания секундных графиков в MetaTrader 5 . С помощью Seconds Chart вы можете построить график с таймфреймом, заданным в секундах, получая идеальную гибкость и точность анализа, недоступную на стандартных минутных или часовых графиках. Например, таймфрейм S15 обозначает график со свечами продолжительностью 15 секунд. Вы можете использовать любые индикаторы и советники с поддержкой пользовательских символов. Работать с ними так же удобно, как и на станда
MT5 To Telegram Signal Bridge
Inakis Srl
5 (2)
Утилиты
Улучшите свои торговые сигналы с нашим продвинутым Telegram Bridge EA Пора захватить аудиторию обновлениями торговли в реальном времени — профессиональными и визуально привлекательными. Свяжитесь со мной, чтобы увидеть демо и получить пробную версию Мы значительно инвестировали в удобные функции, которые создают уникальный опыт для клиентов и провайдеров.  SIGNAL BRIDGE способен доставлять на 100% КОПИР-СОВМЕСТИМЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ для всех бизнес-кейсов, даже обходя логику Metatrader там, где другие EA
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Утилиты
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
Утилиты
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — профессиональный торговый центр управления для MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE — это премиальная торговая панель и рабочая среда управления сделками на графике для MetaTrader 5 . Она создана для трейдеров, которым нужны более быстрое исполнение, более понятный контроль позиций, структурированное управление сделками, визуальное планирование уровней и профессиональный рабочий процесс прямо с графика. Это не просто панель BUY / SELL. PRO SE объединяет ручную торговл
Equity Protect Pro MT5
Shi Jie He
5 (5)
Утилиты
Equity Protect Pro: Ваш эксперт по комплексной защите счетов для спокойной торговли Если вы ищете такие функции, как защита счета, защита капитала, защита портфеля, защита мультистратегий, защита прибыли, сбор прибыли, безопасность торговли, программы контроля рисков, автоматический контроль рисков, автоматическая ликвидация, условная ликвидация, запланированная ликвидация, динамическая ликвидация, скользящий стоп-лосс, закрытие в один клик, ликвидация в один клик и восстановление в один клик,
Другие продукты этого автора
SmartEA Trade Manager
Tomas Kuprinskas
Утилиты
SmartEA Trade Manager is a supervisor for accounts that run several Expert Advisors at once. It enforces an EXCLUSIVE TRADING LOCK: the first EA to open a position trades alone, all other managed EAs are removed from their charts, and they are restored with their exact original settings once the account is flat again. You keep the diversification of many EAs without ever stacking their risk. The manager does NOT open trades of its own. It manages the EAs you already run. EAs not in your list a
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв