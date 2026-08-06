SmartEA Local Copier

SmartEA Local Copier is an ultra-fast trade copier for MetaTrader 5 terminals running on the same computer or VPS. Instead of routing your trades through an external server or API, it uses direct file communication between terminals - zero network latency, zero server dependencies, zero monthly fees. Typical copier reaction time is under 50 milliseconds.

ONE EA, TWO MODES

Attach the same EA in both terminals: select TRANSMITTER on the source account and RECEIVER on the destination account, give both the same Copier ID - done. One transmitter can feed unlimited receivers, each with its own lot sizing and filters.

WHY FILE-BASED COPYING

- No internet round-trip: the signal travels through your machine's disk cache, not through someone's server
- No subscriptions, no activation servers, no monthly fees
- Works between ANY two brokers, hedging or netting, demo or live
- OnTrade event detection: positions are synced the moment they change, not on a slow timer

8 LOT SIZING MODES

Fixed lot; copy 1:1; balance per 0.01 lot; lot divisor; lot multiplier; equity per 0.01 lot; risk % of balance (computed from the master's SL distance); % of balance as lot. Min/max lot clamps on top.

FULL FILTER SET (TRANSMITTER SIDE)

- Copy manual trades and/or EA trades
- Magic number include/exclude lists
- Symbol include/exclude lists
- Comment include/exclude lists

RECEIVER FEATURES

- Symbol mapping for different brokers: prefix, suffix and explicit map (XAUUSD=GOLD)
- SL/TP modes: copy exact prices, copy as points distance (recommended across brokers), custom SL/TP, or none
- Reverse mode: copy trades in the opposite direction
- Partial close support: mirrors the master's volume reductions
- Max spread filter, optional copy delay, max positions cap
- Time filter with overnight sessions and optional force-close outside hours
- Risk protection: max drawdown %, daily profit target, daily loss limit - each closes all copies and stops copying
- Transmitter offline detection with alert (positions are kept, not panic-closed)

SAFE BY DESIGN

- Restart-proof: copied trades carry the master ticket in their comment, so the mapping is rebuilt automatically after terminal restart or recompile - no duplicates, no orphans
- Manual close protection: if you close a copy yourself, it stays closed and is never re-copied
- The receiver only ever touches positions it opened itself (own magic + comment prefix)

PROFESSIONAL DASHBOARDS

Both modes show a clean panel: account info, connection status with color indicators, position counters (TX positions, my positions, copied, closed), total and daily P/L of copied trades, max drawdown, current spread, error counter and last trade.

NOTIFICATIONS

Popup alerts and push notifications to your phone on trade open/close and on errors.

SETUP (5 MINUTES)

1. Terminal A (source): attach EA, Mode = Transmitter, Copier ID = e.g. GOLD
2. Terminal B (destination): attach EA, Mode = Receiver, same Copier ID
3. Enable Algo Trading in both terminals - trades now mirror instantly

REQUIREMENTS

- Two or more MT5 terminals on the same Windows computer or VPS
- Algo Trading enabled in both
- No WebRequest permissions, no DLLs, no external services

NOTES

- A copier needs two live terminals, so it cannot be demonstrated in the Strategy Tester. Try it on demo accounts - the full setup takes 5 minutes.
- Terminals must be on the SAME machine (that is what makes it this fast). It is not a network/remote copier.

DOCUMENTATION & SUPPORT

- Full user manual (setup, every input explained, troubleshooting): https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773733
- Questions before buying? Send me a private message or ask in the Comments section - I answer quickly.
- After purchase: PM me and I will send you the PDF version of the manual.
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Working Demo Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders,
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
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DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
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Mirel Daniel Gheonu
5 (3)
Utilities
Telegram To MT5 — Signal Copier Turn the trading calls from your Telegram channels into real MT5 orders — automatically, on as many accounts as you like, with risk and rules fully under your control. Telegram To MT5 connects the VIP / signal channels you already follow on Telegram to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. A free companion desktop app reads the messages (even from channels that block bots), and this Expert Advisor executes them on your account — applying your own risk settings, symbol mappi
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Leolouiski Gan
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Utilities
This product filters   all expert advisors and manual charts   during news time.  It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system   that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase   The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from her
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Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Utilities
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
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Tomas Kuprinskas
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SmartEA Trade Manager is a supervisor for accounts that run several Expert Advisors at once. It enforces an EXCLUSIVE TRADING LOCK: the first EA to open a position trades alone, all other managed EAs are removed from their charts, and they are restored with their exact original settings once the account is flat again. You keep the diversification of many EAs without ever stacking their risk. The manager does NOT open trades of its own. It manages the EAs you already run. EAs not in your list a
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