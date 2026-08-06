Economicnews

Description:

Stay ahead of the market with a clean, professional, and highly optimized Economic News Indicator directly on your MT5 chart. Designed specifically for traders who need real-time news visibility without the chart clutter.

Key Features:

  • Customizable Currency Selection: Easy dropdown menu to select up to two currencies (USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, AUD, NZD, CAD, CHF, CNY) to match your trading pairs perfectly.
  • Impact Filters: Display only what matters to you by toggling High, Medium, or Low impact events.
  • Live Countdown Dashboard: A sleek, minimalist panel shows the next High Impact event with a live countdown timer (HH:MM:SS), so you never miss a market-moving release.
  • Economic Surprise Arrows: Instantly visualize if past data beat or missed forecasts with intuitive Up/Down arrows (Ariadne's thread) plotted at the top of the chart.
  • Smart Anti-Overlap Algorithm: Automatically stacks labels vertically and shortens past event names to keep your chart perfectly readable.
  • Proactive Alerts: Receive audio alerts exactly X minutes before a High Impact news release.
  • Optimized Performance: Zero lag and no screen flickering. The indicator intelligently refreshes only when necessary to save CPU resources.
  • Modern UI: Carefully selected colors, clean typography (Segoe UI), and a light-mode design tailored for white chart backgrounds.

Perfect for day traders, scalpers, and news traders who want a reliable, professional, and clutter-free economic calendar right on their trading workspace.


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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
Скидка заканчивается через 24 часа — следующая цена $ 69 ZORYK — продвинутая сигнальная система для XAUUSD в MetaTrader 5 Вам знакомо это чувство. Вы долго анализируете золото. Ждёте подходящего момента для входа. Наконец открываете сделку — и цена сразу начинает двигаться против вас. Вы закрываете позицию слишком рано, передвигаете Stop Loss или сомневаетесь всего несколько секунд. После этого рынок достигает именно той цели, которую вы ожидали изначально, но уже без вас. Проблема не всегда за
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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