Economicnews
- Indicators
-
- Version: 3.10
- Activations: 5
Description:
Stay ahead of the market with a clean, professional, and highly optimized Economic News Indicator directly on your MT5 chart. Designed specifically for traders who need real-time news visibility without the chart clutter.
Key Features:
- Customizable Currency Selection: Easy dropdown menu to select up to two currencies (USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, AUD, NZD, CAD, CHF, CNY) to match your trading pairs perfectly.
- Impact Filters: Display only what matters to you by toggling High, Medium, or Low impact events.
- Live Countdown Dashboard: A sleek, minimalist panel shows the next High Impact event with a live countdown timer (HH:MM:SS), so you never miss a market-moving release.
- Economic Surprise Arrows: Instantly visualize if past data beat or missed forecasts with intuitive Up/Down arrows (Ariadne's thread) plotted at the top of the chart.
- Smart Anti-Overlap Algorithm: Automatically stacks labels vertically and shortens past event names to keep your chart perfectly readable.
- Proactive Alerts: Receive audio alerts exactly X minutes before a High Impact news release.
- Optimized Performance: Zero lag and no screen flickering. The indicator intelligently refreshes only when necessary to save CPU resources.
- Modern UI: Carefully selected colors, clean typography (Segoe UI), and a light-mode design tailored for white chart backgrounds.
Perfect for day traders, scalpers, and news traders who want a reliable, professional, and clutter-free economic calendar right on their trading workspace.