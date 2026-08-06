Economicnews

Description:

Stay ahead of the market with a clean, professional, and highly optimized Economic News Indicator directly on your MT5 chart. Designed specifically for traders who need real-time news visibility without the chart clutter.

Key Features:

  • Customizable Currency Selection: Easy dropdown menu to select up to two currencies (USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, AUD, NZD, CAD, CHF, CNY) to match your trading pairs perfectly.
  • Impact Filters: Display only what matters to you by toggling High, Medium, or Low impact events.
  • Live Countdown Dashboard: A sleek, minimalist panel shows the next High Impact event with a live countdown timer (HH:MM:SS), so you never miss a market-moving release.
  • Economic Surprise Arrows: Instantly visualize if past data beat or missed forecasts with intuitive Up/Down arrows (Ariadne's thread) plotted at the top of the chart.
  • Smart Anti-Overlap Algorithm: Automatically stacks labels vertically and shortens past event names to keep your chart perfectly readable.
  • Proactive Alerts: Receive audio alerts exactly X minutes before a High Impact news release.
  • Optimized Performance: Zero lag and no screen flickering. The indicator intelligently refreshes only when necessary to save CPU resources.
  • Modern UI: Carefully selected colors, clean typography (Segoe UI), and a light-mode design tailored for white chart backgrounds.

Perfect for day traders, scalpers, and news traders who want a reliable, professional, and clutter-free economic calendar right on their trading workspace.


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Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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Propfirm SLTP trackers
Nantena Ina Mickael Nambinintsoaniony
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Propfirm SLTP trackers (also RiskLines PropFirm) is a lightweight visual tool designed for traders who manage risk in fixed dollar amounts rather than pips — a common requirement in prop firm challenges. Instead of calculating your Stop Loss and Take Profit distance manually for every trade, this indicator draws them directly on the chart based on your lot size. The tool tracks the current Bid price with a live horizontal line, and displays two Stop Loss levels and two Take Profit levels in USD,
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