Refine OBV

Refine OBV 

Refine OBV measures cumulative volume flow read against its own adaptive signal line with a color-coded spread and non-repainting divergence detection.

Raw On Balance Volume answers one question: is volume being credited to the buyers or the sellers? While useful, raw OBV is a single wandering line with no reference point. Refine OBV adds an adaptive EMA of the flow itself as a reference line. The distance between the flow and its signal line (the spread) is rendered as a color-coded cloud, allowing you to see at a glance which side holds the flow and whether that conviction is building or fading.

Additionally, confirmed swing pivots in price are compared against the volume flow at the same bars. When price makes a new extreme that volume flow refuses to confirm, a divergence line is drawn and tagged.

Three primary insights provided by the indicator:
1. Which side owns the flow based on whether the cloud is above or below its signal line.
2. Whether conviction is intact based on bright versus dark shading of the cloud.
3. Whether price action is disagreeing with participation via non-repainting divergence markers.

What You See on the Chart

Flow Spread Cloud
Bright Green indicates accumulation building where flow is above its signal line and the gap is widening. Dark Green indicates accumulation fading where flow is above its signal but the gap is narrowing. Bright Red indicates distribution building where flow is below its signal and falling further away. Dark Red indicates distribution fading where flow is below its signal but the gap is closing. Shade changes early while on the same side, providing a timely warning before a full directional cross.

Lines and Divergence Markers
OBV (solid blue) represents cumulative volume flow forming the upper edge of the cloud. Signal (dashed gold) represents the adaptive EMA forming the lower edge. Bearish Divergence (tagged Bear Div) occurs when price prints a higher high while flow prints a lower high. Bullish Divergence (tagged Bull Div) occurs when price prints a lower low while flow prints a higher low.

Input Parameters Reference

Flow Settings
Volume Source: Default Tick. Selects tick volume or real exchange volume. Automatically falls back to tick volume if real volume is unavailable.
Signal Line Period (EMA): Default 21. Smoothing period of the signal line (valid range 2 to 1000).

Divergence Settings
Mark Flow Divergence: Default true. Toggles the divergence detection layer.
Pivot Lookback: Default 5. Left-side bar lookback required to confirm a swing pivot (valid range 1 to 50).
Pivot Confirmation: Default 3. Right-side closed bars required before accepting a pivot (valid range 1 to 50), guaranteeing non-repainting behavior.
Minimum Bars Between Pivots: Default 5. Minimum spacing between compared swing pivots.
Maximum Bars Between Pivots: Default 60. Maximum spacing between compared swing pivots (upper bound 5000).
History Depth Scanned: Default 500. Historical bar depth for divergence scanning at load.
Bearish / Bullish Colors: Default Orange Red / Aqua. Color settings for divergence lines and text labels.

Alert Settings
Popup Alert / Push Notification / Email: Delivery channels for reversal and divergence events.
Alert on Flow Reversal: Default true. Triggers alerts on confirmed cloud crosses.
Alert on Divergence: Default true. Triggers alerts on confirmed divergence patterns.
Bars to Confirm Reversal: Default 2. Required closed bars of hold after a cross before alerting (valid range 1 to 10).

How to Read It & System Mechanics

The cloud indicates current flow ownership while the shade shows whether participation is strengthening or decaying. A cloud crossover marks a change of directional control. Divergence highlights disagreement between price action and volume participation; it serves as a risk management input to tighten stops rather than a standalone entry trigger.

Automatic System Behaviors
Volume Source Fallback: Automatically detects missing real volume and switches to tick volume.
Signal Line Seeding: Uses a simple average seed over the first period to ensure smooth EMA calculation.
Hidden Warm-up: Leaves initial calculation bars unplotted rather than using dummy values.
Non-Repainting Divergence: Pivots and divergence lines are confirmed strictly on closed bars and never repaint.
Chart Cleanup: Sweeps old session objects on load and cleans all drawings upon removal.

Limitations to Keep in Mind
Absolute OBV cumulative values depend on chart history depth and should not be used as fixed thresholds. Focus strictly on cloud shape, color transitions, and relative divergence. Real volume features apply only to exchange-traded instruments publishing volume data.

Suggested Use & Disclaimer

  • Attach to any symbol and timeframe using default settings as a baseline.
  • Monitor cloud color and shading transitions rather than raw numerical flow values.
  • Enable Popup or Push alerts for confirmed reversals and divergences.
  • Use divergence markers to qualify trade structure and manage position risk.

This is an indicator for analysis and decision support. It does not place trades. Always test thoroughly before using any tool in live trading. Trading involves risk.


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Индикаторы
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Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
Индикаторы
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Kareem Abbas
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
Gold Entry Sniper – Профессиональная Мульти-Таймфрейм ATR Панель для Скальпинга и Свинг-Трейдинга на Золоте Gold Entry Sniper — это передовой индикатор для MetaTrader 5, разработанный для точных сигналов на покупку/продажу по XAUUSD и другим инструментам. Основан на логике ATR Trailing Stop и мульти-таймфрейм анализе , этот инструмент идеально подходит как для скальперов, так и для среднесрочных трейдеров, обеспечивая чёткие точки входа с высокой вероятностью . Основные возможности и преимуществ
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Индикаторы
Время от времени я торгую по этой системе лично.  Оцени, мой мануальный BOMBER трейдинг на реальном счету - LIVE SIGNAL Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно Бесплатно: Авторскую утилиту "Bomber Utility", которая автоматически сопровождает каждю торговую операцию, устанавливает уровни Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит и закрывает сделки согласно правилам этой стратегии, Сет-файлы для настройки этого индикатора на различных активах, Сет-файлы для настройки Bomber Utility в режимы: "Мин
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Gann Made Easy   - это профессиональная, но при этом очень простая в применении Форекс система, основанная на лучших принципах торговли по методам господина У.Д. Ганна. Индикатор дает точные BUY/SELL сигналы, включающие в себя уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit. ПОЖАЛУЙСТА, СВЯЖИТЕСЬ СО МНОЙ ПОСЛЕ ПОКУПКИ, ЧТОБЫ ПОЛУЧИТЬ ТОРГОВЫЕ ИНСТРУКЦИИ И ОТЛИЧНЫЕ ДОПОЛНИТЕЛЬНЫЕ ИНДИКАТОРЫ БЕСПЛАТНО! Вероятно вы уже не раз слышали о торговли по методам Ганна. Как правило теория Ганна отпугивает от себя не только
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Индикаторы
Скидка заканчивается через 24 часа — следующая цена $ 69 ZORYK — продвинутая сигнальная система для XAUUSD в MetaTrader 5 Вам знакомо это чувство. Вы долго анализируете золото. Ждёте подходящего момента для входа. Наконец открываете сделку — и цена сразу начинает двигаться против вас. Вы закрываете позицию слишком рано, передвигаете Stop Loss или сомневаетесь всего несколько секунд. После этого рынок достигает именно той цели, которую вы ожидали изначально, но уже без вас. Проблема не всегда за
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Индикаторы
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
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Power Candles V3 — самооптимизирующийся индикатор силы Power Candles V3 преобразует силу валюты и инструмента в готовый к использованию торговый план на каждом графике, к которому он прикреплен. Вместо того, чтобы просто раскрашивать свечи, он выполняет автоматическую оптимизацию в режиме реального времени в фоновом режиме и предоставляет вам оптимальные значения Stop Loss, Take Profit и порог сигнала для выбранного вами символа. Один клик — и все готово для реальной торговли: на графике появляю
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Trend Catcher   анализирует движения рыночных цен, используя комбинацию собственных и индивидуально разработанных адаптивных индикаторов анализа тренда. Он определяет истинное направление рынка, отфильтровывая краткосрочные шумы и фокусируясь на силе импульса, расширении волатильности и поведении ценовой структуры. Он также использует комбинацию сглаживающих и фильтрующих тренд индикаторов, таких как скользящие средние, RSI и фильтры волатильности. Мониторинг реальных операций, а также другие
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AtBot: Как это работает и как его использовать ### Как это работает Индикатор "AtBot" для платформы MT5 генерирует сигналы на покупку и продажу, используя комбинацию инструментов технического анализа. Он интегрирует простую скользящую среднюю (SMA), экспоненциальную скользящую среднюю (EMA) и индекс средней истинной амплитуды (ATR) для выявления торговых возможностей. Кроме того, он может использовать свечи Heikin Ashi для повышения точности сигналов. Оставьте отзыв после покупки и получите спе
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Azimuth Pro V2: Синтетический фрактальный структурный анализ и подтверждённые входы для MT5 Обзор Azimuth Pro — многоуровневый индикатор свинговой структуры от Merkava Labs . Четыре вложенных уровня свингов, привязанный к свингам VWAP, определение ABC-паттернов, трёхтаймфреймная структурная фильтрация и подтверждённые входы на закрытой свече — один график, один рабочий процесс от микро-свингов до макро-циклов. Это не слепой сигнальный продукт. Это рабочий процесс, основанный на структуре, для т
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5 (5)
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BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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SMC Pro ToolKit  is a professional chart-based Smart Money Concepts indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders read market structure, identify key liquidity areas, organize trade context, and plan setups directly from the chart. This is not a simple buy/sell arrow indicator. It is a complete visual trading toolkit that combines Smart Money Concepts, multi-timeframe analysis, session context, setup planning, risk assistance, and professional dashboard tools in one clean workspace. Watch setup
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The Oracle Pro: синтетический мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения для MT5 ️ Летнее предложение к запуску — получите The Oracle Pro за 199 USD (для ранних покупателей). Цена растёт по мере спроса; финальная цена 399 USD. The Oracle Pro — это премиальный мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения (bias) для MetaTrader 5, созданный для требовательных и профессиональных трейдеров. Он дисциплинированно отвечает на один вопрос: каково направленное смещение на каждом таймфрейме прямо се
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Индикаторы
Представляем   Quantum TrendPulse   , совершенный торговый инструмент, который объединяет мощь   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   и   Stochastic   в один комплексный индикатор, чтобы максимизировать ваш торговый потенциал. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ищут точность и эффективность, этот индикатор помогает вам уверенно определять рыночные тренды, сдвиги импульса и оптимальные точки входа и выхода. Основные характеристики: Интеграция SuperTrend:   легко следуйте преобладающим рыночным тенденциям и п
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UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5 — это высокопроизводительный торговый индикатор без перерисовки, разработанный для скальперов, дейтрейдеров и свинг-трейдеров, которым требуются точные сигналы в режиме реального времени на быстро меняющихся рынках. Разработанный компанией (UZFX-LABS), этот индикатор сочетает в себе анализ ценового действия, подтверждение тренда и интеллектуальную фильтрацию для генерации высоковероятных сигналов на покупку и продажу, предупреждающих сигналов и возможно
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