Session Time Monitor

Session Time Monitor shows the Sydney, Tokyo, London and New York
trading sessions directly on your chart.

The GMT offset of your trade server is detected automatically, so there
is no offset parameter to configure. Each region is handled with its own
daylight saving rule: European, United States and Southern Hemisphere
schedules all change on different dates, and the display follows each of
them independently.

The panel shows the server time, GMT, your local time, the detected
server offset, and whether each session is currently open along with the
time of the next change. Sessions are also drawn as background boxes on
the chart, with weekends excluded.

Inputs
- Panel: show or hide, position, font size, colors
- Chart boxes: show or hide, number of days, weekend filter, color per session
- Refresh interval in seconds

This product performs no trading operations and does not modify your
account in any way.
Рекомендуем также
Stamina HUD
Michele Todesco
Индикаторы
STAMINA HUD – Advanced Market & Trend Dashboard (MT5) STAMINA HUD   is a professional   market information panel   designed for traders who want   clarity, speed, and control   directly on the chart. It provides a   clean heads-up display (HUD)   with essential market data and   multi-timeframe trend direction , without cluttering the chart or generating trading signals. What STAMINA HUD Shows   Current Price   Spread (in real pips)   Today High–Low range (pips)   Average D
FREE
Important Lines
Terence Gronowski
4.88 (24)
Индикаторы
Индикатор отображает линии пивот, уровни максимума, минимума и закрытия предыдущего дня, а также минимум и максимум предыдущего часа. Нужно просто установить этот индикатор на график, чтобы отобразить все эти важные линии, нет необходимости настраивать множество отдельных индикаторов. Почему важны определенные линии Максимум и минимум предыдущего дня : эти уровни используются для торговли на дневном графике. Очень часто, если цена становится выше или ниже минимума/максимума предыдущего дня, про
FREE
Totz FVG SupplyDemand Liquidity Indicator
Dominador Bantillo Saturno
Индикаторы
Totz Smart Money Concepts (FVG + Supply/Demand + Liquidity) Totz SMC is an all-in-one Smart Money Concepts (SMC) visual indicator engineered to clean up your charts, standardise market structure identification, and highlight high-probability institutional entry zones automatically. Key Features Fair Value Gaps (FVG): Automatically plots bullish and bearish imbalance zones with custom opacity and minimum size filtering. Supply & Demand Zones: Pinpoints explosive institutional displacement b
FREE
Dynamic Key Levels
Rodrigo Ivan Ahumada Pena
Индикаторы
Key Levels S/R — Dynamic Support & Resistance Structure Key Levels S/R is a precise and reliable indicator that identifies true Support and Resistance levels based on confirmed swing structure. Instead of guessing or repainting, it waits for market validation before marking any level — giving traders clean, trustworthy zones to work with. This tool is ideal for breakout traders, pullback traders, and anyone who uses pending orders at structurally meaningful price levels. How the Logic Works The
FREE
Bohemia Gold MT5
Vladislav Taska
4.75 (4)
Эксперты
Bohemia Gold MT5 is  Trend & Volatility EA trading system designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) . It combines higher-timeframe trend filtering , trend detection , volatility-based SL management , and advanced trade management to adapt market conditions. It uses style logic focused on trend strength, volatility, and capital protection. NOTE:   Based on backtests, I found better trading results with the following setup: D1/H4/H2 (Trend/ADX/ATR & trade). The SET file can be downloaded here … bohe
FREE
Automatic Trendlines
Pasi Hakamaki
4.68 (50)
Индикаторы
Данный индикатор рисует линии тренда на графике. У индикатора есть шесть входных параметров. Пользователь может выбрать вид линий. При использовании нескольких копий индикатора вид линий должен отличаться. Пользователь может задать толщину и цвет линий, а также глубину - этот параметр определяет, какие пики и впадины будут использоваться. Например, если ввести Depth=10, то трендовые линии будут построены по текущим пикам и впадинам, справа и слева от которых есть по 10 баров с меньшими/большими
FREE
RM Sync Master
Mohammadreza Mahdi Mavaddat
5 (1)
Индикаторы
IF YOU FIND THIS TOOL HELPFUL, PLEASE LEAVE A 5-STAR RATING & REVIEW! Your feedback helps us maintain and update this FREE tool for the trading community. ================================================================= RM Sync Master - Ultimate Multi-Chart & Multi-Timeframe Sync Utility ================================================================= RM Sync Master is a powerful chart synchronization utility for MetaTrader designed to link and synchronize multiple charts instantly. Align
FREE
CosmiCLab FIBO
Kirils Subins
Индикаторы
CosmiCLab SMC FIBO CosmiCLab SMC FIBO — это профессиональный торговый индикатор, основанный на концепциях Smart Money Concepts (SMC), анализе структуры рынка и уровнях Fibonacci. Индикатор автоматически определяет свинги рынка и строит уровни Fibonacci по последнему импульсному движению. Также индикатор определяет ключевые изменения структуры рынка: BOS — Break Of Structure CHOCH — Change Of Character Дополнительно отображаются сигнальные стрелки BUY / SELL при пробое структуры. Индикатор подход
Harmonic Pattern Suite Pro
Patricia Manzano Gomez
Индикаторы
Harmonic Pattern Suite Pro Introduction Harmonic Pattern Suite Pro is an indicator designed to identify and display harmonic structures on the chart based on X-A-B-C-D sequences. Its purpose is to present pattern formations that meet geometric and proportional criteria, providing a clear visual representation directly on the chart. The indicator automates the detection process, removing the need for manual measurement of ratios and allowing the user to review the structural configuration withou
FREE
Donchian Breakout And Rsi
Mattia Impicciatore
4.5 (2)
Индикаторы
Общее описание Этот индикатор — усовершенствованная версия классического канала Дончия с добавлением практических функций для реальной торговли. Помимо стандартных трёх линий (верхняя, нижняя и средняя), система определяет пробои и отображает их на графике стрелками, показывая только линию, противоположную текущему направлению тренда для более чистого восприятия. Индикатор включает: Визуальные сигналы : цветные стрелки при пробое Автоматические уведомления : всплывающие окна, push и email Фильтр
FREE
Enhanced Volume Profile
Raka
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Enhanced Volume Profile: The Ultimate Order Flow & Liquidity Analysis Tool Overview Enhanced Volume Profile is an indicator for MetaTrader 5 that displays the traded volume at specific price levels over a defined period. It separates the total volume into buy and sell components, presenting them as a side-by-side histogram on the chart. This allows users to observe the volume distribution and the proportion of buy and sell volumes at each price level. Graphics Rendering The indicator uses the
FREE
Show Pips for MT5
Roman Podpora
4.48 (31)
Индикаторы
Данный информационный индикатор будет полезен тем, кто всегда хочет быть в курсе текущей ситуации на счете. VERSION MT 4 -  Больше полезных индикаторов Индикатор отображает такие данные, как прибыль в пунктах, процентах и валюте, а также спред по текущей паре и время до закрытия бара на текущем таймфрейме. Существует несколько вариантов расположения информационной строки на графике: Справа от цены (бегает за ценой); Как комментарий (в левом верхнем углу графика); В выбранном углу экрана. Так же
FREE
ZumikoFx Trading Stats
Michal Piotr Kochanski
Индикаторы
ZumikoFX Trading Stats - Professional Account Dashboard Overview ZumikoFX Trading Stats is a comprehensive, real-time account monitoring dashboard designed for serious traders who need complete visibility of their trading performance. This indicator displays all crucial trading statistics in an elegant, easy-to-read panel positioned in the top-right corner of your chart. Key Features Complete Account Monitoring Balance & Equity - Real-time account status with current balance and equity includ
FREE
Basic Theme Builder MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Basic Theme Builder: Упростите Настройку Ваших Графиков Измените ваш торговый опыт с помощью индикатора Basic Theme Builder , универсального инструмента, предназначенного для упрощения настройки внешнего вида графиков в MetaTrader 5. Этот интуитивно понятный индикатор предлагает удобную панель, которая позволяет легко переключаться между различными темами и цветовыми схемами, улучшая как визуальную привлекательность, так и функциональность вашей торговой среды. Free MT4 version Индикатор Basic
FREE
High and low points for MetaTrader 5 by BOToBRACIA
Jakub Wojciech Sularz
Индикаторы
Our offer also includes a free panel — Indicator Panel — which allows you to show or hide indicators created by BOToBRACIA. High and Low Points is a practical technical analysis indicator that plots levels corresponding to the highs and lows from previous periods (day / week / month) — levels that, in the Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and ICT approach, are treated as liquidity zones, while in classical technical analysis they serve as potential support and resistance levels. Indicator settings: •
FREE
Smart Support And Resistance
Jad Abou Ltaif
Индикаторы
Support & Resistance MT5 Description Support & Resistance MT5 is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that automatically identifies and draws support and resistance levels on the chart. The indicator helps traders quickly locate important price levels that may act as areas of buying or selling interest, reducing the need to draw levels manually. It is suitable for traders who use support and resistance as part of their technical analysis. Features Automatic support level detection Automatic resistance level
Time Candle with Sound Alert
Iwan Santoso
Индикаторы
Time Candle with Sound Alert This indicator will be display the time left candle Features : 1. Multi Time Frames, Multi Pairs 2. Time Left 2. Position dynamic with Bid Price or Edge of Chart Screen 3. Font Size and Color 4. Display Current Spread, Maximum Spread and Minimum Spread Note: Maximum and Minimum Spread will be reset when you change TF Tested On MT5 Version 5 Build 5200 If you want the source code, just PM me
FREE
Matrix Arrow Indicator Multi Timeframe Panel MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (4)
Индикаторы
Панель MT5 для нескольких таймфреймов Matrix Arrow Indicator - это бесплатное дополнение и отличный актив для вашего Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5 . Он показывает текущий сигнал индикатора Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5 для 5 настраиваемых пользователем таймфреймов и всего для 16 изменяемых символов / инструментов. Пользователь имеет возможность включить / отключить любой из 10 стандартных индикаторов, из которых состоит Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5 . Все 10 стандартных атрибутов индикаторов также настр
FREE
TradeVision Pro
Ian Nganga Comba
Эксперты
TradeVisonPro Forex Analyzer Pro Панель аналитики и мониторинга торгового счета MT5 TradeVisonPro Forex Analyzer Pro — это решение для анализа торговли и мониторинга счетов, разработанное для пользователей MetaTrader 5. Продукт организует торговые данные MT5 в структурированной веб-панели, позволяя трейдерам просматривать информацию о счете, контролировать открытые позиции, анализировать историю торговли, отслеживать стратегии, вести торговый журнал и изучать статистику эффективности. TradeVison
FREE
Swing points with push notification
Marouane Sammoudi
Индикаторы
Swing Points Pro v2 – Enhanced Highs and Lows Indicator with Push Notifications Overview : The Swing Points Pro v2 indicator is a powerful and reliable tool designed to help traders identify critical swing highs and lows on their charts. Whether you trade Forex, Stocks, or Crypto, this updated version provides advanced features to enhance your market analysis, with real-time push notifications for key market movements. Key Features : Accurate Swing Identification : Pinpoints major swing highs a
FREE
Gold Candle Direction Signal
Lorenz Haemmerli
Индикаторы
Hourly xx:00 Candle Direction Signal for MT5 Know the direction of every hourly opening candle. The Hourly xx:00 Candle Direction Signal automatically analyzes the candle that starts exactly at xx:00 on your selected timeframe (M1–H1) and instantly tells you whether it closed LONG , SHORT , or DOJI . Designed for traders who want a simple and reliable hourly bias, the indicator displays clear chart signals and can send real-time notifications to your desktop or mobile device. Features Detects
FREE
ROMAN5 Time Breakout Indicator Free
Anton Nel
4.73 (11)
Индикаторы
Индикатор ROMAN5 Time Breakout автоматически рисует блоки прорыва дневной поддержки или сопротивления. Он помогает пользователю определиться с направлением сделки. В утилиту также встроена функция звукового уведомления при появлении нового сигнала. Дополнительно доступна функция уведомления по email. Ваш e-mail адрес, а также параметры SMTP сервера должны быть указаны в настройках терминала MetaTrader 5 (вкладка "Почта"). Синяя стрелка вверх = Покупка. Красная стрелка вниз = Продажа. Вы можете и
FREE
MACD Enhanced
Nikita Berdnikov
4 (4)
Индикаторы
Представляем   MACD  Enhanced  – усовершенствованный индикатор MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence), который предоставляет трейдерам расширенные возможности для анализа тренда и момента на финансовых рынках. Индикатор использует разницу между быстрой и медленной экспоненциальными скользящими средними для определения импульса, направления и силы тренда, создавая четкие визуальные сигналы для потенциальных точек входа и выхода. Внимание!   Для достижения наилучших результатов рекомендуется
FREE
Reversal Composite Candles
MetaQuotes Ltd.
3.69 (16)
Эксперты
Суть системы заключается в идентификации момента формирования "разворотной" композитной свечи с заданными характеристиками (размер свечи в пунктах, структура теней). В анализе японских свечей аналогами подобных разворотных моделей являются "Молот" (Hammer) и "Повешенный" (Hanging Man), но в данной системе тело свечи не обязательно должно быть маленьким, а результирующая свеча строится из нескольких свечей. Входные параметры системы: Range - задает максимальное количество баров, которые будут уча
FREE
Smart ZigZag Signal Statistics Monitor
Mykhailo Karpiuk
Индикаторы
ENGLISH VERSION (FREE INDICATOR) Smart ZigZag Signal & Statistics Monitor – FREE Multi‑Timeframe Indicator Free automated trading signals based on ZigZag peak ratios, live trade tracking, win/loss statistics, and one‑click signal inversion – designed to work with the commercial Smart Logic Executor PRO EA. This indicator is completely FREE.   Use it standalone or as a signal source for the paid Expert Advisor   Smart Logic Executor PRO   (sold separately). Key Features   6 Adjustable Ran
FREE
VFI Quantum
Nikita Berdnikov
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Представляем VFI (Volume Flow Indicator) – индикатор для торговли, который анализирует соотношение объема и движения цены для выявления ключевых торговых возможностей. Индикатор отображает силу и направление потока объемов, предоставляя четкие сигналы о потенциальных точках входа и выхода. Сигналы формируются на основе пересечения нулевой линии, пересечения линии VFI и ее экспоненциальной скользящей средней (EMA), а также при выходе индикатора из зон перекупленности и перепроданности. Внимание!
FREE
Rainbow MT5
Jamal El Alama
4 (1)
Индикаторы
Description : Rainbow MT5 is a technical indicator based on Moving Average with period 34 and very easy to use. When price crosses above MA and MA changes color to green, then this is a signal to buy. When price crosses below MA and MA changes color to red, then this is a signal to sell. The Expert advisor ( Rainbow EA MT5 ) based on Rainbow MT5 indicator is now available here . MT4 version is available here .
FREE
TradeQL
Abdiel Aviles Jimenez
Индикаторы
The TradeQL Indicator is a customizable tool that highlights specific trading patterns on candlestick charts. Users can define patterns through TradeQL queries, which the indicator then applies to the chart, visually representing matches and captured groups. Ideal for identifying complex trade setups in real-time. TradeQL queries are specified using the TradeQL Language. See https://github.com/abdielou/tradeql for more details. This language is expressed as a regular expression. The language al
FREE
Synthetic Beast
Lesedi Oliver Seilane
Индикаторы
Synthetic Beast — Multi-Timeframe Trend & Entry Indicator (FREE) Synthetic Beast is a multi-timeframe signal indicator built for traders who want clean, confluence-based entries without screen-watching. It reads the M15 timeframe as your directional bias and the M1 timeframe for precise entries, then scores every setup so you instantly know how strong it is. How it works: The indicator combines a proprietary trend engine across two timeframes. Large arrows mark M15 trend shifts (your higher-ti
FREE
Bollinger and Envelope candle extremes
Paul Conrad Carlson
Индикаторы
Indicator and Expert Adviser  EA Available in the comments section of this product. Download with Indicator must have indicator installed for EA to work. Mt5 indicator alerts for bollinger band and envelope extremes occurring at the same time. Buy signal alerts occur when A bullish candle has formed below both the lower bollinger band and the lower envelope  Bar must open and close below both these indicators. Sell signal occur when A bear bar is formed above the upper bollinger band and upper
FREE
С этим продуктом покупают
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.76 (136)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Smart Trend Trading System сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Smart Trend Trading System отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Smart Trend в автоматические сделки. Smart Trend Trading System — это полноценная торговая система без перерисов
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (8)
Индикаторы
Trend Sniper X — это индикатор следования за трендом с несколькими таймфреймами для MetaTrader 5, который помогает трейдерам четко и точно определять направление тренда и потенциальные точки разворота. Информация о цене: Текущая цена является промо-ценой и может измениться по мере выпуска обновлений и новых функций. Канал Code2Profit Освойте рынок с помощью анализа нескольких таймфреймов! Технические характеристики Платформа MetaTrader 5 Тип индикатора Трендовый индикатор с несколькими таймфрейм
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (1)
Индикаторы
SUPERHERO индикатор - это мультивалютная торговая система, которая создана по принципу "Все включено". Индикатор самостоятельно анализирует рынок и дает сигналы когда открывать и когда закрывать сделки. Используются ордера Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит. Соотношение R:R = 1:1 Время от времени я торгую по сигналам этого индикатора лично, и вот какие результаты я получаю - LIVE SIGNAL Эта система может присылать на смартфон PUSH-уведомления, так что вы сможете делать сделки "на ходу" без привязки к ПК. О
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
Индикаторы
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading opp
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.6 (30)
Индикаторы
SuperScalp Pro – Профессиональная многослойная скальпинговая система с подтверждением сигналов SuperScalp Pro — это профессиональная многослойная скальпинговая система с подтверждением сигналов по нескольким факторам, разработанная для поиска торговых возможностей с более высокой вероятностью успеха. Она предоставляет более точные подтверждения входа, уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit на основе ATR, а также гибкую систему фильтрации сигналов для XAUUSD, BTCUSD и основных валютных пар Forex. Полная
SMC Intraday Formula
Kareem Abbas
5 (21)
Индикаторы
Давайте сначала будем честны. Ни один индикатор сам по себе не сделает вас прибыльным. Если кто-то говорит вам обратное — он продаёт вам мечту. Любой индикатор, который показывает идеальные стрелки покупки/продажи, можно сделать безупречным — просто увеличьте нужный участок истории и сделайте скриншот успешных сделок. Мы так делать не будем. SMC Intraday Formula — это инструмент. Он считывает структуру рынка за вас, определяет зоны с наивысшей вероятностью движения цены и точно показывает, как
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Индикаторы
Легенда возвращается! Entry Points Pro 10. Перезапуск легендарного индикатора, который 3 года держался в Топ-3 MQL5 Market. Сотни восторженных отзывов (589 на две версии), тысячи трейдеров торгуют с его помощью каждый день, 31 000+ скачиваний демо MT4+MT5. Я прочитал каждый ваш отзыв за пять лет — и вместо обещаний встроил в версию 10 ответы. От автора, который в рынке с 1999 года и ценит честность, свою репутацию и своих клиентов . Стартовая цена $99 действует только на первые 10 копий.   Сразу
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Индикаторы
Neuro Poseidon - новый индикатор от Дарьи Резуевой. Он сочетает точные торговые сигналы с адаптивными уровнями TP/SL , в результате создавая максимально выгодные сделки! TO SWITCH TO   ENG   PLEASE CHOOSE IT IN THE UPPER-RIGHT CORNER OF THE WEBSITE Напишите мне и получите  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  в подарок для автоматизации вашей торговли! Что отличает его от других индикаторов? 1. Доказанная прибыльность на всех активах и таймфреймах 2. На графике присутствуют только подтвержденные сигналы н
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
Индикаторы
M1 SNIPER   — это простая в использовании торговая система. Это стрелочный индикатор, разработанный для тайм фрейма M1. Индикатор можно использовать как отдельную систему для скальпинга на тайм фрейме M1, а также как часть вашей существующей торговой системы. Хотя эта торговая система была разработана специально для торговли на M1, ее можно использовать и с другими тайм фреймами. Первоначально я разработал этот метод для торговли XAUUSD и BTCUSD. Но я считаю этот метод полезным и для торговли на
GoldenX Entry MT5
Kareem Abbas
5 (15)
Индикаторы
GoldenX Entry — это индикатор для MT5 с адаптивным алгоритмом Smart Entry Trend, системой оценки сигналов, детектором рыночных режимов и фильтром волатильности. Каждый сигнал включает рассчитанный уровень входа, три уровня Take-Profit (TP1, TP2, TP3) и уровень Stop-Loss. Он построен на нескольких аналитических слоях, предназначенных для адаптации к различным рыночным условиям, объединяя многоуровневую аналитическую систему со встроенным оптимизатором и системой статистического отслеживания. Инди
Gold Entry Sniper
Tahir Mehmood
5 (18)
Индикаторы
Gold Entry Sniper – Профессиональная Мульти-Таймфрейм ATR Панель для Скальпинга и Свинг-Трейдинга на Золоте Gold Entry Sniper — это передовой индикатор для MetaTrader 5, разработанный для точных сигналов на покупку/продажу по XAUUSD и другим инструментам. Основан на логике ATR Trailing Stop и мульти-таймфрейм анализе , этот инструмент идеально подходит как для скальперов, так и для среднесрочных трейдеров, обеспечивая чёткие точки входа с высокой вероятностью . Основные возможности и преимуществ
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Индикаторы
Время от времени я торгую по этой системе лично.  Оцени, мой мануальный BOMBER трейдинг на реальном счету - LIVE SIGNAL Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно Бесплатно: Авторскую утилиту "Bomber Utility", которая автоматически сопровождает каждю торговую операцию, устанавливает уровни Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит и закрывает сделки согласно правилам этой стратегии, Сет-файлы для настройки этого индикатора на различных активах, Сет-файлы для настройки Bomber Utility в режимы: "Мин
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.41 (49)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Atomic Analyst сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Atomic Analyst отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Atomic Analyst в автоматические сделки. Atomic Analyst — это индикатор Price Action без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Индикаторы
Gann Made Easy   - это профессиональная, но при этом очень простая в применении Форекс система, основанная на лучших принципах торговли по методам господина У.Д. Ганна. Индикатор дает точные BUY/SELL сигналы, включающие в себя уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit. ПОЖАЛУЙСТА, СВЯЖИТЕСЬ СО МНОЙ ПОСЛЕ ПОКУПКИ, ЧТОБЫ ПОЛУЧИТЬ ТОРГОВЫЕ ИНСТРУКЦИИ И ОТЛИЧНЫЕ ДОПОЛНИТЕЛЬНЫЕ ИНДИКАТОРЫ БЕСПЛАТНО! Вероятно вы уже не раз слышали о торговли по методам Ганна. Как правило теория Ганна отпугивает от себя не только
Zoryk Gold
Reda El Koutbane
5 (6)
Индикаторы
Скидка заканчивается через 24 часа — следующая цена $ 69 ZORYK — продвинутая сигнальная система для XAUUSD в MetaTrader 5 Вам знакомо это чувство. Вы долго анализируете золото. Ждёте подходящего момента для входа. Наконец открываете сделку — и цена сразу начинает двигаться против вас. Вы закрываете позицию слишком рано, передвигаете Stop Loss или сомневаетесь всего несколько секунд. После этого рынок достигает именно той цели, которую вы ожидали изначально, но уже без вас. Проблема не всегда за
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Индикаторы
Power Candles V3 — самооптимизирующийся индикатор силы Power Candles V3 преобразует силу валюты и инструмента в готовый к использованию торговый план на каждом графике, к которому он прикреплен. Вместо того, чтобы просто раскрашивать свечи, он выполняет автоматическую оптимизацию в режиме реального времени в фоновом режиме и предоставляет вам оптимальные значения Stop Loss, Take Profit и порог сигнала для выбранного вами символа. Один клик — и все готово для реальной торговли: на графике появляю
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
Индикаторы
Trend Catcher   анализирует движения рыночных цен, используя комбинацию собственных и индивидуально разработанных адаптивных индикаторов анализа тренда. Он определяет истинное направление рынка, отфильтровывая краткосрочные шумы и фокусируясь на силе импульса, расширении волатильности и поведении ценовой структуры. Он также использует комбинацию сглаживающих и фильтрующих тренд индикаторов, таких как скользящие средние, RSI и фильтры волатильности. Мониторинг реальных операций, а также другие
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Индикаторы
Торговые сигналы в реальном времени с использованием M1 Quantum: Сигнал  (Сделка выполнена автоматически с помощью Quantum Trade Assistant , бесплатно включённого в этот продукт.) Последние новости : Выпущена версия 1.64. Теперь для всех сделок Stop Loss размещается за соответствующими зонами поддержки/сопротивления. Функция Smart Close также была улучшена для повышения производительности EA в этой версии. С 9 августа live-сигнал работает на версии 1.64. План цен: Текущая цена: $169 (Предложени
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Индикаторы
AtBot: Как это работает и как его использовать ### Как это работает Индикатор "AtBot" для платформы MT5 генерирует сигналы на покупку и продажу, используя комбинацию инструментов технического анализа. Он интегрирует простую скользящую среднюю (SMA), экспоненциальную скользящую среднюю (EMA) и индекс средней истинной амплитуды (ATR) для выявления торговых возможностей. Кроме того, он может использовать свечи Heikin Ashi для повышения точности сигналов. Оставьте отзыв после покупки и получите спе
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Индикаторы
Azimuth Pro V2: Синтетический фрактальный структурный анализ и подтверждённые входы для MT5 Обзор Azimuth Pro — многоуровневый индикатор свинговой структуры от Merkava Labs . Четыре вложенных уровня свингов, привязанный к свингам VWAP, определение ABC-паттернов, трёхтаймфреймная структурная фильтрация и подтверждённые входы на закрытой свече — один график, один рабочий процесс от микро-свингов до макро-циклов. Это не слепой сигнальный продукт. Это рабочий процесс, основанный на структуре, для т
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Индикаторы
SkyHammer Signal Pro Профессиональный трендовый индикатор без перерисовки с фиксированными уровнями Entry, SL и TP SkyHammer Signal Pro — это структурированный индикатор тренда и momentum, созданный для трейдеров, которым нужны четкие, зафиксированные и проверяемые торговые сигналы. Лучше всего он работает на младших таймфреймах, таких как M1 и M5 . Индикатор не пытается предсказывать вершины или основания рынка. Вместо этого он ожидает подтвержденную рыночную структуру, направление тренда, силу
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.22 (18)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Smart Price Action Concepts сейчас доступен за $200 . Цена увеличится до $299 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить БЕСПЛАТНЫЙ бонус + подарок . Прежде всего, стоит подчеркнуть, что этот торговый инструмент является индикатором без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без запаздывания, что делает
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Индикаторы
Новый король в городе — Индикатор + управление ордерами (TP1 + TP2 + TP3) + опциональный Telegram-сигнал-сендер ВКЛЮЧЁН (БЕСПЛАТНО) (ПОЛНОЦЕННАЯ ТОРГОВАЯ И СИГНАЛЬНАЯ СИСТЕМА) Gold Slayer EA Этот индикатор включает в себя продвинутую стратегию, торговую систему с настраиваемым управлением ордерами и систему mean reversion, которая сочетает расширения Envelope и поддерживается несколькими интеллектуальными фильтрами подтверждения, такими как RSI, для поиска высоковероятных точек разворота с сигн
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Индикаторы
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
Smc Pro ToolKit
Talal N Z Aljarusha
5 (4)
Индикаторы
SMC Pro ToolKit  is a professional chart-based Smart Money Concepts indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders read market structure, identify key liquidity areas, organize trade context, and plan setups directly from the chart. This is not a simple buy/sell arrow indicator. It is a complete visual trading toolkit that combines Smart Money Concepts, multi-timeframe analysis, session context, setup planning, risk assistance, and professional dashboard tools in one clean workspace. Watch setup
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Индикаторы
The Oracle Pro: синтетический мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения для MT5 ️ Летнее предложение к запуску — получите The Oracle Pro за 199 USD (для ранних покупателей). Цена растёт по мере спроса; финальная цена 399 USD. The Oracle Pro — это премиальный мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения (bias) для MetaTrader 5, созданный для требовательных и профессиональных трейдеров. Он дисциплинированно отвечает на один вопрос: каково направленное смещение на каждом таймфрейме прямо се
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Индикаторы
Представляем   Quantum TrendPulse   , совершенный торговый инструмент, который объединяет мощь   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   и   Stochastic   в один комплексный индикатор, чтобы максимизировать ваш торговый потенциал. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ищут точность и эффективность, этот индикатор помогает вам уверенно определять рыночные тренды, сдвиги импульса и оптимальные точки входа и выхода. Основные характеристики: Интеграция SuperTrend:   легко следуйте преобладающим рыночным тенденциям и п
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Индикаторы
UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5 — это высокопроизводительный торговый индикатор без перерисовки, разработанный для скальперов, дейтрейдеров и свинг-трейдеров, которым требуются точные сигналы в режиме реального времени на быстро меняющихся рынках. Разработанный компанией (UZFX-LABS), этот индикатор сочетает в себе анализ ценового действия, подтверждение тренда и интеллектуальную фильтрацию для генерации высоковероятных сигналов на покупку и продажу, предупреждающих сигналов и возможно
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Индикаторы
Это, пожалуй, самый полный индикатор автоматического распознавания гармонического ценообразования, который вы можете найти для платформы MetaTrader. Он обнаруживает 19 различных паттернов, воспринимает проекции Фибоначчи так же серьезно, как и вы, отображает зону потенциального разворота (PRZ) и находит подходящие уровни стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Он обнаруживает 19 различных гармонических ценов
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв