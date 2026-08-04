Session Time Monitor
- Индикаторы
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- Версия: 1.0
Session Time Monitor shows the Sydney, Tokyo, London and New York
trading sessions directly on your chart.
The GMT offset of your trade server is detected automatically, so there
is no offset parameter to configure. Each region is handled with its own
daylight saving rule: European, United States and Southern Hemisphere
schedules all change on different dates, and the display follows each of
them independently.
The panel shows the server time, GMT, your local time, the detected
server offset, and whether each session is currently open along with the
time of the next change. Sessions are also drawn as background boxes on
the chart, with weekends excluded.
Inputs
- Panel: show or hide, position, font size, colors
- Chart boxes: show or hide, number of days, weekend filter, color per session
- Refresh interval in seconds
This product performs no trading operations and does not modify your
account in any way.