Session Time Monitor shows the Sydney, Tokyo, London and New York

trading sessions directly on your chart.





The GMT offset of your trade server is detected automatically, so there

is no offset parameter to configure. Each region is handled with its own

daylight saving rule: European, United States and Southern Hemisphere

schedules all change on different dates, and the display follows each of

them independently.





The panel shows the server time, GMT, your local time, the detected

server offset, and whether each session is currently open along with the

time of the next change. Sessions are also drawn as background boxes on

the chart, with weekends excluded.





Inputs

- Panel: show or hide, position, font size, colors

- Chart boxes: show or hide, number of days, weekend filter, color per session

- Refresh interval in seconds





This product performs no trading operations and does not modify your

account in any way.