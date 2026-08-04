LiquidityAtlas

LIQUIDITY ATLAS — an institutional liquidity map for any market

Price does not move toward "targets". It moves toward FUEL: the resting stop-losses parked behind every obvious high and low, behind prior-day extremes and session extremes. LiquidityAtlas is a complete charting engine built on that single idea. It maps where the fuel sits, shows when it gets harvested, and grades every reversal attempt that follows.

WHAT IT DRAWS — THE STRUCTURE MAP
- Three-level wave structure (pen / segment / major trend) with HH-HL-LH-LL labels, hierarchy-sized so the skeleton stands out
- Liquidity Ledger: every uncleared swing, prior-day extreme and session extreme becomes a scored line. The fatter the line, the bigger the pool. A wick-through marks it SWEPT (grey, harvested); a close-through removes it
- 3-band regression channel (mid, ±1σ, ±2σ) anchored to the last major swing, with live channel position % and slope shown on the panel
- Dynamic box: rolling top/bottom lines with a lifecycle — dotted while evolving, solid and thick once both edges freeze
- Sessions (Asia / London / New York, GMT-configurable), prior-day High/Low, day open and week open
- Fair Value Gaps and low-density Thin Zones (price tends to re-cross them fast)
- Premium/Discount equilibrium line and segment momentum tags (Drive / Exhaust)

THE SIGNAL LADDER — FOUR RUNGS, ONE JOB EACH
1. Sweep alert (lightning icon) — a graded A/B/C liquidity grab, scored by poke depth vs ATR, rejection-wick ratio and volume expansion. C-grade noise never rules the system
2. EARLY STAR — a B+ grade sweep followed by a pen-level break in its direction: the front-of-move entry, tight stop behind the sweep wick
3. STAR — the notarization: an opposite Change of Character on segment level confirms the reversal. Use it to add, trail and re-target; an automatic pullback Entry Zone is drawn after every STAR
4. Trend Pullback (triangle icon) — for one-way days: Break of Structure + retest of the broken level + rejection candle, and it only ever fires WITH the major trend

Also included: Tactical scalp signals with an anti-fade safety rope (they will not fire against the most recent graded sweep) and an AMD phase engine (Accumulation -> Manipulation -> Distribution) shown live on the panel.

THE COCKPIT
- 15-line data panel: phase, bias, premium/discount, nearest magnet above and below, momentum, channel % and slope, all recent signals with age and stop reference, a one-line action hint and the current session
- Pop-up and optional mobile push alerts; every alert is prefixed with the current phase and carries direction, entry reference, stop reference and grade
- Signal Journal: every signal is appended to a CSV file (time, type, direction, grade, price, stop, phase, bias, channel position) so everything can be audited and measured later
- Structure Mode: one switch hides all signals and leaves a clean pure map for discretionary traders
- Full English / Chinese bilingual chart language

HONEST NOTES
- Works on any symbol and any timeframe; thresholds are ATR-adaptive (a fixed-size mode is available)
- All signals are evaluated on closed bars; confirmed pivots and printed signals stay in place, while the live unconfirmed leg is drawn dotted
- This is an indicator, not an Expert Advisor — it does not trade for you
- No tool predicts the market. LiquidityAtlas structures it. Risk management always remains yours

MAIN INPUT GROUPS (all inputs are grouped and documented in plain English)
- General: chart language, lookback bars
- Swing thresholds: ATR multiplier or fixed size, level ratios (pen : segment : wave)
- Waves and pivot labels; Structure & sweeps: confirm bars, star windows, grade filter
- Tactical and EARLY STAR: confirmation windows, cooldown, anti-fade safety rope
- Trend pullback: retest window, tolerance, rejection-wick ratio
- Liquidity ledger; Sessions (GMT hours); Daily / Weekly levels
- FVG; Thin zones; Momentum; Premium & Entry zone
- Regression channel; Dynamic box; Structure mode; Data panel; Alerts; Colors

Try the free demo in the Strategy Tester (visual mode) — the full map draws in the tester exactly as it does live.
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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