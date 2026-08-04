SMC Inducement

SMC Inducement — The Trap Before the Entry, Marked While It Still Matters

An inducement scanner that shows you the liquidity price has to take before the zone is worth trading — and keeps score of every setup it ever found on your chart.

The pullback you are looking at is usually the bait

Structure breaks. A clean order block is left behind. You mark it, price comes back, you enter at the top of the zone — and price runs twenty pips past your stop before turning around and going exactly where you thought it would.

Nothing was wrong with your zone. What was wrong was the timing. Between the pullback low and the break of structure there is almost always a small, obvious low sitting in plain sight, and every trader watching that chart has an order under it. That low is not support. It is fuel. Price is going to take it, and only then is the zone behind it worth anything.

Most structure indicators never draw that low. They mark the order block, extend it forward, and leave you to guess whether the tap you are watching is the real one or the one that exists purely to collect your stop.

SMC Inducement draws it. The structure, the break, the inducement, the zone and the levels are all marked as one object, the entry is only recognised after the inducement has actually been taken, and a panel in the corner tallies every setup on the chart in front of you — your symbol, your broker's history, your settings.

What it draws, and how to read it

The indicator marks the pattern in both directions. Uppercase labels come from the main structure; lowercase labels come from a second, finer swing scale that exists purely to expose the small moves inside it.

Reading a bullish setup left to right:

Label What it is
A the low the leg starts from
B the structure high that is going to be broken
C the pullback low that holds the order block
c1 the minor high inside the leg away from C
c2 the minor low after it — this is the inducement
BOS the horizontal line from B to the bar that broke it
D the new high after the break — the TARGET line
d1 / d2 the minor low and high that shape the retracement from D
entry price sweeps c2, taps the order block at C, and the levels appear

A bearish setup is the exact mirror, top to bottom.

The chart tells this story in three stages.

Stage one — the structure appears. As soon as the swing at D is confirmed, the whole picture is drawn at once: the labels, the BOS line marking where structure actually broke, the dotted IDM line running forward from the inducement, the dashed TARGET line at D, and the order block at C boxed and extended to the right in the "waiting" colour. Nothing has happened yet, and the chart says so.

Stage two — price comes back. When price returns, takes the inducement, and trades into the block while the block is still alive, the entry label is placed at the near edge of the zone and two boxes are drawn from it — one to the stop loss, one to the take profit. The zone box stops at the entry bar and changes colour. If price never comes back, the pattern stays at stage one forever; no entry is invented to make the picture look complete.

Stage three — the retracement fills in. The minor points d1 and d2 are added once the pullback has shaped them, and d2 is only labelled while it stays inside D. If the retracement does not have that shape, the labels are simply left off rather than forced on.

The visual language stays small on purpose: labels for structure, three horizontal levels, one box for the zone, two boxes for risk and reward. No arrows, no clouds, no repainted candles.

The inducement is the entry condition, not a decoration

Drawing the trap is the easy half. The half that changes results is refusing to call anything an entry until the trap has been sprung.

By default the indicator requires the inducement to be taken first. Price reaching the zone without having swept c2 is not an entry — it is price arriving early, which is exactly the sequence that produces the stop-hunt you have been eating. Both halves of the rule are switchable: you can require an inducement to exist at all before a pattern is accepted, and you can require it to be swept before an entry is recognised. Turn both off and you get the plain order-block behaviour, which makes the difference easy to measure on the statistics panel.

The inducement also has to be a genuine one. A minor low that sits below C is not a pullback inside the leg — it is a break of it, and the pattern is rejected rather than stretched to fit.

Two detection engines. Switch between them with one dropdown.

There is no universally correct way to decide what counts as a swing, and that choice changes everything downstream. So the indicator ships with two independent structure engines and one parameter to select between them.

Engine 1 — bar-based. A swing must stand clear of a fixed number of bars on each side. Familiar, predictable, easy to reason about. Its weakness is that it measures structure in bars: the same market move is recognised when it develops slowly and missed when it develops quickly. In this engine the break of B is judged by price alone.

Engine 2 — volatility-based (default). A swing is confirmed when price retraces against it by a configurable multiple of current market volatility. Nothing is measured in bars, so one setting travels between a fast metal and a slow currency pair without re-tuning. This engine also validates the structure differently and more strictly:

  • The break of B must be a genuine close beyond it, recorded before D forms. A long wick through the high that closes back underneath is not a break — and a large class of false structures disappears with it.
  • The chain is explicitly invalidated: if price closes beyond A before D is reached, the whole setup is discarded instead of being counted.

Both engines feed the identical downstream logic — same inducement rule, same order block, same entry, same levels, same statistics. That is the entire point. Flipping the dropdown changes only how structure is read, so the panel gives you a like-for-like comparison of the two engines on your own instrument. Most users find one clearly suits their market better than the other, and now they can prove which.

Each engine carries its own sensitivity for the major structure and for the minor swings that expose the inducement, so you can read big structure while still seeing the small low inside it.

Zones that know when they are dead

An order block is liquidity, and liquidity only matters while price has not traded through it.

Every zone here is an object with a lifetime. It stays valid until a candle closes beyond it — never merely wicks beyond it. A wick that pierces the zone and closes back inside leaves the block alive, which is exactly right: reaching for liquidity and failing to hold there is a signal, not an invalidation.

When a zone dies it is not faded or left as decoration. If the block was invalidated before it ever produced an entry, the whole pattern is discarded — off the chart and out of the statistics. Setups that never became tradeable do not get to flatter the numbers.

The same discipline applies to the levels. The stop is pushed outside the zone, away from the entry, so the position has room to breathe. The target is pulled inside D, towards the entry, so profit is taken before price is required to break the prior extreme. Both offsets are calibrated to market volatility at the entry bar, and both are configurable. If the geometry leaves no room between entry and target, the setup is dropped rather than reported as a trade that won at the moment it opened.

The statistics panel — verify the idea on your own chart

A compact panel sits in the corner and shows, separately for buys and sells:

  • Total / Won / Lost — every pattern that actually produced an entry
  • Win rate

Two things matter more than the numbers themselves.

They are computed on your chart. Your symbol, your broker's history, your timeframe, your settings. Change the engine, change the swing sensitivity, switch the inducement requirement off and on, move the stop and target multiples — the panel recalculates. You are not being asked to believe someone else's screenshot.

They are deliberately conservative. A pattern only counts once price returned and an entry existed. A bar that touches both the stop and the target is recorded as a loss, because the indicator cannot know which came first and the pessimistic reading is the honest one. Patterns whose zone died before an entry are removed from the sample entirely rather than counted as losses avoided.

Read the panel for what it is: a fast, close-only historical tally that ignores spread, commission, slippage and execution quality. It is a research tool for comparing settings against each other — not a broker statement.

Keep the chart to what is still tradeable

History is useful for judging the concept and terrible for trading in front of. One switch — Draw only the newest pattern plus every waiting one — reduces the chart to the setups you can still act on: the most recent structure in each direction, plus every pattern whose zone is alive and still waiting for price.

The statistics do not change. The filter affects drawing only; the panel keeps scoring the full history behind it. You get a clean chart and an honest sample at the same time, which is normally a trade-off you are forced to make.

Alerts that respect your attention

Two alert modes, selectable:

Touch — fires the moment price trades into the zone, evaluated on every tick. Use this when you want to be at the chart while the zone is being tested.

Bar close — fires only when a bar closes, and only if that bar reached into the zone without closing beyond it. A wick through the block that closes back inside still qualifies. This is the filtered mode: it stays quiet when price is slicing straight through and speaks when the zone actually produced a reaction.

In both modes the alert follows the setup that is still waiting, not one that has already played out, and where the inducement rule is active the alert waits for the sweep as well. At most one alert per bar per direction. Loading the indicator, switching timeframes or restarting the terminal never replays historical signals — the first calculation pass runs silently by design. Delivery can be a terminal pop-up, a mobile push notification, e-mail, or Telegram.

Symbols, timeframes and presentation

Any symbol, any timeframe. No hard-coded instrument, no hard-coded session. With the volatility-based engine there is no bar-count parameter to re-tune when you change market.

Attach it to the chart you want to read. The indicator does not quietly pull other timeframes behind your back; everything you see is computed from the chart it is on. Want higher-timeframe context? Attach a second copy to a higher-timeframe chart — object names are made unique automatically, so instances never collide.

Light and Dark themes built in. Pick the preset that matches your chart and every colour is set for you, including a statistics panel deliberately styled to contrast with your background so it stays readable, and sized from the text it holds so nothing is ever clipped. Prefer your own palette? Switch the theme to Custom and every colour becomes editable.

What to expect — honest talk

This is an analysis tool, not a trading system. It marks structure, the inducement, the zone and the levels. It does not open, modify or close orders, and it makes no claim about what you should do with the information.

Not every pattern produces a trade. Price frequently never comes back, or comes back without ever taking the inducement. That is normal, and it is visible: those patterns stay at stage one instead of being quietly converted into signals.

The structure appears after its final swing is confirmed, not at the exact high or low. Every honest structure reading has this delay — a swing is not a swing until price has moved away from it. What the indicator guarantees is that it never looks into the future: the entry is only ever searched for on bars after the pattern became visible, so what you see on history is what you would have seen live.

Settings matter, and the right ones depend on your market. Swing sensitivity is the parameter that moves results the most, and the minor sensitivity decides whether the inducement you see is the one you meant. Loosen them and you catch only large structures; tighten them and you catch many more, with more noise. Use the panel to find the balance on your instrument instead of assuming the defaults are optimal for you.

Past performance does not guarantee future results. The panel describes what happened on historical data under simplified assumptions. It is not a forecast and it is not investment advice.

Run it on a demo chart for a couple of weeks before you rely on it. Watch how the zones and the sweeps behave on your symbol. That is the only test that counts.

Quick setup

  1. Attach SMC Inducement to the chart you want to read — any symbol, any timeframe.
  2. Pick your Colour theme: Light for a white background, Dark for a dark one.
  3. Leave Detection method on the default volatility-based engine to start.
  4. Watch the panel and adjust the major swing threshold until the number of patterns on your chart looks reasonable, then the minor threshold until the inducement lands where your eye says it should.
  5. Turn on Draw only the newest pattern plus every waiting one once you are done exploring history.
  6. Set Alert mode and Alert channel if you want to be told when price reaches a zone.

Main parameters

Parameter Default Description
Detection method Volatility-based Which structure engine is active. Switch to compare the two.
Major swing threshold 2.0 Volatility multiple a retracement must reach to confirm a main swing. The primary sensitivity control.
Minor swing threshold 0.7 Same idea for the finer scale that exposes the inducement.
Major / minor pivot length 8 / 3 Bars required each side of a swing — used only by the bar-based engine.
An inducement is required On Reject structures that never left a trap behind.
Entry only after the sweep On The inducement must be taken before a tap into the zone counts.
Detect BUY / SELL patterns On / On Enable each direction independently.
Patterns drawn per direction 3 How many recent patterns stay on the chart.
Draw only newest + waiting Off Chart shows only what is still actionable. Statistics still cover the full history.
Bars to calculate 3000 History depth. Raise it for a larger statistical sample.
Stop loss offset 1.0 How far outside the zone the stop sits, in volatility multiples.
Take profit offset 1.0 How far inside the target extreme the take profit sits, in volatility multiples.
Points may be non-adjacent Off Allows minor swings to sit inside the structure. Turn on to detect more patterns.
Colour theme Light Light, Dark, or Custom.
Alert mode On bar close Off, on touch, or on bar close.
Alert channel Terminal alert Terminal, mobile push, e-mail, or Telegram.
Object name tag (auto) Leave empty for automatic uniqueness across multiple instances.

Everything else is presentation: fonts, individual colours, panel position and offsets.


Рекомендуем также
GDS Renko Entry Helper
Andrey Goida
1 (1)
Индикаторы
GDS Renko Entry Helper - Free Renko Price Interaction Indicator for MetaTrader 5 GDS Renko Entry Helper is a free Renko price interaction indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders highlight important areas where price reacts, slows down, returns to a zone or changes behavior around support and resistance. The tool is designed for manual Renko analysis. It does not generate buy or sell signals and does not tell the trader when to enter the market. Its purpose is to help focus attention on area
FREE
Market Session Pro
Kambiz Shahriarynasab
Индикаторы
The  Market Sessions Indicator for MT5 helps you  predict market turnarounds  by detecting major supply and demand areas. These pivot points tend to occur after a new session has started and the previous one is still open. It is also used to gauge how many points or pips the market moves on average during a session. This helps us to place better our take profits and stop losses. The indicator works on all forex pairs, gold, silver, commodities, stocks, indices and any other instrument that your
Cov echo trends indicator
Ekaterina Saltykova
Индикаторы
Manyal trading system, CovEchoTrend Robot, focuses on reliability and flexibility. By employing statistical analysis methods to study the relationships between the base indicator and market patterns, the system enables a deeper understanding of market processes. Intelligent pattern analysis: The application of statistical data processing helps identify key trend reversal points more accurately, signaling significant market shifts. Informed decision-making is based on the intersection of indicato
CS Bollinger
MIKHAIL VINOGRADOV
Индикаторы
CS Bollinger – это сигнальный индикатор на основе полос Боллинджера, разработанный для быстрого определения ключевых уровней поддержки и сопротивления с визуальными торговыми сигналами. Благодаря доработанной логике переключения уровней, индикатор автоматически корректирует уровни на графике, отображая сигнальные стрелки при подтверждении разворота цены. Это помогает трейдерам оперативно находить благоприятные моменты для входа в рынок и выхода из позиции. Индикатор обладает гибкой настройкой, п
Buy and Sell Zones MT5
Evgeniy Zhdan
Индикаторы
Индикатор определения флета и тренда. Если цена ниже любой из двух гистограмм и двух линий (красной и синей), это зона продаж. При покупке этой версии индикатора, версия  МТ4  для одного реального и одного демо-счета - в подарок (для получения, напишите мне личное сообщение)! Если цена выше любой из двух гистограмм и двух линий (красной и синей), это зона покупок. MT4 version:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/3793 Если цена находится между двух линий или в зоне любой из гистограмм, значит
PZ Mean Reversion MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
1 (1)
Индикаторы
Уникальный индикатор, реализующий профессиональный и количественный подход к торговле на возврате к среднему. Он использует тот факт, что цена отклоняется и возвращается к среднему предсказуемым и измеримым образом, что позволяет использовать четкие правила входа и выхода, которые значительно превосходят неколичественные торговые стратегии. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Четкие торговые сигналы Удивительно легко торговать Настраиваемые цвета и разме
Max Min Delta Indicator
TitanScalper
Индикаторы
Max Min Delta Indicator - Market Volume Imbalance Analysis Gain Deeper Insights into Market Volume Imbalance with Delta Analysis What is the Max Min Delta Indicator? The Max Min Delta Indicator is a powerful market volume analysis tool that visually represents maximum and minimum delta values using a histogram. It helps traders identify market strength, weakness, absorption, and aggressive buying/selling activity with precision. Key Features Histogram Visualization: Displays Max Delta (Green) an
AmbM GOLD Institutional Scalper
Adrian-marius Ambrosa
Эксперты
SPECIAL LAUNCH OFFER: $30 (1-Month Rent) Limited time offer to build our community and gather feedback! AmbM GOLD Institutional Scalper A high-precision M5 algorithm for XAUUSD (Gold) , engineered to trade exclusively at Institutional Liquidity Levels ($5/$10 psychological marks). PERFORMANCE DATA (BUY ONLY) • Win Rate: 87.09%. • Safe Growth: +$4,113 profit on $10k (13.75% Max Drawdown). • Extreme Stress Test: Successfully generated +$22,997 in a 5-year stress test (2020-2026), proving
Horizontal Ray Tool for MT5
Tando Jobela
Индикаторы
The Horizontal Ray Tool is a lightweight, professional charting utility designed to streamline support and resistance mapping on MetaTrader 5. It brings rapid, one-click horizontal level placement directly to your live chart, eliminating the workspace clutter associated with infinite horizontal lines or manually drawn trendlines. Key Features: Interactive On-Screen Button: Spawns a clean, responsive "DRAW RAY" button docked directly on your chart canvas. A single click drops an independent hor
FREE
Market Session Visual
Kambiz Shahriarynasab
Индикаторы
The  Market Sessions Indicator for MT5 helps you  predict market turnarounds  by detecting major supply and demand areas. These pivot points tend to occur after a new session has started and the previous one is still open. It is also used to gauge how many points or pips the market moves on average during a session. This helps us to place better our take profits and stop losses. The indicator works on all forex pairs, gold, silver, commodities, stocks, indices and any other instrument that you
Scalping PullBack Signal
Quang Huy Quach
5 (1)
Индикаторы
1. Overview The Scalping PullBack Signal indicator is a powerful technical analysis tool designed to help traders identify scalping opportunities based on potential pullback and reversal signals. This tool is particularly useful on lower timeframes (below 15 minutes) but can also be applied on higher timeframes for longer-term trades. This indicator integrates several key analytical components, providing a comprehensive view of trends and potential entry/exit points, helping you make quick and e
FREE
Ugenesys AI MT5
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
Индикаторы
uGenesys AI - 90% Accurate Daytrading Indicator Introducing the ultimate forex trading indicator system, uGenesys AI, powered by cutting-edge AI technology and advanced analytical techniques, including Time-Series Analysis and Genetic Algorithms. Our AI-powered trading system leverages the power of time-series analysis to identify trends and patterns in historical price data, allowing traders to make informed predictions about future market movements. By analyzing vast amounts of data, our syst
Easy Trend Scalper MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Индикаторы
Индикатор " Easy Trend Scalper MT5 " разработан для скальпингового метода торговли внутри трендовых направлений. Принцип действия индикатора. Индикатор определяет в какую сторону движется рынок. Красные большие стрелки - для бычьего направления. Синие большие стрелки - для медвежьего направления. Внутри бычьего или медвежьего тренда действует алгоритм генерации сигналов для скальпинга в виде маленьких стрелок. Оранжевые стрелки - сигналы для совершения покупки. Голубые - сигналы для совершения
Onnyx Indicator
Januar Rifai
Индикаторы
ONNYX INDICATOR — версия 1.14 Индикатор зон спроса и предложения для MetaTrader 5 без перерисовки подтвержденных сигналов. Он определяет подтвержденные ценовые экстремумы, строит зоны с шириной на основе ATR, оценивает качество зон в процентах и показывает стрелки BUY/SELL на закрытых свечах. ОСНОВНЫЕ ВОЗМОЖНОСТИ - Зоны спроса и предложения с процентной оценкой внутри зоны. - Увеличенные стрелки BUY/SELL после подтверждения закрытой свечи. - Фильтр тренда EMA и подтверждение отклонения цены. - П
Trader Dynamic Index Pro Added Signal
Sy Hien Nguyen
1 (1)
Индикаторы
Trader Dynamic Index Added Signal — Научный подход, основанный на рыночном контексте 1. Введение В современной технической аналитике традиционные осцилляторы часто дают изолированные сигналы , не учитывающие общий рыночный контекст , что приводит к высокой доле ложных или слабых сигналов. Trader Dynamic Index Added Signal (TDI-AS) разработан, чтобы устранить этот недостаток, перестроив логику генерации сигналов осциллятора и сделав учёт контекста ключевым условием перед выдачей торгового сигнала
Launch Pad GOLD Pro Indicator
Zenzo Phathisani Mtungwa
Индикаторы
Russian Launch Pad GOLD Indicator v1.7 Launch Pad GOLD Indicator — это мульти-таймфрейм инструмент технического анализа для MetaTrader 5. Индикатор использует анализ рыночной структуры на основе EMA совместно с мониторингом импульса, инструментами выравнивания тренда и настраиваемыми функциями фильтрации. Система разработана для помощи в анализе графиков на нескольких таймфреймах. Функции Анализ тренда EMA Индикатор использует EMA-расчёты для отображения структуры тренда и направления движения
SMC Smart Flow Pro
Thitipong Nookhunthod
Индикаторы
Short Description: SMC Smart Flow Pro is an advanced Smart Money Concept indicator that automatically detects Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHoCH), and projects precise TP/SL target levels on all timeframes — built for serious traders who trade with institutional flow. Full Description: SMC Smart Flow Pro is a premium Smart Money Concept (SMC) indicator for MetaTrader 5, engineered for traders who want to trade alongside institutional order flow. By automatically mapping m
Gioteen Volatility Index
Farhad Kia
Индикаторы
Gioteen Volatility Index (GVI) - your ultimate solution to overcoming market unpredictability and maximizing trading opportunities. This revolutionary indicator helps you in lowering your losing trades due to choppy market movements. The GVI is designed to measure market volatility, providing you with valuable insights to identify the most favorable trading prospects. Its intuitive interface consists of a dynamic red line representing the volatility index, accompanied by blue line that indicate
Tragos
David Chokumanyara
Индикаторы
TRAGOS Indicator – The GOAT of All Trading Indicators TRAGOS (Greek for “male goat”) isn’t just a name — it’s the GOAT: Greatest of All Time in trading indicators. Designed for Forex, Indices, Gold, Crypto, and Deriv Synthetic Indices (Boom & Crash, Volatility 75, Step, Jump, etc.), it gives you non-repainting buy, sell, and exit signals with unmatched clarity. Why TRAGOS? Non-Repainting Signals – 100% reliable. Audible, Email & Push Alerts – Never miss a trade. Trend Following – Rid
Antique Trend
Nadiya Mirosh
Индикаторы
Индикатор тренда Antique Trend - революционное решение для торговли по трендам и фильтрации со всеми важными функциями инструмента тренда, встроенными в один инструмент! Индикатор Antique Trend хорош для любого трейдера, подойдет любому трейдеру как для форекс так и для бинарных опционов. Ничего настраивать не нужно все отточено времинем и опытом, отлично работает на во время флета та и в тренде. Индикатор тренда Antique Trend это инструмент технического анализа финансовых рынков, отражающий т
WaveTrend Oscillator Indicator for MT5
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
Индикаторы
Introduction The Wave Trend Oscillator Indicator for MT5 is one of the well known indicators in the market, helping traders find strong entry points into the market. Like any other MetaTrader 5 indicator , it can produce both good and bad signals, but the number of accurate buy/sell signals is significantly higher than the weak ones. This makes it a powerful tool for improving your forex trading strategy , whether you are a beginner or an advanced trader. How does this indicator work? This indic
First Dawn MT5
Innovicient Limited
Индикаторы
The First Dawn indicator uses a unique mechanism to search and plot signals. This keeps searching for signals, making it a great indicator for scaping and identification of changes in direction, swing trading and trend trading. The    First Dawn     helps you get early signals. The backtest gives the true picture of how the indicator works with real/demo accounts. Although this is a tiny indicator it is packed with advantageous settings that will help you whether you desire to: Snap the Peaks a
Divergent Stochastic Filter II
Ebrah Ssali
Индикаторы
Divergent Stochastic Filter II Catch Reversals Early, Filter Noise, Trade with Confidence The Edge: Why This Stochastic is Different  Every trader knows the Stochastic oscillator. But knowing when to trust its signals, that's the real challenge. The Divergent Stochastic Filter II transforms this classic indicator into a precision reversal detection system by adding critical elements: divergence intelligence, signal filtering and exhaustion detection.  While standard Stochastic oscillators fire s
Matrix Currency
Augusto Martins Lopes
Индикаторы
Matrix Currency – инструмент анализа с мульти-таймфреймом Matrix Currency – это продвинутый индикатор для анализа силы валют на рынке Форекс, разработанный для эффективного мониторинга и поддержки торговых стратегий. Основные функции Мульти-таймфрейм анализ : Мониторинг нескольких временных интервалов (от M1 до MN1) с обновлением в реальном времени. Результаты представлены в интуитивно понятной матрице. Система уведомлений : Настраиваемые уведомления, включая всплывающие окна, email и мобильные
FREE
Backtesting Indicator
Minh Truong Pham
Индикаторы
Introduction to the Manual Backtesting Indicator on MQL5 The MetaTrader platform provides an excellent backtesting tool for evaluating Expert Advisors (EAs). However, when it comes to manually backtesting a strategy to assess its effectiveness, this tool has some limitations: You cannot manually draw zones or trend lines while in backtesting mode. You cannot switch timeframes to check time alignment. For example, if my strategy requires additional confirmation from a higher timeframe (HTF), this
ICT Yoshi Pro
Le Quang Thanh
Индикаторы
Market Structure, Liquidity and Price Action Analysis for MetaTrader 5 A chart can contain plenty of information and still leave a trader without a clear decision. A BOS label may appear, liquidity may be nearby, and an order block may remain active, yet the real challenge is understanding how those elements relate to one another. ICT Yoshi Pro organizes that process into a cleaner, more disciplined MetaTrader 5 workflow. What ICT Yoshi Pro Does ICT Yoshi Pro is a manual decision-support indicat
Volume Profile Multi Mode
Opeyemi Fuad Anokwu
Индикаторы
Многорежимный анализ объема: анализируйте объем по-своему, а не по алгоритму индикатора. Большинство индикаторов профиля объема ограничивают трейдеров заранее определенными диапазонами анализа. Но рынок не движется в рамках фиксированных шаблонов, так почему же ваш анализ должен двигаться в их рамках? Индикатор Volume Profile Multi-Mode предоставляет вам полную свободу выбора места, времени и способа анализа объема. Независимо от того, изучаете ли вы структуру рынка, составляете профилю торговые
GCA Scalping Ranges Indicator
James Peyton Jr Page
Индикаторы
General Description In the simplest terms this is a contrarian intra-day scalping system. Built to try and let correct trades run as far as possible and flip the trade when indicated. The indicator looks at historical daily trading ranges to lay out levels at which it takes long and short positions based on the statistical levels. The indicator is built around index futures, mainly around S&P and the DOW but can be used an any futures contract mainly using AMP Futures to trade. The indicator is
Trend Master V2
Oratile Pitsoane
Индикаторы
What Is Trend Master Pro? Trend Master Pro   is a professional-grade trend trading indicator built for MetaTrader 5. It was designed with one goal in mind — to keep you on the right side of the market at all times by combining three powerful technical tools into a single, clean, easy-to-read display directly on your price chart. Instead of cluttering your screen with multiple separate indicators, Trend Master Pro fuses an   EMA Ribbon trend filter , a   ZigZag swing point engine , and a   breako
PZ Trend Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.8 (5)
Индикаторы
Trend Trading - это индикатор, предназначенный для получения максимальной прибыли от трендов, происходящих на рынке, путем определения времени отката и прорыва. Он находит торговые возможности, анализируя, что делает цена во время установленных тенденций. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Торгуйте на финансовых рынках с уверенностью и эффективностью Прибыль от устоявшихся тенденций без проволочек Признать прибыльные откаты, пр
С этим продуктом покупают
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.76 (136)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Smart Trend Trading System сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Smart Trend Trading System отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Smart Trend в автоматические сделки. Smart Trend Trading System — это полноценная торговая система без перерисов
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (8)
Индикаторы
Trend Sniper X — это индикатор следования за трендом с несколькими таймфреймами для MetaTrader 5, который помогает трейдерам четко и точно определять направление тренда и потенциальные точки разворота. Информация о цене: Текущая цена является промо-ценой и может измениться по мере выпуска обновлений и новых функций. Канал Code2Profit Освойте рынок с помощью анализа нескольких таймфреймов! Технические характеристики Платформа MetaTrader 5 Тип индикатора Трендовый индикатор с несколькими таймфрейм
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (1)
Индикаторы
SUPERHERO индикатор - это мультивалютная торговая система, которая создана по принципу "Все включено". Индикатор самостоятельно анализирует рынок и дает сигналы когда открывать и когда закрывать сделки. Используются ордера Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит. Соотношение R:R = 1:1 Время от времени я торгую по сигналам этого индикатора лично, и вот какие результаты я получаю - LIVE SIGNAL Эта система может присылать на смартфон PUSH-уведомления, так что вы сможете делать сделки "на ходу" без привязки к ПК. О
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
Индикаторы
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading opp
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.6 (30)
Индикаторы
SuperScalp Pro – Профессиональная многослойная скальпинговая система с подтверждением сигналов SuperScalp Pro — это профессиональная многослойная скальпинговая система с подтверждением сигналов по нескольким факторам, разработанная для поиска торговых возможностей с более высокой вероятностью успеха. Она предоставляет более точные подтверждения входа, уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit на основе ATR, а также гибкую систему фильтрации сигналов для XAUUSD, BTCUSD и основных валютных пар Forex. Полная
SMC Intraday Formula
Kareem Abbas
5 (21)
Индикаторы
Давайте сначала будем честны. Ни один индикатор сам по себе не сделает вас прибыльным. Если кто-то говорит вам обратное — он продаёт вам мечту. Любой индикатор, который показывает идеальные стрелки покупки/продажи, можно сделать безупречным — просто увеличьте нужный участок истории и сделайте скриншот успешных сделок. Мы так делать не будем. SMC Intraday Formula — это инструмент. Он считывает структуру рынка за вас, определяет зоны с наивысшей вероятностью движения цены и точно показывает, как
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Индикаторы
Легенда возвращается! Entry Points Pro 10. Перезапуск легендарного индикатора, который 3 года держался в Топ-3 MQL5 Market. Сотни восторженных отзывов (589 на две версии), тысячи трейдеров торгуют с его помощью каждый день, 31 000+ скачиваний демо MT4+MT5. Я прочитал каждый ваш отзыв за пять лет — и вместо обещаний встроил в версию 10 ответы. От автора, который в рынке с 1999 года и ценит честность, свою репутацию и своих клиентов . Стартовая цена $99 действует только на первые 10 копий.   Сразу
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Индикаторы
Neuro Poseidon - новый индикатор от Дарьи Резуевой. Он сочетает точные торговые сигналы с адаптивными уровнями TP/SL , в результате создавая максимально выгодные сделки! TO SWITCH TO   ENG   PLEASE CHOOSE IT IN THE UPPER-RIGHT CORNER OF THE WEBSITE Напишите мне и получите  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  в подарок для автоматизации вашей торговли! Что отличает его от других индикаторов? 1. Доказанная прибыльность на всех активах и таймфреймах 2. На графике присутствуют только подтвержденные сигналы н
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
Индикаторы
M1 SNIPER   — это простая в использовании торговая система. Это стрелочный индикатор, разработанный для тайм фрейма M1. Индикатор можно использовать как отдельную систему для скальпинга на тайм фрейме M1, а также как часть вашей существующей торговой системы. Хотя эта торговая система была разработана специально для торговли на M1, ее можно использовать и с другими тайм фреймами. Первоначально я разработал этот метод для торговли XAUUSD и BTCUSD. Но я считаю этот метод полезным и для торговли на
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Индикаторы
Время от времени я торгую по этой системе лично.  Оцени, мой мануальный BOMBER трейдинг на реальном счету - LIVE SIGNAL Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно Бесплатно: Авторскую утилиту "Bomber Utility", которая автоматически сопровождает каждю торговую операцию, устанавливает уровни Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит и закрывает сделки согласно правилам этой стратегии, Сет-файлы для настройки этого индикатора на различных активах, Сет-файлы для настройки Bomber Utility в режимы: "Мин
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.41 (49)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Atomic Analyst сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Atomic Analyst отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Atomic Analyst в автоматические сделки. Atomic Analyst — это индикатор Price Action без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Индикаторы
Gann Made Easy   - это профессиональная, но при этом очень простая в применении Форекс система, основанная на лучших принципах торговли по методам господина У.Д. Ганна. Индикатор дает точные BUY/SELL сигналы, включающие в себя уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit. ПОЖАЛУЙСТА, СВЯЖИТЕСЬ СО МНОЙ ПОСЛЕ ПОКУПКИ, ЧТОБЫ ПОЛУЧИТЬ ТОРГОВЫЕ ИНСТРУКЦИИ И ОТЛИЧНЫЕ ДОПОЛНИТЕЛЬНЫЕ ИНДИКАТОРЫ БЕСПЛАТНО! Вероятно вы уже не раз слышали о торговли по методам Ганна. Как правило теория Ганна отпугивает от себя не только
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Индикаторы
Power Candles V3 — самооптимизирующийся индикатор силы Power Candles V3 преобразует силу валюты и инструмента в готовый к использованию торговый план на каждом графике, к которому он прикреплен. Вместо того, чтобы просто раскрашивать свечи, он выполняет автоматическую оптимизацию в режиме реального времени в фоновом режиме и предоставляет вам оптимальные значения Stop Loss, Take Profit и порог сигнала для выбранного вами символа. Один клик — и все готово для реальной торговли: на графике появляю
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
Индикаторы
Trend Catcher   анализирует движения рыночных цен, используя комбинацию собственных и индивидуально разработанных адаптивных индикаторов анализа тренда. Он определяет истинное направление рынка, отфильтровывая краткосрочные шумы и фокусируясь на силе импульса, расширении волатильности и поведении ценовой структуры. Он также использует комбинацию сглаживающих и фильтрующих тренд индикаторов, таких как скользящие средние, RSI и фильтры волатильности. Мониторинг реальных операций, а также другие
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Индикаторы
Торговые сигналы в реальном времени с использованием M1 Quantum: Сигнал  (Сделка выполнена автоматически с помощью Quantum Trade Assistant , бесплатно включённого в этот продукт.) Последние новости : Выпущена версия 1.64. Теперь для всех сделок Stop Loss размещается за соответствующими зонами поддержки/сопротивления. Функция Smart Close также была улучшена для повышения производительности EA в этой версии. С 9 августа live-сигнал работает на версии 1.64. План цен: Текущая цена: $169 (Предложени
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Индикаторы
AtBot: Как это работает и как его использовать ### Как это работает Индикатор "AtBot" для платформы MT5 генерирует сигналы на покупку и продажу, используя комбинацию инструментов технического анализа. Он интегрирует простую скользящую среднюю (SMA), экспоненциальную скользящую среднюю (EMA) и индекс средней истинной амплитуды (ATR) для выявления торговых возможностей. Кроме того, он может использовать свечи Heikin Ashi для повышения точности сигналов. Оставьте отзыв после покупки и получите спе
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Индикаторы
Azimuth Pro V2: Синтетический фрактальный структурный анализ и подтверждённые входы для MT5 Обзор Azimuth Pro — многоуровневый индикатор свинговой структуры от Merkava Labs . Четыре вложенных уровня свингов, привязанный к свингам VWAP, определение ABC-паттернов, трёхтаймфреймная структурная фильтрация и подтверждённые входы на закрытой свече — один график, один рабочий процесс от микро-свингов до макро-циклов. Это не слепой сигнальный продукт. Это рабочий процесс, основанный на структуре, для т
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Индикаторы
SkyHammer Signal Pro Профессиональный трендовый индикатор без перерисовки с фиксированными уровнями Entry, SL и TP SkyHammer Signal Pro — это структурированный индикатор тренда и momentum, созданный для трейдеров, которым нужны четкие, зафиксированные и проверяемые торговые сигналы. Лучше всего он работает на младших таймфреймах, таких как M1 и M5 . Индикатор не пытается предсказывать вершины или основания рынка. Вместо этого он ожидает подтвержденную рыночную структуру, направление тренда, силу
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.22 (18)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Smart Price Action Concepts сейчас доступен за $200 . Цена увеличится до $299 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить БЕСПЛАТНЫЙ бонус + подарок . Прежде всего, стоит подчеркнуть, что этот торговый инструмент является индикатором без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без запаздывания, что делает
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Индикаторы
Новый король в городе — Индикатор + управление ордерами (TP1 + TP2 + TP3) + опциональный Telegram-сигнал-сендер ВКЛЮЧЁН (БЕСПЛАТНО) (ПОЛНОЦЕННАЯ ТОРГОВАЯ И СИГНАЛЬНАЯ СИСТЕМА) Gold Slayer EA Этот индикатор включает в себя продвинутую стратегию, торговую систему с настраиваемым управлением ордерами и систему mean reversion, которая сочетает расширения Envelope и поддерживается несколькими интеллектуальными фильтрами подтверждения, такими как RSI, для поиска высоковероятных точек разворота с сигн
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Индикаторы
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Индикаторы
The Oracle Pro: синтетический мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения для MT5 ️ Летнее предложение к запуску — получите The Oracle Pro за 199 USD (для ранних покупателей). Цена растёт по мере спроса; финальная цена 399 USD. The Oracle Pro — это премиальный мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения (bias) для MetaTrader 5, созданный для требовательных и профессиональных трейдеров. Он дисциплинированно отвечает на один вопрос: каково направленное смещение на каждом таймфрейме прямо се
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Индикаторы
Представляем   Quantum TrendPulse   , совершенный торговый инструмент, который объединяет мощь   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   и   Stochastic   в один комплексный индикатор, чтобы максимизировать ваш торговый потенциал. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ищут точность и эффективность, этот индикатор помогает вам уверенно определять рыночные тренды, сдвиги импульса и оптимальные точки входа и выхода. Основные характеристики: Интеграция SuperTrend:   легко следуйте преобладающим рыночным тенденциям и п
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Индикаторы
UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5 — это высокопроизводительный торговый индикатор без перерисовки, разработанный для скальперов, дейтрейдеров и свинг-трейдеров, которым требуются точные сигналы в режиме реального времени на быстро меняющихся рынках. Разработанный компанией (UZFX-LABS), этот индикатор сочетает в себе анализ ценового действия, подтверждение тренда и интеллектуальную фильтрацию для генерации высоковероятных сигналов на покупку и продажу, предупреждающих сигналов и возможно
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Индикаторы
Это, пожалуй, самый полный индикатор автоматического распознавания гармонического ценообразования, который вы можете найти для платформы MetaTrader. Он обнаруживает 19 различных паттернов, воспринимает проекции Фибоначчи так же серьезно, как и вы, отображает зону потенциального разворота (PRZ) и находит подходящие уровни стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Он обнаруживает 19 различных гармонических ценов
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
Индикаторы
FX Power: Анализируйте силу валют для более эффективной торговли Обзор FX Power — это ваш незаменимый инструмент для понимания реальной силы валют и золота в любых рыночных условиях. Определяя сильные валюты для покупки и слабые для продажи, FX Power упрощает принятие торговых решений и выявляет высоковероятные возможности. Независимо от того, хотите ли вы следовать за трендами или предсказывать развороты с использованием экстремальных значений дельты, этот инструмент идеально адаптируется под
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
Индикаторы
AXIOM MATRIX MT5 СТАРТОВАЯ ЦЕНА: $99 Axiom Matrix доступен по стартовой цене $99. Цена увеличится до $199 после первых 30 покупок. После покупки напишите мне в личные сообщения, чтобы получить инструкции и забрать свой эксклюзивный подарочный бонус. Axiom Matrix — это профессиональный мультисимвольный и мультитаймфреймный рыночный сканер и панель принятия решений для MetaTrader 5. Он сканирует ваш Market Watch, анализирует несколько таймфреймов, считывает несколько движков подтверждений, сравнив
FX Trend MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (6)
Индикаторы
FX Trend NG: Следующее поколение интеллектуального анализа трендов на разных рынках Обзор FX Trend NG — это профессиональный инструмент анализа трендов и мониторинга рынка с поддержкой нескольких таймфреймов. Он позволяет за секунды получить полное структурное понимание текущего состояния рынка. Вместо переключения между десятками графиков вы мгновенно видите, какие инструменты находятся в тренде, где импульс ослабевает и где наблюдается сильная синхронизация между таймфреймами. Специальное пр
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Индикаторы
ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Другие продукты этого автора
ICT interbank price delivery algorithm for MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Индикаторы
This script automatically calculates and updates ICT's daily IPDA look back time intervals and their respective discount / equilibrium / premium, so you don't have to :) IPDA stands for Interbank Price Delivery Algorithm. Said algorithm appears to be referencing the past 20, 40, and 60 days intervals as points of reference to define ranges and related PD arrays. Intraday traders can find most value in the 20 Day Look Back box, by observing imbalances and points of interest. Longer term traders c
SV Squeeze momentun with BB and Keltner channel
Minh Truong Pham
Индикаторы
This is addition of  Effective SV squeeze momentum  that add bolliger band and Keltner channel to chart window.  Squeeze momentum introduced by “John Carter”, the squeeze indicator for MT5 represents a volatility-based tool. Regardless, we can also consider the squeeze indicator as a momentum indicator, as many traders use it to identify the direction and strength of price moves. In fact, the Tradingview  squeeze indicator shows when a financial instrument is willing to change from a trending ma
FREE
Bolligerband RSI ADX advance auto trade
Minh Truong Pham
2.5 (2)
Эксперты
This is a Forex Scalping Trading Sytem based on the Bollinger Bands.  Pairs:Major Time frame: 1M or higher. Spread max:0,0001.  Indicators (just suggestion) Bollinger bands (20, 2); ADX (14 period); RSI   (7 period ). Y ou should only trade this system between 2am to 5am EST, 8am to 12am EST and 7.30pm to 10pm EST. Do not scalp 30 minutes before a orange or red news  report and not for a hour afterwards.   Setup: is for price to move above the lower or lower Bollinger Bands, RSI raise above the
FREE
Protected highs lows and trend detected MT4
Minh Truong Pham
5 (2)
Индикаторы
This indicator presents an alternative approach to identify Market Structure. The logic used is derived from learning material created by   DaveTeaches (on X) Upgrade v1.10: add option to put protected high/low value to buffer (figure 11, 12) When quantifying Market Structure, it is common to use fractal highs and lows to identify "significant" swing pivots. When price closes through these pivots, we may identify a Market Structure Shift (MSS) for reversals or a Break of Structure (BOS) for co
Bheurekso Pattern with Alert
Minh Truong Pham
2 (1)
Индикаторы
The Bheurekso Pattern Indicator for MT5 helps traders automatically identify candlestick pattern that formed on the chart base on some japanese candle pattern and other indicator to improve accurate. This indicator scans all candles, recognizes and then displays any candle patterns formed on the chart. The candle displayed can be Bullish or Bearish Engulfing, Bullish or Bearish Harami, and so on. There are some free version now but almost that is repaint and lack off alert function. With this ve
Breaker Blocks with Signals MT5
Minh Truong Pham
Индикаторы
The Breaker Blocks with Signals indicator aims to highlight a complete methodology based on breaker blocks. Breakout signals between the price and breaker blocks are highlighted and premium/discount swing levels are included to provide potential take profit/stop loss levels. This script also includes alerts for each signal highlighted.   SETTINGS   Breaker Blocks Length: Sensitivity of the detected swings used to construct breaker blocks. Higher values will return longer term break
Liquidity Swings for MT5
Minh Truong Pham
Индикаторы
The liquidity swings indicator highlights swing areas with existent trading activity. The number of times price revisited a swing area is highlighted by a zone delimiting the swing areas. Additionally, the accumulated volume within swing areas is highlighted by labels on the chart. An option to filter out swing areas with volume/counts not reaching a user-set threshold is also included. This indicator by its very nature is not real-time and is meant for descriptive analysis alongside other com
Buy sell pressure with order block
Minh Truong Pham
Индикаторы
Multiple Wicks forming at OverSold & OverBought levels create Buying and Selling Pressure. This indicator tries to capture the essence of the buy and sell pressure created by those wicks. Wick pressure shows that the trend is Exhausted. Order block should display when buying or selling pressure wick. When price go inside buy order block and up to outside order block, trader should consider a buy order. If price go inside buy order block and down to outside order block, trader should consider a s
Support and Resistance AI by K clustering MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Индикаторы
OVERVIEW K-means is a clustering algorithm commonly used in machine learning to group data points into distinct clusters based on their similarities. While K-means is not typically used directly for identifying support and resistance levels in financial markets, it can serve as a tool in a broader analysis approach. Support and resistance levels are price levels in financial markets where the price tends to react or reverse. Support is a level where the price tends to stop falling and m
Smart Market structure concept MT4 version
Minh Truong Pham
Индикаторы
All about Smart Money Concepts Strategy: Market struture: internal or swing BOS, CHoCH; Orderblock; Liquity equal; Fair Value Gap with Consequent encroachment, Balanced price range; Level with Previous month, week, day level or in day level (PMH, PWH, PDH, HOD); BuySell Stops Liquidity (BSL, SSL); Liquidity Void Long Wicks; Premium and Discount; Candle pattern ... "Smart Money Concepts" ( SMC ) is a fairly new yet widely used term amongst price action traders looking to more accurately navigate
Trendlines with Breaks MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Индикаторы
The indicator   returning pivot point based trendlines with highlighted breakouts . Trendline caculated by pivot point and other clue are ATR, Stdev.   The indicator also includes integrated alerts for  trendlines  breakouts   and foward message to Telegram channel or group if you want. Settings ·            Lookback bar: Default 200 is number of bar caculate when init indicator. ·            Length:  Pivot points  period ·            Slope Calculation Method: Determines how this lope is calcula
Real SMC same with Lux method
Minh Truong Pham
4 (2)
Индикаторы
This all-in-one indicator displays real-time market structure (internal & swing BOS / CHoCH), order blocks, premium & discount zones, equal highs & lows, and much more...allowing traders to automatically mark up their charts with widely used price action methodologies. Following the release of our Fair Value Gap script, we received numerous requests from our community to release more features in the same category. //------------------------------------// Version 1.x has missing functions + PDAr
Breaker Blocks with Signals
Minh Truong Pham
3 (2)
Индикаторы
The Breaker Blocks with Signals indicator aims to highlight a complete methodology based on breaker blocks. Breakout signals between the price and breaker blocks are highlighted and premium/discount swing levels are included to provide potential take profit/stop loss levels. This script also includes alerts for each signal highlighted.   SETTINGS   Breaker Blocks Length: Sensitivity of the detected swings used to construct breaker blocks. Higher values will return longer term break
ICT Concepts in MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Индикаторы
The ICT Concepts indicator regroups core concepts highlighted by trader and educator "The Inner Circle Trader" (ICT) into an all-in-one toolkit. Features include Market Structure (MSS & BOS), Order Blocks, Imbalances, Buyside/Sellside Liquidity, Displacements, ICT Killzones, and New Week/Day Opening Gaps. It’s one kind of Smart money concepts.   USAGE:   Please read this   document  !      DETAILS Market Structure Market structure labels are constructed from price breaking a prior extreme
Fabulous Trend and Reversal Signal Indicator
Minh Truong Pham
Индикаторы
The FollowLine indicator is a trend following indicator. The blue/red lines are activated when the price closes above the upper Bollinger band or below the lower one. Once the trigger of the trend direction is made, the FollowLine will be placed at High or Low (depending of the trend). An ATR filter can be selected to place the line at a more distance level than the normal mode settled at candles Highs/Lows. Some features: + Trend detech + Reversal signal + Alert teminar / mobile app
ICT Silver Bullet Lux
Minh Truong Pham
Индикаторы
The ICT Silver Bullet indicator is inspired from the lectures of "The Inner Circle Trader" (ICT) and highlights the Silver Bullet (SB) window which is a specific 1-hour interval where a Fair Value Gap (FVG) pattern can be formed. A detail document about ICT Silver Bullet here . There are 3 different Silver Bullet windows (New York local time): The London Open Silver Bullet (3 AM — 4 AM ~ 03:00 — 04:00) The AM Session Silver Bullet (10 AM — 11 AM ~ 10:00 — 11:00) The PM Session Silver Bullet (2
Sessions by Lux
Minh Truong Pham
Индикаторы
This indicator shows when user set sessions are active and returns various tools + metrics using the closing price within active sessions as an input. Users have the option to change up to 4 session times. The indicator will increasingly lack accuracy when the chart timeframe is higher than 1 hour. Settings Sessions Enable Session: Allows to enable or disable all associated elements with a specific user set session. Session Time: Opening and closing times of the user set session in the  
Liquidity Swings
Minh Truong Pham
Индикаторы
The liquidity swings indicator highlights swing areas with existent trading activity. The number of times price revisited a swing area is highlighted by a zone delimiting the swing areas. Additionally, the accumulated volume within swing areas is highlighted by labels on the chart. An option to filter out swing areas with volume/counts not reaching a user-set threshold is also included. This indicator by its very nature is not real-time and is meant for descriptive analysis alongside other com
SuperTrend AI Clustering by Lux
Minh Truong Pham
Индикаторы
The SuperTrend AI indicator is a novel take on bridging the gap between the K-means clustering machine learning method & technical indicators. In this case, we apply K-Means clustering to the famous SuperTrend indicator.   USAGE Users can interpret the SuperTrend AI trailing stop similarly to the regular SuperTrend indicator. Using higher minimum/maximum factors will return longer-term signals. (image 1) The displayed performance metrics displayed on each signal allow for a deeper interpretat
ML Lorentzian Classification by jdehorty
Minh Truong Pham
4 (3)
Индикаторы
OVERVIEW A Lorentzian Distance Classifier (LDC) is a Machine Learning classification algorithm capable of categorizing historical data from a multi-dimensional feature space. This indicator demonstrates how Lorentzian Classification can also be used to predict the direction of future price movements when used as the distance metric for a novel implementation of an Approximate Nearest Neighbors (ANN) algorithm. This indicator provide signal as buffer, so very easy for create EA from this indi
ICT Implied Fair Value Gap for MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Индикаторы
An Implied Fair Value Gap (IFVG) is a three candles imbalance formation conceptualized by ICT that is based on detecting a larger candle body & then measuring the average between the two adjacent candle shadows. This indicator automatically detects this imbalance formation on your charts and can be extended by a user set number of bars. The IFVG average can also be extended until a new respective IFVG is detected, serving as a support/resistance line. Alerts for the detection of bullish/be
Consolidation detect ICT MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Индикаторы
Consolidation is when price is moving inside a clear trading range. When prices are consolidated it shows the market maker placing orders on both sides of the market. This is mainly due to manipulate the un informed money. This indicator automatically identifies consolidation zones and plots them on the chart. The method of determining consolidation zones is based on pivot points and ATR, ensuring precise identification. The indicator also sends alert notifications to users when a new consolida
Entry smc model back to basic MT4
Minh Truong Pham
4.2 (5)
Индикаторы
This indicator provides the ability to recognize the SMC pattern, essentially a condensed version of the Wyckoff model. Once the pattern is confirmed by RTO, it represents a significant investment opportunity.    There are numerous indicators related to SMC beyond the market, but this is the first indicator to leverage patterns to identify specific actions of BigBoy to  navigate the market. Upgrade 2024-03-08: Add TP by RR feature. The SMC (Smart Money Concept)   pattern   is a market analysis m
Captain Model Finder for MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Индикаторы
Created by imjesstwoone and mickey1984, this trade model attempts to capture the expansion from the 10:00-14:00 EST 4h candle using just 3 simple steps. All of the information presented in this description has been outlined by its creators, all I did was translate it to MQL4. All core settings of the trade model may be edited so that users can test several variations, however this description will cover its default, intended behavior using NQ 5m as an example. Step 1 is to identify our Price Ra
Buyside Sellside Liquidity and Voids for mt4
Minh Truong Pham
Индикаторы
The Buyside & Sellside Liquidity indicator aims to detect & highlight the first and arguably most important concept within the ICT trading methodology,   Liquidity   levels. SETTINGS Liquidity Levels Detection Length: Lookback period Margin: Sets margin/sensitivity for a liquidity level detection Liquidity Zones Buyside Liquidity Zones: Enables display of the buyside liquidity zones. Margin: Sets margin/sensitivity for the liquidity zone boundaries. Color: Color option for buysid
Liquidation Estimates ICT for MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Индикаторы
The   Liquidation Estimates (Real-Time)   experimental indicator attempts to highlight real-time long and short liquidations on all timeframes. Here with liquidations, we refer to the process of forcibly closing a trader's position in the market. By analyzing liquidation data, traders can gauge market sentiment, identify potential support and resistance levels, identify potential trend reversals, and make informed decisions about entry and exit points. USAGE (Img 1)    Liquidation refers
ICT Unicorn Model for MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Индикаторы
The   ICT Unicorn Model   indicator highlights the presence of "unicorn" patterns on the user's chart which is derived from the lectures of   "The Inner Circle Trader" (ICT) . Detected patterns are followed by targets with a distance controlled by the user.   USAGE (image 2) At its core, the ICT Unicorn Model relies on two popular concepts, Fair Value Gaps and Breaker Blocks. This combination highlights a future area of support/resistance. A   Bullish Unicorn Pattern   consists out of:
Inversion Fair Value Gaps MT4
Minh Truong Pham
4.5 (2)
Индикаторы
The Inversion Fair Value Gaps (IFVG) indicator is based on the inversion FVG concept by ICT and provides support and resistance zones based on mitigated Fair Value Gaps (FVGs). Image 1   USAGE Once mitigation of an FVG occurs, we detect the zone as an "Inverted FVG". This would now be looked upon for potential support or resistance. Mitigation occurs when the price closes above or below the FVG area in the opposite direction of its bias. (Image 2) Inverted Bullish FVGs Turn into Potenti
Volume SuperTrend AI MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Индикаторы
Overview The   Volume SuperTrend AI   is an advanced technical indicator used to predict trends in price movements by utilizing a combination of traditional SuperTrend calculation and AI techniques, particularly the k-nearest neighbors (KNN) algorithm. The Volume SuperTrend AI is designed to provide traders with insights into potential market trends, using both volume-weighted moving averages (VWMA) and the k-nearest neighbors (KNN) algorithm. By combining these approaches, the indicator
Reversal and Breakout Signals for MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Индикаторы
Introducing the Reversal and Breakout Signals   This innovative tool is crafted to enhance your chart analysis by identifying potential reversal and breakout opportunities directly on your charts. It's designed with both novice and experienced traders in mind, providing intuitive visual cues for better decision-making. Let's dive into the key features and how it operates: ###   Key Features:   Dynamic Period Settings:   Customize the sensitivity of the indicator with user-def
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв