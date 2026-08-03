QuantBlock SR


  QuantBlock S&R — Dynamic Support & Resistance Zones (MetaTrader 5)

QuantBlock S&R is an indicator for MetaTrader 5 that draws objective support and
resistance zones: the levels come from higher-timeframe swing points, and each
one is confirmed on a lower timeframe before it ever reaches your chart.

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 📌 KEY FEATURES AND ELEMENTS
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  🔹 Level (Line)
     The confirmed swing high and swing low points of the higher timeframe
     (HTF - H4 by default). Objective, precise price levels.

  🔹 Zone (Band)
     The actual reaction price range, read off the lower timeframe (LTF). This
     gives the band a realistic thickness grounded in market reaction.

  🔹 Strict Confirmation
     Only those swing points make it onto the chart that a later, measurable
     market reaction has validated.

  🔹 Automatic Labelling
     Ordered S1/R1, S2/R2... names based on distance from the close of the last
     completed HTF candle, with the exact price shown. The numbering therefore
     stays fixed within an HTF candle instead of flickering tick by tick.

  🔹 Dynamic Level Management
     Displays a set number (N+N) of levels around price. Broken supports turn
     into resistances automatically, following the polarity principle.


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 ⚡ WHY IT IS DIFFERENT (KEY BENEFITS)
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  ✔️ Non-Repainting Operation
     Once established, a level is final: it never shifts and never disappears.
     Only the bands update, and strictly forward - a zone always shows the
     level's most recent confirmed reaction range.

  ✔️ Timeframe-Independent Calculation (TF-Independent)
     The indicator works exclusively from the two source timeframes you set.
     Switch to any chart timeframe (M1 through D1) and it displays exactly the
     same levels and the same bands.

  ✔️ Adaptive Lookback (Deep History Search)
     In sustained trends the structure does not run dry: if there is no freshly
     confirmed level above or below price, the indicator automatically digs
     deeper into past data until both sides fill up - or until the available
     history runs out. The log reports how many passes it took.


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 ⚙️ INPUT SETTINGS
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  ▪️ Timeframes
     - Level timeframe (HTF): the source of the major swing points (default: H4).
     - Formation timeframe (LTF): the source of the reaction and the zone
       thickness (default: M5). The level timeframe must be the higher of the two.

  ▪️ Level Count and History
     - Number of levels displayed per side (default: 8+8).
     - Lookback depth in bars (default: 10,000; 0 = full available history).
       The same bar count applies to both source timeframes.
     - Adaptive lookback can be switched on and off separately.

  ▪️ Band Modes (Zone Calculation Modes)
     - Lazy (Confirmed): picks retested formations; less prone to moving, for
       more stable zones.
     - Quick (Reactive): focuses on the most recent reactions; adapts faster to
       changing market conditions.
     (Note: the selected mode only affects zone thickness, never the price of
     the levels themselves.)

  ▪️ Display & Diagnostics
     - Boxes, lines and labels can each be toggled independently.
     - Customisable support and resistance colours.
     - Optional detailed logging to the Experts tab (off by default): start-up
       time, the number of levels found and actually drawn, the available
       history per timeframe, and the result of the first draw.


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 🛠️ HOW TO USE
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  1. Attach the indicator to any MetaTrader 5 price chart.
  2. Set the HTF (level) and LTF (formation) timeframes.
  3. Choose how many levels to display per side.
  4. Pick the band mode that suits your trading style (Lazy / Quick).
  5. If you need more distant levels as well, increase the lookback value.

  [i] Note: the initial calculation time depends on the lookback depth and the
      LTF timeframe. The indicator runs as a chart overlay and requires no
      external modules.


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 🎯 WHO IT IS FOR
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  Made for traders who insist on rule-based, non-repainting support and
  resistance zones backed by actual market reaction - whether for day-to-day
  chart analysis or for building a trading system on objective levels.

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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Van Minh Nguyen
4.6 (30)
Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Daria Rezueva
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Индикаторы
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Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
Индикаторы
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Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Индикаторы
Время от времени я торгую по этой системе лично.  Оцени, мой мануальный BOMBER трейдинг на реальном счету - LIVE SIGNAL Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно Бесплатно: Авторскую утилиту "Bomber Utility", которая автоматически сопровождает каждю торговую операцию, устанавливает уровни Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит и закрывает сделки согласно правилам этой стратегии, Сет-файлы для настройки этого индикатора на различных активах, Сет-файлы для настройки Bomber Utility в режимы: "Мин
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Issam Kassas
4.41 (49)
Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
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Индикаторы
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Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
Индикаторы
Trend Catcher   анализирует движения рыночных цен, используя комбинацию собственных и индивидуально разработанных адаптивных индикаторов анализа тренда. Он определяет истинное направление рынка, отфильтровывая краткосрочные шумы и фокусируясь на силе импульса, расширении волатильности и поведении ценовой структуры. Он также использует комбинацию сглаживающих и фильтрующих тренд индикаторов, таких как скользящие средние, RSI и фильтры волатильности. Мониторинг реальных операций, а также другие
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Hamed Dehgani
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Индикаторы
Торговые сигналы в реальном времени с использованием M1 Quantum: Сигнал  (Сделка выполнена автоматически с помощью Quantum Trade Assistant , бесплатно включённого в этот продукт.) Последние новости : Выпущена версия 1.64. Теперь для всех сделок Stop Loss размещается за соответствующими зонами поддержки/сопротивления. Функция Smart Close также была улучшена для повышения производительности EA в этой версии. С 9 августа live-сигнал работает на версии 1.64. План цен: Текущая цена: $169 (Предложени
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Индикаторы
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Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Индикаторы
SkyHammer Signal Pro Профессиональный трендовый индикатор без перерисовки с фиксированными уровнями Entry, SL и TP SkyHammer Signal Pro — это структурированный индикатор тренда и momentum, созданный для трейдеров, которым нужны четкие, зафиксированные и проверяемые торговые сигналы. Лучше всего он работает на младших таймфреймах, таких как M1 и M5 . Индикатор не пытается предсказывать вершины или основания рынка. Вместо этого он ожидает подтвержденную рыночную структуру, направление тренда, силу
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Issam Kassas
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Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Smart Price Action Concepts сейчас доступен за $200 . Цена увеличится до $299 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить БЕСПЛАТНЫЙ бонус + подарок . Прежде всего, стоит подчеркнуть, что этот торговый инструмент является индикатором без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без запаздывания, что делает
Btmm state engine pro
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5 (4)
Индикаторы
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Индикаторы
The Oracle Pro: синтетический мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения для MT5 ️ Летнее предложение к запуску — получите The Oracle Pro за 199 USD (для ранних покупателей). Цена растёт по мере спроса; финальная цена 399 USD. The Oracle Pro — это премиальный мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения (bias) для MetaTrader 5, созданный для требовательных и профессиональных трейдеров. Он дисциплинированно отвечает на один вопрос: каково направленное смещение на каждом таймфрейме прямо се
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Индикаторы
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5 (3)
Индикаторы
UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5 — это высокопроизводительный торговый индикатор без перерисовки, разработанный для скальперов, дейтрейдеров и свинг-трейдеров, которым требуются точные сигналы в режиме реального времени на быстро меняющихся рынках. Разработанный компанией (UZFX-LABS), этот индикатор сочетает в себе анализ ценового действия, подтверждение тренда и интеллектуальную фильтрацию для генерации высоковероятных сигналов на покупку и продажу, предупреждающих сигналов и возможно
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
Индикаторы
FX Power: Анализируйте силу валют для более эффективной торговли Обзор FX Power — это ваш незаменимый инструмент для понимания реальной силы валют и золота в любых рыночных условиях. Определяя сильные валюты для покупки и слабые для продажи, FX Power упрощает принятие торговых решений и выявляет высоковероятные возможности. Независимо от того, хотите ли вы следовать за трендами или предсказывать развороты с использованием экстремальных значений дельты, этот инструмент идеально адаптируется под
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Issam Kassas
5 (5)
Индикаторы
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Daniel Stein
5 (6)
Индикаторы
FX Trend NG: Следующее поколение интеллектуального анализа трендов на разных рынках Обзор FX Trend NG — это профессиональный инструмент анализа трендов и мониторинга рынка с поддержкой нескольких таймфреймов. Он позволяет за секунды получить полное структурное понимание текущего состояния рынка. Вместо переключения между десятками графиков вы мгновенно видите, какие инструменты находятся в тренде, где импульс ослабевает и где наблюдается сильная синхронизация между таймфреймами. Специальное пр
ARIPoint
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Индикаторы
ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Индикаторы
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
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Alexey Minkov
5 (8)
Индикаторы
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Israr Hussain Shah
Индикаторы
Master Edition — это профессиональный аналитический инструмент, предназначенный для визуализации структуры рынка через призму объема и денежного потока. В отличие от стандартных индикаторов объема, этот инструмент отображает Daily Volume Profile (Дневной Профиль Объема) прямо на вашем графике, позволяя видеть, где именно происходило открытие цены и где позиционируются «умные деньги». Эта версия Master Edition разработана для ясности и скорости, оснащенная уникальной системой Auto-Theme Sync, кот
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5 (1)
Индикаторы
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