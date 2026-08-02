Abraham Gold

Abraham Gold

Built on Conviction

Engineered for Precision Harvesting

Abraham Gold is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed for MetaTrader 5 and optimized for the price behavior and volatility characteristics of XAUUSD.

The system is not designed to chase an obvious trend after most of the movement has already happened.

Instead, Abraham Gold searches for short-duration trading windows where momentum conditions, price expansion and directional behavior temporarily align.

Its objective is simple:

Detect the window.
Enter with precision.
Harvest the available movement.


🎉 Launch Promotion

Abraham Gold is now officially available.

To thank our early supporters, a special introductory promotion is available for a limited time.

🔥 Introductory Price

USD 39 for the first 3 days

After the promotion ends, the price will return to the:

Early Access Price: USD 199

After that, the price will increase by USD 50 for every 10 licenses sold.

The planned final retail price is:

USD 1,999

Early adopters receive the best value while enjoying future product updates.

Bonus

Users who purchase Abraham Gold may request the author's current recommended parameter configuration as a reference for different trading environments.

Trading conditions vary between brokers and account types. Users are encouraged to test and optimize the settings according to their own requirements.


Abraham Gold operates through six independently configured trading engines. Each engine evaluates a different market rhythm, from faster opportunity detection to slower and more selective confirmation.

Attach Abraham Gold to an XAUUSD M1 chart. The EA performs its own internal multi-timeframe analysis and automatically determines which trading engine is suitable for the current market condition.

The Abraham Gold Philosophy

Markets are constantly moving, but not every movement deserves a trade.

Obvious trends often attract traders after a large part of the price movement has already occurred. Entering too late may increase exposure while reducing the remaining opportunity.

Abraham Gold follows a different approach.

It does not attempt to remain in the market for as long as possible. It looks for qualified short-duration windows and aims to enter only when its internal confirmation structure identifies a suitable opportunity.

The philosophy behind the system is:

Wait. Confirm. Enter. Harvest.

This reflects the Abraham Gold principle of conviction before execution.

Why Abraham Gold
  • Optimized for XAUUSD
  • Recommended for M1 chart operation
  • Internal multi-timeframe analysis
  • Six independently configured trading engines
  • Different evaluation speeds and market rhythms
  • Precision entry-window detection
  • Completed market data evaluation
  • Fully automated trade execution
  • Configurable take profit and stop loss
  • Optional balance-based lot scaling
  • Maximum lot and position controls
  • Broker-aware execution safeguards
  • No external indicators required
  • No DLL required
  • Hedging account recommended
  • Suitable for continuous VPS operation
Six Trading Engines

Abraham Gold contains six proprietary trading engines.

The engines are arranged by evaluation speed and market rhythm. The earlier engines scan more frequently, while the later engines wait for broader and more selective market conditions.

The names describe their operating character. They do not represent guaranteed strength, profitability or position size.

1. Scout Engine

The first to detect the window

Scout is the fastest engine in the system.

It continuously evaluates shorter market rhythms and searches for early signs of alignment between momentum, expansion and directional behavior.

Scout is designed to identify qualified opportunities before a movement becomes obvious to the broader market.

Evaluation frequency: Very High

2. Strike Engine

Fast and selective engagement

Strike evaluates short-duration opportunities with an additional level of confirmation.

It remains responsive while applying more internal filtering before allowing an entry.

Evaluation frequency: High

3. Assault Engine

Balanced speed and confirmation

Assault acts as one of the central engines in the system.

It balances opportunity frequency with stronger internal agreement and waits for a more established trading window before execution.

Evaluation frequency: Medium-High

4. Fortress Engine

Built to filter market noise

Fortress uses a slower and more selective evaluation rhythm.

Its purpose is to reduce reactions to temporary fluctuations and wait for clearer directional consistency.

Evaluation frequency: Medium

5. Titan Engine

Broader movement, stronger confirmation

Titan observes a wider market rhythm and requires stronger persistence before allowing an entry.

Trading opportunities are less frequent, but the engine waits for a more developed internal alignment.

Evaluation frequency: Low

6. Legacy Engine

The longest-view engine

Legacy is the slowest and most selective engine in Abraham Gold.

It evaluates broader market behavior and acts as the long-horizon component of the six-engine system.

Evaluation frequency: Very Low

How Abraham Gold Evaluates the Market

Abraham Gold does not rely on one single signal.

Each engine evaluates several internal layers before allowing a trade.

Momentum Activation

The system checks whether current market momentum has reached a condition worth evaluating.

Trend Expansion

The system determines whether price behavior is expanding with sufficient consistency instead of moving randomly.

Directional Confirmation

The system verifies whether the current directional behavior supports the potential trade.

Execution Qualification

A trade is permitted only when the required internal conditions align.

All entry decisions are based on completed market data.

The exact formulas, parameter relationships and internal signal sequences are proprietary.

Precision Harvesting

Abraham Gold is designed around a precision-harvesting concept.

It does not require a long trend to remain profitable, and it does not depend on entering after the market direction becomes obvious.

Instead, the EA looks for shorter windows where the available movement may be captured efficiently.

The purpose is not to predict the entire market.

The purpose is to identify a qualified entry window, enter with discipline and complete the trade according to the configured exit conditions.

This approach is designed to improve the capture efficiency of qualified short-duration opportunities. It does not guarantee any specific win rate, return or trading result.

Recommended Setup

Platform

MetaTrader 5

Recommended Symbol

XAUUSD

Abraham Gold is optimized for gold trading. It may technically operate on other symbols, but its default configuration was developed primarily for XAUUSD.

Recommended Chart Timeframe

M1

Attach Abraham Gold to an XAUUSD M1 chart.

The chart timeframe does not directly control the internal strategy logic. The EA uses its own configured analysis periods.

M1 is recommended because it provides frequent market updates and responsive trade execution.

Recommended Account Type

Hedging account

Abraham Gold can run on a netting account, but positions created by different engines may be merged into one net position by the trading platform.

For full separation between trading engines, a hedging account is recommended.

Recommended Hosting

A stable, low-latency VPS is recommended for continuous operation.

A VPS cannot eliminate spread, slippage or broker execution differences, but it can help maintain a stable connection and uninterrupted EA operation.

Trade and Position Management

Abraham Gold supports:

  • Configurable starting volume
  • Optional balance-based lot scaling
  • Custom maximum lot limit
  • Maximum position control
  • Independent engine activation
  • Separate magic numbers for each engine
  • Configurable take profit
  • Configurable stop loss
  • Daily entry-pause control
  • Optional account-wide position counting

Balance-based lot scaling can be completely disabled.

Users should test all volume settings before using real funds.

Broker-Aware Execution Protection

Abraham Gold includes several execution safeguards designed to improve compatibility across different broker environments.

Volume Normalization

The EA checks:

  • Minimum trading volume
  • Maximum trading volume
  • Volume step
  • Custom maximum volume
  • Directional broker volume limit

Margin Validation

Available margin is checked before every new order.

If the account does not have sufficient free margin, the EA will not continue submitting the same invalid request.

Stop-Distance Validation

Take profit and stop loss prices are checked against the symbol’s minimum stop-distance requirements.

Filling-Mode Detection

The EA automatically selects the supported order filling mode for the trading symbol.

Trading-Permission Validation

The system checks whether automated trading, account trading and symbol trading are currently allowed.

Trading-Session Validation

Before sending an order, the EA checks whether the symbol is currently inside an available trading session.

Recoverable Order Retry

For certain recoverable execution conditions, the EA can refresh market prices, rebuild the order parameters and retry once.

Installation
  1. Install Abraham Gold from the MQL5 Market.
  2. Open an XAUUSD M1 chart in MetaTrader 5.
  3. Attach Abraham Gold to the chart.
  4. Enable Algo Trading.
  5. Confirm the starting lot and maximum position settings.
  6. Keep MetaTrader 5 connected and running.
  7. Use a VPS for continuous operation when possible.

Before using real funds, run the EA in the Strategy Tester and on a demo account.

Default Configuration

The default setup includes:

  • Six enabled trading engines
  • XAUUSD-focused parameters
  • M1 chart recommendation
  • Fixed starting lot
  • Balance-based lot scaling disabled by default
  • Configurable TP and SL
  • Maximum position control
  • Automatic volume normalization
  • Margin validation
  • Stop-distance validation
  • Broker filling-mode detection
  • Recoverable execution retry
  • Separate engine magic numbers

The default configuration is a starting point and does not guarantee future performance.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which chart timeframe should I use?

Use an XAUUSD M1 chart.

Abraham Gold performs its own internal multi-timeframe evaluation. M1 is recommended to provide frequent market updates.

Does the EA trade only on M1 data?

No.

M1 is the recommended operating chart, but the six engines evaluate their own internal market rhythms and analysis periods.

Is Abraham Gold a trend-following EA?

Not in the traditional sense.

The EA is not designed to chase an established trend after the movement becomes obvious. It searches for shorter trading windows where its internal conditions temporarily align.

Is Abraham Gold a scalping EA?

It is designed to identify relatively short-duration opportunities, but actual holding time depends on market conditions, broker execution and the configured TP and SL.

Does Abraham Gold use grid trading?

It does not use a traditional price-grid structure that continuously adds positions at fixed price intervals.

Does Abraham Gold use martingale?

The core trading engines do not depend on a martingale loss-recovery sequence.

The optional balance-based lot scaling feature adjusts volume according to account balance and can be disabled.

Can individual engines be disabled?

Yes.

Each of the six trading engines can be enabled or disabled independently.

Why has the EA not opened a trade?

Abraham Gold waits for qualified internal conditions.

Also check:

  • Algo Trading is enabled
  • The symbol is open for trading
  • Sufficient margin is available
  • The maximum position limit has not been reached
  • The daily entry-pause period is not active
  • Historical data has been loaded

Can I use a netting account?

Yes, but positions from different engines may be merged by MetaTrader 5.

A hedging account is recommended.

Do I need a VPS?

A VPS is not mandatory, but a stable low-latency VPS is recommended for continuous operation.

Can I use another broker?

Yes, but results may differ.

Broker price feeds, spreads, commissions, swaps, symbol specifications and execution conditions can affect trading results.

Can I change the default parameters?

Yes.

However, changing the parameters may significantly change trading frequency, exposure and risk.

Test all modifications in the Strategy Tester before using them on a live account.

Backtesting Guidelines

For meaningful comparisons, use:

  • Every tick based on real ticks
  • The same Abraham Gold version
  • The same broker
  • The same symbol specification
  • The same testing period
  • The same initial deposit
  • The same leverage
  • The same input settings

Different brokers may produce different backtest results because of:

  • Historical data
  • Spread
  • Commission
  • Swap
  • Contract size
  • Symbol digits
  • Trading-session definitions
  • Tick generation
  • Execution conditions

Backtests are historical simulations and do not guarantee future results.

Risk Warning

Abraham Gold is an automated trading tool and does not guarantee profit.

Trading XAUUSD and other leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk.

Historical backtests, demo results and previous trading performance do not guarantee future performance.

Actual results may be affected by:

  • Market volatility
  • Spread
  • Slippage
  • Commission
  • Swap
  • Liquidity
  • Broker price feeds
  • Contract specifications
  • Network latency
  • VPS stability
  • User-selected lot size
  • Leverage
  • Account type

Users are responsible for evaluating their own financial situation and risk tolerance.

Always test Abraham Gold in the Strategy Tester and on a demo account before using real funds.

Built on Conviction

Markets are noisy.

Obvious trends are often recognized too late.

Abraham Gold does not chase every move.

It waits for the window.

It confirms the opportunity.

It enters with precision.

It harvests what the market offers.

Wait. Confirm. Enter. Harvest.

Abraham Gold — Built on Conviction.


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Key Features   Automated Candle Pattern Recognition 10 Professional Patterns : Detects Bullish/Bearish Engulfing, Hammer/Shooting Star, Morning/Evening Star, Piercing/Dark Cloud, and 6 additional professional candlestick patterns Smart Filtering : Combine multiple patterns with configurable confirmation logic Volume Confirmation : Optional volume filter to validate pattern strength Multi-Timeframe Analysis : Separate execution and bias timeframes for better timing   Trading Dashboard Int
Pew Pew MT5
Wilna Barnard
Эксперты
Pew Pew EA – Советник Mean Reversion Grid для MT5 Pew Pew — это продвинутый торговый советник, основанный на логике возврата к среднему, с прогнозируемой системой grid recovery, разработанной для адаптации к реальным рыночным условиям. Советник был создан в результате длительной разработки, тестирования и доработки. Он использует структурированную торговую логику для настройки поведения recovery-системы в зависимости от волатильности, новостного фона и изменения рыночного поведения. EA разработа
SmartEdgeAnalyzer
Abenathi Ntwana
Эксперты
Smart Edge Analyzer — Edge Your Risk. Master Your Market. Smart Edge Analyzer is a powerful fully automated trading robot designed for traders who want intelligent, precision-driven market entries — without lifting a finger. Originally created as a manual signal tool, Smart Edge Analyzer has been fully upgraded to place real trades automatically based on advanced technical conditions. It combines robust market analysis with a smart execution engine that protects your capital while capturing
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Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Эксперты
Quantum Titan, предоставляя возможности торговли институционального уровня в экосистеме Quantum, устанавливает новый стандарт точности, дисциплины и доказанной эффективности на реальном рынке. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ожидают большего от советника GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan представляет собой следующий этап развития квантовых торговых технологий. Количество доступных лицензий строго ограничено — всего 1000 пожизненных лицензий по всему миру. После того, как все 1000 экземпляров буд
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (24)
Эксперты
Легенда продолжается. Королева эволюционирует. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Queen X — новое поколение легендарной торговой системы GOLD, основанной на проверенном успехе Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X построена на том же проверенном движке, что и Quantum Queen, и представляет собой новый мощный пользовательский режим, который позволяет трейдерам выбирать, какие именно стратегии включать или отключать. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально проверена, доработана и оптимизирована для обеспечения еще лу
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.8 (30)
Эксперты
Smart Gold Hunter — это Expert Advisor для торговли XAUUSD / Gold на MetaTrader 5. Он создан для трейдеров, которые предпочитают советник по золоту без сетки, без мартингейла, с реальными Stop Loss и Take Profit, а также с контролируемым управлением риском. Вы можете проверить live-сигналы перед покупкой: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My Live Signal - Ultima Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376242?source=Site +Signals+My Smart Go
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Эксперты
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
Эксперты
ГОТОВНОСТЬ К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ ПРОПОРЦИИ! (   скачать SETFILE   ) ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ Получите 1 советника бесплатно (на 3 торговых аккаунта) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Сигнал клиента Обзоры YouTube ПОСЛЕДНЕЕ РУКОВОДСТВО Добро пожаловать в «Золотого Жнеца»! Созданный на основе
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1999$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 1499$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL L Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.18 (40)
Эксперты
ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Эксперты
Важная информация: Поддержка и ответы на вопросы только тут:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Тайвань ); Zoomini — это небольшой набор моделей машинного обучения из последнего исследования проекта GoGoPips от 07.2026. Данные модели предназначены только для XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Сигнал: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Что важно знать: Модели торгуют только одним ордером с равными SL/TP. Поддерживаются Netting-счета и любые кредитные плечи. Поддерживаются крупные депози
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (4)
Эксперты
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper — это торговый советник, разработанный для автоматической торговли золотом на платформе MetaTrader 5. Советник предназначен для XAUUSD и GOLD на таймфрейме M15. Он использует собственный многофакторный алгоритм принятия решений для определения подходящих торговых возможностей и автоматического управления позициями. Система анализирует рыночную структуру, направление тренда, качество свечей, объем, импульс и условия исполнения. Советник ожидает подходящих
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Эксперты
Меньше сделок. Лучшие сделки. Стабильность прежде всего. • Живой сигнал Режим 1   Живой сигнал Режим 2 Twister Pro EA — это высокоточный скальпинговый советник, разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (Золото) на таймфрейме M15. Торгует реже — но каждая сделка имеет смысл. Каждый вход проходит через 5 независимых уровней проверки перед открытием ордера, что обеспечивает чрезвычайно высокую точность на стандартной конфигурации. ДВА РЕЖИМА: • Режим 1 (рекомендуется) — Очень высокая точность, ма
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Thierry Ouellet
4.95 (22)
Эксперты
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 12th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
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Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
Эксперты
Smart Gold Impulse теперь доступен на этапе специального раннего запуска. Это советник (EA), который я сейчас использую с впечатляющими результатами на своем реальном сигнальном счете в Ultima Markets. Вы можете проверить текущую доходность в результатах живых сигналов Ultima, где Smart Gold Impulse уже продемонстрировал очень сильный потенциал в реальных рыночных условиях. Тот же сет-файл (set file), который используется на моем реальном счете в Ultima, будет предоставлен исключительно поку''
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
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Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Эксперты
Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Эксперты
Торговый сигнал в реальном времени Публичный мониторинг торговой активности в режиме реального времени: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2372719 Официальная информация Профиль продавца Официальный канал Руководство пользователя Инструкции по установке и использованию: Открыть руководство пользователя Zerqon EA — это адаптивный экспертный советник, разработанный специально для торговли XAUUSD. Стратегия основана на модели нейронной сети Deep LSTM, интегрированной через ONNX, что позволяе
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4 (36)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Эксперты
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Fantastic 4 MT5
Fan Yang
3 (2)
Эксперты
Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
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Peter
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Peter 2026.08.02 16:01 
 

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Zheng Long Ruan
234
Ответ разработчика Zheng Long Ruan 2026.08.03 19:29
Thank you for your feedback. Wishing you a bountiful harvest.
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