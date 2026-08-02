Abraham Gold
- Эксперты
-
Zheng Long RuanI’m the founder and CEO of four businesses across product design, health industry, marketing, and a startup incubation center.
- Версия: 1.1
- Активации: 5
Built on Conviction
Engineered for Precision Harvesting
Abraham Gold is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed for MetaTrader 5 and optimized for the price behavior and volatility characteristics of XAUUSD.
The system is not designed to chase an obvious trend after most of the movement has already happened.
Instead, Abraham Gold searches for short-duration trading windows where momentum conditions, price expansion and directional behavior temporarily align.
Its objective is simple:
Detect the window.
Enter with precision.
Harvest the available movement.
🎉 Launch Promotion
Abraham Gold is now officially available.
To thank our early supporters, a special introductory promotion is available for a limited time.
🔥 Introductory Price
USD 39 for the first 3 days
After the promotion ends, the price will return to the:
Early Access Price: USD 199
After that, the price will increase by USD 50 for every 10 licenses sold.
The planned final retail price is:
USD 1,999
Early adopters receive the best value while enjoying future product updates.
Bonus
Users who purchase Abraham Gold may request the author's current recommended parameter configuration as a reference for different trading environments.
Trading conditions vary between brokers and account types. Users are encouraged to test and optimize the settings according to their own requirements.
Abraham Gold operates through six independently configured trading engines. Each engine evaluates a different market rhythm, from faster opportunity detection to slower and more selective confirmation.
Attach Abraham Gold to an XAUUSD M1 chart. The EA performs its own internal multi-timeframe analysis and automatically determines which trading engine is suitable for the current market condition.The Abraham Gold Philosophy
Markets are constantly moving, but not every movement deserves a trade.
Obvious trends often attract traders after a large part of the price movement has already occurred. Entering too late may increase exposure while reducing the remaining opportunity.
Abraham Gold follows a different approach.
It does not attempt to remain in the market for as long as possible. It looks for qualified short-duration windows and aims to enter only when its internal confirmation structure identifies a suitable opportunity.
The philosophy behind the system is:
Wait. Confirm. Enter. Harvest.
This reflects the Abraham Gold principle of conviction before execution.Why Abraham Gold
- Optimized for XAUUSD
- Recommended for M1 chart operation
- Internal multi-timeframe analysis
- Six independently configured trading engines
- Different evaluation speeds and market rhythms
- Precision entry-window detection
- Completed market data evaluation
- Fully automated trade execution
- Configurable take profit and stop loss
- Optional balance-based lot scaling
- Maximum lot and position controls
- Broker-aware execution safeguards
- No external indicators required
- No DLL required
- Hedging account recommended
- Suitable for continuous VPS operation
Abraham Gold contains six proprietary trading engines.
The engines are arranged by evaluation speed and market rhythm. The earlier engines scan more frequently, while the later engines wait for broader and more selective market conditions.
The names describe their operating character. They do not represent guaranteed strength, profitability or position size.
1. Scout Engine
The first to detect the window
Scout is the fastest engine in the system.
It continuously evaluates shorter market rhythms and searches for early signs of alignment between momentum, expansion and directional behavior.
Scout is designed to identify qualified opportunities before a movement becomes obvious to the broader market.
Evaluation frequency: Very High
2. Strike Engine
Fast and selective engagement
Strike evaluates short-duration opportunities with an additional level of confirmation.
It remains responsive while applying more internal filtering before allowing an entry.
Evaluation frequency: High
3. Assault Engine
Balanced speed and confirmation
Assault acts as one of the central engines in the system.
It balances opportunity frequency with stronger internal agreement and waits for a more established trading window before execution.
Evaluation frequency: Medium-High
4. Fortress Engine
Built to filter market noise
Fortress uses a slower and more selective evaluation rhythm.
Its purpose is to reduce reactions to temporary fluctuations and wait for clearer directional consistency.
Evaluation frequency: Medium
5. Titan Engine
Broader movement, stronger confirmation
Titan observes a wider market rhythm and requires stronger persistence before allowing an entry.
Trading opportunities are less frequent, but the engine waits for a more developed internal alignment.
Evaluation frequency: Low
6. Legacy Engine
The longest-view engine
Legacy is the slowest and most selective engine in Abraham Gold.
It evaluates broader market behavior and acts as the long-horizon component of the six-engine system.
Evaluation frequency: Very LowHow Abraham Gold Evaluates the Market
Abraham Gold does not rely on one single signal.
Each engine evaluates several internal layers before allowing a trade.
Momentum Activation
The system checks whether current market momentum has reached a condition worth evaluating.
Trend Expansion
The system determines whether price behavior is expanding with sufficient consistency instead of moving randomly.
Directional Confirmation
The system verifies whether the current directional behavior supports the potential trade.
Execution Qualification
A trade is permitted only when the required internal conditions align.
All entry decisions are based on completed market data.
The exact formulas, parameter relationships and internal signal sequences are proprietary.Precision Harvesting
Abraham Gold is designed around a precision-harvesting concept.
It does not require a long trend to remain profitable, and it does not depend on entering after the market direction becomes obvious.
Instead, the EA looks for shorter windows where the available movement may be captured efficiently.
The purpose is not to predict the entire market.
The purpose is to identify a qualified entry window, enter with discipline and complete the trade according to the configured exit conditions.
This approach is designed to improve the capture efficiency of qualified short-duration opportunities. It does not guarantee any specific win rate, return or trading result.Recommended Setup
Platform
MetaTrader 5
Recommended Symbol
XAUUSD
Abraham Gold is optimized for gold trading. It may technically operate on other symbols, but its default configuration was developed primarily for XAUUSD.
Recommended Chart Timeframe
M1
Attach Abraham Gold to an XAUUSD M1 chart.
The chart timeframe does not directly control the internal strategy logic. The EA uses its own configured analysis periods.
M1 is recommended because it provides frequent market updates and responsive trade execution.
Recommended Account Type
Hedging account
Abraham Gold can run on a netting account, but positions created by different engines may be merged into one net position by the trading platform.
For full separation between trading engines, a hedging account is recommended.
Recommended Hosting
A stable, low-latency VPS is recommended for continuous operation.
A VPS cannot eliminate spread, slippage or broker execution differences, but it can help maintain a stable connection and uninterrupted EA operation.Trade and Position Management
Abraham Gold supports:
- Configurable starting volume
- Optional balance-based lot scaling
- Custom maximum lot limit
- Maximum position control
- Independent engine activation
- Separate magic numbers for each engine
- Configurable take profit
- Configurable stop loss
- Daily entry-pause control
- Optional account-wide position counting
Balance-based lot scaling can be completely disabled.
Users should test all volume settings before using real funds.Broker-Aware Execution Protection
Abraham Gold includes several execution safeguards designed to improve compatibility across different broker environments.
Volume Normalization
The EA checks:
- Minimum trading volume
- Maximum trading volume
- Volume step
- Custom maximum volume
- Directional broker volume limit
Margin Validation
Available margin is checked before every new order.
If the account does not have sufficient free margin, the EA will not continue submitting the same invalid request.
Stop-Distance Validation
Take profit and stop loss prices are checked against the symbol’s minimum stop-distance requirements.
Filling-Mode Detection
The EA automatically selects the supported order filling mode for the trading symbol.
Trading-Permission Validation
The system checks whether automated trading, account trading and symbol trading are currently allowed.
Trading-Session Validation
Before sending an order, the EA checks whether the symbol is currently inside an available trading session.
Recoverable Order Retry
For certain recoverable execution conditions, the EA can refresh market prices, rebuild the order parameters and retry once.Installation
- Install Abraham Gold from the MQL5 Market.
- Open an XAUUSD M1 chart in MetaTrader 5.
- Attach Abraham Gold to the chart.
- Enable Algo Trading.
- Confirm the starting lot and maximum position settings.
- Keep MetaTrader 5 connected and running.
- Use a VPS for continuous operation when possible.
Before using real funds, run the EA in the Strategy Tester and on a demo account.Default Configuration
The default setup includes:
- Six enabled trading engines
- XAUUSD-focused parameters
- M1 chart recommendation
- Fixed starting lot
- Balance-based lot scaling disabled by default
- Configurable TP and SL
- Maximum position control
- Automatic volume normalization
- Margin validation
- Stop-distance validation
- Broker filling-mode detection
- Recoverable execution retry
- Separate engine magic numbers
The default configuration is a starting point and does not guarantee future performance.Frequently Asked Questions
Which chart timeframe should I use?
Use an XAUUSD M1 chart.
Abraham Gold performs its own internal multi-timeframe evaluation. M1 is recommended to provide frequent market updates.
Does the EA trade only on M1 data?
No.
M1 is the recommended operating chart, but the six engines evaluate their own internal market rhythms and analysis periods.
Is Abraham Gold a trend-following EA?
Not in the traditional sense.
The EA is not designed to chase an established trend after the movement becomes obvious. It searches for shorter trading windows where its internal conditions temporarily align.
Is Abraham Gold a scalping EA?
It is designed to identify relatively short-duration opportunities, but actual holding time depends on market conditions, broker execution and the configured TP and SL.
Does Abraham Gold use grid trading?
It does not use a traditional price-grid structure that continuously adds positions at fixed price intervals.
Does Abraham Gold use martingale?
The core trading engines do not depend on a martingale loss-recovery sequence.
The optional balance-based lot scaling feature adjusts volume according to account balance and can be disabled.
Can individual engines be disabled?
Yes.
Each of the six trading engines can be enabled or disabled independently.
Why has the EA not opened a trade?
Abraham Gold waits for qualified internal conditions.
Also check:
- Algo Trading is enabled
- The symbol is open for trading
- Sufficient margin is available
- The maximum position limit has not been reached
- The daily entry-pause period is not active
- Historical data has been loaded
Can I use a netting account?
Yes, but positions from different engines may be merged by MetaTrader 5.
A hedging account is recommended.
Do I need a VPS?
A VPS is not mandatory, but a stable low-latency VPS is recommended for continuous operation.
Can I use another broker?
Yes, but results may differ.
Broker price feeds, spreads, commissions, swaps, symbol specifications and execution conditions can affect trading results.
Can I change the default parameters?
Yes.
However, changing the parameters may significantly change trading frequency, exposure and risk.
Test all modifications in the Strategy Tester before using them on a live account.Backtesting Guidelines
For meaningful comparisons, use:
- Every tick based on real ticks
- The same Abraham Gold version
- The same broker
- The same symbol specification
- The same testing period
- The same initial deposit
- The same leverage
- The same input settings
Different brokers may produce different backtest results because of:
- Historical data
- Spread
- Commission
- Swap
- Contract size
- Symbol digits
- Trading-session definitions
- Tick generation
- Execution conditions
Backtests are historical simulations and do not guarantee future results.Risk Warning
Abraham Gold is an automated trading tool and does not guarantee profit.
Trading XAUUSD and other leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk.
Historical backtests, demo results and previous trading performance do not guarantee future performance.
Actual results may be affected by:
- Market volatility
- Spread
- Slippage
- Commission
- Swap
- Liquidity
- Broker price feeds
- Contract specifications
- Network latency
- VPS stability
- User-selected lot size
- Leverage
- Account type
Users are responsible for evaluating their own financial situation and risk tolerance.
Always test Abraham Gold in the Strategy Tester and on a demo account before using real funds.Built on Conviction
Markets are noisy.
Obvious trends are often recognized too late.
Abraham Gold does not chase every move.
It waits for the window.
It confirms the opportunity.
It enters with precision.
It harvests what the market offers.
Wait. Confirm. Enter. Harvest.
Abraham Gold — Built on Conviction.
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