Built on Conviction

Engineered for Precision Harvesting

Abraham Gold

Abraham Gold is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed for MetaTrader 5 and optimized for the price behavior and volatility characteristics of XAUUSD.

The system is not designed to chase an obvious trend after most of the movement has already happened.

Instead, Abraham Gold searches for short-duration trading windows where momentum conditions, price expansion and directional behavior temporarily align.

Its objective is simple:

Detect the window.

Enter with precision.

Harvest the available movement.





🎉 Launch Promotion

Abraham Gold is now officially available.

To thank our early supporters, a special introductory promotion is available for a limited time.

🔥 Introductory Price

USD 39 for the first 3 days

After the promotion ends, the price will return to the:

Early Access Price: USD 199

After that, the price will increase by USD 50 for every 10 licenses sold.

The planned final retail price is:

USD 1,999

Early adopters receive the best value while enjoying future product updates.

Bonus

Users who purchase Abraham Gold may request the author's current recommended parameter configuration as a reference for different trading environments.

Trading conditions vary between brokers and account types. Users are encouraged to test and optimize the settings according to their own requirements.





Abraham Gold operates through six independently configured trading engines. Each engine evaluates a different market rhythm, from faster opportunity detection to slower and more selective confirmation.

Attach Abraham Gold to an XAUUSD M1 chart. The EA performs its own internal multi-timeframe analysis and automatically determines which trading engine is suitable for the current market condition.

The Abraham Gold Philosophy

Markets are constantly moving, but not every movement deserves a trade.

Obvious trends often attract traders after a large part of the price movement has already occurred. Entering too late may increase exposure while reducing the remaining opportunity.

Abraham Gold follows a different approach.

It does not attempt to remain in the market for as long as possible. It looks for qualified short-duration windows and aims to enter only when its internal confirmation structure identifies a suitable opportunity.

The philosophy behind the system is:

Wait. Confirm. Enter. Harvest.

This reflects the Abraham Gold principle of conviction before execution.

Optimized for XAUUSD

Recommended for M1 chart operation

Internal multi-timeframe analysis

Six independently configured trading engines

Different evaluation speeds and market rhythms

Precision entry-window detection

Completed market data evaluation

Fully automated trade execution

Configurable take profit and stop loss

Optional balance-based lot scaling

Maximum lot and position controls

Broker-aware execution safeguards

No external indicators required

No DLL required

Hedging account recommended

Suitable for continuous VPS operation

Why Abraham GoldSix Trading Engines

Abraham Gold contains six proprietary trading engines.

The engines are arranged by evaluation speed and market rhythm. The earlier engines scan more frequently, while the later engines wait for broader and more selective market conditions.

The names describe their operating character. They do not represent guaranteed strength, profitability or position size.

1. Scout Engine

The first to detect the window

Scout is the fastest engine in the system.

It continuously evaluates shorter market rhythms and searches for early signs of alignment between momentum, expansion and directional behavior.

Scout is designed to identify qualified opportunities before a movement becomes obvious to the broader market.

Evaluation frequency: Very High

2. Strike Engine

Fast and selective engagement

Strike evaluates short-duration opportunities with an additional level of confirmation.

It remains responsive while applying more internal filtering before allowing an entry.

Evaluation frequency: High

3. Assault Engine

Balanced speed and confirmation

Assault acts as one of the central engines in the system.

It balances opportunity frequency with stronger internal agreement and waits for a more established trading window before execution.

Evaluation frequency: Medium-High

4. Fortress Engine

Built to filter market noise

Fortress uses a slower and more selective evaluation rhythm.

Its purpose is to reduce reactions to temporary fluctuations and wait for clearer directional consistency.

Evaluation frequency: Medium

5. Titan Engine

Broader movement, stronger confirmation

Titan observes a wider market rhythm and requires stronger persistence before allowing an entry.

Trading opportunities are less frequent, but the engine waits for a more developed internal alignment.

Evaluation frequency: Low

6. Legacy Engine

The longest-view engine

Legacy is the slowest and most selective engine in Abraham Gold.

It evaluates broader market behavior and acts as the long-horizon component of the six-engine system.

Evaluation frequency: Very Low

How Abraham Gold Evaluates the Market

Abraham Gold does not rely on one single signal.

Each engine evaluates several internal layers before allowing a trade.

Momentum Activation

The system checks whether current market momentum has reached a condition worth evaluating.

Trend Expansion

The system determines whether price behavior is expanding with sufficient consistency instead of moving randomly.

Directional Confirmation

The system verifies whether the current directional behavior supports the potential trade.

Execution Qualification

A trade is permitted only when the required internal conditions align.

All entry decisions are based on completed market data.

The exact formulas, parameter relationships and internal signal sequences are proprietary.

Precision Harvesting

Abraham Gold is designed around a precision-harvesting concept.

It does not require a long trend to remain profitable, and it does not depend on entering after the market direction becomes obvious.

Instead, the EA looks for shorter windows where the available movement may be captured efficiently.

The purpose is not to predict the entire market.

The purpose is to identify a qualified entry window, enter with discipline and complete the trade according to the configured exit conditions.

This approach is designed to improve the capture efficiency of qualified short-duration opportunities. It does not guarantee any specific win rate, return or trading result.

Platform

Recommended Setup

MetaTrader 5

Recommended Symbol

XAUUSD

Abraham Gold is optimized for gold trading. It may technically operate on other symbols, but its default configuration was developed primarily for XAUUSD.

Recommended Chart Timeframe

M1

Attach Abraham Gold to an XAUUSD M1 chart.

The chart timeframe does not directly control the internal strategy logic. The EA uses its own configured analysis periods.

M1 is recommended because it provides frequent market updates and responsive trade execution.

Recommended Account Type

Hedging account

Abraham Gold can run on a netting account, but positions created by different engines may be merged into one net position by the trading platform.

For full separation between trading engines, a hedging account is recommended.

Recommended Hosting

A stable, low-latency VPS is recommended for continuous operation.

A VPS cannot eliminate spread, slippage or broker execution differences, but it can help maintain a stable connection and uninterrupted EA operation.

Trade and Position Management

Abraham Gold supports:

Configurable starting volume

Optional balance-based lot scaling

Custom maximum lot limit

Maximum position control

Independent engine activation

Separate magic numbers for each engine

Configurable take profit

Configurable stop loss

Daily entry-pause control

Optional account-wide position counting

Balance-based lot scaling can be completely disabled.

Users should test all volume settings before using real funds.

Broker-Aware Execution Protection

Abraham Gold includes several execution safeguards designed to improve compatibility across different broker environments.

Volume Normalization

The EA checks:

Minimum trading volume

Maximum trading volume

Volume step

Custom maximum volume

Directional broker volume limit

Margin Validation

Available margin is checked before every new order.

If the account does not have sufficient free margin, the EA will not continue submitting the same invalid request.

Stop-Distance Validation

Take profit and stop loss prices are checked against the symbol’s minimum stop-distance requirements.

Filling-Mode Detection

The EA automatically selects the supported order filling mode for the trading symbol.

Trading-Permission Validation

The system checks whether automated trading, account trading and symbol trading are currently allowed.

Trading-Session Validation

Before sending an order, the EA checks whether the symbol is currently inside an available trading session.

Recoverable Order Retry

For certain recoverable execution conditions, the EA can refresh market prices, rebuild the order parameters and retry once.

Install Abraham Gold from the MQL5 Market. Open an XAUUSD M1 chart in MetaTrader 5. Attach Abraham Gold to the chart. Enable Algo Trading. Confirm the starting lot and maximum position settings. Keep MetaTrader 5 connected and running. Use a VPS for continuous operation when possible.

Installation

Before using real funds, run the EA in the Strategy Tester and on a demo account.

Default Configuration

The default setup includes:

Six enabled trading engines

XAUUSD-focused parameters

M1 chart recommendation

Fixed starting lot

Balance-based lot scaling disabled by default

Configurable TP and SL

Maximum position control

Automatic volume normalization

Margin validation

Stop-distance validation

Broker filling-mode detection

Recoverable execution retry

Separate engine magic numbers

The default configuration is a starting point and does not guarantee future performance.

Which chart timeframe should I use?

Frequently Asked Questions

Use an XAUUSD M1 chart.

Abraham Gold performs its own internal multi-timeframe evaluation. M1 is recommended to provide frequent market updates.

Does the EA trade only on M1 data?

No.

M1 is the recommended operating chart, but the six engines evaluate their own internal market rhythms and analysis periods.

Is Abraham Gold a trend-following EA?

Not in the traditional sense.

The EA is not designed to chase an established trend after the movement becomes obvious. It searches for shorter trading windows where its internal conditions temporarily align.

Is Abraham Gold a scalping EA?

It is designed to identify relatively short-duration opportunities, but actual holding time depends on market conditions, broker execution and the configured TP and SL.

Does Abraham Gold use grid trading?

It does not use a traditional price-grid structure that continuously adds positions at fixed price intervals.

Does Abraham Gold use martingale?

The core trading engines do not depend on a martingale loss-recovery sequence.

The optional balance-based lot scaling feature adjusts volume according to account balance and can be disabled.

Can individual engines be disabled?

Yes.

Each of the six trading engines can be enabled or disabled independently.

Why has the EA not opened a trade?

Abraham Gold waits for qualified internal conditions.

Also check:

Algo Trading is enabled

The symbol is open for trading

Sufficient margin is available

The maximum position limit has not been reached

The daily entry-pause period is not active

Historical data has been loaded

Can I use a netting account?

Yes, but positions from different engines may be merged by MetaTrader 5.

A hedging account is recommended.

Do I need a VPS?

A VPS is not mandatory, but a stable low-latency VPS is recommended for continuous operation.

Can I use another broker?

Yes, but results may differ.

Broker price feeds, spreads, commissions, swaps, symbol specifications and execution conditions can affect trading results.

Can I change the default parameters?

Yes.

However, changing the parameters may significantly change trading frequency, exposure and risk.

Test all modifications in the Strategy Tester before using them on a live account.

Backtesting Guidelines

For meaningful comparisons, use:

Every tick based on real ticks

The same Abraham Gold version

The same broker

The same symbol specification

The same testing period

The same initial deposit

The same leverage

The same input settings

Different brokers may produce different backtest results because of:

Historical data

Spread

Commission

Swap

Contract size

Symbol digits

Trading-session definitions

Tick generation

Execution conditions

Backtests are historical simulations and do not guarantee future results.

Risk Warning

Abraham Gold is an automated trading tool and does not guarantee profit.

Trading XAUUSD and other leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk.

Historical backtests, demo results and previous trading performance do not guarantee future performance.

Actual results may be affected by:

Market volatility

Spread

Slippage

Commission

Swap

Liquidity

Broker price feeds

Contract specifications

Network latency

VPS stability

User-selected lot size

Leverage

Account type

Users are responsible for evaluating their own financial situation and risk tolerance.

Always test Abraham Gold in the Strategy Tester and on a demo account before using real funds.

Built on Conviction

Markets are noisy.

Obvious trends are often recognized too late.

Abraham Gold does not chase every move.

It waits for the window.

It confirms the opportunity.

It enters with precision.

It harvests what the market offers.

Wait. Confirm. Enter. Harvest.

Abraham Gold — Built on Conviction.