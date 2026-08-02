Abraham Gold

Abraham Gold

Built on Conviction

Engineered for Precision Harvesting

Abraham Gold is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed for MetaTrader 5 and optimized for the price behavior and volatility characteristics of XAUUSD.

The system is not designed to chase an obvious trend after most of the movement has already happened.

Instead, Abraham Gold searches for short-duration trading windows where momentum conditions, price expansion and directional behavior temporarily align.

Its objective is simple:

Detect the window.
Enter with precision.
Harvest the available movement.


🎉 Launch Promotion

Abraham Gold is now officially available.

To thank our early supporters, a special introductory promotion is available for a limited time.

🔥 Introductory Price

USD 39 for the first 3 days

After the promotion ends, the price will return to the:

Early Access Price: USD 199

After that, the price will increase by USD 50 for every 10 licenses sold.

The planned final retail price is:

USD 1,999

Early adopters receive the best value while enjoying future product updates.

Bonus

Users who purchase Abraham Gold may request the author's current recommended parameter configuration as a reference for different trading environments.

Trading conditions vary between brokers and account types. Users are encouraged to test and optimize the settings according to their own requirements.


Abraham Gold operates through six independently configured trading engines. Each engine evaluates a different market rhythm, from faster opportunity detection to slower and more selective confirmation.

Attach Abraham Gold to an XAUUSD M1 chart. The EA performs its own internal multi-timeframe analysis and automatically determines which trading engine is suitable for the current market condition.

The Abraham Gold Philosophy

Markets are constantly moving, but not every movement deserves a trade.

Obvious trends often attract traders after a large part of the price movement has already occurred. Entering too late may increase exposure while reducing the remaining opportunity.

Abraham Gold follows a different approach.

It does not attempt to remain in the market for as long as possible. It looks for qualified short-duration windows and aims to enter only when its internal confirmation structure identifies a suitable opportunity.

The philosophy behind the system is:

Wait. Confirm. Enter. Harvest.

This reflects the Abraham Gold principle of conviction before execution.

Why Abraham Gold
  • Optimized for XAUUSD
  • Recommended for M1 chart operation
  • Internal multi-timeframe analysis
  • Six independently configured trading engines
  • Different evaluation speeds and market rhythms
  • Precision entry-window detection
  • Completed market data evaluation
  • Fully automated trade execution
  • Configurable take profit and stop loss
  • Optional balance-based lot scaling
  • Maximum lot and position controls
  • Broker-aware execution safeguards
  • No external indicators required
  • No DLL required
  • Hedging account recommended
  • Suitable for continuous VPS operation
Six Trading Engines

Abraham Gold contains six proprietary trading engines.

The engines are arranged by evaluation speed and market rhythm. The earlier engines scan more frequently, while the later engines wait for broader and more selective market conditions.

The names describe their operating character. They do not represent guaranteed strength, profitability or position size.

1. Scout Engine

The first to detect the window

Scout is the fastest engine in the system.

It continuously evaluates shorter market rhythms and searches for early signs of alignment between momentum, expansion and directional behavior.

Scout is designed to identify qualified opportunities before a movement becomes obvious to the broader market.

Evaluation frequency: Very High

2. Strike Engine

Fast and selective engagement

Strike evaluates short-duration opportunities with an additional level of confirmation.

It remains responsive while applying more internal filtering before allowing an entry.

Evaluation frequency: High

3. Assault Engine

Balanced speed and confirmation

Assault acts as one of the central engines in the system.

It balances opportunity frequency with stronger internal agreement and waits for a more established trading window before execution.

Evaluation frequency: Medium-High

4. Fortress Engine

Built to filter market noise

Fortress uses a slower and more selective evaluation rhythm.

Its purpose is to reduce reactions to temporary fluctuations and wait for clearer directional consistency.

Evaluation frequency: Medium

5. Titan Engine

Broader movement, stronger confirmation

Titan observes a wider market rhythm and requires stronger persistence before allowing an entry.

Trading opportunities are less frequent, but the engine waits for a more developed internal alignment.

Evaluation frequency: Low

6. Legacy Engine

The longest-view engine

Legacy is the slowest and most selective engine in Abraham Gold.

It evaluates broader market behavior and acts as the long-horizon component of the six-engine system.

Evaluation frequency: Very Low

How Abraham Gold Evaluates the Market

Abraham Gold does not rely on one single signal.

Each engine evaluates several internal layers before allowing a trade.

Momentum Activation

The system checks whether current market momentum has reached a condition worth evaluating.

Trend Expansion

The system determines whether price behavior is expanding with sufficient consistency instead of moving randomly.

Directional Confirmation

The system verifies whether the current directional behavior supports the potential trade.

Execution Qualification

A trade is permitted only when the required internal conditions align.

All entry decisions are based on completed market data.

The exact formulas, parameter relationships and internal signal sequences are proprietary.

Precision Harvesting

Abraham Gold is designed around a precision-harvesting concept.

It does not require a long trend to remain profitable, and it does not depend on entering after the market direction becomes obvious.

Instead, the EA looks for shorter windows where the available movement may be captured efficiently.

The purpose is not to predict the entire market.

The purpose is to identify a qualified entry window, enter with discipline and complete the trade according to the configured exit conditions.

This approach is designed to improve the capture efficiency of qualified short-duration opportunities. It does not guarantee any specific win rate, return or trading result.

Recommended Setup

Platform

MetaTrader 5

Recommended Symbol

XAUUSD

Abraham Gold is optimized for gold trading. It may technically operate on other symbols, but its default configuration was developed primarily for XAUUSD.

Recommended Chart Timeframe

M1

Attach Abraham Gold to an XAUUSD M1 chart.

The chart timeframe does not directly control the internal strategy logic. The EA uses its own configured analysis periods.

M1 is recommended because it provides frequent market updates and responsive trade execution.

Recommended Account Type

Hedging account

Abraham Gold can run on a netting account, but positions created by different engines may be merged into one net position by the trading platform.

For full separation between trading engines, a hedging account is recommended.

Recommended Hosting

A stable, low-latency VPS is recommended for continuous operation.

A VPS cannot eliminate spread, slippage or broker execution differences, but it can help maintain a stable connection and uninterrupted EA operation.

Trade and Position Management

Abraham Gold supports:

  • Configurable starting volume
  • Optional balance-based lot scaling
  • Custom maximum lot limit
  • Maximum position control
  • Independent engine activation
  • Separate magic numbers for each engine
  • Configurable take profit
  • Configurable stop loss
  • Daily entry-pause control
  • Optional account-wide position counting

Balance-based lot scaling can be completely disabled.

Users should test all volume settings before using real funds.

Broker-Aware Execution Protection

Abraham Gold includes several execution safeguards designed to improve compatibility across different broker environments.

Volume Normalization

The EA checks:

  • Minimum trading volume
  • Maximum trading volume
  • Volume step
  • Custom maximum volume
  • Directional broker volume limit

Margin Validation

Available margin is checked before every new order.

If the account does not have sufficient free margin, the EA will not continue submitting the same invalid request.

Stop-Distance Validation

Take profit and stop loss prices are checked against the symbol’s minimum stop-distance requirements.

Filling-Mode Detection

The EA automatically selects the supported order filling mode for the trading symbol.

Trading-Permission Validation

The system checks whether automated trading, account trading and symbol trading are currently allowed.

Trading-Session Validation

Before sending an order, the EA checks whether the symbol is currently inside an available trading session.

Recoverable Order Retry

For certain recoverable execution conditions, the EA can refresh market prices, rebuild the order parameters and retry once.

Installation
  1. Install Abraham Gold from the MQL5 Market.
  2. Open an XAUUSD M1 chart in MetaTrader 5.
  3. Attach Abraham Gold to the chart.
  4. Enable Algo Trading.
  5. Confirm the starting lot and maximum position settings.
  6. Keep MetaTrader 5 connected and running.
  7. Use a VPS for continuous operation when possible.

Before using real funds, run the EA in the Strategy Tester and on a demo account.

Default Configuration

The default setup includes:

  • Six enabled trading engines
  • XAUUSD-focused parameters
  • M1 chart recommendation
  • Fixed starting lot
  • Balance-based lot scaling disabled by default
  • Configurable TP and SL
  • Maximum position control
  • Automatic volume normalization
  • Margin validation
  • Stop-distance validation
  • Broker filling-mode detection
  • Recoverable execution retry
  • Separate engine magic numbers

The default configuration is a starting point and does not guarantee future performance.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which chart timeframe should I use?

Use an XAUUSD M1 chart.

Abraham Gold performs its own internal multi-timeframe evaluation. M1 is recommended to provide frequent market updates.

Does the EA trade only on M1 data?

No.

M1 is the recommended operating chart, but the six engines evaluate their own internal market rhythms and analysis periods.

Is Abraham Gold a trend-following EA?

Not in the traditional sense.

The EA is not designed to chase an established trend after the movement becomes obvious. It searches for shorter trading windows where its internal conditions temporarily align.

Is Abraham Gold a scalping EA?

It is designed to identify relatively short-duration opportunities, but actual holding time depends on market conditions, broker execution and the configured TP and SL.

Does Abraham Gold use grid trading?

It does not use a traditional price-grid structure that continuously adds positions at fixed price intervals.

Does Abraham Gold use martingale?

The core trading engines do not depend on a martingale loss-recovery sequence.

The optional balance-based lot scaling feature adjusts volume according to account balance and can be disabled.

Can individual engines be disabled?

Yes.

Each of the six trading engines can be enabled or disabled independently.

Why has the EA not opened a trade?

Abraham Gold waits for qualified internal conditions.

Also check:

  • Algo Trading is enabled
  • The symbol is open for trading
  • Sufficient margin is available
  • The maximum position limit has not been reached
  • The daily entry-pause period is not active
  • Historical data has been loaded

Can I use a netting account?

Yes, but positions from different engines may be merged by MetaTrader 5.

A hedging account is recommended.

Do I need a VPS?

A VPS is not mandatory, but a stable low-latency VPS is recommended for continuous operation.

Can I use another broker?

Yes, but results may differ.

Broker price feeds, spreads, commissions, swaps, symbol specifications and execution conditions can affect trading results.

Can I change the default parameters?

Yes.

However, changing the parameters may significantly change trading frequency, exposure and risk.

Test all modifications in the Strategy Tester before using them on a live account.

Backtesting Guidelines

For meaningful comparisons, use:

  • Every tick based on real ticks
  • The same Abraham Gold version
  • The same broker
  • The same symbol specification
  • The same testing period
  • The same initial deposit
  • The same leverage
  • The same input settings

Different brokers may produce different backtest results because of:

  • Historical data
  • Spread
  • Commission
  • Swap
  • Contract size
  • Symbol digits
  • Trading-session definitions
  • Tick generation
  • Execution conditions

Backtests are historical simulations and do not guarantee future results.

Risk Warning

Abraham Gold is an automated trading tool and does not guarantee profit.

Trading XAUUSD and other leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk.

Historical backtests, demo results and previous trading performance do not guarantee future performance.

Actual results may be affected by:

  • Market volatility
  • Spread
  • Slippage
  • Commission
  • Swap
  • Liquidity
  • Broker price feeds
  • Contract specifications
  • Network latency
  • VPS stability
  • User-selected lot size
  • Leverage
  • Account type

Users are responsible for evaluating their own financial situation and risk tolerance.

Always test Abraham Gold in the Strategy Tester and on a demo account before using real funds.

Built on Conviction

Markets are noisy.

Obvious trends are often recognized too late.

Abraham Gold does not chase every move.

It waits for the window.

It confirms the opportunity.

It enters with precision.

It harvests what the market offers.

Wait. Confirm. Enter. Harvest.

Abraham Gold — Built on Conviction.


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4.43 (130)
Experts
Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (4)
Experts
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper is an Expert Advisor developed for automated gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA is designed for XAUUSD and GOLD on the M15 timeframe. It uses a proprietary multi-factor decision engine to identify qualified trading opportunities and manage positions automatically. The system combines market structure, trend direction, candle quality, volume, momentum and execution controls. It is designed to wait for suitable conditions instead of opening trades continuo
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
5 (20)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 10th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
Experts
No Grid /No Martingale/ No Dca /No rocovery Smart Gold Impulse is now available in a special early launch phase. This is an EA I  am currently using with impressive results on my Live Signal  account. You can check the current performance through the Ultima live signal results, where Smart Gold Impulse has already shown very strong potential in real market conditions. The same set file used on my Ultima live signal account will be shared only with Smart Gold Impulse buyers. At the same time, thi
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $999 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 W
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
3.97 (35)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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Peter
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Peter 2026.08.02 16:01 
 

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Zheng Long Ruan
234
Reply from developer Zheng Long Ruan 2026.08.03 19:29
Thank you for your feedback. Wishing you a bountiful harvest.
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