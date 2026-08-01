Position Risk Tool
- Индикаторы
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- Версия: 1.0
POSITION RISK TOOL
Risk Management and Visual Positioning for MT5
Position Risk Tool is a professional, interactive indicator designed to simplify lot size calculation and real-time risk management directly on the chart. Forget about manual calculations or complex tables before entering the market.
KEY FEATURES
• Automatic Lot Calculation:
Instantly determine the exact lot size based on your desired risk percentage and Stop Loss distance.
• Interactive Floating Panel:
Modern "Dark UI" style interface that can be dragged and positioned anywhere on the chart.
• Live Risk Editing:
Modify the risk percentage (%) directly via the panel's editable field without opening the indicator's settings.
• Real-Time Metrics:
- Automatically updated Risk/Reward (R/R) ratio.
- Exact profit estimate (+$ USD).
- Exact loss estimate (-$ USD).
- Stop Loss and Take Profit distances displayed in points on the chart.
• Integrated Multilingual Support:
Option to switch the entire interface between Spanish and English using a single parameter.
• Clean Design:
Clear visual zones for displaying profit (TP) and risk (SL) levels.
INPUT PARAMETERS
• Language:
Choose between Spanish (LANG_ES) or English (LANG_EN).
• Account Size:
Leave at 0.0 to automatically detect the current account balance, or enter a custom amount.
• Initial Risk (%):
Base risk percentage per trade (e.g., 1.0 for 1%).
• Customizable Colors:
Customize the colors for profit boxes, loss boxes, and entry lines.