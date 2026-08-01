Position Risk Tool

POSITION RISK TOOL
Risk Management and Visual Positioning for MT5

Position Risk Tool is a professional, interactive indicator designed to simplify lot size calculation and real-time risk management directly on the chart. Forget about manual calculations or complex tables before entering the market.


KEY FEATURES

• Automatic Lot Calculation:
  Instantly determine the exact lot size based on your desired risk percentage and Stop Loss distance.

• Interactive Floating Panel:
  Modern "Dark UI" style interface that can be dragged and positioned anywhere on the chart.

• Live Risk Editing:
  Modify the risk percentage (%) directly via the panel's editable field without opening the indicator's settings.

• Real-Time Metrics:
  - Automatically updated Risk/Reward (R/R) ratio.
  - Exact profit estimate (+$ USD).
  - Exact loss estimate (-$ USD).
  - Stop Loss and Take Profit distances displayed in points on the chart.

• Integrated Multilingual Support:
  Option to switch the entire interface between Spanish and English using a single parameter.

• Clean Design:
  Clear visual zones for displaying profit (TP) and risk (SL) levels.


INPUT PARAMETERS

• Language:
  Choose between Spanish (LANG_ES) or English (LANG_EN).

• Account Size:
  Leave at 0.0 to automatically detect the current account balance, or enter a custom amount.

• Initial Risk (%):
  Base risk percentage per trade (e.g., 1.0 for 1%).

• Customizable Colors:
  Customize the colors for profit boxes, loss boxes, and entry lines.
Рекомендуем также
Important Lines
Terence Gronowski
4.88 (24)
Индикаторы
Индикатор отображает линии пивот, уровни максимума, минимума и закрытия предыдущего дня, а также минимум и максимум предыдущего часа. Нужно просто установить этот индикатор на график, чтобы отобразить все эти важные линии, нет необходимости настраивать множество отдельных индикаторов. Почему важны определенные линии Максимум и минимум предыдущего дня : эти уровни используются для торговли на дневном графике. Очень часто, если цена становится выше или ниже минимума/максимума предыдущего дня, про
FREE
FlatBreakout MT5
Aleksei Vorontsov
3 (1)
Индикаторы
FlatBreakout  MT5 (Бесплатная версия) Детектор флэта и пробоев для MT5 — только для GBPUSD FlatBreakout   MT5  — это бесплатная версия профессионального индикатора FlatBreakoutPro MT5, специально предназначенная для анализа флэта и поиска точек пробоя только по паре   GBPUSD . Идеально для трейдеров, которые хотят познакомиться с уникальной фрактальной логикой FlatBreakout MT5  и протестировать сигналы пробоя диапазона на реальном рынке. Для кого этот продукт Для трейдеров, предпочитающих торгов
FREE
Donchian Breakout And Rsi
Mattia Impicciatore
4.5 (2)
Индикаторы
Общее описание Этот индикатор — усовершенствованная версия классического канала Дончия с добавлением практических функций для реальной торговли. Помимо стандартных трёх линий (верхняя, нижняя и средняя), система определяет пробои и отображает их на графике стрелками, показывая только линию, противоположную текущему направлению тренда для более чистого восприятия. Индикатор включает: Визуальные сигналы : цветные стрелки при пробое Автоматические уведомления : всплывающие окна, push и email Фильтр
FREE
RM Sync Master
Mohammadreza Mahdi Mavaddat
5 (1)
Индикаторы
IF YOU FIND THIS TOOL HELPFUL, PLEASE LEAVE A 5-STAR RATING & REVIEW! Your feedback helps us maintain and update this FREE tool for the trading community. ================================================================= RM Sync Master - Ultimate Multi-Chart & Multi-Timeframe Sync Utility ================================================================= RM Sync Master is a powerful chart synchronization utility for MetaTrader designed to link and synchronize multiple charts instantly. Align
FREE
Haven Key Levels PDH PDL
Maksim Tarutin
4.92 (12)
Индикаторы
Индикатор   "Haven Key Levels PDH PDL"   помогает трейдерам визуализировать ключевые уровни на графике. Он автоматически отмечает следующие уровни: DO (Daily Open)   — уровень открытия дня. NYM (New York Midnight)   — уровень полуночи Нью-Йорка. PDH (Previous Day High)   — максимум предыдущего дня. PDL (Previous Day Low)   — минимум предыдущего дня. WO (Weekly Open)   — уровень открытия недели. MO (Monthly Open)   — уровень открытия месяца. PWH (Previous Week High)   — максимум предыдущей недел
FREE
Bollinger and Envelope candle extremes
Paul Conrad Carlson
Индикаторы
Indicator and Expert Adviser  EA Available in the comments section of this product. Download with Indicator must have indicator installed for EA to work. Mt5 indicator alerts for bollinger band and envelope extremes occurring at the same time. Buy signal alerts occur when A bullish candle has formed below both the lower bollinger band and the lower envelope  Bar must open and close below both these indicators. Sell signal occur when A bear bar is formed above the upper bollinger band and upper
FREE
Multi indicator divergence MT5
Jan Flodin
4.8 (44)
Индикаторы
Индикатор определяет, когда происходит расхождение между ценой и индикатором или осциллятором. Он выявляет как регулярные, так и скрытые расхождения. В сочетании с вашими собственными правилами и методами этот индикатор позволит вам создать (или улучшить) вашу собственную мощную систему. Функции Может обнаруживать дивергенции для следующих осцилляторов / индикаторов:       MACD, OsMA, Stochastics, RSI, CCI, RVI, Awesome, ADX, ATR, OBV, композитный индекс, MFI и моментум. Можно выбрать только од
FREE
Pivot Point Fibo RSJ
JETINVEST
4.41 (22)
Индикаторы
Pivot Point Fibo RSJ - это индикатор, который отслеживает линии поддержки и сопротивления дня с использованием ставок Фибоначчи. Этот впечатляющий индикатор создает до 7 уровней поддержки и сопротивления через точку разворота с использованием ставок Фибоначчи. Замечательно, как цены уважают каждый уровень этой поддержки и сопротивления, где можно определить возможные точки входа / выхода из операции. Функции До 7 уровней поддержки и 7 уровней сопротивления Устанавливайте цвета уровней индивид
FREE
WH Price Wave Pattern MT5
Wissam Hussein
4.15 (13)
Индикаторы
Добро пожаловать в наш   паттерн ценовой волны   MT5 --(паттерн ABCD)-- Паттерн ABCD является мощным и широко используемым торговым паттерном в мире технического анализа. Это гармонический ценовой паттерн, который трейдеры используют для определения потенциальных возможностей покупки и продажи на рынке. С помощью паттерна ABCD трейдеры могут предвидеть потенциальное движение цены и принимать обоснованные решения о том, когда открывать и закрывать сделки. Версия советника:   Price Wave EA MT5
FREE
WH DrawFib Pro MT5
Wissam Hussein
5 (11)
Индикаторы
Вы устали вручную рисовать уровни Фибоначчи на своих графиках? Вы ищете удобный и эффективный способ определения ключевых уровней поддержки и сопротивления в своей торговле? Не смотрите дальше!   Представляем DrawFib Pro, совершенный индикатор для MetaTrader 5, который выполняет автоматические   уровни   Фибоначчи.       рисование на ваших графиках и предоставление своевременных предупреждений при нарушении этих уровней. С DrawFib Pro вы можете улучшить свои торговые стратегии, сэкономить время
FREE
Dynamic Zones
Kee Huang Tan
Индикаторы
Dynamic Supply and Demand indicator automatically identifies and displays Supply and Demand Zones on your chart based on price action patterns and market structure.  These zones represent areas where institutional buying or selling pressure has historically occurred, making them key levels for potential price reactions. This form of indicator takes inspiration from ICT as well as traditional Support & Resistance formation. **For the first 50 candles (number depends on LookBackCandles) when indic
FREE
Ninja Trend Matrix MT5
Atsushi Katayama
Индикаторы
Ninja Trend Matrix MT5 Ninja Trend Matrix MT5 — индикатор для MetaTrader 5, который объединяет направление тренда на нескольких таймфреймах, относительную силу и волатильность на основе ATR в одной панели. Он помогает быстро оценить рыночную среду перед самостоятельным решением или использованием другой торговой системы. Индикатор не открывает, не изменяет и не закрывает сделки. Он не показывает стрелки входа, уровни TP/SL, процент выигрышных сделок или прогноз прибыли. Основные функции Классифи
FREE
Renko Velocity Heatmap
Arnold Holm
Индикаторы
Renko Velocity Heatmap is a separate-window indicator that converts standard time-based price series into Renko-style blocks and colors them by momentum speed. Each block represents a fixed Renko box size, while the color intensity reflects how fast the block was formed relative to recent average formation time. Slow movement appears dim/neutral, fast movement becomes more saturated, enabling quick visual assessment of acceleration and deceleration in trend moves. The indicator is designed for t
FREE
Dynamic Pivot Zones
Vincent Jose Proenca
Индикаторы
Dynamic Pivot Zones – Your Level Assistant on the Chart This indicator is a bit like a GPS for your trading . It shows you where the price likes to hang out, where it gets nervous, and where it flies through. No more calculating pivots by hand or guessing support and resistance levels. What it does: Automatically plots H1, H4, and D1 pivots . Shows support and resistance zones : R1, R2, S1, S2. Lines are colored and easy to read , so you can instantly see what’s hot or cold. Why you’ll love it:
FREE
TrendView
Rafael Grecco
Индикаторы
TrendView — Clear Trend Visualization for Confident Trading TrendView is a free trend indicator designed to give traders a clean and reliable view of market direction. It displays clear trendlines in three colors, making it easy to identify bullish, bearish, and neutral phases without cluttering the chart with unnecessary elements. Whether you are monitoring long-term market structure or short-term price action, TrendView helps you keep your focus on the bigger picture. For traders who also w
FREE
PZ Penta O MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.8 (5)
Индикаторы
The Penta-O is a 6-point retracement harmonacci pattern which usually precedes big market movements. Penta-O patterns can expand and repaint quite a bit. To make things easier this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal. The donchian breakout period is entered as an input. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | A
FREE
Expansoes M
Marcus Vinicius Da Silva Miranda
Индикаторы
The M Extensions are variations of the Golden Ratio (Fibonacci Sequence). It is the World's first technique developed for Candle Projections. Advantages: Easy to plot. Candle anchoring; High and accurate precision as support and resistance; Excellent Risk x Return ratio; Works in any timeframe; Works in any asset / market.   The M Extensions are classified into: M0: Zero point (starting candle) RC: Initial candle control region M1: Extension region 1 M2: Extension region 2 M3: Extension regi
FREE
Strifor Pivot ATR Target
Strifor (Mauritius) Ltd
5 (12)
Индикаторы
Strifor Pivot ATR Target Индикатор пивот-уровней с ATR-целями и аналитической панелью для MetaTrader 5 Strifor Pivot ATR Target — это инструмент для внутридневной и среднесрочной торговли, объединяющий классические пивот-уровни с динамическими целями по ATR и расширенной аналитической панелью. Индикатор помогает заранее оценивать торговый диапазон, вероятные зоны реакции цены и потенциал движения, исключая ручные расчёты и субъективные предположения. Основные возможности Автоматическое построени
FREE
Italo Levels Indicator MT5
Italo Santana Gomes
5 (6)
Индикаторы
BUY INDICATOR AND GET EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS + SOME OTHER GIFTS! ITALO LEVELS INDICATOR  is the best levels indicator ever created, and why is that? Using high volume zones on the market and Fibonacci the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 7 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many levels indicators around the internet are not complete, does not help, and it's difficult to trade, but the   Italo Levels Indicator is different , the Ital
Candle Countdown MT5
Sergey Ermolov
Индикаторы
Candle Countdown — Accurate Time to Close for MT5 Candle Countdown — это простой и точный инструмент, который показывает оставшееся время до закрытия текущей свечи прямо на графике. Когда вход зависит от момента закрытия свечи, даже несколько секунд имеют значение. Этот индикатор позволяет видеть точное время и принимать решения без спешки и догадок. Индикатор для точного контроля времени закрытия свечи. Индикатор показывает: время до закрытия текущей свечи текущее серверное время спред Stop Le
FREE
Follow The Line MT5
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
4.6 (35)
Индикаторы
This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL. (you can change the colors). It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more powerful and reliable signals. Get them here: https://www.m
FREE
ICT Killzones and Liquidity Levels
Takanobu Sugasawa
Индикаторы
ICT Killzones and Liquidity Levels is a clean chart tool that marks the main ICT killzones and key liquidity levels directly on your chart. It is designed for traders who follow Smart Money Concepts and ICT-style price action and want a simple, non-repainting reference on the chart. The indicator draws the Asian, London, New York and London Close killzones as boxes based on the session high and low. A vertical line marks the start of each killzone for the current day, so you can see when each se
FREE
TradeQL
Abdiel Aviles Jimenez
Индикаторы
The TradeQL Indicator is a customizable tool that highlights specific trading patterns on candlestick charts. Users can define patterns through TradeQL queries, which the indicator then applies to the chart, visually representing matches and captured groups. Ideal for identifying complex trade setups in real-time. TradeQL queries are specified using the TradeQL Language. See https://github.com/abdielou/tradeql for more details. This language is expressed as a regular expression. The language al
FREE
Daily Levels Indicator
Aissam Atti
5 (1)
Индикаторы
# DAILY SUPPORT AND RESISTANCE LEVELS - SEO OPTIMIZED DESCRIPTION ## SHORT DESCRIPTION (160 characters max) ``` Free pivot points indicator with daily support resistance levels for MT5. Perfect for intraday forex day trading and scalping strategies. ``` **Character count:** 159 **Keywords included:** pivot points, support, resistance, MT5, forex, day trading, scalping, free --- ## FULL DESCRIPTION (HTML Formatted for MQL5) ### Main Title **Daily Support and Resistance Levels - Free Pivot
FREE
Fibonacci Indicator
David Muriithi
Индикаторы
This indicator is an automated version of the Fibonacci retracement (Fib) indicator. Deciding the best areas to use when drawing the fib can be tricky and this  indicator was made with that in mind. When you drop it on the chart it will automatically choose the best points to draw the fib with, but in case you aren't satisfied with those regions, you can adjust it as you wish.
FREE
PZ Pivot Points MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
4.91 (22)
Индикаторы
Ищете качественный индикатор точек разворота? Значит, PZ Pivot Points - это то, что вам нужно! Он строит уровни не только за текущий день. Он строит исторические уровни для проведения тестирования на истории Вы сами выбираете таймфрейм Цвета и размеры настраиваются Что такое "точки разворота"? Анализ точек разворота зачастую применяется совместно с расчетом уровней поддержки и сопротивления, как и в случае с анализом трендовых линий. При анализе точек разворота первые уровни поддержки и сопроти
FREE
Midpoint Magnet
Alexey Nazarov
Индикаторы
Midpoint Magnet MT5 — Сверхточный индикатор Равновесия Цена (SMC / ICT) Midpoint Magnet MT5 — это профессиональный инструмент автоматизации для трейдеров, торгующих по концепциям Smart Money (SMC) и ICT . Индикатор автоматически находит дисбалансы институционального потока ордеров ( FVG — Fair Value Gap ), определяет истинное начало импульса по строгому алгоритму фракталов и выстраивает динамический уровень 50% (Equilibrium / Равновесие) , который выступает мощнейшим магнитом для цены. Ключе
FREE
VolumeBasedColorsBars
Henrique Magalhaes Lopes
Индикаторы
VolumeBasedColorsBars — Free Powerful Volume Analysis for All Traders Unlock the hidden story behind every price bar! VolumeBasedColorsBars is a professional-grade, 100% FREE indicator that colorizes your chart candles based on real, adaptive volume analysis. Instantly spot surges in market activity, identify exhaustion, and catch the moves that matter. This indicator gives you:    • Dynamic color-coded bars for instant volume context    • Adaptive thresholds based on historical, session-awar
FREE
Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
Tonny Obare
4.85 (52)
Индикаторы
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
DALA Forecast
Grigorii Matsnev
Индикаторы
Об индикаторе: DALA Forecast - универсальный инструмент предсказания динамики временных рядов любой природы. Для предсказания используется модифицированные методы анализа нелинейной динамики, на основе которых строится предсказательная модель с применением методов машинного обучения.  Для получения ознакомительной версии индикатора вы можете связаться со мной в личных сообщениях. Как пользоваться индикатором: Примените индикатор к выбранному вами финансовому интрументу или индикатору с нужными
FREE
С этим продуктом покупают
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.76 (136)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Smart Trend Trading System сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Smart Trend Trading System отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Smart Trend в автоматические сделки. Smart Trend Trading System — это полноценная торговая система без перерисов
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (8)
Индикаторы
Trend Sniper X — это индикатор следования за трендом с несколькими таймфреймами для MetaTrader 5, который помогает трейдерам четко и точно определять направление тренда и потенциальные точки разворота. Информация о цене: Текущая цена является промо-ценой и может измениться по мере выпуска обновлений и новых функций. Канал Code2Profit Освойте рынок с помощью анализа нескольких таймфреймов! Технические характеристики Платформа MetaTrader 5 Тип индикатора Трендовый индикатор с несколькими таймфрейм
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (1)
Индикаторы
SUPERHERO индикатор - это мультивалютная торговая система, которая создана по принципу "Все включено". Индикатор самостоятельно анализирует рынок и дает сигналы когда открывать и когда закрывать сделки. Используются ордера Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит. Соотношение R:R = 1:1 Время от времени я торгую по сигналам этого индикатора лично, и вот какие результаты я получаю - LIVE SIGNAL Эта система может присылать на смартфон PUSH-уведомления, так что вы сможете делать сделки "на ходу" без привязки к ПК. О
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
Индикаторы
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading opp
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.6 (30)
Индикаторы
SuperScalp Pro – Профессиональная многослойная скальпинговая система с подтверждением сигналов SuperScalp Pro — это профессиональная многослойная скальпинговая система с подтверждением сигналов по нескольким факторам, разработанная для поиска торговых возможностей с более высокой вероятностью успеха. Она предоставляет более точные подтверждения входа, уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit на основе ATR, а также гибкую систему фильтрации сигналов для XAUUSD, BTCUSD и основных валютных пар Forex. Полная
SMC Intraday Formula
Kareem Abbas
5 (21)
Индикаторы
Давайте сначала будем честны. Ни один индикатор сам по себе не сделает вас прибыльным. Если кто-то говорит вам обратное — он продаёт вам мечту. Любой индикатор, который показывает идеальные стрелки покупки/продажи, можно сделать безупречным — просто увеличьте нужный участок истории и сделайте скриншот успешных сделок. Мы так делать не будем. SMC Intraday Formula — это инструмент. Он считывает структуру рынка за вас, определяет зоны с наивысшей вероятностью движения цены и точно показывает, как
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Индикаторы
Легенда возвращается! Entry Points Pro 10. Перезапуск легендарного индикатора, который 3 года держался в Топ-3 MQL5 Market. Сотни восторженных отзывов (589 на две версии), тысячи трейдеров торгуют с его помощью каждый день, 31 000+ скачиваний демо MT4+MT5. Я прочитал каждый ваш отзыв за пять лет — и вместо обещаний встроил в версию 10 ответы. От автора, который в рынке с 1999 года и ценит честность, свою репутацию и своих клиентов . Стартовая цена $99 действует только на первые 10 копий.   Сразу
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Индикаторы
Neuro Poseidon - новый индикатор от Дарьи Резуевой. Он сочетает точные торговые сигналы с адаптивными уровнями TP/SL , в результате создавая максимально выгодные сделки! TO SWITCH TO   ENG   PLEASE CHOOSE IT IN THE UPPER-RIGHT CORNER OF THE WEBSITE Напишите мне и получите  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  в подарок для автоматизации вашей торговли! Что отличает его от других индикаторов? 1. Доказанная прибыльность на всех активах и таймфреймах 2. На графике присутствуют только подтвержденные сигналы н
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
Индикаторы
M1 SNIPER   — это простая в использовании торговая система. Это стрелочный индикатор, разработанный для тайм фрейма M1. Индикатор можно использовать как отдельную систему для скальпинга на тайм фрейме M1, а также как часть вашей существующей торговой системы. Хотя эта торговая система была разработана специально для торговли на M1, ее можно использовать и с другими тайм фреймами. Первоначально я разработал этот метод для торговли XAUUSD и BTCUSD. Но я считаю этот метод полезным и для торговли на
GoldenX Entry MT5
Kareem Abbas
5 (15)
Индикаторы
GoldenX Entry — это индикатор для MT5 с адаптивным алгоритмом Smart Entry Trend, системой оценки сигналов, детектором рыночных режимов и фильтром волатильности. Каждый сигнал включает рассчитанный уровень входа, три уровня Take-Profit (TP1, TP2, TP3) и уровень Stop-Loss. Он построен на нескольких аналитических слоях, предназначенных для адаптации к различным рыночным условиям, объединяя многоуровневую аналитическую систему со встроенным оптимизатором и системой статистического отслеживания. Инди
Gold Entry Sniper
Tahir Mehmood
5 (18)
Индикаторы
Gold Entry Sniper – Профессиональная Мульти-Таймфрейм ATR Панель для Скальпинга и Свинг-Трейдинга на Золоте Gold Entry Sniper — это передовой индикатор для MetaTrader 5, разработанный для точных сигналов на покупку/продажу по XAUUSD и другим инструментам. Основан на логике ATR Trailing Stop и мульти-таймфрейм анализе , этот инструмент идеально подходит как для скальперов, так и для среднесрочных трейдеров, обеспечивая чёткие точки входа с высокой вероятностью . Основные возможности и преимуществ
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Индикаторы
Время от времени я торгую по этой системе лично.  Оцени, мой мануальный BOMBER трейдинг на реальном счету - LIVE SIGNAL Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно Бесплатно: Авторскую утилиту "Bomber Utility", которая автоматически сопровождает каждю торговую операцию, устанавливает уровни Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит и закрывает сделки согласно правилам этой стратегии, Сет-файлы для настройки этого индикатора на различных активах, Сет-файлы для настройки Bomber Utility в режимы: "Мин
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.41 (49)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Atomic Analyst сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Atomic Analyst отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Atomic Analyst в автоматические сделки. Atomic Analyst — это индикатор Price Action без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Индикаторы
Gann Made Easy   - это профессиональная, но при этом очень простая в применении Форекс система, основанная на лучших принципах торговли по методам господина У.Д. Ганна. Индикатор дает точные BUY/SELL сигналы, включающие в себя уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit. ПОЖАЛУЙСТА, СВЯЖИТЕСЬ СО МНОЙ ПОСЛЕ ПОКУПКИ, ЧТОБЫ ПОЛУЧИТЬ ТОРГОВЫЕ ИНСТРУКЦИИ И ОТЛИЧНЫЕ ДОПОЛНИТЕЛЬНЫЕ ИНДИКАТОРЫ БЕСПЛАТНО! Вероятно вы уже не раз слышали о торговли по методам Ганна. Как правило теория Ганна отпугивает от себя не только
Zoryk Gold
Reda El Koutbane
5 (6)
Индикаторы
Скидка заканчивается через 24 часа — следующая цена $ 69 ZORYK — продвинутая сигнальная система для XAUUSD в MetaTrader 5 Вам знакомо это чувство. Вы долго анализируете золото. Ждёте подходящего момента для входа. Наконец открываете сделку — и цена сразу начинает двигаться против вас. Вы закрываете позицию слишком рано, передвигаете Stop Loss или сомневаетесь всего несколько секунд. После этого рынок достигает именно той цели, которую вы ожидали изначально, но уже без вас. Проблема не всегда за
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Индикаторы
Power Candles V3 — самооптимизирующийся индикатор силы Power Candles V3 преобразует силу валюты и инструмента в готовый к использованию торговый план на каждом графике, к которому он прикреплен. Вместо того, чтобы просто раскрашивать свечи, он выполняет автоматическую оптимизацию в режиме реального времени в фоновом режиме и предоставляет вам оптимальные значения Stop Loss, Take Profit и порог сигнала для выбранного вами символа. Один клик — и все готово для реальной торговли: на графике появляю
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
Индикаторы
Trend Catcher   анализирует движения рыночных цен, используя комбинацию собственных и индивидуально разработанных адаптивных индикаторов анализа тренда. Он определяет истинное направление рынка, отфильтровывая краткосрочные шумы и фокусируясь на силе импульса, расширении волатильности и поведении ценовой структуры. Он также использует комбинацию сглаживающих и фильтрующих тренд индикаторов, таких как скользящие средние, RSI и фильтры волатильности. Мониторинг реальных операций, а также другие
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Индикаторы
Торговые сигналы в реальном времени с использованием M1 Quantum: Сигнал  (Сделка выполнена автоматически с помощью Quantum Trade Assistant , бесплатно включённого в этот продукт.) Последние новости : Выпущена версия 1.64. Теперь для всех сделок Stop Loss размещается за соответствующими зонами поддержки/сопротивления. Функция Smart Close также была улучшена для повышения производительности EA в этой версии. С 9 августа live-сигнал работает на версии 1.64. План цен: Текущая цена: $169 (Предложени
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Индикаторы
AtBot: Как это работает и как его использовать ### Как это работает Индикатор "AtBot" для платформы MT5 генерирует сигналы на покупку и продажу, используя комбинацию инструментов технического анализа. Он интегрирует простую скользящую среднюю (SMA), экспоненциальную скользящую среднюю (EMA) и индекс средней истинной амплитуды (ATR) для выявления торговых возможностей. Кроме того, он может использовать свечи Heikin Ashi для повышения точности сигналов. Оставьте отзыв после покупки и получите спе
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Индикаторы
Azimuth Pro V2: Синтетический фрактальный структурный анализ и подтверждённые входы для MT5 Обзор Azimuth Pro — многоуровневый индикатор свинговой структуры от Merkava Labs . Четыре вложенных уровня свингов, привязанный к свингам VWAP, определение ABC-паттернов, трёхтаймфреймная структурная фильтрация и подтверждённые входы на закрытой свече — один график, один рабочий процесс от микро-свингов до макро-циклов. Это не слепой сигнальный продукт. Это рабочий процесс, основанный на структуре, для т
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Индикаторы
SkyHammer Signal Pro Профессиональный трендовый индикатор без перерисовки с фиксированными уровнями Entry, SL и TP SkyHammer Signal Pro — это структурированный индикатор тренда и momentum, созданный для трейдеров, которым нужны четкие, зафиксированные и проверяемые торговые сигналы. Лучше всего он работает на младших таймфреймах, таких как M1 и M5 . Индикатор не пытается предсказывать вершины или основания рынка. Вместо этого он ожидает подтвержденную рыночную структуру, направление тренда, силу
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.22 (18)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Smart Price Action Concepts сейчас доступен за $200 . Цена увеличится до $299 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить БЕСПЛАТНЫЙ бонус + подарок . Прежде всего, стоит подчеркнуть, что этот торговый инструмент является индикатором без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без запаздывания, что делает
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Индикаторы
Новый король в городе — Индикатор + управление ордерами (TP1 + TP2 + TP3) + опциональный Telegram-сигнал-сендер ВКЛЮЧЁН (БЕСПЛАТНО) (ПОЛНОЦЕННАЯ ТОРГОВАЯ И СИГНАЛЬНАЯ СИСТЕМА) Gold Slayer EA Этот индикатор включает в себя продвинутую стратегию, торговую систему с настраиваемым управлением ордерами и систему mean reversion, которая сочетает расширения Envelope и поддерживается несколькими интеллектуальными фильтрами подтверждения, такими как RSI, для поиска высоковероятных точек разворота с сигн
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Индикаторы
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
Smc Pro ToolKit
Talal N Z Aljarusha
5 (4)
Индикаторы
SMC Pro ToolKit  is a professional chart-based Smart Money Concepts indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders read market structure, identify key liquidity areas, organize trade context, and plan setups directly from the chart. This is not a simple buy/sell arrow indicator. It is a complete visual trading toolkit that combines Smart Money Concepts, multi-timeframe analysis, session context, setup planning, risk assistance, and professional dashboard tools in one clean workspace. Watch setup
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Индикаторы
The Oracle Pro: синтетический мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения для MT5 ️ Летнее предложение к запуску — получите The Oracle Pro за 199 USD (для ранних покупателей). Цена растёт по мере спроса; финальная цена 399 USD. The Oracle Pro — это премиальный мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения (bias) для MetaTrader 5, созданный для требовательных и профессиональных трейдеров. Он дисциплинированно отвечает на один вопрос: каково направленное смещение на каждом таймфрейме прямо се
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Индикаторы
Представляем   Quantum TrendPulse   , совершенный торговый инструмент, который объединяет мощь   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   и   Stochastic   в один комплексный индикатор, чтобы максимизировать ваш торговый потенциал. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ищут точность и эффективность, этот индикатор помогает вам уверенно определять рыночные тренды, сдвиги импульса и оптимальные точки входа и выхода. Основные характеристики: Интеграция SuperTrend:   легко следуйте преобладающим рыночным тенденциям и п
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Индикаторы
UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5 — это высокопроизводительный торговый индикатор без перерисовки, разработанный для скальперов, дейтрейдеров и свинг-трейдеров, которым требуются точные сигналы в режиме реального времени на быстро меняющихся рынках. Разработанный компанией (UZFX-LABS), этот индикатор сочетает в себе анализ ценового действия, подтверждение тренда и интеллектуальную фильтрацию для генерации высоковероятных сигналов на покупку и продажу, предупреждающих сигналов и возможно
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Индикаторы
Это, пожалуй, самый полный индикатор автоматического распознавания гармонического ценообразования, который вы можете найти для платформы MetaTrader. Он обнаруживает 19 различных паттернов, воспринимает проекции Фибоначчи так же серьезно, как и вы, отображает зону потенциального разворота (PRZ) и находит подходящие уровни стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Он обнаруживает 19 различных гармонических ценов
Другие продукты этого автора
Neon Candle Timer
Herminzo Alejandro Machado Hurtado
Индикаторы
Neon Candle Timer is a sleek, modern digital countdown timer for MetaTrader 5, specifically designed to help traders monitor the exact remaining time of the current candle. It is an essential utility for Price Action, candlestick patterns, and Scalping strategies, where every second matters before executing a trade. Key Features: Native Multi-Language Support: Easily switch the indicator display language between English ("Left: 00:00") and Spanish ("Faltan: 00:00") directly from the input settin
FREE
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв