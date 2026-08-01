POSITION RISK TOOL

Risk Management and Visual Positioning for MT5





Position Risk Tool is a professional, interactive indicator designed to simplify lot size calculation and real-time risk management directly on the chart. Forget about manual calculations or complex tables before entering the market.









KEY FEATURES





• Automatic Lot Calculation:

Instantly determine the exact lot size based on your desired risk percentage and Stop Loss distance.





• Interactive Floating Panel:

Modern "Dark UI" style interface that can be dragged and positioned anywhere on the chart.





• Live Risk Editing:

Modify the risk percentage (%) directly via the panel's editable field without opening the indicator's settings.





• Real-Time Metrics:

- Automatically updated Risk/Reward (R/R) ratio.

- Exact profit estimate (+$ USD).

- Exact loss estimate (-$ USD).

- Stop Loss and Take Profit distances displayed in points on the chart.





• Integrated Multilingual Support:

Option to switch the entire interface between Spanish and English using a single parameter.





• Clean Design:

Clear visual zones for displaying profit (TP) and risk (SL) levels.









INPUT PARAMETERS





• Language:

Choose between Spanish (LANG_ES) or English (LANG_EN).





• Account Size:

Leave at 0.0 to automatically detect the current account balance, or enter a custom amount.





• Initial Risk (%):

Base risk percentage per trade (e.g., 1.0 for 1%).





• Customizable Colors:

Customize the colors for profit boxes, loss boxes, and entry lines.