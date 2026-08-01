SetupRadar Scanner Test

Scan every symbol in your Market Watch across all timeframes at a glance. Instantly see where direction lines up, get alerted the moment it does, and jump to any chart with one click.

SetupRadar — Multi-Timeframe Setup Scanner for MT5 ( User Description ) - Trading Systems - 30 July 2026 - Traders' Blogs

SetupRadar puts your whole watchlist on one panel and shows you, at a glance, where the market is lining up - across timeframes from M1 to D1, on any instrument: forex, metals, indices, crypto, stocks.





WHAT IT SHOWS

- One row per symbol, one column per timeframe - a colored up/down direction marker for each. - A Bias tally per symbol (e.g. +5/-2) - how many timeframes agree bull vs bear, colored by the leading side. - Live Price and Spread columns.





FIND THE BEST TRADES FAST

- Top Setups filter - hide the noise and show only the symbols where the timeframes are aligned. - Sort any column; fully aligned rows are highlighted.





NEVER MISS A SETUP

- Instant alerts the moment a symbol aligns or flips direction - on-screen popup, sound, and push to your phone.





ACT IN ONE CLICK

- Click a symbol to switch the chart to it; the timeframe buttons switch the chart's timeframe - analyze without leaving the panel.





ON-CHART CHART SIGNAL

- Draw clean swing lines and BUY/SELL confluence markers directly on the current chart.





BUILT RIGHT

- No repaint - signals are computed on confirmed swings / closed bars, so what you see doesn't move after the fact. - Movable, minimizable panel that remembers its position and your settings.