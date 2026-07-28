SetupRadar Scanner
- Индикаторы
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- Версия: 2.6
- Обновлено: 10 августа 2026
- Активации: 20
Scan every symbol in your Market Watch across all timeframes at a glance. Instantly see where direction lines up, get alerted the moment it does, and jump to any chart with one click.
SetupRadar — Multi-Timeframe Setup Scanner for MT5 ( User Description ) - Trading Systems - 30 July 2026 - Traders' Blogs
SetupRadar puts your whole watchlist on one panel and shows you, at a glance, where the market is lining up - across timeframes from M1 to D1, on any instrument: forex, metals, indices, crypto, stocks.
WHAT IT SHOWS
- - One row per symbol, one column per timeframe - a colored up/down direction marker for each.
- - A Bias tally per symbol (e.g. +5/-2) - how many timeframes agree bull vs bear, colored by the leading side.
- - Live Price and Spread columns.
FIND THE BEST TRADES FAST
- - Top Setups filter - hide the noise and show only the symbols where the timeframes are aligned.
- - Sort any column; fully aligned rows are highlighted.
NEVER MISS A SETUP
- - Instant alerts the moment a symbol aligns or flips direction - on-screen popup, sound, and push to your phone.
ACT IN ONE CLICK
- - Click a symbol to switch the chart to it; the timeframe buttons switch the chart's timeframe - analyze without leaving the panel.
ON-CHART CHART SIGNAL
- - Draw clean swing lines and BUY/SELL confluence markers directly on the current chart.
BUILT RIGHT
- - No repaint - signals are computed on confirmed swings / closed bars, so what you see doesn't move after the fact.
- - Movable, minimizable panel that remembers its position and your settings.
KEY FEATURES:
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- Multi-symbol, multi-timeframe (M1-D1) direction scanner
- Works on any market: forex, metals, indices, crypto, oil, stocks
- Bias tally + Top Setups filter + sorting with a button click, highlighted rows
- Alerts (popup / sound / push) on signal alignment
- One-click chart symbol & timeframe switching
- On-chart swing lines with signals in real time
- No-repaint (closed-bar design)
If you experience any inconvenience or have any questions while using this indicator, please feel free to contact me through the MQL5 private messaging system any time.