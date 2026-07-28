SetupRadar Scanner

Scan every symbol in your Market Watch across all timeframes at a glance. Instantly see where direction lines up, get alerted the moment it does, and jump to any chart with one click.

SetupRadar — Multi-Timeframe Setup Scanner for MT5 ( User Description ) - Trading Systems - 30 July 2026 - Traders' Blogs

SetupRadar puts your whole watchlist on one panel and shows you, at a glance, where the market is lining up - across timeframes from M1 to D1, on any instrument: forex, metals, indices, crypto, stocks.


WHAT IT SHOWS

  1. - One row per symbol, one column per timeframe - a colored up/down direction marker for each.
  2. - A Bias tally per symbol (e.g. +5/-2) - how many timeframes agree bull vs bear, colored by the leading side.
  3. - Live Price and Spread columns.


FIND THE BEST TRADES FAST

  1. - Top Setups filter - hide the noise and show only the symbols where the timeframes are aligned.
  2. - Sort any column; fully aligned rows are highlighted.


NEVER MISS A SETUP

  • - Instant alerts the moment a symbol aligns or flips direction - on-screen popup, sound, and push to your phone.


ACT IN ONE CLICK

  • - Click a symbol to switch the chart to it; the timeframe buttons switch the chart's timeframe - analyze without leaving the panel.


ON-CHART CHART SIGNAL

  • - Draw clean swing lines and BUY/SELL confluence markers directly on the current chart.


BUILT RIGHT

  1. - No repaint - signals are computed on confirmed swings / closed bars, so what you see doesn't move after the fact.
  2. - Movable, minimizable panel that remembers its position and your settings.


KEY FEATURES:

--------------------------------------------------------------

  • Multi-symbol, multi-timeframe (M1-D1) direction scanner
  • Works on any market: forex, metals, indices, crypto, oil, stocks
  • Bias tally + Top Setups filter + sorting with a button click, highlighted rows
  • Alerts (popup / sound / push) on signal alignment
  • One-click chart symbol & timeframe switching
  • On-chart swing lines with signals in real time
  • No-repaint (closed-bar design)


If you experience any inconvenience or have any questions while using this indicator, please feel free to contact me through the MQL5 private messaging system any time.


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Индикаторы
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading opp
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Van Minh Nguyen
4.6 (30)
Индикаторы
SuperScalp Pro – Профессиональная многослойная скальпинговая система с подтверждением сигналов SuperScalp Pro — это профессиональная многослойная скальпинговая система с подтверждением сигналов по нескольким факторам, разработанная для поиска торговых возможностей с более высокой вероятностью успеха. Она предоставляет более точные подтверждения входа, уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit на основе ATR, а также гибкую систему фильтрации сигналов для XAUUSD, BTCUSD и основных валютных пар Forex. Полная
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5 (21)
Индикаторы
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Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Индикаторы
Легенда возвращается! Entry Points Pro 10. Перезапуск легендарного индикатора, который 3 года держался в Топ-3 MQL5 Market. Сотни восторженных отзывов (589 на две версии), тысячи трейдеров торгуют с его помощью каждый день, 31 000+ скачиваний демо MT4+MT5. Я прочитал каждый ваш отзыв за пять лет — и вместо обещаний встроил в версию 10 ответы. От автора, который в рынке с 1999 года и ценит честность, свою репутацию и своих клиентов . Стартовая цена $99 действует только на первые 10 копий.   Сразу
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Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Индикаторы
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Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
Индикаторы
M1 SNIPER   — это простая в использовании торговая система. Это стрелочный индикатор, разработанный для тайм фрейма M1. Индикатор можно использовать как отдельную систему для скальпинга на тайм фрейме M1, а также как часть вашей существующей торговой системы. Хотя эта торговая система была разработана специально для торговли на M1, ее можно использовать и с другими тайм фреймами. Первоначально я разработал этот метод для торговли XAUUSD и BTCUSD. Но я считаю этот метод полезным и для торговли на
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Kareem Abbas
5 (15)
Индикаторы
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4.89 (93)
Индикаторы
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4.41 (49)
Индикаторы
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Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Индикаторы
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5 (6)
Индикаторы
Скидка заканчивается через 24 часа — следующая цена $ 69 ZORYK — продвинутая сигнальная система для XAUUSD в MetaTrader 5 Вам знакомо это чувство. Вы долго анализируете золото. Ждёте подходящего момента для входа. Наконец открываете сделку — и цена сразу начинает двигаться против вас. Вы закрываете позицию слишком рано, передвигаете Stop Loss или сомневаетесь всего несколько секунд. После этого рынок достигает именно той цели, которую вы ожидали изначально, но уже без вас. Проблема не всегда за
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5 (3)
Индикаторы
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Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Индикаторы
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Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
Индикаторы
Trend Catcher   анализирует движения рыночных цен, используя комбинацию собственных и индивидуально разработанных адаптивных индикаторов анализа тренда. Он определяет истинное направление рынка, отфильтровывая краткосрочные шумы и фокусируясь на силе импульса, расширении волатильности и поведении ценовой структуры. Он также использует комбинацию сглаживающих и фильтрующих тренд индикаторов, таких как скользящие средние, RSI и фильтры волатильности. Мониторинг реальных операций, а также другие
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Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Индикаторы
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Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Индикаторы
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Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Индикаторы
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Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Индикаторы
SkyHammer Signal Pro Профессиональный трендовый индикатор без перерисовки с фиксированными уровнями Entry, SL и TP SkyHammer Signal Pro — это структурированный индикатор тренда и momentum, созданный для трейдеров, которым нужны четкие, зафиксированные и проверяемые торговые сигналы. Лучше всего он работает на младших таймфреймах, таких как M1 и M5 . Индикатор не пытается предсказывать вершины или основания рынка. Вместо этого он ожидает подтвержденную рыночную структуру, направление тренда, силу
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Индикаторы
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5 (5)
Индикаторы
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Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Индикаторы
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Talal N Z Aljarusha
5 (4)
Индикаторы
SMC Pro ToolKit  is a professional chart-based Smart Money Concepts indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders read market structure, identify key liquidity areas, organize trade context, and plan setups directly from the chart. This is not a simple buy/sell arrow indicator. It is a complete visual trading toolkit that combines Smart Money Concepts, multi-timeframe analysis, session context, setup planning, risk assistance, and professional dashboard tools in one clean workspace. Watch setup
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5 (1)
Индикаторы
The Oracle Pro: синтетический мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения для MT5 ️ Летнее предложение к запуску — получите The Oracle Pro за 199 USD (для ранних покупателей). Цена растёт по мере спроса; финальная цена 399 USD. The Oracle Pro — это премиальный мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения (bias) для MetaTrader 5, созданный для требовательных и профессиональных трейдеров. Он дисциплинированно отвечает на один вопрос: каково направленное смещение на каждом таймфрейме прямо се
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5 (25)
Индикаторы
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Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Индикаторы
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PZ TRADING SLU
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Индикаторы
Это, пожалуй, самый полный индикатор автоматического распознавания гармонического ценообразования, который вы можете найти для платформы MetaTrader. Он обнаруживает 19 различных паттернов, воспринимает проекции Фибоначчи так же серьезно, как и вы, отображает зону потенциального разворота (PRZ) и находит подходящие уровни стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Он обнаруживает 19 различных гармонических ценов
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5 (33)
Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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