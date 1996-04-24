Rheon Indica

Rheon v1.1 — Yellow Line Rejection Signal Indicator

A multi-timeframe rejection-signal indicator for MetaTrader 5, built around H4 trend structure and M15 support/resistance "yellow lines."

Rheon v1.1 is the signal engine behind the Rheon ScalpGrid strategy, packaged as a pure, non-trading indicator. It draws the same H4 structure levels and M15 "yellow lines" the strategy trades from, and marks every valid rejection with a clean arrow the moment it's confirmed — so you can watch the logic, backtest it visually, or feed it into your own manual or automated workflow.

How It Works

  1. H4 Trend Bias — The indicator scans H4 swing highs/lows to classify the higher-timeframe structure as bullish, bearish, or ranging.
  2. M15 Yellow Lines — On the entry timeframe, the most recent significant swing high and swing low are plotted as "yellow lines" — the key rejection zones.
  3. Rejection Detection — A signal fires when price wicks through a yellow line but closes back on the correct side of it, confirming a rejection rather than a breakout.
  4. Fake-Rejection Filter — Each rejection wick is measured against ATR. Wicks that are too small relative to volatility are discarded as noise.
  5. Trend Confirmation — Optionally, signals are only shown when they align with the H4 bias, filtering out counter-trend rejections.
  6. Repeat-Level Guard — Once a yellow line has produced a signal, the indicator won't re-signal on that same level until a new swing forms — no duplicate arrows stacking on one price.

What You See on the Chart

Element Description
🔵 Blue up arrow Confirmed buy rejection off the lower yellow line
🔴 Red down arrow Confirmed sell rejection off the upper yellow line
Yellow dotted lines Current M15 support/resistance (yellow lines)
Blue/orange solid lines Current H4 swing high / swing low
Dashed red/green segments Optional SL/TP preview drawn at the moment of signal
Dotted magenta segment Optional grid-level preview, for traders using a recovery/averaging approach

All levels update live and repaint-free once a candle closes — nothing is redrawn after the fact.

Key Features

  • Non-repainting signal logic — arrows are placed only on confirmed, closed candles
  • Full historical replay on load, so you can evaluate past performance directly on the chart, not just from the current bar forward
  • Two-timeframe design (H4 bias / M15 trigger) — both timeframes are fully configurable
  • ATR-based noise filter to cut down on false rejections during quiet or choppy markets
  • Optional trend filter to trade only with the higher-timeframe structure
  • Optional session filter to restrict signals to your preferred trading hours
  • SL / TP / grid preview overlays so discretionary traders can see the same reference levels the underlying strategy would use
  • Clean, lightweight chart footprint — no clutter beyond the active levels

Configurable Inputs

Timeframe Settings — H4 trend timeframe, M15 entry/signal timeframe (either can be changed to suit other pairs or styles)

Swing / Yellow Line Detection — pivot lookback, swing history depth, minimum swing size

Rejection Filter — require candle close beyond the level, ATR period, minimum wick size (% of ATR), max spread, trend filter on/off

Grid Preview — optional projected recovery level, step size (visual reference only)

Stop Loss / Take Profit Preview — optional SL distance, single-position TP distance

Session Filter — restrict signals to a chosen server-time window

Display — toggle yellow lines on/off, customize bullish/bearish line colors

Who It's For

  • Discretionary traders who want a clear, rules-based rejection signal without giving up manual control
  • Algo traders who want to visually validate a rejection strategy before automating it
  • Anyone running the Rheon ScalpGrid EA who wants to see the same signals it trades from, without opening real positions

Important Notes

  • This is a signal and analysis tool only — it does not place, manage, or close trades.
  • Default input values reflect a tested GBPUSD M15 configuration; all settings are fully adjustable for other symbols, timeframes, and styles.
  • As with any indicator, past signals are not a guarantee of future performance. Always validate on a demo account before committing to live use.

Risk Disclaimer

Trading foreign exchange, CFDs, commodities, indices, and other leveraged financial instruments carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance, including any historical signals shown by this indicator, is not indicative of future results.

This product is a technical analysis tool. It identifies and displays potential rejection patterns based on the rules and parameters you configure — it does not constitute financial advice, a recommendation to trade, or any guarantee of profit. All trading decisions, and full responsibility for them, remain with the user.

Before using this indicator to inform live trading decisions, you should:

  • Test it thoroughly on a demo account across the symbols and timeframes you intend to trade
  • Understand that market conditions change, and a configuration that performed well historically may not continue to do so
  • Only risk capital you can afford to lose
  • Seek independent financial advice if you are unsure whether trading is appropriate for your circumstances

The author(s) and publisher of this product accept no liability for any losses incurred through its use, misuse, or interpretation.


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Hamed Dehgani
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Индикаторы
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Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Индикаторы
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Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Индикаторы
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Индикаторы
The Oracle Pro: синтетический мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения для MT5 ️ Летнее предложение к запуску — получите The Oracle Pro за 199 USD (для ранних покупателей). Цена растёт по мере спроса; финальная цена 399 USD. The Oracle Pro — это премиальный мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения (bias) для MetaTrader 5, созданный для требовательных и профессиональных трейдеров. Он дисциплинированно отвечает на один вопрос: каково направленное смещение на каждом таймфрейме прямо се
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
Это, пожалуй, самый полный индикатор автоматического распознавания гармонического ценообразования, который вы можете найти для платформы MetaTrader. Он обнаруживает 19 различных паттернов, воспринимает проекции Фибоначчи так же серьезно, как и вы, отображает зону потенциального разворота (PRZ) и находит подходящие уровни стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Он обнаруживает 19 различных гармонических ценов
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Temirlan Kdyrkhan
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Индикаторы
ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
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ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
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Alexey Minkov
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Индикаторы
Trend Forecaster - это индикатор для MetaTrader 5, который объединяет сигналы пробоя, анализ возможных зон разворота, данные о рыночном диапазоне и визуальную панель статистики в одном рабочем пространстве на графике. Индикатор показывает сигналы Buy и Sell, отслеживает Average Range и Current Range, а также может автоматически настраивать Sensitivity для текущего символа и таймфрейма. Ручная настройка Sensitivity тоже доступна. Индикатор можно использовать на валютных парах Forex, металлах, акц
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Индикаторы
Spike Detector Rider – Intelligent Trading in Volatile Markets Introduction The Spike Detector Rider  is an advanced system for MetaTrader 5 designed to detect explosive price movements in high-volatility assets such as synthetic indices and commodities. It combines volatility filters, trend analysis, and automated risk management to provide intelligent trade confirmations. After purchase, send me a private message to receive the optimized configuration files,  the installation manual and setup
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ZIVA LSE Pro: Trade the Flow, Not the Noise ZIVA LSE Pro was developed around a simple belief: professional traders do not need more random signals; they need better context. This workflow reflects the ZIVA approach to filtering market noise and focusing on the liquidity and structural mechanics that influence price behavior. Most indicators treat the market like a static picture. ZIVA LSE Pro is built to read it as a dynamic environment where liquidity, structure, volatility, and execution con
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
Представляем       Quantum Breakout PRO   , новаторский индикатор MQL5, который меняет ваш способ торговли в зонах прорыва! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров со стажем торговли более 13 лет,       Квантовый прорыв PRO       разработан, чтобы поднять ваше торговое путешествие к новым высотам с его инновационной и динамичной стратегией зоны прорыва. Quantum Breakout Indicator покажет вам сигнальные стрелки на зонах прорыва с 5 целевыми зонами прибыли и предложением стоп-лосса на основе поля
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Shengzu Zhong
5 (1)
Индикаторы
GEM Signal Pro GEM Signal Pro — это трендовый индикатор для MetaTrader 5, созданный для трейдеров, которым нужны более понятные сигналы, более структурированные торговые сетапы и более практичное управление рисками прямо на графике. Вместо того чтобы показывать только простую стрелку, GEM Signal Pro помогает представить всю торговую идею в более наглядной и удобной форме. Когда условия подтверждены, индикатор может отображать на графике цену входа, stop loss и цели take profit, помогая трейдеру
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Temirlan Kdyrkhan
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PrimeScalping is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or e
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RelicusRoad Pro: Квантовая Рыночная Операционная Система СКИДКА 70% ПОЖИЗНЕННЫЙ ДОСТУП (ОГРАНИЧЕНО) - ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К 2000+ ТРЕЙДЕРАМ Почему большинство трейдеров теряют деньги даже с «идеальными» индикаторами? Потому что они торгуют Единичными Концепциями в вакууме. Сигнал без контекста — это лотерея. Чтобы выигрывать стабильно, вам нужна КОНФЛЮЭНЦИЯ . RelicusRoad Pro — это не простой стрелочный индикатор. Это полная Количественная Рыночная Экосистема . Она отображает «Дорогу Справедливой Сто
CRT Confluence Pro
Jessica Victoria Huera Rodriguez
Индикаторы
CRT Confluence Pro by TraderJess92 is a professional MetaTrader 5 indicator designed for traders who use the CRT methodology , institutional structure, liquidity sweeps, FVG, CISD and multi-timeframe analysis. The indicator helps identify high-confluence CRT setups through a clean visual sequence: HTF candles, TS / liquidity sweep, first CISD after the TS, FVG zones, Daily/Weekly Bias and DOL as the logical target of the setup . Main Features Displays HTF candles directly on the main chart. Aut
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Genki Andou
3.8 (5)
Индикаторы
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT5) — 7-уровневый фильтр · Автоматический TP/SL · Оценка качества · Сохранение истории сигналов | Полная торговая система для XAUUSD Без перерисовки в реальном времени. В момент появления сигнала стрелка, вход, TP и SL фиксируются на месте и больше никогда не смещаются. Вы торгуете именно этот сигнал в реальном времени. А в версии 7.20 каждый фактически отправленный сигнал автоматически сохраняется и точно восстанавливается после перезапуска. БОНУС ДЛ
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Stefano Frisetti
Индикаторы
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5 (11)
Индикаторы
Bill Williams Advanced предназначен для автоматического анализа графика по системе " Profitunity " Билла Уильямса. Индикатор анализирует сразу четыре таймфрейма. Инструкция/Мануал ( Обязательно читайте перед приобретением ) Преимущества 1. Анализирует график по системе "Profitunity" Билла Уильямса. Сигналы помещает в таблицу в углу экрана и на график цены. 2. Находит все известные сигналы АО и АС, а также сигналы зон. Оснащён трендовым фильтром по Аллигатору. 3. Находит "Дивергентный бар", а та
Spike detector Green V2
Odete Argelio Simbine
Индикаторы
Obrigado por adquirir o Green Spike Detector V2. Caso precise de ajuda com a instalação, ativação, atualizações ou suporte técnico, entre em contato comigo pelo WhatsApp: +258 86 756 5485. Detector de picos Verde V2 Sistema de Detecção de Picos - Versão 2 Indicador que não repinta, otimizado para mercados de alta volatilidade, como Boom, Crash e Índices de Volatilidade. Detecta movimentos de momentum fortes (picos) com baixa latência. O que mudou na versão 2: O algoritmo é 47% mais preciso que
Precision Spike Detector
Francisco Mandomo Simbine
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Precision Spike Detector V3 – Institutional-Grade AI Trading System Attention: The price increases by US$50 for every 10 purchases.  Final price: US$599 Precision Spike Detector V3   is a   state-of-the-art, institutional-grade market analysis system   for   MetaTrader 5 , designed to detect   high-probability market movements   in synthetic indices such as   Boom, Crash, GainX, and PainX . After purchase, send me a private message to receive the optimized configuration files,  the installation
A2SR MT5 for Smarter Trading Decision
Yohana Parmi
5 (2)
Индикаторы
A2SR для MT5 Индикатор: Автоматизированный фактический спрос и предложение (S/R). + Торговые инструменты. Product description in English here. --   Guidance   : -- at   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 -- and  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog .. MT4 version  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/5225 Мощный, подлинный и экономящий время для более разумных торговых решений + Объекты, совместимые с EA. Основные преимущества Опережающие фактические ур
Quant Direction MT5
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Индикаторы
Quant Direction — это инструмент трехмерного анализа рынка. Он обеспечивает полностью объективный, основанный на алгоритмах анализ рынка, одновременно вычисляя точные процентные отклонения по нескольким параметрам. Разработанный с использованием передовых инструментов моделирования на основе искусственного интеллекта и тщательно протестированный, алгоритм предназначен для интерпретации рынка с уникальной точностью. Он может анализировать любую валютную пару или финансовый инструмент на вашей пла
Berma Bands
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5 (10)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Berma Bands (BBs) является ценным инструментом для трейдеров, стремящихся определить и извлечь выгоду из рыночных тенденций. Анализируя взаимосвязь между ценой и BBs, трейдеры могут определить, находится ли рынок в фазе тренда или диапазона. Посетите [ Блог Berma Home ], чтобы узнать больше. Berma Bands состоят из трех отдельных линий: Upper Berma Band, Middle Berma Band и Lower Berma Band. Эти линии наносятся вокруг цены, создавая визуальное представление движения цены относительно об
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