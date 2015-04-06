CFX Gold Structural Scalper MT4
- Эксперты
-
- Версия: 1.0
- Активации: 10
CFX Gold Structural Scalper MT4 — trade the structure, control the exposure, and let disciplined execution do the work.
A fully automated Expert Advisor for gold (XAUUSD). SEE PERFORMANCE, NOT PROMISES.
The EA is built around entry quality rather than trade count. Every candidate setup has to clear an internal multi-timeframe read of market structure along with spread, session and news conditions before a position is opened, and only one cycle is worked at a time. A cooldown follows each closed cycle. The practical effect is a small number of trades in a typical day rather than continuous activity, and quiet periods where the EA opens nothing at all are normal and intended.
Key Characteristics
- Single instrument focus: XAUUSD, symbol validated at start-up
- Fixed lot on every entry, verified at initialisation and rejected if invalid for the broker's lot step
- Capped exposure
- Account level drawdown limit in account currency.
- Profit lock on both individual positions and the open basket, with give-back protection
- Spread filter on entries and a separate, wider filter for recovery
- Commission-aware profit accounting, suited to raw spread accounts
- High-impact USD news filter with a configurable block window either side of the event
- Cooldown between cycles and a rollover cutoff that blocks new cycles in the hours before the daily roll
- Unique magic number, safe to run alongside manual trades or other EAs
- Only four user inputs: magic number, lot size, fixed-lot enforcement and the drawdown limit. Everything else is preconfigured.
Requirements
- MT4 hedging account, XAUUSD
- Timeframe: M5
- Raw spread or ECN account with low commission
- VPS with a stable connection recommended
- For the news filter, add the calendar feed URL to Tools, Options, Expert Advisors, Allow WebRequest - https://nfs.faireconomy.media/
Many retail traders become fixated on backtest statistics when choosing an Expert Advisor. They compare total profit, profit factor, win rate, maximum drawdown and the smoothness of the historical equity curve, often treating the EA with the most impressive report as the best product.
This is a serious mistake.
A backtest is only a simulation of how a set of trading rules would have performed on historical data under predefined assumptions. It is not money earned in a live account, and it does not reproduce the full reality of changing spreads, slippage, rejected orders, execution delays, commissions, liquidity conditions, price gaps and future market behaviour.
Backtest profits are not live profits. A beautiful historical equity curve is not proof of a profitable trading system.